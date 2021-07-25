×
Statistics » Scoring » Tenth Tee Late Round 4 Scoring Average

Tenth Tee Late Round 4 Scoring Average

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 70.40

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
T1 T1 Kevin Streelman 64.00 128 2
T1 T1 Martin Trainer 64.00 64 1
T3 T3 Joaquin Niemann 65.00 65 1
T3 T3 Sepp Straka 65.00 65 1
T3 T3 Bubba Watson 65.00 65 1
6 6 Branden Grace 65.50 131 2
T7 T7 Chris Kirk 66.00 66 1
T7 T7 Adam Scott 66.00 66 1
T7 T7 Abraham Ancer 66.00 66 1
T7 T7 Adam Schenk 66.00 66 1
T7 T7 Chris Baker 66.00 66 1
12 12 Patton Kizzire 66.50 133 2
T13 T13 Shane Lowry 67.00 67 1
T13 T13 Brian Harman 67.00 67 1
T13 T13 Jamie Lovemark 67.00 67 1
T13 T13 Bo Van Pelt 67.00 67 1
T13 T13 Matt Kuchar 67.00 67 1
T13 T13 Ryan Palmer 67.00 67 1
T13 T13 Matt Jones 67.00 134 2
T13 T13 Josh Teater 67.00 67 1
T13 T13 Robert Streb 67.00 67 1
T13 T13 Peter Malnati 67.00 67 1
T13 T13 Sungjae Im 67.00 134 2
T13 T13 Hank Lebioda 67.00 67 1
T13 T13 Richy Werenski 67.00 134 2
26 26 Scottie Scheffler 67.50 135 2
27 27 Nelson Ledesma 67.67 203 3
T28 T28 Harry Higgs 68.00 68 1
T28 T28 Cameron Champ 68.00 136 2
T28 T28 Ryan Armour 68.00 68 1
T28 T28 Brice Garnett 68.00 136 2
T28 T28 Adam Hadwin 68.00 204 3
T28 T28 James Hahn 68.00 68 1
T34 T34 Brian Stuard 68.50 137 2
T34 T34 Doug Ghim 68.50 137 2
T34 T34 Keegan Bradley 68.50 137 2
T34 T34 Kelly Kraft 68.50 137 2
T38 T38 Matthew NeSmith 69.00 69 1
T38 T38 Bo Hoag 69.00 138 2
T38 T38 Michael Kim 69.00 207 3
T38 T38 Erik van Rooyen 69.00 69 1
T38 T38 Tom Lewis 69.00 69 1
T38 T38 Joseph Bramlett 69.00 138 2
T38 T38 Andrew Putnam 69.00 69 1
T38 T38 Sebastián Muñoz 69.00 69 1
T38 T38 J.T. Poston 69.00 69 1
T38 T38 Will Zalatoris 69.00 69 1
T38 T38 Bryson DeChambeau 69.00 69 1
T38 T38 Brendon Todd 69.00 69 1
T38 T38 Michael Gligic 69.00 138 2
T38 T38 Danny Lee 69.00 69 1
T38 T38 Nate Lashley 69.00 138 2
T38 T38 Marc Leishman 69.00 138 2
T38 T38 Jhonattan Vegas 69.00 138 2
T55 T55 Rafa Cabrera Bello 69.33 208 3
T55 T55 Sebastian Cappelen 69.33 208 3
T55 T55 Keith Mitchell 69.33 208 3
T58 T58 Ben Martin 69.50 139 2
T58 T58 Aaron Wise 69.50 139 2
T58 T58 Chez Reavie 69.50 139 2
T58 T58 Xinjun Zhang 69.50 139 2
T58 T58 Scott Stallings 69.50 139 2
T58 T58 Tommy Fleetwood 69.50 139 2
T64 T64 Rickie Fowler 70.00 140 2
T64 T64 Martin Laird 70.00 70 1
T64 T64 Luke List 70.00 70 1
T64 T64 Stewart Cink 70.00 70 1
