×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Scoring » Tenth Tee Early Round 4 Scoring Average

Tenth Tee Early Round 4 Scoring Average

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 70.05

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Henrik Stenson 63.00 63 1
T2 T2 Rory McIlroy 64.00 64 1
T2 T2 Roger Sloan 64.00 64 1
T4 T4 Xander Schauffele 65.00 65 1
T4 T4 Lucas Glover 65.00 65 1
T6 T6 Francesco Molinari 66.00 66 1
T6 T6 Ryan Armour 66.00 66 1
T6 T6 Brice Garnett 66.00 132 2
T6 T6 Sungjae Im 66.00 132 2
T6 T6 Chris Baker 66.00 66 1
T6 T6 K.H. Lee 66.00 132 2
T6 T6 Tyrrell Hatton 66.00 66 1
T6 T6 Doug Ghim 66.00 132 2
14 14 Henrik Norlander 66.50 133 2
T15 T15 Tommy Fleetwood 67.00 67 1
T15 T15 Chris Kirk 67.00 67 1
T15 T15 Emiliano Grillo 67.00 67 1
T15 T15 Nate Lashley 67.00 67 1
T15 T15 Brian Harman 67.00 134 2
T15 T15 Sung Kang 67.00 67 1
T15 T15 Bo Van Pelt 67.00 67 1
T15 T15 Adam Scott 67.00 134 2
T15 T15 Paul Casey 67.00 67 1
T15 T15 Chez Reavie 67.00 67 1
T15 T15 Patrick Cantlay 67.00 67 1
T15 T15 Jordan Spieth 67.00 134 2
T15 T15 Harris English 67.00 67 1
T15 T15 Andrew Putnam 67.00 134 2
T15 T15 Shane Lowry 67.00 67 1
T15 T15 Austin Cook 67.00 134 2
T15 T15 Adam Schenk 67.00 67 1
T15 T15 Will Gordon 67.00 67 1
T33 T33 D.J. Trahan 67.50 135 2
T33 T33 Webb Simpson 67.50 135 2
35 35 Charles Howell III 67.80 339 5
T36 T36 Lee Westwood 68.00 68 1
T36 T36 Bill Haas 68.00 68 1
T36 T36 Tim Wilkinson 68.00 68 1
T36 T36 Troy Merritt 68.00 136 2
T36 T36 Russell Henley 68.00 136 2
T36 T36 Joseph Bramlett 68.00 136 2
T36 T36 Cameron Champ 68.00 68 1
43 43 Luke List 68.33 205 3
T44 T44 Cameron Percy 68.50 137 2
T44 T44 Patrick Rodgers 68.50 137 2
T44 T44 Matthew Wolff 68.50 137 2
47 47 Vaughn Taylor 68.75 275 4
T48 T48 Rory Sabbatini 69.00 207 3
T48 T48 Brandt Snedeker 69.00 138 2
T48 T48 Seamus Power 69.00 69 1
T48 T48 Brooks Koepka 69.00 69 1
T48 T48 Max Homa 69.00 138 2
T48 T48 Tyler Duncan 69.00 207 3
T48 T48 Wyndham Clark 69.00 69 1
T48 T48 Joel Dahmen 69.00 138 2
T48 T48 Patton Kizzire 69.00 138 2
T48 T48 Brian Stuard 69.00 138 2
T48 T48 Bo Hoag 69.00 69 1
T59 T59 Byeong Hun An 69.33 208 3
T59 T59 Tom Hoge 69.33 208 3
T59 T59 Branden Grace 69.33 208 3
T59 T59 Rickie Fowler 69.33 208 3
T59 T59 Scott Brown 69.33 208 3
64 64 Sepp Straka 69.40 347 5
T65 T65 Talor Gooch 69.50 139 2
T65 T65 Lanto Griffin 69.50 139 2
T65 T65 Hideki Matsuyama 69.50 278 4
T65 T65 Rob Oppenheim 69.50 139 2
T69 T69 Bronson Burgoon 70.00 210 3
T69 T69 Martin Laird 70.00 140 2
T69 T69 Kevin Streelman 70.00 140 2
T69 T69 Brendon Todd 70.00 70 1
