×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Scoring » Tenth Tee Late Round 3 Scoring Average

Tenth Tee Late Round 3 Scoring Average

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 71.08

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
T1 T2 Sean O'Hair 65.00 65 1
T1 T2 Ryan Brehm 65.00 65 1
T1 T2 Patrick Cantlay 65.00 65 1
T1 T2 Brooks Koepka 65.00 65 1
T1 T2 Max Homa 65.00 65 1
T1 T2 Chase Seiffert 65.00 65 1
7 8 Kevin Kisner 65.50 131 2
8 1 Sergio Garcia 66.50 133 2
T9 T9 Cameron Percy 67.00 67 1
T9 T9 Paul Casey 67.00 67 1
T9 T9 Lucas Glover 67.00 67 1
T9 T9 Scott Brown 67.00 67 1
T9 T9 Henrik Norlander 67.00 67 1
T9 T9 Emiliano Grillo 67.00 67 1
T9 T9 Harry Higgs 67.00 67 1
T9 T9 Russell Henley 67.00 67 1
T9 T9 Satoshi Kodaira 67.00 134 2
T9 T9 Xander Schauffele 67.00 67 1
T9 T9 Sepp Straka 67.00 67 1
T20 T21 Sebastián Muñoz 68.00 68 1
T20 T21 Kramer Hickok 68.00 68 1
T20 T21 Hideki Matsuyama 68.00 68 1
T20 T21 Shane Lowry 68.00 68 1
T20 T21 Talor Gooch 68.00 136 2
T20 T21 Austin Cook 68.00 68 1
T20 T21 Webb Simpson 68.00 68 1
T20 T21 Seamus Power 68.00 68 1
T20 T21 Pat Perez 68.00 68 1
29 30 Bo Hoag 68.25 273 4
30 T9 Charles Howell III 68.33 205 3
31 31 Rafael Campos 68.50 137 2
T32 T32 Danny Willett 69.00 69 1
T32 T32 Brian Harman 69.00 69 1
T32 T32 K.J. Choi 69.00 138 2
T32 T32 Chez Reavie 69.00 69 1
T32 T32 Nick Taylor 69.00 69 1
T32 T32 John Huh 69.00 138 2
T32 T32 Chris Baker 69.00 69 1
T32 T32 Kevin Tway 69.00 69 1
T32 T32 Rhein Gibson 69.00 69 1
T32 T32 Bryson DeChambeau 69.00 69 1
T32 T32 Adam Long 69.00 138 2
T32 T32 J.J. Spaun 69.00 69 1
T32 T32 Mackenzie Hughes 69.00 69 1
T32 T32 Tom Hoge 69.00 69 1
T32 T32 Matthew Wolff 69.00 138 2
T47 T48 Kelly Kraft 69.50 139 2
T47 T48 Ian Poulter 69.50 139 2
T47 T48 Tommy Fleetwood 69.50 139 2
T50 T51 Rob Oppenheim 69.67 209 3
T50 T51 Maverick McNealy 69.67 209 3
T50 T51 Sungjae Im 69.67 209 3
T53 T54 Joaquin Niemann 70.00 70 1
T53 T54 Michael Gellerman 70.00 140 2
T53 T54 Adam Schenk 70.00 70 1
T53 T54 Martin Trainer 70.00 70 1
T53 T54 Adam Hadwin 70.00 140 2
T53 T54 Lanto Griffin 70.00 140 2
T53 T54 Sung Kang 70.00 140 2
T53 T54 Luke List 70.00 140 2
T53 T54 Kevin Streelman 70.00 70 1
T53 T54 Chris Kirk 70.00 70 1
T53 T54 Brendon Todd 70.00 70 1
T53 T54 Matt Jones 70.00 70 1
T53 T54 Louis Oosthuizen 70.00 70 1
T53 T54 Brian Gay 70.00 140 2
T53 T54 Collin Morikawa 70.00 140 2
T53 T54 Wyndham Clark 70.00 140 2
T53 T54 Hank Lebioda 70.00 140 2
70 71 Zach Johnson 70.25 281 4
T71 T72 Phil Mickelson 70.50 141 2
T71 T32 Bubba Watson 70.50 141 2
T71 T72 Branden Grace 70.50 141 2
T71 T72 Josh Teater 70.50 141 2
T71 T72 Beau Hossler 70.50 141 2
T71 T79 Tom Lewis 70.50 141 2
T71 T72 Andrew Putnam 70.50 141 2
78 78 Scottie Scheffler 70.67 212 3
T79 Patrick Rodgers 71.00 71 1
