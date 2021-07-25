Approaches Left Rough (RTP Score)

×
TOUR Average +.136

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG RTP
1 1 Russell Henley 75 -.097
2 2 Kevin Kisner 69 -.077
3 T4 Seamus Power 50 -.054
4 T4 Rafael Campos 58 -.053
5 6 Anirban Lahiri 60 -.042
6 7 Charley Hoffman 95 -.035
7 8 Justin Thomas 71 -.034
8 10 Si Woo Kim 83 -.032
9 9 Bo Hoag 87 -.031
T10 T12 Jamie Lovemark 42 -.027
T10 T12 Daniel Berger 71 -.027
T12 T16 Ben Martin 48 -.025
T12 11 Charles Howell III 70 -.025
14 3 Josh Teater 50 -.019
15 14 Will Zalatoris 82 -.010
16 15 Joaquin Niemann 89 -.007
17 T16 Patrick Cantlay 69 E
18 19 Talor Gooch 87 +.009
19 20 Alex Noren 78 +.011
20 26 Nick Watney 56 +.012
21 23 Martin Laird 74 +.018
22 T24 Sam Ryder 84 +.022
23 T24 Bronson Burgoon 70 +.024
24 T56 Jonathan Byrd 44 +.026
T25 22 Matt Kuchar 67 +.029
T25 27 Scottie Scheffler 93 +.029
27 28 Cameron Percy 77 +.030
28 18 Adam Schenk 100 +.031
29 29 Ryan Palmer 71 +.033
30 30 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 +.034
T31 45 Cameron Tringale 86 +.035
T31 21 Joseph Bramlett 78 +.035
T31 T31 Branden Grace 73 +.035
T34 T35 Chase Seiffert 78 +.038
T34 42 Wyndham Clark 78 +.038
T36 T35 James Hahn 64 +.041
T36 T35 Zach Johnson 78 +.041
T38 T31 Patrick Reed 73 +.043
T38 T40 Vincent Whaley 82 +.043
40 43 Harris English 79 +.049
41 T35 Matthew NeSmith 86 +.053
42 47 Tony Finau 81 +.056
T43 51 Patrick Rodgers 100 +.057
T43 T59 Cameron Champ 67 +.057
45 T40 Chris Kirk 78 +.058
T46 49 K.H. Lee 94 +.060
T46 48 Jordan Spieth 76 +.060
T48 50 Matt Jones 90 +.063
T48 46 Cam Davis 82 +.063
T50 44 Brandon Hagy 74 +.065
T50 33 Ryan Brehm 56 +.065
52 39 Hank Lebioda 70 +.067
T53 T52 Xander Schauffele 67 +.068
T53 T78 Jhonattan Vegas 80 +.068
T53 T52 Patton Kizzire 92 +.068
56 63 Roger Sloan 78 +.069
57 55 Francesco Molinari 42 +.070
T58 T56 Jason Day 66 +.071
T58 64 Charl Schwartzel 82 +.071
60 69 Keith Mitchell 76 +.072
61 T52 Nate Lashley 72 +.073
T62 T67 Bubba Watson 71 +.078
T62 62 Luke List 85 +.078
T62 66 Michael Kim 69 +.078
65 65 Ryan Moore 44 +.079
T66 86 Jason Dufner 84 +.080
T66 58 Michael Thompson 74 +.080
68 T59 Peter Malnati 78 +.081
69 T59 David Hearn 68 +.082
70 T67 Kramer Hickok 65 +.085
71 T70 Brian Stuard 100 +.087
72 85 Kevin Tway 60 +.088
73 T75 Dustin Johnson 61 +.089
74 T72 Kyle Stanley 90 +.090
75 74 Vaughn Taylor 80 +.092
T76 T87 Sergio Garcia 65 +.093
T76 81 Scott Stallings 76 +.093
T76 T75 Sebastián Muñoz 93 +.093
79 77 Bryson DeChambeau 67 +.094
80 91 Emiliano Grillo 90 +.096
T81 84 Camilo Villegas 73 +.097
T81 80 Paul Casey 63 +.097
83 T103 Nelson Ledesma 46 +.098
84 T70 Andrew Landry 64 +.099
85 83 Phil Mickelson 64 +.102
86 82 Scott Harrington 79 +.104
87 T120 Aaron Baddeley 54 +.106
88 T87 Webb Simpson 61 +.107
89 T72 Bill Haas 44 +.108
90 T93 J.J. Spaun 72 +.109
91 89 Lucas Glover 86 +.111
92 90 J.B. Holmes 50 +.115
93 T100 Will Gordon 88 +.116
T94 92 Harold Varner III 80 +.118
T94 T103 D.J. Trahan 66 +.118
T96 T78 Rob Oppenheim 74 +.119
T96 T112 Rickie Fowler 76 +.119
T96 T93 Mackenzie Hughes 82 +.119
T96 T93 Viktor Hovland 74 +.119
100 96 Cameron Smith 73 +.120
101 T109 Andrew Putnam 85 +.121
T102 T130 Louis Oosthuizen 69 +.123
T102 97 Sam Burns 72 +.123
T104 T98 Doc Redman 76 +.124
T104 T112 Pat Perez 96 +.124
T104 T98 C.T. Pan 76 +.124
T107 T100 Brooks Koepka 52 +.125
T107 T100 Kelly Kraft 44 +.125
