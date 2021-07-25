×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Birdie or Better Percentage - 150-175 yards

Birdie or Better Percentage - 150-175 yards

Season
Time Period
Tournament
Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 14.75

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % TOTAL BIRDIES TOTAL HOLES
1 1 Corey Conners 91 22.67 56 247
2 2 Justin Rose 50 22.13 27 122
3 3 Brendan Steele 78 21.98 60 273
4 4 Michael Thompson 74 20.47 52 254
5 5 Jason Kokrak 79 20.38 43 211
6 7 Jordan Spieth 76 19.90 38 191
7 8 Rory McIlroy 61 19.89 36 181
8 9 Sebastián Muñoz 93 19.72 57 289
9 6 J.T. Poston 83 19.26 52 270
10 12 Adam Scott 62 18.99 34 179
11 10 Grayson Murray 53 18.97 22 116
12 11 Satoshi Kodaira 74 18.86 43 228
13 36 Chez Reavie 80 18.85 46 244
14 13 Robby Shelton 80 18.82 51 271
T15 15 Sam Ryder 84 18.75 42 224
T15 14 Kevin Na 70 18.75 39 208
17 17 Xander Schauffele 67 18.63 30 161
18 T40 Brice Garnett 90 18.56 49 264
19 18 Emiliano Grillo 90 18.44 45 244
20 20 Harry Higgs 70 18.33 44 240
21 T21 Patton Kizzire 92 18.27 55 301
T22 T24 Harris English 79 18.18 46 253
T22 T24 Tyrrell Hatton 57 18.18 28 154
24 19 Stewart Cink 74 18.10 40 221
25 26 Carlos Ortiz 83 18.03 44 244
26 27 Talor Gooch 87 17.99 52 289
27 28 Justin Thomas 71 17.98 32 178
T28 T21 Joel Dahmen 78 17.95 35 195
T28 29 Doc Redman 76 17.95 42 234
30 30 Sung Kang 84 17.82 49 275
31 32 Danny Willett 51 17.78 16 90
32 49 Fabián Gómez 54 17.76 19 107
33 33 Daniel Berger 71 17.73 36 203
T34 T34 Harold Varner III 80 17.67 44 249
T34 T34 Jim Herman 60 17.67 38 215
36 23 Rafael Campos 58 17.56 23 131
37 31 Adam Schenk 100 17.36 42 242
T38 T37 Sungjae Im 107 17.32 62 358
T38 T37 J.B. Holmes 50 17.32 22 127
40 39 Kevin Kisner 69 17.27 38 220
41 16 Matthew Wolff 52 17.24 25 145
42 T40 Joaquin Niemann 89 17.20 43 250
43 68 Matt Kuchar 67 17.19 33 192
44 43 Bubba Watson 71 17.11 32 187
45 42 Bryson DeChambeau 67 17.07 28 164
46 44 Max Homa 81 17.02 32 188
47 45 Scott Piercy 73 16.98 36 212
48 47 Tommy Fleetwood 57 16.91 23 136
49 46 Joseph Bramlett 78 16.87 28 166
50 50 Si Woo Kim 83 16.81 40 238
51 51 Russell Henley 75 16.79 45 268
52 52 Ian Poulter 68 16.77 28 167
T53 T54 Alex Noren 78 16.67 38 228
T53 T54 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 16.67 18 108
T53 62 Doug Ghim 84 16.67 38 228
56 58 Billy Horschel 81 16.57 30 181
57 53 Camilo Villegas 73 16.53 39 236
58 85 Brandt Snedeker 82 16.52 38 230
59 59 Kevin Streelman 90 16.47 42 255
60 78 Jhonattan Vegas 80 16.39 30 183
61 66 Sam Burns 72 16.32 31 190
T62 T54 Maverick McNealy 72 16.29 29 178
T62 65 Pat Perez 96 16.29 51 313
64 61 Luke Donald 54 16.27 27 166
65 69 C.T. Pan 76 16.25 39 240
66 71 Cameron Tringale 86 16.21 41 253
