Right Rough Proximity

Right Rough Proximity

Season
Time Period
Tournament
Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 46' 2"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG ATTEMPTS TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) RELATIVE TO PAR
1 1 Kevin Stadler 43 35' 11" 46 1,650.667 +3.00
2 2 Nelson Ledesma 46 36' 8" 49 1,798.250 +1.00
3 3 Aaron Baddeley 54 37' 1" 80 2,965.000 -2.00
4 T6 Jonathan Byrd 44 38' 7" 56 2,159.000 -4.00
T5 5 Francesco Molinari 42 39' 0" 54 2,104.000 +7.00
T5 4 Stewart Cink 74 39' 0" 100 3,897.917 +4.00
7 12 Patrick Reed 73 39' 1" 92 3,595.417 +15.00
T8 9 Jhonattan Vegas 80 39' 2" 97 3,801.083 -1.00
T8 T6 Brooks Koepka 52 39' 2" 77 3,018.250 +2.00
10 T6 Hank Lebioda 70 39' 3" 98 3,844.000 +3.00
11 10 Cameron Percy 77 39' 5" 89 3,506.250 +8.00
12 13 Brandt Snedeker 82 40' 7" 118 4,787.083 +1.00
T13 11 Kyle Stanley 90 40' 8" 133 5,407.500 +9.00
T13 14 Emiliano Grillo 90 40' 8" 81 3,294.083 +4.00
15 15 Webb Simpson 61 40' 9" 62 2,524.000 +7.00
T16 16 Phil Mickelson 64 40' 11" 102 4,169.750 +8.00
T16 18 Brandon Hagy 74 40' 11" 140 5,722.917 -1.00
18 17 Anirban Lahiri 60 41' 0" 111 4,546.667 +5.00
T19 19 Chase Seiffert 78 41' 5" 85 3,521.083 E
T19 T20 Vincent Whaley 82 41' 5" 107 4,433.000 +9.00
21 T25 Brian Stuard 100 41' 6" 108 4,480.417 +2.00
22 T23 Ben Martin 48 41' 8" 47 1,956.917 -9.00
23 T20 Ryan Palmer 71 41' 9" 106 4,427.583 -3.00
24 31 Scott Brown 80 42' 1" 128 5,387.167 +1.00
T25 T25 David Hearn 68 42' 2" 72 3,033.083 +11.00
T25 T20 Michael Gellerman 47 42' 2" 45 1,897.750 -2.00
27 T28 Kevin Streelman 90 42' 3" 106 4,480.417 +9.00
T28 30 Vaughn Taylor 80 42' 4" 73 3,090.833 +9.00
T28 T43 Peter Malnati 78 42' 4" 123 5,202.667 +14.00
30 T25 Chez Reavie 80 42' 5" 67 2,839.917 +8.00
T31 T46 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 42' 7" 116 4,938.250 +21.00
T31 32 Byeong Hun An 82 42' 7" 162 6,902.333 +16.00
T31 T33 Xander Schauffele 67 42' 7" 78 3,318.917 E
34 35 Russell Henley 75 42' 8" 89 3,799.417 +10.00
T35 T38 Joel Dahmen 78 42' 9" 60 2,564.833 +6.00
T35 T23 Bo Hoag 87 42' 9" 134 5,727.250 -5.00
T35 T36 Matt Jones 90 42' 9" 151 6,460.167 +11.00
T35 T36 J.B. Holmes 50 42' 9" 96 4,103.333 -1.00
T35 T38 Jason Dufner 84 42' 9" 95 4,058.667 +14.00
40 T41 Cam Davis 82 42' 10" 181 7,751.833 +10.00
T41 40 Tyrrell Hatton 57 42' 11" 59 2,533.750 +8.00
T41 T28 Tony Finau 81 42' 11" 106 4,548.417 +3.00
43 T41 Danny Lee 61 43' 0" 94 4,041.833 -1.00
T44 53 Russell Knox 88 43' 3" 117 5,058.583 +20.00
T44 T43 Matthew Wolff 52 43' 3" 94 4,068.167 -1.00
T46 T66 Ben Taylor 48 43' 4" 62 2,684.083 +8.00
T46 T54 Joseph Bramlett 78 43' 4" 131 5,672.167 +2.00
T46 T43 D.J. Trahan 66 43' 4" 88 3,813.167 E
T46 T33 Ryan Brehm 56 43' 4" 65 2,819.333 +2.00
T50 T46 Beau Hossler 86 43' 5" 118 5,126.417 -2.00
T50 T66 Martin Trainer 59 43' 5" 90 3,909.667 +13.00