T69 T69 Anirban Lahiri 70.00 70 1
T69 T69 Kyle Stanley 70.00 210 3
T69 T69 Jonathan Byrd 70.00 70 1
T69 T69 Ian Poulter 70.00 140 2
T69 T69 Justin Rose 70.00 70 1
T69 T69 Jhonattan Vegas 70.00 70 1
T69 T69 Louis Oosthuizen 70.00 140 2
T69 T69 Russell Knox 70.00 70 1
T69 T69 Kevin Tway 70.00 70 1
T69 T69 Harry Higgs 70.00 140 2
T69 T69 Matthew NeSmith 70.00 70 1
T69 T69 Robby Shelton 70.00 70 1
T69 T69 Brandon Hagy 70.00 70 1
T69 T69 Jon Rahm 70.00 70 1
T69 T69 Denny McCarthy 70.00 70 1
T69 T69 Will Zalatoris 70.00 140 2
89 89 Scottie Scheffler 70.33 211 3
T90 T90 Ben Taylor 70.50 141 2
T90 T90 Sebastián Muñoz 70.50 141 2
T90 T90 Satoshi Kodaira 70.50 141 2
T90 T90 Kevin Na 70.50 141 2
T90 T90 Jim Herman 70.50 141 2
95 95 Danny Lee 70.67 212 3
96 96 Brendan Steele 70.75 283 4
97 97 Pat Perez 70.83 425 6
T98 T98 Matt Jones 71.00 142 2
T98 T98 Matt Kuchar 71.00 142 2
T98 T98 Charley Hoffman 71.00 142 2
T98 T98 Sean O'Hair 71.00 142 2
T98 T98 Rafael Campos 71.00 71 1
T98 T98 Michael Thompson 71.00 71 1
T98 T98 Kevin Kisner 71.00 71 1
T98 T98 Rhein Gibson 71.00 71 1
T98 T98 Cameron Smith 71.00 71 1
T98 T98 Michael Gellerman 71.00 71 1
T98 T98 J.T. Poston 71.00 71 1
T98 T98 Aaron Wise 71.00 71 1
T98 T98 Corey Conners 71.00 142 2
T98 T98 Doc Redman 71.00 71 1
112 113 John Huh 71.25 285 4
T113 T114 Si Woo Kim 71.33 214 3
T113 T114 K.J. Choi 71.33 214 3
T115 T116 Mark Hubbard 71.50 286 4
T115 T116 Vincent Whaley 71.50 143 2
117 118 Zach Johnson 71.67 215 3
118 119 Scott Piercy 71.75 287 4
T119 T120 Charl Schwartzel 72.00 216 3
T119 T120 Phil Mickelson 72.00 72 1
T119 T120 Danny Willett 72.00 72 1
T119 T120 Sam Ryder 72.00 72 1
T119 T120 Robert Streb 72.00 72 1
T119 T120 Carlos Ortiz 72.00 72 1
125 126 Collin Morikawa 72.50 145 2
T126 T127 Kramer Hickok 73.00 73 1
T126 T127 Bryson DeChambeau 73.00 73 1
T126 T127 Chase Seiffert 73.00 219 3
T126 T127 Xinjun Zhang 73.00 73 1
T126 T127 Jamie Lovemark 73.00 146 2
T126 T127 Josh Teater 73.00 73 1
T126 T127 J.B. Holmes 73.00 73 1
T126 T127 Nick Taylor 73.00 365 5
T134 T135 Jason Dufner 73.50 147 2
T134 T135 Michael Kim 73.50 147 2
T136 T137 Sebastian Cappelen 74.00 74 1
T136 T137 Ted Potter, Jr. 74.00 74 1
T136 T137 Jason Day 74.00 74 1
T139 T140 Ryan Brehm 76.00 76 1
T139 T140 Jimmy Walker 76.00 76 1
T139 T140 Hudson Swafford 76.00 76 1
T139 T140 Cam Davis 76.00 76 1
T139 T140 Hank Lebioda 76.00 76 1
T144 T145 Mackenzie Hughes 77.00 77 1
T144 T145 Andrew Landry 77.00 77 1
146 147 Bubba Watson 78.00 78 1

The actual scoring average in round 4 when teeing off early from the tenth tee. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (274)