T79 T79 Byeong Hun An 71.00 142 2
T79 T79 Jordan Spieth 71.00 142 2
T79 T79 Andrew Landry 71.00 71 1
T79 T79 Camilo Villegas 71.00 71 1
T79 T79 Scott Stallings 71.00 142 2
T79 T79 Tony Finau 71.00 71 1
T79 T79 Jamie Lovemark 71.00 71 1
T79 T79 Danny Lee 71.00 142 2
T79 T79 Charl Schwartzel 71.00 142 2
T79 T79 Stewart Cink 71.00 71 1
T79 T79 Jonathan Byrd 71.00 71 1
T79 T79 Ben Taylor 71.00 142 2
92 92 J.T. Poston 71.33 214 3
T93 T93 Martin Laird 71.50 143 2
T93 T93 Keegan Bradley 71.50 143 2
95 T72 Scott Piercy 71.67 215 3
T96 T95 Kevin Na 72.00 72 1
T96 T95 Rafa Cabrera Bello 72.00 144 2
T96 David Hearn 72.00 72 1
T96 T95 Francesco Molinari 72.00 72 1
T96 T95 Brian Stuard 72.00 72 1
T96 T95 Ben Martin 72.00 72 1
T96 Michael Gligic 72.00 72 1
T96 T95 Peter Malnati 72.00 72 1
T96 T95 Mark Hubbard 72.00 72 1
T96 T95 Sam Ryder 72.00 72 1
T96 T95 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 72.00 72 1
T96 T95 Doug Ghim 72.00 72 1
T108 T105 Will Gordon 72.33 217 3
T108 T105 Jhonattan Vegas 72.33 217 3
T108 T105 Brendan Steele 72.33 217 3
T111 T108 Marc Leishman 72.50 145 2
T111 T108 Cameron Tringale 72.50 145 2
T113 T110 James Hahn 73.00 73 1
T113 T110 Matt Fitzpatrick 73.00 73 1
T113 T110 Matthew NeSmith 73.00 146 2
T113 T110 Corey Conners 73.00 73 1
T113 T110 Bo Van Pelt 73.00 73 1
T113 T110 Michael Thompson 73.00 146 2
T113 T110 Xinjun Zhang 73.00 146 2
T113 T110 Rickie Fowler 73.00 73 1
T113 T110 Cameron Champ 73.00 73 1
T113 T110 Aaron Wise 73.00 73 1
T123 T120 Richy Werenski 73.50 147 2
T123 T120 Jason Dufner 73.50 147 2
T125 T122 Ryan Armour 74.00 74 1
T125 T122 Vaughn Taylor 74.00 74 1
T125 T122 C.T. Pan 74.00 74 1
T125 T122 Ted Potter, Jr. 74.00 74 1
T125 T122 Keith Mitchell 74.00 74 1
T125 T122 Michael Kim 74.00 74 1
131 129 Sebastian Cappelen 74.50 149 2
132 T122 Joel Dahmen 74.67 224 3
T133 T130 Russell Knox 75.00 75 1
T133 T130 Will Zalatoris 75.00 75 1
T133 Erik van Rooyen 75.00 75 1
T133 T130 Doc Redman 75.00 150 2
137 133 Harold Varner III 75.67 227 3
T138 T134 K.H. Lee 76.00 228 3
T138 T134 Troy Merritt 76.00 76 1
T138 T134 Joseph Bramlett 76.00 76 1
T138 T134 Scott Harrington 76.00 76 1
T138 T134 Kyle Stanley 76.00 76 1
T138 T134 Adam Scott 76.00 76 1
T138 T134 Jimmy Walker 76.00 76 1
T145 T141 Kevin Stadler 77.00 77 1
T145 T141 Kris Ventura 77.00 77 1
T145 T141 Brandon Hagy 77.00 77 1
T145 T141 Cam Davis 77.00 77 1
T149 T145 Tyler McCumber 78.00 78 1
T149 T145 Hudson Swafford 78.00 78 1
T149 T145 Gary Woodland 78.00 78 1
T152 T148 Alex Noren 79.00 79 1
T152 T148 Nelson Ledesma 79.00 79 1
154 150 Billy Horschel 82.00 82 1

The actual scoring average in round 3 when teeing off late from the tenth tee. (NOTE: 'Late' indicates a player was among the second half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (268)