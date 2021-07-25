×
Statistics » Around the Green » Sand Saves from 20-30 yards

Sand Saves from 20-30 yards

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 47.66

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % # OF SAVES # OF BUNKERS
1 1 Xander Schauffele 67 83.33 15 18
T2 T3 Patrick Cantlay 69 75.00 12 16
T2 T3 Hudson Swafford 70 75.00 12 16
4 2 Brian Gay 64 72.22 13 18
5 5 Marc Leishman 71 70.00 14 20
6 6 Cameron Smith 73 69.57 16 23
7 T7 Henrik Stenson 47 69.23 9 13
8 9 Jason Kokrak 79 67.74 21 31
T9 T10 Shane Lowry 67 66.67 16 24
T9 T26 Cameron Percy 77 66.67 10 15
T9 T10 Brooks Koepka 52 66.67 6 9
T9 T10 Doc Redman 76 66.67 16 24
13 T10 Aaron Baddeley 54 64.29 9 14
14 T21 Camilo Villegas 73 64.00 16 25
15 T18 Jamie Lovemark 42 63.16 12 19
16 16 Mark Hubbard 94 62.86 22 35
T17 17 K.H. Lee 94 62.50 20 32
T17 T21 Russell Henley 75 62.50 15 24
T17 T21 Bill Haas 44 62.50 10 16
T17 28 Jason Dufner 84 62.50 20 32
21 20 Wyndham Clark 78 62.07 18 29
22 15 D.J. Trahan 66 61.90 13 21
23 T30 Danny Lee 61 60.87 14 23
T24 T30 Roger Sloan 78 60.00 15 25
T24 T10 Luke Donald 54 60.00 6 10
T24 T34 Lee Westwood 53 60.00 9 15
T24 T21 Josh Teater 50 60.00 6 10
T24 T7 Matthew Wolff 52 60.00 9 15
T24 33 Denny McCarthy 86 60.00 27 45
30 36 Kevin Na 70 59.38 19 32
31 37 Lucas Glover 86 59.26 16 27
T32 T18 Robert Streb 70 59.09 13 22
T32 T48 Scott Stallings 76 59.09 13 22
T32 38 Michael Kim 69 59.09 13 22
35 T39 Ryan Moore 44 58.82 10 17
T36 T42 Matt Kuchar 67 58.33 14 24
T36 T30 Byeong Hun An 82 58.33 14 24
T36 T42 Maverick McNealy 72 58.33 7 12
T39 29 Chesson Hadley 68 57.89 11 19
T39 T44 C.T. Pan 76 57.89 11 19
T39 T44 Vaughn Taylor 80 57.89 11 19
42 T46 Ian Poulter 68 57.69 15 26
T43 T26 Rhein Gibson 56 57.14 8 14
T43 T48 Carlos Ortiz 83 57.14 16 28
T43 T48 Robby Shelton 80 57.14 16 28
46 T69 Dylan Frittelli 72 56.25 9 16
47 T81 Brice Garnett 90 56.00 14 25
T48 T72 Joseph Bramlett 78 55.56 10 18
T48 T46 Patrick Reed 73 55.56 15 27
T48 T53 Justin Thomas 71 55.56 15 27
T48 T53 Nate Lashley 72 55.56 15 27
T48 T39 Erik van Rooyen 65 55.56 10 18
53 T48 Brendon Todd 87 55.17 16 29
T54 T21 Scott Brown 80 55.00 11 20
T54 T39 James Hahn 64 55.00 11 20
T54 T57 J.B. Holmes 50 55.00 11 20
T54 T76 Louis Oosthuizen 69 55.00 11 20
T54 T53 Charl Schwartzel 82 55.00 22 40
59 T85 Adam Hadwin 82 54.84 17 31
T60 T34 Satoshi Kodaira 74 54.55 12 22
T60 T60 Rory McIlroy 61 54.55 12 22
T62 T62 Alex Noren 78 54.17 13 24
T62 52 Keegan Bradley 82 54.17 13 24
T62 T62 Troy Merritt 98 54.17 26 48
T62 T62 Abraham Ancer 85 54.17 13 24
T62 T62 Tyler Duncan 90 54.17 13 24
67 75 Sung Kang 84 54.05 20 37
68 T60 Joel Dahmen 78 53.85 7 13
T69 T85 Cameron Tringale 86 53.57 15 28
