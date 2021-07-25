×
Tenth Tee Early Round 3 Scoring Average

, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 70.45

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ROUNDS
1 1 Justin Thomas 62.00 62 1
2 2 Anirban Lahiri 64.00 64 1
T3 T3 Ryan Armour 65.00 65 1
T3 T3 Joel Dahmen 65.00 65 1
T3 Beau Hossler 65.00 65 1
T6 T5 Mark Hubbard 66.00 66 1
T6 T5 Rory Sabbatini 66.00 66 1
T6 Bo Van Pelt 66.00 66 1
T6 T5 Rafa Cabrera Bello 66.00 66 1
10 9 Cameron Champ 66.50 133 2
11 10 Russell Knox 66.67 200 3
T12 T11 Emiliano Grillo 67.00 67 1
T12 Patrick Reed 67.00 67 1
T12 T11 Harris English 67.00 67 1
T12 Michael Gellerman 67.00 67 1
T12 T11 Kramer Hickok 67.00 134 2
T12 T11 Abraham Ancer 67.00 134 2
T12 T11 Will Zalatoris 67.00 134 2
T12 T11 Daniel Berger 67.00 134 2
20 17 Ryan Palmer 67.33 202 3
21 18 Russell Henley 67.50 270 4
22 T5 Chesson Hadley 67.67 203 3
T23 T19 Tyrrell Hatton 68.00 136 2
T23 T19 Mackenzie Hughes 68.00 136 2
T23 T19 K.H. Lee 68.00 204 3
T23 T19 Keegan Bradley 68.00 68 1
T23 T19 Xander Schauffele 68.00 68 1
T23 T19 Zach Johnson 68.00 136 2
T23 T32 Aaron Baddeley 68.00 136 2
T23 T19 Justin Rose 68.00 68 1
T23 T19 Bubba Watson 68.00 136 2
T23 T19 Scott Stallings 68.00 136 2
T23 Tony Finau 68.00 68 1
T23 T19 Will Gordon 68.00 136 2
35 29 Brice Garnett 68.33 205 3
T36 T30 Brian Harman 68.50 274 4
T36 T30 Max Homa 68.50 137 2
T36 T79 Keith Mitchell 68.50 137 2
T39 Chase Seiffert 69.00 69 1
T39 T32 Sam Burns 69.00 69 1
T39 T32 Brandon Hagy 69.00 69 1
T39 T32 Austin Cook 69.00 138 2
T39 T32 Adam Hadwin 69.00 69 1
T39 T32 Byeong Hun An 69.00 138 2
T39 T32 Satoshi Kodaira 69.00 69 1
T39 T32 Hideki Matsuyama 69.00 69 1
T39 Camilo Villegas 69.00 69 1
T39 T32 Jason Day 69.00 69 1
T39 T32 Ryan Brehm 69.00 69 1
T39 T32 Webb Simpson 69.00 69 1
T39 T32 Billy Horschel 69.00 138 2
T39 T32 Chris Kirk 69.00 276 4
T39 T32 Henrik Norlander 69.00 207 3
T39 T32 Paul Casey 69.00 69 1
T39 T32 Kevin Na 69.00 69 1
T39 T32 Sean O'Hair 69.00 69 1
57 49 Brendon Todd 69.25 277 4
T58 T50 Rory McIlroy 69.33 208 3
T58 T50 Troy Merritt 69.33 208 3
T60 T53 Tom Hoge 69.50 139 2
T60 T53 Branden Grace 69.50 139 2
62 55 Charley Hoffman 69.67 209 3
63 56 Corey Conners 69.75 279 4
T64 T57 Si Woo Kim 70.00 280 4
T64 T57 Robby Shelton 70.00 140 2
T64 T57 Viktor Hovland 70.00 70 1
T64 T57 Matt Wallace 70.00 70 1
T64 T57 Doug Ghim 70.00 210 3
T64 T57 Denny McCarthy 70.00 140 2
T64 T57 Vincent Whaley 70.00 70 1
T64 T57 Patton Kizzire 70.00 350 5
T64 T57 Francesco Molinari 70.00 70 1
T64 T57 Ryan Moore 70.00 70 1
T64 T57 Vaughn Taylor 70.00 70 1
T64 T57 Charles Howell III 70.00 140 2
T64 T57 Jamie Lovemark 70.00 140 2
T64 Luke List 70.00 70 1
78 T93 Michael Kim 70.33 211 3
