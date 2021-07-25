×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Approach the Green » GIR Percentage - 125-150 yards

GIR Percentage - 125-150 yards

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 69.91

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % GREENS HIT TOTAL HOLES RELATIVE TO PAR
1 2 Michael Gellerman 47 84.21 80 95 -0.24
2 1 Seamus Power 50 81.55 84 103 -0.25
3 3 Russell Henley 75 80.75 151 187 -0.28
4 4 Martin Laird 74 79.39 131 165 -0.21
5 7 Kevin Streelman 90 78.34 170 217 -0.23
6 6 Chez Reavie 80 78.07 178 228 -0.23
7 8 Aaron Wise 68 78.03 135 173 -0.10
8 13 Doug Ghim 84 77.82 186 239 -0.18
9 11 Brendon Todd 87 77.64 125 161 -0.27
10 9 Kevin Na 70 77.53 138 178 -0.21
11 10 Matthew Wolff 52 77.50 93 120 -0.20
12 5 Mark Anderson 54 77.36 82 106 -0.18
13 12 Jim Herman 60 77.33 133 172 -0.17
14 15 Collin Morikawa 69 77.02 124 161 -0.31
15 16 Satoshi Kodaira 74 76.84 146 190 -0.22
16 22 Louis Oosthuizen 69 76.76 109 142 -0.28
17 17 Kyle Stanley 90 76.67 184 240 -0.20
18 14 Russell Knox 88 76.62 177 231 -0.20
19 20 Cameron Percy 77 76.61 131 171 -0.12
20 18 Emiliano Grillo 90 76.56 160 209 -0.24
21 19 Matt Kuchar 67 76.09 105 138 -0.22
22 24 James Hahn 64 75.98 136 179 -0.26
23 21 Matthew NeSmith 86 75.95 180 237 -0.23
24 25 K.J. Choi 52 75.47 80 106 -0.15
25 26 Harris English 79 75.46 123 163 -0.28
26 32 Charles Howell III 70 75.43 132 175 -0.17
27 40 Brian Stuard 100 75.40 187 248 -0.24
28 27 Jon Rahm 74 75.34 110 146 -0.21
29 28 Daniel Berger 71 75.32 119 158 -0.20
30 29 Charley Hoffman 95 75.22 170 226 -0.26
31 30 Adam Scott 62 75.16 115 153 -0.27
32 31 Phil Mickelson 64 74.81 98 131 -0.23
33 39 Aaron Baddeley 54 74.79 89 119 -0.22
34 35 Zach Johnson 78 74.63 150 201 -0.28
35 36 Will Zalatoris 82 74.59 138 185 -0.17
36 37 Rory Sabbatini 71 74.56 126 169 -0.28
37 34 Dustin Johnson 61 74.48 108 145 -0.25
38 33 Chase Seiffert 78 74.38 119 160 -0.15
39 43 Mark Hubbard 94 74.30 159 214 -0.28
40 51 Scott Brown 80 74.23 144 194 -0.25
41 41 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 73.97 54 73 -0.28
42 46 Will Gordon 88 73.96 142 192 -0.27
T43 42 Matt Wallace 59 73.91 68 92 -0.38
T43 38 Kevin Tway 60 73.91 102 138 -0.21
45 44 Corey Conners 91 73.85 144 195 -0.24
46 45 Francesco Molinari 42 73.81 62 84 -0.15
47 47 Kramer Hickok 65 73.65 123 167 -0.25
48 58 Bo Hoag 87 73.36 157 214 -0.18
49 48 Stewart Cink 74 73.33 132 180 -0.19
T50 52 Tim Wilkinson 46 73.24 52 71 -0.08
T50 23 Jonathan Byrd 44 73.24 52 71 -0.19
52 50 Harry Higgs 70 73.22 134 183 -0.27
53 53 Brooks Koepka 52 73.21 82 112 -0.30
54 59 Sean O'Hair 49 73.19 101 138 -0.11
55 54 Matt Jones 90 73.13 166 227 -0.21
T56 74 Camilo Villegas 73 73.02 138 189 -0.18
T56 T56 Paul Casey 63 73.02 92 126 -0.18
58 72 Sam Ryder 84 72.95 151 207 -0.23
59 T56 David Hearn 68 72.92 105 144 -0.25
60 T78 Pat Perez 96 72.91 148 203 -0.22
61 60 Ryan Armour 76 72.82 150 206 -0.31
62 84 Bo Van Pelt 72 72.67 117 161 -0.09
63 61 Webb Simpson 61 72.66 101 139 -0.34
64 62 Henrik Norlander 86 72.61 167 230 -0.18
65 55 Nate Lashley 72 72.41 126 174 -0.21
66 64 Hideki Matsuyama 78 72.28 133 184 -0.26
67 T65 Branden Grace 73 72.26 112 155 -0.25
68 T65 J.J. Spaun 72 72.22 117 162 -0.21
69 49 Michael Gligic 80 72.16 127 176 -0.17