T69 T67 Brian Harman 91 53.57 15 28
T71 T67 Pat Perez 96 53.33 16 30
T71 T69 Kevin Kisner 69 53.33 8 15
73 59 Bo Hoag 87 53.13 17 32
T74 71 Michael Thompson 74 52.94 18 34
T74 T72 K.J. Choi 52 52.94 9 17
T74 T72 Viktor Hovland 74 52.94 9 17
T77 T53 Sergio Garcia 65 52.63 10 19
T77 T76 Anirban Lahiri 60 52.63 10 19
T77 T76 Jim Herman 60 52.63 10 19
T80 T57 Hank Lebioda 70 52.38 11 21
T80 79 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 52.38 11 21
82 80 J.T. Poston 83 52.27 23 44
83 T62 Russell Knox 88 52.00 13 25
84 T85 Sam Burns 72 51.85 14 27
85 88 Rory Sabbatini 71 51.72 15 29
86 90 Zach Johnson 78 51.28 20 39
T87 T91 Adam Scott 62 50.00 12 24
T87 T81 Hunter Mahan 59 50.00 12 24
T87 T91 Francesco Molinari 42 50.00 7 14
T87 T91 Webb Simpson 61 50.00 5 10
T87 T119 David Hearn 68 50.00 8 16
T87 T81 Brian Stuard 100 50.00 12 24
T87 84 Gary Woodland 64 50.00 13 26
T87 T91 Michael Gligic 80 50.00 17 34
T87 T91 Adam Schenk 100 50.00 17 34
T87 89 Brandon Hagy 74 50.00 17 34
T87 T91 Sepp Straka 94 50.00 13 26
T87 T91 Max Homa 81 50.00 15 30
T87 T138 Keith Mitchell 76 50.00 14 28
T87 T91 Harold Varner III 80 50.00 8 16
T87 T91 Martin Trainer 59 50.00 12 24
102 105 Luke List 85 48.72 19 39
103 106 Matthew NeSmith 86 48.48 16 33
104 T119 Patrick Rodgers 100 48.15 13 27
105 108 Billy Horschel 81 48.00 12 25
106 T91 Stewart Cink 74 47.83 11 23
107 109 Scott Harrington 79 47.62 10 21
T108 T174 Kevin Tway 60 47.37 9 19
T108 T110 Jordan Spieth 76 47.37 9 19
T108 T130 Tyler McCumber 62 47.37 9 19
T111 T112 Collin Morikawa 69 47.06 8 17
T111 127 Jhonattan Vegas 80 47.06 16 34
T111 T112 Phil Mickelson 64 47.06 8 17
114 114 Nick Taylor 88 46.88 15 32
T115 T115 Seamus Power 50 46.67 7 15
T115 T91 Harry Higgs 70 46.67 14 30
T115 T91 Tony Finau 81 46.67 7 15
T115 T115 Mackenzie Hughes 82 46.67 14 30
T119 107 Rickie Fowler 76 46.43 13 28
T119 117 Charles Howell III 70 46.43 13 28
121 118 Kevin Streelman 90 46.34 19 41
T122 T119 Henrik Norlander 86 46.15 12 26
T122 T119 Tyrrell Hatton 57 46.15 6 13
124 T130 Jimmy Walker 74 45.95 17 37
125 137 Tom Hoge 88 45.71 16 35
T126 T110 Scott Piercy 73 45.45 10 22
T126 T125 Mark Anderson 54 45.45 5 11
T126 T125 Kyle Stanley 90 45.45 10 22
129 128 Matt Wallace 59 45.00 9 20
130 129 Chris Kirk 78 44.83 13 29
131 124 Patton Kizzire 92 44.74 17 38
T132 T91 Dustin Johnson 61 44.44 8 18
T132 T130 Brendan Steele 78 44.44 8 18
T132 T130 Andrew Putnam 85 44.44 12 27
T132 T130 Will Zalatoris 82 44.44 12 27
T132 T130 Joaquin Niemann 89 44.44 16 36
T132 T130 Sungjae Im 107 44.44 12 27
138 T138 Aaron Wise 68 44.00 11 25
139 T153 Ryan Brehm 56 43.75 7 16
T140 T141 Austin Cook 72 43.48 10 23
T140 T141 Daniel Berger 71 43.48 10 23
142 143 Talor Gooch 87 43.24 16 37
T143 T144 Doug Ghim 84 42.86 12 28
T143 150 Chez Reavie 80 42.86 9 21