79 T79 Michael Thompson 70.40 352 5
T80 T70 Shane Lowry 70.50 141 2
T80 T70 Sungjae Im 70.50 141 2
T80 T70 Rhein Gibson 70.50 141 2
T80 T79 Adam Long 70.50 141 2
T80 T70 Martin Laird 70.50 141 2
T80 T70 Kyle Stanley 70.50 282 4
T80 T70 Brian Stuard 70.50 141 2
87 76 Kevin Streelman 70.60 353 5
88 77 Scott Piercy 70.67 212 3
T89 78 Matt Jones 70.75 283 4
T89 T90 Joseph Bramlett 70.75 283 4
T91 T79 Hudson Swafford 71.00 71 1
T91 T79 John Huh 71.00 71 1
T91 Martin Trainer 71.00 71 1
T91 T79 Jordan Spieth 71.00 71 1
T91 T79 Lee Westwood 71.00 71 1
T91 T79 Henrik Stenson 71.00 71 1
T91 T79 Adam Scott 71.00 71 1
T91 T79 Brendan Steele 71.00 71 1
T99 T90 Nick Taylor 71.33 214 3
T99 T90 Jimmy Walker 71.33 214 3
T101 T93 Chez Reavie 71.50 143 2
T101 T93 Andrew Putnam 71.50 143 2
T101 T93 Matthew NeSmith 71.50 143 2
T104 T79 Cam Davis 71.67 215 3
T104 T98 Cameron Percy 71.67 215 3
T104 97 Marc Leishman 71.67 215 3
T107 T98 Nick Watney 72.00 72 1
T107 Josh Teater 72.00 72 1
T107 T98 Bronson Burgoon 72.00 144 2
T107 T98 Nate Lashley 72.00 144 2
T107 T98 Jim Herman 72.00 72 1
T107 T98 Matt Kuchar 72.00 144 2
T107 T98 Pat Perez 72.00 72 1
T107 T98 Bill Haas 72.00 72 1
T107 T98 Sam Ryder 72.00 72 1
T107 T98 Sepp Straka 72.00 216 3
T107 T98 Robert Streb 72.00 144 2
T107 T98 Tom Lewis 72.00 144 2
T107 T98 Rickie Fowler 72.00 216 3
T107 T98 Danny Willett 72.00 72 1
T121 T112 Charl Schwartzel 72.50 145 2
T121 T112 Dylan Frittelli 72.50 145 2
T123 T114 D.J. Trahan 72.67 218 3
T123 T114 Aaron Wise 72.67 218 3
T125 T116 Bryson DeChambeau 73.00 73 1
T125 T116 Tyler Duncan 73.00 146 2
T125 T116 Tyler McCumber 73.00 73 1
T125 T116 Bo Hoag 73.00 73 1
T125 T116 Sebastian Cappelen 73.00 73 1
T125 T116 Brian Gay 73.00 146 2
T125 T116 Louis Oosthuizen 73.00 146 2
T125 T116 C.T. Pan 73.00 219 3
T125 T116 Danny Lee 73.00 73 1
134 125 J.J. Spaun 73.50 147 2
T135 T126 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 74.00 74 1
T135 T126 Patrick Rodgers 74.00 74 1
T135 T126 Scottie Scheffler 74.00 74 1
T135 T126 Andrew Landry 74.00 74 1
T135 T126 Xinjun Zhang 74.00 74 1
T135 T126 Tommy Fleetwood 74.00 74 1
T135 T126 Scott Harrington 74.00 74 1
T135 T126 Hunter Mahan 74.00 74 1
143 134 Matthew Wolff 74.33 223 3
T144 T135 Harry Higgs 74.50 149 2
T144 T135 Grayson Murray 74.50 149 2
T144 T135 Tim Wilkinson 74.50 149 2
147 138 David Hearn 75.00 75 1
148 139 Erik van Rooyen 76.00 76 1
T149 T140 Jason Dufner 77.00 77 1
T149 T140 Stewart Cink 77.00 77 1
T151 T143 Brandt Snedeker 79.00 79 1
T151 T143 Sung Kang 79.00 158 2
T151 T143 Kelly Kraft 79.00 79 1

The actual scoring average in round 3 when teeing off early from the tenth tee. (NOTE: 'Early' indicates a player was among the first half of the groups which teed off for a given round). (266)