T64 T64 Jonathan Byrd 70.00 70 1
T64 T64 Wyndham Clark 70.00 70 1
T64 T64 Ben Taylor 70.00 70 1
T64 T64 Roger Sloan 70.00 70 1
T64 T64 Lanto Griffin 70.00 70 1
T64 T64 Sam Ryder 70.00 70 1
T74 T74 Zach Johnson 70.50 141 2
T74 T74 Michael Thompson 70.50 141 2
T74 T74 Gary Woodland 70.50 141 2
T74 T74 Troy Merritt 70.50 141 2
T78 T78 K.H. Lee 70.67 212 3
T78 T78 Kris Ventura 70.67 212 3
T80 T80 J.J. Spaun 71.00 213 3
T80 T80 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 71.00 71 1
T80 T80 Rob Oppenheim 71.00 71 1
T80 T80 Camilo Villegas 71.00 71 1
T80 T80 Brendan Steele 71.00 142 2
T80 T80 Vaughn Taylor 71.00 71 1
T80 T80 Cameron Percy 71.00 71 1
T80 T80 Lucas Glover 71.00 71 1
T80 T80 Tim Wilkinson 71.00 71 1
89 89 Austin Cook 71.33 214 3
T90 T90 Cam Davis 71.50 143 2
T90 T90 Tyler McCumber 71.50 143 2
T90 T90 Harold Varner III 71.50 143 2
T90 T90 Padraig Harrington 71.50 143 2
T90 T90 Brian Gay 71.50 143 2
T90 T90 Mark Anderson 71.50 143 2
96 96 Matthew Wolff 71.67 215 3
97 97 Sung Kang 71.80 359 5
T98 T98 Tony Finau 72.00 72 1
T98 T98 Maverick McNealy 72.00 72 1
T98 T98 Tyler Duncan 72.00 72 1
T98 T98 Michael Gellerman 72.00 144 2
T98 T98 Patrick Rodgers 72.00 72 1
T98 T98 Beau Hossler 72.00 72 1
T98 T98 Matt Fitzpatrick 72.00 72 1
T98 T98 Jordan Spieth 72.00 72 1
T98 T98 Cameron Tringale 72.00 72 1
T107 T107 Joel Dahmen 72.50 145 2
T107 T107 Will Gordon 72.50 145 2
T107 T107 C.T. Pan 72.50 145 2
T110 T110 Billy Horschel 73.00 73 1
T110 T110 David Hearn 73.00 73 1
T110 T110 Scott Harrington 73.00 146 2
T110 T110 Kyle Stanley 73.00 73 1
T110 T110 D.J. Trahan 73.00 146 2
T110 T110 Francesco Molinari 73.00 73 1
T110 T110 K.J. Choi 73.00 73 1
T110 T110 Ryan Moore 73.00 73 1
T118 T119 Charl Schwartzel 74.00 74 1
T118 T119 Sean O'Hair 74.00 74 1
T118 T119 Brandt Snedeker 74.00 74 1
T118 T119 Doc Redman 74.00 74 1
T118 T119 Adam Long 74.00 222 3
T118 T119 Andrew Landry 74.00 74 1
T124 T125 Grayson Murray 75.00 75 1
T124 T125 Dylan Frittelli 75.00 75 1
T126 T127 Hunter Mahan 75.50 151 2
T126 T127 Phil Mickelson 75.50 151 2
T128 T129 Paul Casey 76.00 76 1
T128 T129 Jimmy Walker 76.00 76 1
T128 T129 Jason Dufner 76.00 76 1
T128 T129 Alex Noren 76.00 76 1
T128 T129 Ted Potter, Jr. 76.00 76 1
133 134 Kevin Stadler 77.00 77 1
134 135 Byeong Hun An 78.00 78 1

The actual scoring average in round 4 when teeing off late from the tenth tee. (NOTE: 'Late' indicates a player was among the second half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (276)