T143 T144 Tim Wilkinson 46 42.86 6 14
T143 T144 Justin Rose 50 42.86 6 14
T143 T186 Sebastian Cappelen 54 42.86 3 7
T143 T144 Tommy Fleetwood 57 42.86 9 21
T143 T167 Rafael Campos 58 42.86 6 14
150 T148 Kramer Hickok 65 42.31 11 26
151 T162 Adam Long 83 42.11 8 19
152 152 Vincent Whaley 82 41.38 12 29
T153 140 Bo Van Pelt 72 41.18 7 17
T153 T174 Rob Oppenheim 74 41.18 7 17
T153 T165 Brandt Snedeker 82 41.18 14 34
156 T153 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 40.91 9 22
157 T148 Tom Lewis 82 40.74 11 27
T158 151 Peter Malnati 78 40.63 13 32
T158 T165 Cam Davis 82 40.63 13 32
T160 T153 Kelly Kraft 44 40.00 4 10
T160 T167 Beau Hossler 86 40.00 12 30
T160 T153 Bryson DeChambeau 67 40.00 6 15
T160 T153 Jon Rahm 74 40.00 6 15
T160 T153 Jason Day 66 40.00 6 15
T160 T153 Sean O'Hair 49 40.00 6 15
166 T153 Bronson Burgoon 70 39.29 11 28
167 T162 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 38.89 7 18
168 T167 Will Gordon 88 38.46 10 26
169 T170 Sebastián Muñoz 93 38.24 13 34
170 T172 Branden Grace 73 38.10 8 21
171 161 Sam Ryder 84 37.93 11 29
172 T119 Bubba Watson 71 37.50 6 16
173 T170 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 37.14 13 35
174 176 Xinjun Zhang 68 37.04 10 27
T175 177 Grayson Murray 53 36.84 7 19
T175 T162 Kris Ventura 72 36.84 7 19
T177 178 Fabián Gómez 54 36.36 4 11
T177 T172 Ryan Armour 76 36.36 8 22
179 179 Corey Conners 91 36.00 9 25
T180 T180 John Huh 56 35.71 5 14
T180 T180 Emiliano Grillo 90 35.71 5 14
T182 T182 Scottie Scheffler 93 35.29 6 17
T182 T182 Si Woo Kim 83 35.29 12 34
T184 T184 Hideki Matsuyama 78 35.00 7 20
T184 T184 Paul Casey 63 35.00 7 20
T186 T204 Jonathan Byrd 44 33.33 2 6
T186 T186 Charley Hoffman 95 33.33 9 27
T186 T186 Ryan Palmer 71 33.33 4 12
T186 T186 Martin Laird 74 33.33 6 18
T186 T186 Matt Jones 90 33.33 10 30
191 T186 Lanto Griffin 89 32.43 12 37
192 T186 Richy Werenski 84 31.58 6 19
T193 T194 J.J. Spaun 72 30.43 7 23
T193 T194 Harris English 79 30.43 7 23
195 193 Nick Watney 56 29.41 5 17
196 196 Chase Seiffert 78 29.17 7 24
197 T198 Chris Baker 54 27.78 5 18
T198 T198 Andrew Landry 64 26.32 5 19
T198 200 Cameron Champ 67 26.32 5 19
200 201 Padraig Harrington 44 25.00 3 12
T201 T202 Kevin Stadler 43 20.00 2 10
T201 T202 Nelson Ledesma 46 20.00 2 10
T201 T204 Ben Taylor 48 20.00 1 5
204 206 Ben Martin 48 18.18 2 11
205 207 Danny Willett 51 16.67 1 6
206 208 Michael Gellerman 47 12.50 1 8

The percent of time a player was able to get 'up and down' once in a greenside sand bunker (regardless of score) when the distance of the sand shot is greater than or equal to 20 yards and less than 30 yards. Only those shots determined by a laser will be included. Notes: 'Up and down' indicates it took the player 2 shots or less to put the ball in the hole from that point. (371)