109 T103 Carlos Ortiz 83 +.127
110 107 Ian Poulter 68 +.130
111 T118 Michael Gligic 80 +.131
112 T122 Robert Streb 70 +.132
T113 T124 Luke Donald 54 +.134
T113 T120 Stewart Cink 74 +.134
T115 T112 Shane Lowry 67 +.136
T115 T115 Sepp Straka 94 +.136
T117 T133 J.T. Poston 83 +.138
T117 128 Rhein Gibson 56 +.138
T117 T115 Jason Kokrak 79 +.138
T117 T115 Rory Sabbatini 71 +.138
T121 T124 Sean O'Hair 49 +.139
T121 T109 Austin Cook 72 +.139
123 T118 Aaron Wise 68 +.140
124 132 Ryan Armour 76 +.143
125 T122 Corey Conners 91 +.144
T126 111 Denny McCarthy 86 +.145
T126 T124 Tyrrell Hatton 57 +.145
128 T138 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 +.148
T129 T103 Satoshi Kodaira 74 +.149
T129 T133 Tyler McCumber 62 +.149
T131 34 Ben Taylor 48 +.151
T131 129 Hudson Swafford 70 +.151
T133 T130 Brendan Steele 78 +.152
T133 127 Hunter Mahan 59 +.152
T135 T144 Keegan Bradley 82 +.153
T135 137 Tom Hoge 88 +.153
T137 T133 Robby Shelton 80 +.154
T137 T170 Chris Baker 54 +.154
139 108 Kris Ventura 72 +.156
140 T133 Nick Taylor 88 +.157
141 140 Lanto Griffin 89 +.159
142 184 Michael Gellerman 47 +.163
143 T144 John Huh 56 +.167
144 142 Jim Herman 60 +.169
145 143 Bo Van Pelt 72 +.170
T146 T159 Joel Dahmen 78 +.171
T146 T148 Mark Anderson 54 +.171
T148 152 Troy Merritt 98 +.174
T148 153 Brendon Todd 87 +.174
T148 141 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 +.174
T151 T148 Dylan Frittelli 72 +.176
T151 T155 Adam Hadwin 82 +.176
T151 146 Sungjae Im 107 +.176
154 T138 Brandt Snedeker 82 +.180
155 147 Brian Harman 91 +.181
156 T148 Henrik Norlander 86 +.184
157 151 Matt Wallace 59 +.185
T158 163 Maverick McNealy 72 +.188
T158 T159 Harry Higgs 70 +.188
160 T166 Martin Trainer 59 +.189
161 T155 Doug Ghim 84 +.191
162 T170 Brice Garnett 90 +.192
163 T155 Marc Leishman 71 +.193
164 T159 Kevin Streelman 90 +.194
165 165 Gary Woodland 64 +.195
166 162 Danny Lee 61 +.196
167 168 Byeong Hun An 82 +.197
168 T155 Richy Werenski 84 +.199
169 164 Jon Rahm 74 +.200
170 T175 Sung Kang 84 +.201
171 154 Tom Lewis 82 +.202
T172 T175 Chesson Hadley 68 +.206
T172 T166 Tim Wilkinson 46 +.206
174 181 Matthew Wolff 52 +.210
175 169 Kevin Na 70 +.211
176 173 Rory McIlroy 61 +.214
T177 T177 Tommy Fleetwood 57 +.222
T177 T182 Tyler Duncan 90 +.222
T179 172 Sebastian Cappelen 54 +.227
T179 186 Chez Reavie 80 +.227
181 180 Hideki Matsuyama 78 +.228
182 T177 Adam Long 83 +.232
183 T182 Lee Westwood 53 +.233
T184 174 Brian Gay 64 +.240
T184 191 Russell Knox 88 +.240
186 188 Justin Rose 50 +.243
187 190 Abraham Ancer 85 +.246
188 T177 Scott Brown 80 +.247
189 189 Beau Hossler 86 +.252
190 185 Grayson Murray 53 +.254
191 192 Collin Morikawa 69 +.258
192 193 Adam Scott 62 +.260
193 194 Scott Piercy 73 +.264
194 201 Fabián Gómez 54 +.271
T195 T195 Danny Willett 51 +.277
T195 T195 Max Homa 81 +.277
197 207 Jimmy Walker 74 +.281
198 198 Billy Horschel 81 +.284
199 197 Erik van Rooyen 65 +.291
200 199 Mark Hubbard 94 +.303
201 202 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 +.311
202 203 Padraig Harrington 44 +.320
203 T204 Xinjun Zhang 68 +.321
204 T204 Kevin Stadler 43 +.322
205 206 K.J. Choi 52 +.323
206 208 Henrik Stenson 47 +.368

The average relative to par score for all approach shots hit from the left rough. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, the shot must not originate from on or around the green, and it must end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (469)