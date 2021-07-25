×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Birdie or Better Percentage - 125-150 yards

Birdie or Better Percentage - 125-150 yards

Season
Time Period
Tournament
Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 18.05

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % TOTAL BIRDIES TOTAL HOLES
1 1 Matt Wallace 59 30.43 28 92
2 2 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 27.42 34 124
3 3 Russell Henley 75 26.84 51 190
4 4 Collin Morikawa 69 26.71 43 161
5 6 Webb Simpson 61 26.43 37 140
6 7 Ryan Armour 76 26.34 54 205
7 5 Chris Kirk 78 25.91 57 220
8 8 C.T. Pan 76 25.68 47 183
9 9 Scottie Scheffler 93 25.14 46 183
10 10 Tom Hoge 88 24.64 51 207
11 11 Seamus Power 50 24.51 25 102
12 12 Sam Burns 72 24.46 45 184
13 13 Charley Hoffman 95 24.35 56 230
14 15 Louis Oosthuizen 69 24.31 35 144
15 14 Justin Thomas 71 23.84 36 151
16 17 Michael Gellerman 47 23.71 23 97
17 21 Brendon Todd 87 23.60 38 161
18 16 Brooks Koepka 52 23.48 27 115
19 19 Harris English 79 23.31 38 163
T20 25 James Hahn 64 23.20 42 181
T20 18 Brandt Snedeker 82 23.20 45 194
22 23 Abraham Ancer 85 23.12 40 173
23 22 Will Gordon 88 23.08 45 195
T24 24 Kramer Hickok 65 23.03 38 165
T24 26 Dustin Johnson 61 23.03 35 152
26 20 Grayson Murray 53 22.86 24 105
27 28 Rory Sabbatini 71 22.75 38 167
28 29 Lucas Glover 86 22.55 53 235
T29 30 Hideki Matsuyama 78 22.53 41 182
T29 32 Rickie Fowler 76 22.53 41 182
31 31 Sebastián Muñoz 93 22.39 45 201
32 T37 David Hearn 68 22.38 32 143
33 33 Zach Johnson 78 22.17 47 212
34 34 Jason Kokrak 79 22.16 39 176
35 35 Mark Hubbard 94 22.07 47 213
36 53 Tony Finau 81 21.85 33 151
37 43 Cam Davis 82 21.79 51 234
38 T56 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 21.76 42 193
39 T72 Adam Hadwin 82 21.53 45 209
T40 36 Satoshi Kodaira 74 21.47 41 191
T40 27 Chesson Hadley 68 21.47 38 177
42 T37 Nick Taylor 88 21.26 54 254
43 39 Scott Brown 80 21.21 42 198
44 41 Vaughn Taylor 80 21.05 40 190
45 52 Emiliano Grillo 90 20.95 44 210
46 42 Viktor Hovland 74 20.92 32 153
47 44 Xinjun Zhang 68 20.83 30 144
T48 40 Patrick Reed 73 20.67 31 150
T48 T47 Jordan Spieth 76 20.67 31 150
T48 T47 Kevin Na 70 20.67 37 179
51 49 Tyrrell Hatton 57 20.66 25 121
T52 46 Harry Higgs 70 20.65 38 184
T52 50 Ryan Palmer 71 20.65 38 184
54 51 Daniel Berger 71 20.63 33 160
55 55 Adam Scott 62 20.50 33 161
56 58 Cameron Smith 73 20.38 32 157
57 59 Martin Laird 74 20.37 33 162
58 60 Hunter Mahan 59 20.29 28 138
T59 61 Kevin Streelman 90 20.27 45 222
T59 T66 Ben Martin 48 20.27 15 74
61 62 Kevin Kisner 69 20.14 29 144
T62 63 Anirban Lahiri 60 20.13 30 149
T62 54 John Huh 56 20.13 31 154
64 65 Corey Conners 91 20.10 39 194
65 T56 Richy Werenski 84 20.09 45 224