T50 T48 Seamus Power 50 43' 5" 65 2,823.250 -4.00
T50 T48 Sam Burns 72 43' 5" 118 5,125.417 -9.00
54 T50 Charley Hoffman 95 43' 6" 157 6,823.417 +4.00
55 T54 Austin Cook 72 43' 8" 89 3,884.500 +18.00
56 T50 Scott Stallings 76 43' 9" 133 5,814.250 -5.00
57 T56 Louis Oosthuizen 69 43' 10" 73 3,197.083 -2.00
T58 T60 Chris Kirk 78 43' 11" 91 3,997.750 +1.00
T58 T56 Jordan Spieth 76 43' 11" 130 5,712.417 +9.00
60 58 Abraham Ancer 85 44' 1" 105 4,626.833 +8.00
T61 T66 Maverick McNealy 72 44' 2" 120 5,302.417 +8.00
T61 T60 Keegan Bradley 82 44' 2" 105 4,634.583 +3.00
T63 59 Gary Woodland 64 44' 3" 114 5,042.833 +14.00
T63 T60 Bo Van Pelt 72 44' 3" 94 4,159.917 +6.00
T65 T64 Tim Wilkinson 46 44' 4" 43 1,905.417 +3.00
T65 T64 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 44' 4" 64 2,839.167 +1.00
T67 T66 Kevin Tway 60 44' 5" 115 5,108.333 +1.00
T67 72 Andrew Landry 64 44' 5" 94 4,172.333 +16.00
T69 T77 Roger Sloan 78 44' 7" 111 4,950.667 +2.00
T69 74 Fabián Gómez 54 44' 7" 58 2,587.917 +3.00
T71 T60 Grayson Murray 53 44' 8" 99 4,423.000 +29.00
T71 70 Wyndham Clark 78 44' 8" 174 7,773.333 +4.00
73 73 Charl Schwartzel 82 44' 9" 138 6,174.083 +2.00
T74 T94 Bronson Burgoon 70 44' 11" 121 5,439.250 +8.00
T74 T90 Rickie Fowler 76 44' 11" 86 3,860.500 +4.00
T74 T79 Patton Kizzire 92 44' 11" 147 6,597.250 -4.00
T74 71 K.H. Lee 94 44' 11" 136 6,105.250 +7.00
T78 T75 Patrick Cantlay 69 45' 0" 102 4,589.833 +4.00
T78 T75 Si Woo Kim 83 45' 0" 151 6,792.167 +8.00
T80 T92 Bubba Watson 71 45' 1" 101 4,556.833 +7.00
T80 T50 Ryan Armour 76 45' 1" 71 3,199.833 +7.00
82 T79 Rory Sabbatini 71 45' 2" 131 5,914.583 +12.00
T83 T77 Hunter Mahan 59 45' 3" 79 3,574.750 +6.00
T83 T83 Luke List 85 45' 3" 138 6,250.000 +4.00
T85 T87 Lanto Griffin 89 45' 4" 147 6,667.083 +16.00
T85 T83 Andrew Putnam 85 45' 4" 131 5,941.833 +8.00
T85 T81 Daniel Berger 71 45' 4" 99 4,484.250 +1.00
T88 T109 Michael Kim 69 45' 5" 140 6,362.333 +19.00
T88 T83 Corey Conners 91 45' 5" 86 3,906.333 +1.00
T88 T83 Brendan Steele 78 45' 5" 91 4,132.333 +3.00
91 T87 Jamie Lovemark 42 45' 6" 100 4,548.500 +7.00
T92 T106 Chesson Hadley 68 45' 7" 93 4,241.000 -4.00
T92 T94 Adam Schenk 100 45' 7" 137 6,241.833 +7.00
T92 T90 Denny McCarthy 86 45' 7" 118 5,375.833 +6.00
T95 T81 Sepp Straka 94 45' 8" 140 6,393.083 +25.00
T95 89 Collin Morikawa 69 45' 8" 72 3,287.250 +3.00
T97 T103 Robby Shelton 80 45' 9" 128 5,852.250 +25.00
T97 T117 Tom Lewis 82 45' 9" 146 6,677.417 +15.00
T99 T106 Brice Garnett 90 45' 10" 89 4,080.417 +9.00
T99 T92 Kramer Hickok 65 45' 10" 91 4,172.250 +8.00
T101 T117 Rob Oppenheim 74 45' 11" 90 4,131.250 +10.00
T101 T94 Nick Taylor 88 45' 11" 110 5,050.833 +16.00
T101 T136 Robert Streb 70 45' 11" 76 3,492.000 -1.00
T101 105 Michael Thompson 74 45' 11" 90 4,135.083 +9.00
T105 T98 C.T. Pan 76 46' 0" 118 5,424.583 +8.00