67 70 Shane Lowry 67 16.17 27 167
68 63 Andrew Putnam 85 16.13 45 279
69 64 Jimmy Walker 74 16.11 34 211
70 72 Martin Laird 74 16.10 38 236
71 76 Martin Trainer 59 16.03 25 156
72 73 Wyndham Clark 78 16.02 37 231
T73 77 Scottie Scheffler 93 15.95 37 232
T73 60 Ryan Armour 76 15.95 41 257
75 75 Sergio Garcia 65 15.87 30 189
76 67 Hunter Mahan 59 15.86 23 145
77 80 Charley Hoffman 95 15.83 38 240
T78 81 Jon Rahm 74 15.82 31 196
T78 T54 Erik van Rooyen 65 15.82 31 196
80 82 Danny Lee 61 15.81 37 234
81 86 Tim Wilkinson 46 15.71 11 70
82 74 Troy Merritt 98 15.65 49 313
83 79 Ryan Brehm 56 15.63 15 96
84 88 Rickie Fowler 76 15.58 36 231
T85 91 Chesson Hadley 68 15.56 28 180
T85 89 K.J. Choi 52 15.56 21 135
87 99 Rob Oppenheim 74 15.54 30 193
T88 115 Chris Kirk 78 15.49 33 213
T88 98 Scott Stallings 76 15.49 35 226
90 90 David Hearn 68 15.48 26 168
T91 87 James Hahn 64 15.38 32 208
T91 T83 Peter Malnati 78 15.38 32 208
T91 T83 Andrew Landry 64 15.38 32 208
94 121 Adam Long 83 15.35 37 241
95 92 Collin Morikawa 69 15.34 29 189
96 93 Henrik Stenson 47 15.32 17 111
97 95 Jamie Lovemark 42 15.24 16 105
98 96 Will Gordon 88 15.19 36 237
99 128 Charl Schwartzel 82 15.18 39 257
100 97 Patrick Cantlay 69 15.14 28 185
101 T124 Denny McCarthy 86 15.12 39 258
102 94 Nelson Ledesma 46 15.09 16 106
103 186 Michael Gellerman 47 15.00 15 100
104 100 Will Zalatoris 82 14.93 33 221
T105 105 Austin Cook 72 14.89 35 235
T105 101 Marc Leishman 71 14.89 28 188
107 T102 Hudson Swafford 70 14.87 29 195
108 104 Nick Taylor 88 14.86 41 276
109 108 Webb Simpson 61 14.81 24 162
110 116 Matthew NeSmith 86 14.80 41 277
111 147 Jason Dufner 84 14.72 34 231
112 117 Tyler McCumber 62 14.69 26 177
T113 T110 Mark Hubbard 94 14.66 51 348
T113 118 John Huh 56 14.66 28 191
115 T110 Brooks Koepka 52 14.63 18 123
116 T102 Kyle Stanley 90 14.60 40 274
117 T113 Rory Sabbatini 71 14.58 35 240
118 119 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 14.56 30 206
T119 120 Scott Harrington 79 14.55 31 213
T119 T106 Tom Hoge 88 14.55 39 268
121 130 Keith Mitchell 76 14.53 25 172
122 T113 Brendon Todd 87 14.46 36 249
123 T122 Lanto Griffin 89 14.44 41 284
124 127 Patrick Reed 73 14.42 30 208
125 T106 Richy Werenski 84 14.38 43 299
126 T122 Hideki Matsuyama 78 14.34 38 265
127 T124 Matt Wallace 59 14.29 21 147
T128 140 Beau Hossler 86 14.08 30 213
T128 T132 Rhein Gibson 56 14.08 20 142
130 129 Brian Stuard 100 14.06 44 313
131 131 Kramer Hickok 65 14.00 28 200
132 T110 Michael Kim 69 13.95 24 172
133 T132 Lucas Glover 86 13.87 33 238
134 151 K.H. Lee 94 13.86 42 303
135 T137 Bronson Burgoon 70 13.85 27 195
136 109 Bill Haas 44 13.83 13 94
137 T135 Paul Casey 63 13.77 23 167
138 143 Ben Martin 48 13.76 15 109
139 T162 Cameron Champ 67 13.75 22 160
T140 142 Cam Davis 82 13.73 32 233
T140 139 Cameron Smith 73 13.73 28 204