66 96 Brian Stuard 100 20.08 50 249
T67 T66 Shane Lowry 67 20.00 37 185
T67 88 Jimmy Walker 74 20.00 37 185
T67 91 Matt Kuchar 67 20.00 28 140
70 68 Carlos Ortiz 83 19.91 43 216
71 69 Branden Grace 73 19.87 31 156
T72 70 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 19.75 16 81
T72 89 Matthew NeSmith 86 19.75 47 238
74 85 Chez Reavie 80 19.74 45 228
75 71 Brian Harman 91 19.71 41 208
76 T72 Phil Mickelson 64 19.70 26 132
77 94 Rafael Campos 58 19.69 25 127
78 64 Peter Malnati 78 19.59 38 194
T79 76 Kevin Tway 60 19.57 27 138
T79 75 Marc Leishman 71 19.57 27 138
81 90 Joel Dahmen 78 19.53 33 169
82 78 Bryson DeChambeau 67 19.48 30 154
T83 T79 Jon Rahm 74 19.44 28 144
T83 81 Erik van Rooyen 65 19.44 28 144
85 77 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 19.41 33 170
86 T82 Max Homa 81 19.39 32 165
87 84 Si Woo Kim 83 19.35 36 186
88 45 Kevin Stadler 43 19.32 17 88
89 74 Patton Kizzire 92 19.28 48 249
90 86 Mackenzie Hughes 82 19.19 33 172
91 93 Keegan Bradley 82 19.12 39 204
92 98 Rob Oppenheim 74 18.93 32 169
93 92 Doc Redman 76 18.92 42 222
94 95 Henrik Stenson 47 18.84 13 69
95 99 Sam Ryder 84 18.78 40 213
96 110 Bo Hoag 87 18.60 40 215
97 87 Maverick McNealy 72 18.56 31 167
98 101 Patrick Rodgers 100 18.55 46 248
99 114 Gary Woodland 64 18.54 28 151
100 103 Russell Knox 88 18.53 43 232
101 T105 Vincent Whaley 82 18.48 34 184
102 136 Pat Perez 96 18.45 38 206
T103 135 Ryan Moore 44 18.26 21 115
T103 104 Matt Jones 90 18.26 42 230
105 115 Matthew Wolff 52 18.25 23 126
106 T105 Henrik Norlander 86 18.18 42 231
107 143 Troy Merritt 98 18.10 40 221
108 128 Doug Ghim 84 18.07 43 238
109 125 Hank Lebioda 70 18.06 28 155
110 113 Joaquin Niemann 89 18.03 44 244
111 97 Austin Cook 72 17.94 40 223
112 111 Stewart Cink 74 17.93 33 184
113 T79 Aaron Baddeley 54 17.89 22 123
114 T121 Andrew Landry 64 17.88 32 179
115 T118 Aaron Wise 68 17.82 31 174
116 117 J.J. Spaun 72 17.68 29 164
T117 102 Kyle Stanley 90 17.65 42 238
T117 120 Padraig Harrington 44 17.65 12 68
119 112 K.H. Lee 94 17.62 40 227
120 100 Nick Watney 56 17.60 22 125
121 T105 Nelson Ledesma 46 17.53 17 97
122 134 Cameron Tringale 86 17.49 39 223
T123 T123 Paul Casey 63 17.46 22 126
T123 T123 Ian Poulter 68 17.46 22 126
125 140 Byeong Hun An 82 17.44 34 195
126 T105 Michael Gligic 80 17.42 31 178
127 131 Sepp Straka 94 17.37 41 236
128 129 Sungjae Im 107 17.31 45 260
129 138 Sebastian Cappelen 54 17.27 19 110
130 T118 Robby Shelton 80 17.22 36 209
131 T132 Will Zalatoris 82 17.20 32 186
132 116 Nate Lashley 72 17.14 30 175
133 T82 Chris Baker 54 17.12 19 111
134 145 Roger Sloan 78 17.06 29 170
135 127 Denny McCarthy 86 17.02 40 235
136 126 Brice Garnett 90 16.99 35 206
137 T105 Mark Anderson 54 16.98 18 106
138 T121 Jason Dufner 84 16.94 41 242
139 141 Xander Schauffele 67 16.91 23 136