T105 147 Chris Baker 54 46' 0" 66 3,036.917 +3.00
T105 T100 Scott Piercy 73 46' 0" 133 6,113.917 +1.00
T105 T98 Sam Ryder 84 46' 0" 122 5,615.417 +7.00
109 T100 Bryson DeChambeau 67 46' 1" 116 5,344.083 -2.00
T110 T103 Keith Mitchell 76 46' 3" 108 4,995.000 +6.00
T110 T125 Erik van Rooyen 65 46' 3" 108 4,996.000 +10.00
112 T109 Matt Kuchar 67 46' 5" 81 3,757.917 +10.00
T113 108 Martin Laird 74 46' 6" 109 5,067.250 +21.00
T113 T123 Dylan Frittelli 72 46' 6" 117 5,443.333 +20.00
T113 T125 Tom Hoge 88 46' 6" 147 6,831.833 +20.00
T113 T117 Richy Werenski 84 46' 6" 119 5,534.500 +28.00
117 T109 Sebastián Muñoz 93 46' 7" 146 6,800.083 +6.00
T118 T113 Matt Wallace 59 46' 8" 64 2,987.167 +12.00
T118 T129 Matthew NeSmith 86 46' 8" 149 6,952.833 +16.00
T118 T113 Scottie Scheffler 93 46' 8" 65 3,035.583 +8.00
T118 T113 Branden Grace 73 46' 8" 132 6,165.083 +9.00
T118 T113 Hideki Matsuyama 78 46' 8" 114 5,316.833 +5.00
T118 T100 Nate Lashley 72 46' 8" 78 3,637.000 +14.00
124 T129 Sean O'Hair 49 46' 9" 70 3,271.667 +2.00
125 T94 James Hahn 64 46' 10" 83 3,884.917 +7.00
T126 T121 Xinjun Zhang 68 46' 11" 104 4,879.333 +2.00
T126 T148 Luke Donald 54 46' 11" 71 3,332.667 +14.00
T128 T123 Billy Horschel 81 47' 0" 86 4,039.000 +15.00
T128 T170 Josh Teater 50 47' 0" 34 1,597.250 E
T128 144 Dustin Johnson 61 47' 0" 84 3,947.333 +2.00
T128 T148 John Huh 56 47' 0" 84 3,946.250 +17.00
T132 T138 Troy Merritt 98 47' 2" 153 7,218.917 +26.00
T132 T141 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 47' 2" 86 4,056.167 +13.00
T132 T125 Padraig Harrington 44 47' 2" 55 2,592.000 +13.00
135 T129 Rory McIlroy 61 47' 3" 98 4,634.167 -7.00
136 134 Talor Gooch 87 47' 4" 149 7,057.750 +19.00
T137 T136 J.T. Poston 83 47' 5" 173 8,204.583 +11.00
T137 135 Henrik Norlander 86 47' 5" 113 5,357.167 +12.00
T137 T129 Adam Hadwin 82 47' 5" 103 4,886.167 +20.00
T140 T145 Cameron Tringale 86 47' 6" 124 5,893.667 +5.00
T140 173 Camilo Villegas 73 47' 6" 112 5,322.250 +12.00
T142 T141 Jimmy Walker 74 47' 7" 175 8,326.583 +17.00
T142 T109 Mark Anderson 54 47' 7" 53 2,521.083 -2.00
144 T121 Will Gordon 88 47' 10" 125 5,980.000 +15.00
T145 T145 Carlos Ortiz 83 47' 11" 110 5,272.417 +9.00
T145 T125 Nick Watney 56 47' 11" 77 3,687.250 +8.00
T145 T141 Sung Kang 84 47' 11" 152 7,280.667 +17.00
T148 T148 Adam Scott 62 48' 1" 118 5,678.583 +32.00
T148 T148 Scott Harrington 79 48' 1" 107 5,148.417 +16.00
T150 T138 Kris Ventura 72 48' 2" 106 5,103.667 +13.00
T150 152 Jim Herman 60 48' 2" 86 4,143.417 +20.00
T150 T153 Patrick Rodgers 100 48' 2" 161 7,759.333 +16.00
T150 T156 Mark Hubbard 94 48' 2" 152 7,315.750 +22.00
T154 T153 Danny Willett 51 48' 3" 53 2,557.250 +2.00
T154 T167 Sergio Garcia 65 48' 3" 101 4,874.167 +4.00
T156 T156 Viktor Hovland 74 48' 4" 100 4,832.667 -4.00
T156 T156 Jon Rahm 74 48' 4" 83 4,009.000 +1.00
T156 T153 Cameron Champ 67 48' 4" 107 5,172.583 +27.00