T70 T68 Tommy Fleetwood 57 72.00 72 100 -0.22
T70 T68 Anirban Lahiri 60 72.00 108 150 -0.26
72 81 Cam Davis 82 71.93 164 228 -0.26
73 70 Billy Horschel 81 71.90 110 153 -0.15
74 71 Sam Burns 72 71.89 133 185 -0.29
75 90 Sergio Garcia 65 71.70 114 159 -0.14
76 73 Chris Kirk 78 71.69 157 219 -0.35
77 75 Joaquin Niemann 89 71.66 177 247 -0.19
78 103 Ben Taylor 48 71.59 63 88 -0.16
T79 T78 Si Woo Kim 83 71.58 136 190 -0.20
T79 88 Andrew Putnam 85 71.58 136 190 -0.20
81 80 Xander Schauffele 67 71.53 98 137 -0.21
82 93 Lanto Griffin 89 71.49 158 221 -0.20
83 76 Hank Lebioda 70 71.43 110 154 -0.21
84 82 Jason Kokrak 79 71.35 122 171 -0.21
85 92 Jhonattan Vegas 80 71.28 139 195 -0.17
86 85 Harold Varner III 80 71.20 178 250 -0.19
T87 T86 Sungjae Im 107 71.09 182 256 -0.20
T87 T86 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 71.09 91 128 -0.35
T89 101 Nick Watney 56 71.07 86 121 -0.22
T89 112 Joseph Bramlett 78 71.07 113 159 E
91 83 Denny McCarthy 86 71.00 164 231 -0.19
T92 89 Carlos Ortiz 83 70.97 154 217 -0.25
T92 100 Patton Kizzire 92 70.97 176 248 -0.24
T94 91 Henrik Stenson 47 70.83 51 72 -0.16
T94 102 Maverick McNealy 72 70.83 119 168 -0.18
96 T117 Hunter Mahan 59 70.80 97 137 -0.23
97 94 Jordan Spieth 76 70.67 106 150 -0.24
98 113 Adam Hadwin 82 70.65 142 201 -0.27
99 77 Bronson Burgoon 70 70.55 115 163 -0.16
100 108 K.H. Lee 94 70.54 158 224 -0.22
101 95 Viktor Hovland 74 70.51 110 156 -0.26
102 99 Keegan Bradley 82 70.48 148 210 -0.21
T103 105 Chesson Hadley 68 70.39 126 179 -0.25
T103 T97 Ryan Palmer 71 70.39 126 179 -0.26
T103 T97 Cameron Smith 73 70.39 107 152 -0.23
106 104 Lucas Glover 86 70.21 165 235 -0.28
107 63 D.J. Trahan 66 70.07 96 137 -0.14
108 T106 Abraham Ancer 85 70.00 119 170 -0.32
109 120 Brice Garnett 90 69.86 146 209 -0.21
110 109 Sebastián Muñoz 93 69.85 139 199 -0.27
111 110 Tyrrell Hatton 57 69.75 83 119 -0.22
112 111 Hudson Swafford 70 69.64 117 168 -0.15
113 119 Patrick Rodgers 100 69.51 171 246 -0.23
114 125 John Huh 56 69.48 107 154 -0.24
115 96 Scott Stallings 76 69.42 143 206 -0.10
116 115 Bryson DeChambeau 67 69.33 104 150 -0.18
117 121 Patrick Cantlay 69 69.13 103 149 -0.20
T118 131 Tom Lewis 82 69.05 145 210 -0.12
T118 116 Tyler Duncan 90 69.05 145 210 -0.15
120 122 Doc Redman 76 68.89 155 225 -0.24
121 123 Nick Taylor 88 68.87 177 257 -0.27
122 124 C.T. Pan 76 68.82 128 186 -0.32
T123 T117 Tony Finau 81 68.67 103 150 -0.27
T123 114 Patrick Reed 73 68.67 103 150 -0.25
T125 130 Sepp Straka 94 68.64 162 236 -0.19
T125 T126 Austin Cook 72 68.64 151 220 -0.23
127 141 Kevin Stadler 43 68.60 59 86 -0.20
T128 T126 Kevin Kisner 69 68.57 96 140 -0.29
T128 147 Bubba Watson 71 68.57 96 140 -0.10
130 132 Michael Thompson 74 68.54 122 178 -0.15
131 166 Chris Baker 54 68.47 76 111 -0.16
132 150 Scott Piercy 73 68.45 128 187 -0.16
133 133 Talor Gooch 87 68.34 136 199 -0.17
134 135 Max Homa 81 68.29 112 164 -0.22
135 136 Shane Lowry 67 68.28 127 186 -0.24
136 137 Scottie Scheffler 93 68.11 126 185 -0.31
137 138 Rory McIlroy 61 68.03 100 147 -0.22
138 142 Tom Hoge 88 67.96 140 206 -0.31
139 T126 Rickie Fowler 76 67.91 127 187 -0.28
140 T144 Adam Long 83 67.84 135 199 -0.22
141 T126 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 67.71 130 192 -0.26
142 134 Rob Oppenheim 74 67.65 115 170 -0.20
143 143 Xinjun Zhang 68 67.61 96 142 -0.29
144 146 Jason Day 66 67.55 127 188 -0.19