140 142 Francesco Molinari 42 16.87 14 83
T141 139 Camilo Villegas 73 16.67 31 186
T141 151 Jonathan Byrd 44 16.67 12 72
T141 130 Adam Long 83 16.67 33 198
144 137 Lanto Griffin 89 16.59 37 223
145 156 Charl Schwartzel 82 16.58 32 193
146 144 Rory McIlroy 61 16.56 25 151
147 159 Jhonattan Vegas 80 16.41 32 195
148 146 Harold Varner III 80 16.40 41 250
149 147 Jim Herman 60 16.37 28 171
150 148 Tommy Fleetwood 57 16.35 17 104
151 155 Rhein Gibson 56 16.19 17 105
152 T132 Fabián Gómez 54 16.16 16 99
153 149 Keith Mitchell 76 16.11 29 180
154 160 Chase Seiffert 78 16.05 26 162
T155 154 Patrick Cantlay 69 16.00 24 150
T155 T152 Wyndham Clark 78 16.00 32 200
157 158 Adam Schenk 100 15.87 40 252
158 T152 Brandon Hagy 74 15.75 23 146
159 157 Andrew Putnam 85 15.71 30 191
T160 166 Dylan Frittelli 72 15.33 21 137
T160 161 Michael Kim 69 15.33 23 150
162 162 Jason Day 66 15.26 29 190
163 170 Bronson Burgoon 70 15.24 25 164
164 163 Charles Howell III 70 15.17 27 178
165 165 Danny Lee 61 15.06 25 166
166 180 Sung Kang 84 14.91 34 228
167 168 Sean O'Hair 49 14.89 21 141
168 167 Billy Horschel 81 14.84 23 155
169 150 Martin Trainer 59 14.79 21 142
170 169 Talor Gooch 87 14.78 30 203
171 171 Kelly Kraft 44 14.49 10 69
172 182 Cameron Champ 67 14.46 24 166
173 173 Alex Noren 78 14.44 26 180
174 164 Sergio Garcia 65 14.29 23 161
T175 176 K.J. Choi 52 14.15 15 106
T175 174 Tyler Duncan 90 14.15 30 212
177 177 Brendan Steele 78 14.14 27 191
178 178 Justin Rose 50 14.12 12 85
179 184 Scott Piercy 73 14.06 27 192
180 175 Cameron Percy 77 14.02 23 164
181 181 Michael Thompson 74 13.97 25 179
182 186 J.T. Poston 83 13.90 31 223
183 189 Brian Gay 64 13.71 24 175
184 191 Bubba Watson 71 13.67 19 139
T185 185 Robert Streb 70 13.64 24 176
T185 T187 Ben Taylor 48 13.64 12 88
187 183 Luke List 85 13.33 32 240
188 179 Bill Haas 44 13.25 11 83
189 190 Jamie Lovemark 42 12.96 14 108
190 T187 Josh Teater 50 12.77 12 94
191 194 Scott Harrington 79 12.63 25 198
192 192 Bo Van Pelt 72 12.27 20 163
193 193 Kris Ventura 72 12.12 20 165
194 197 Tom Lewis 82 11.96 25 209
195 195 Scott Stallings 76 11.85 25 211
196 196 D.J. Trahan 66 11.76 16 136
197 199 Tyler McCumber 62 11.64 17 146
198 198 Lee Westwood 53 11.43 12 105
199 200 Danny Willett 51 10.99 10 91
200 201 Hudson Swafford 70 10.86 19 175
201 202 J.B. Holmes 50 10.64 15 141
202 206 Luke Donald 54 9.65 11 114
203 205 Beau Hossler 86 9.28 18 194
204 204 Joseph Bramlett 78 9.20 15 163
205 207 Tim Wilkinson 46 7.04 5 71
206 208 Ryan Brehm 56 6.06 6 99

The percentage of time a player makes birdie or better with an approach shot of greater than or equal to 125 yards and less than 150 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and the shot must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Shots from the tee box on a par 3 are included. (360)