T159 T159 Will Zalatoris 82 48' 5" 125 6,054.417 +16.00
T159 T159 Harold Varner III 80 48' 5" 116 5,617.250 +4.00
T159 T159 Justin Rose 50 48' 5" 47 2,277.417 +12.00
T159 T187 Ryan Moore 44 48' 5" 63 3,051.833 +14.00
T159 T138 Rafael Campos 58 48' 5" 85 4,113.917 +13.00
T159 T159 Shane Lowry 67 48' 5" 80 3,875.417 +8.00
T165 T163 Paul Casey 63 48' 6" 67 3,251.500 +5.00
T165 T163 Max Homa 81 48' 6" 102 4,949.750 +8.00
T165 T129 Tyler McCumber 62 48' 6" 95 4,609.583 +14.00
168 T163 Doug Ghim 84 48' 7" 82 3,981.000 +3.00
T169 169 Sungjae Im 107 48' 9" 163 7,950.417 +5.00
T169 T167 Pat Perez 96 48' 9" 108 5,265.000 +10.00
T171 T170 K.J. Choi 52 49' 0" 58 2,842.917 +11.00
T171 T170 Kevin Na 70 49' 0" 87 4,264.417 +6.00
T171 T179 Brian Gay 64 49' 0" 87 4,266.500 +6.00
T174 T174 Mackenzie Hughes 82 49' 3" 121 5,961.333 +12.00
T174 T184 Adam Long 83 49' 3" 100 4,926.333 +25.00
T174 T174 Hudson Swafford 70 49' 3" 91 4,481.583 +20.00
T177 T184 Sebastian Cappelen 54 49' 4" 87 4,292.250 +12.00
T177 176 Kevin Kisner 69 49' 4" 79 3,898.917 +16.00
179 177 Brian Harman 91 49' 5" 118 5,829.250 +11.00
T180 T179 Lucas Glover 86 49' 7" 111 5,505.333 +11.00
T180 T182 Harry Higgs 70 49' 7" 137 6,793.750 +4.00
T180 T179 Joaquin Niemann 89 49' 7" 137 6,794.333 +12.00
183 T182 Ian Poulter 68 49' 9" 92 4,580.583 +13.00
184 186 Justin Thomas 71 50' 0" 105 5,247.250 +6.00
T185 192 Satoshi Kodaira 74 50' 2" 79 3,965.083 +11.00
T185 189 J.J. Spaun 72 50' 2" 95 4,763.333 +1.00
187 190 Jason Kokrak 79 50' 4" 106 5,339.167 +12.00
188 178 Michael Gligic 80 50' 5" 89 4,485.833 +7.00
189 T187 Rhein Gibson 56 50' 7" 67 3,391.250 +3.00
T190 T193 Marc Leishman 71 50' 10" 109 5,545.083 +8.00
T190 T196 Tyler Duncan 90 50' 10" 125 6,354.917 +20.00
T190 T193 Doc Redman 76 50' 10" 98 4,982.583 +21.00
193 195 Jason Day 66 51' 2" 85 4,349.000 +4.00
T194 191 Bill Haas 44 51' 4" 65 3,337.917 -1.00
T194 T196 Zach Johnson 78 51' 4" 114 5,847.667 +10.00
196 199 Cameron Smith 73 51' 10" 95 4,921.750 +6.00
197 198 Charles Howell III 70 52' 0" 118 6,133.417 +22.00
198 200 Alex Noren 78 53' 0" 159 8,432.333 +34.00
T199 T201 Tommy Fleetwood 57 53' 2" 62 3,297.417 +5.00
T199 T201 Aaron Wise 68 53' 2" 103 5,479.417 +5.00
201 203 Kelly Kraft 44 53' 5" 55 2,936.583 +17.00
202 204 Harris English 79 53' 9" 91 4,887.833 +3.00
203 205 Lee Westwood 53 53' 11" 69 3,719.583 +8.00
204 206 Brendon Todd 87 54' 3" 69 3,742.750 +10.00
205 207 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 54' 9" 58 3,177.500 +18.00
206 208 Henrik Stenson 47 55' 3" 48 2,650.083 +16.00

The average distance remaining to the hole for all approach shots hit from the right rough. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and the shot must not originate from on or around the green. The shot also must end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (433)