145 148 Adam Schenk 100 67.47 168 249 -0.17
146 156 Brian Gay 64 67.44 116 172 -0.16
147 152 Troy Merritt 98 67.42 149 221 -0.21
T148 T154 Gary Woodland 64 67.35 99 147 -0.22
T148 160 Jason Dufner 84 67.35 165 245 -0.22
150 149 Lee Westwood 53 67.31 70 104 -0.10
151 140 Rhein Gibson 56 67.29 72 107 -0.22
152 T144 Beau Hossler 86 67.19 129 192 -0.07
153 151 Marc Leishman 71 67.14 94 140 -0.26
154 179 Cameron Champ 67 67.08 108 161 -0.18
155 153 Jamie Lovemark 42 66.97 73 109 -0.12
156 170 Rafael Campos 58 66.94 83 124 -0.27
157 T154 Dylan Frittelli 72 66.90 95 142 -0.18
158 187 Roger Sloan 78 66.86 113 169 -0.20
T159 139 Vincent Whaley 82 66.85 123 184 -0.20
T159 157 Jimmy Walker 74 66.85 121 181 -0.26
T161 T161 Vaughn Taylor 80 66.84 127 190 -0.26
T161 T158 Brendan Steele 78 66.84 125 187 -0.18
T161 T161 Brandt Snedeker 82 66.84 131 196 -0.27
T161 T158 Byeong Hun An 82 66.84 127 190 -0.20
165 T171 Cameron Tringale 86 66.81 151 226 -0.25
166 165 Ryan Moore 44 66.67 78 117 -0.22
167 174 Scott Harrington 79 66.49 127 191 -0.14
T168 T163 Mackenzie Hughes 82 66.47 115 173 -0.26
T168 T163 Danny Lee 61 66.47 113 170 -0.18
170 175 Charl Schwartzel 82 66.32 126 190 -0.22
171 177 Josh Teater 50 66.30 61 92 -0.15
172 183 Ben Martin 48 66.22 49 74 -0.27
173 T171 Tyler McCumber 62 65.99 97 147 -0.05
174 167 Luke List 85 65.96 155 235 -0.16
175 173 J.B. Holmes 50 65.71 92 140 -0.12
176 168 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 65.70 113 172 -0.19
177 169 Robby Shelton 80 65.57 139 212 -0.20
178 192 Andrew Landry 64 65.12 112 172 -0.24
179 188 Ryan Brehm 56 65.00 65 100 -0.03
180 180 Peter Malnati 78 64.92 124 191 -0.26
181 182 Justin Thomas 71 64.90 98 151 -0.32
T182 193 Sung Kang 84 64.86 144 222 -0.22
T182 178 Richy Werenski 84 64.86 144 222 -0.26
T184 176 Brandon Hagy 74 64.83 94 145 -0.18
T184 181 Erik van Rooyen 65 64.83 94 145 -0.26
186 184 Justin Rose 50 64.71 55 85 -0.18
187 185 Alex Noren 78 64.61 115 178 -0.19
188 189 Joel Dahmen 78 64.33 110 171 -0.23
189 186 Fabián Gómez 54 64.29 63 98 -0.19
190 190 Padraig Harrington 44 63.77 44 69 -0.27
191 198 Luke Donald 54 63.72 72 113 -0.15
192 191 J.T. Poston 83 63.68 142 223 -0.20
193 196 Robert Streb 70 63.43 111 175 -0.14
194 194 Ian Poulter 68 63.28 81 128 -0.27
195 195 Brian Harman 91 63.24 129 204 -0.29
196 197 Wyndham Clark 78 62.87 127 202 -0.20
197 201 Michael Kim 69 62.33 91 146 -0.15
198 200 Nelson Ledesma 46 62.11 59 95 -0.17
199 203 Kris Ventura 72 61.25 98 160 -0.15
200 199 Grayson Murray 53 61.17 63 103 -0.19
201 202 Keith Mitchell 76 60.11 110 183 -0.19
202 204 Danny Willett 51 59.09 52 88 -0.12
203 205 Bill Haas 44 59.04 49 83 -0.12
T204 207 Martin Trainer 59 55.88 76 136 -0.22
T204 206 Kelly Kraft 44 55.88 38 68 -0.24
206 208 Sebastian Cappelen 54 52.88 55 104 -0.24

The percent of time a player was able to hit the green in regulation when the approach shot was greater than or equal to 125 yards and less than 150 yards. The shot distance must be determined by a laser, and the shot must end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: A green is considered hit in regulation if any portion of the ball is touching the putting surface after the GIR stroke has been taken. (The GIR stroke is determined by subtracting 2 from par (1st stroke on a par 3, 2nd on a par 4, 3rd on a par 5)). (329)