T140 T135 Louis Oosthuizen 69 13.73 21 153
143 134 Tony Finau 81 13.68 29 212
144 126 Brandon Hagy 74 13.56 24 177
145 155 Nate Lashley 72 13.55 29 214
146 144 Jason Day 66 13.44 25 186
147 146 Ryan Palmer 71 13.33 24 180
148 180 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 13.30 27 203
149 T148 Abraham Ancer 85 13.27 30 226
150 T168 Luke List 85 13.16 30 228
151 154 Scott Brown 80 13.14 31 236
T152 T137 Chris Baker 54 13.11 16 122
T152 150 Cameron Percy 77 13.11 27 206
154 160 Keegan Bradley 82 13.01 38 292
155 157 Matt Jones 90 12.84 33 257
156 145 Chase Seiffert 78 12.83 24 187
157 T158 Francesco Molinari 42 12.82 15 117
158 T168 Byeong Hun An 82 12.78 29 227
T159 T148 Aaron Baddeley 54 12.73 14 110
T159 141 Ryan Moore 44 12.73 21 165
161 161 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 12.72 22 173
162 152 Sebastian Cappelen 54 12.71 15 118
163 164 Kelly Kraft 44 12.62 13 103
T164 T165 Branden Grace 73 12.57 21 167
T164 T165 Xinjun Zhang 68 12.57 22 175
166 153 Hank Lebioda 70 12.56 25 199
167 170 Mackenzie Hughes 82 12.55 30 239
T168 156 J.J. Spaun 72 12.50 23 184
T168 T171 Viktor Hovland 74 12.50 22 176
T168 176 Gary Woodland 64 12.50 23 184
T168 T171 Brian Harman 91 12.50 31 248
172 177 Robert Streb 70 12.44 25 201
173 T158 Adam Hadwin 82 12.41 36 290
174 173 Aaron Wise 68 12.39 27 218
175 178 Tyler Duncan 90 12.31 32 260
T176 T165 Kris Ventura 72 12.22 22 180
T176 175 Phil Mickelson 64 12.22 22 180
178 T162 Dustin Johnson 61 12.03 19 158
179 181 Zach Johnson 78 11.90 32 269
180 196 Michael Gligic 80 11.89 22 185
181 188 Vincent Whaley 82 11.86 21 177
182 179 Russell Knox 88 11.83 33 279
183 174 Dylan Frittelli 72 11.82 24 203
184 182 Anirban Lahiri 60 11.80 19 161
185 183 Henrik Norlander 86 11.74 35 298
186 184 Padraig Harrington 44 11.61 13 112
187 187 Vaughn Taylor 80 11.36 25 220
188 194 Bo Van Pelt 72 11.24 20 178
189 185 Kevin Stadler 43 11.21 12 107
T190 T190 Tom Lewis 82 11.11 24 216
T190 197 Ben Taylor 48 11.11 10 90
192 189 Patrick Rodgers 100 10.98 27 246
193 192 Seamus Power 50 10.95 15 137
194 T190 Roger Sloan 78 10.89 22 202
195 193 Lee Westwood 53 10.88 16 147
196 198 D.J. Trahan 66 10.56 15 142
197 T199 Mark Anderson 54 10.42 10 96
198 204 Bo Hoag 87 10.41 28 269
199 202 Sepp Straka 94 10.31 30 291
200 206 Nick Watney 56 9.85 13 132
201 208 Josh Teater 50 9.73 11 113
202 201 Sean O'Hair 49 9.62 15 156
203 205 Kevin Tway 60 9.26 15 162
204 203 Charles Howell III 70 9.09 17 187
205 T199 Jonathan Byrd 44 8.64 7 81
206 207 Brian Gay 64 8.56 16 187

The percentage of time a player makes birdie or better with an approach shot of greater than or equal to 150 yards and less than 175 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and the shot must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Shots from the tee box on a par 3 are included. (359)