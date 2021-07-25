×
Statistics » Putting » 3-Putt Avoidance - 15-20'

3-Putt Avoidance - 15-20'

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 1.51

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % TOTAL 3 PUTTS ATTEMPTS 2 PUTT OR BETTER %
T1 T1 Stewart Cink 74 .00 0 134 100.00
T1 T1 Aaron Baddeley 54 .00 0 44 100.00
T1 T1 Matt Kuchar 67 .00 0 109 100.00
T1 T1 Ryan Palmer 71 .00 0 94 100.00
T1 T1 Hunter Mahan 59 .00 0 79 100.00
T1 T1 Bill Haas 44 .00 0 51 100.00
T1 T1 Jonathan Byrd 44 .00 0 47 100.00
T1 T1 Tim Wilkinson 46 .00 0 33 100.00
T1 T1 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 .00 0 104 100.00
T1 T1 Jhonattan Vegas 80 .00 0 93 100.00
T1 T1 J.B. Holmes 50 .00 0 82 100.00
T1 T1 Alex Noren 78 .00 0 103 100.00
T1 T1 Brian Harman 91 .00 0 152 100.00
T1 T1 Rob Oppenheim 74 .00 0 92 100.00
T1 T1 Rory McIlroy 61 .00 0 77 100.00
T1 T1 Nate Lashley 72 .00 0 100 100.00
T1 T1 Webb Simpson 61 .00 0 99 100.00
T1 T1 Billy Horschel 81 .00 0 104 100.00
T1 T1 Dylan Frittelli 72 .00 0 95 100.00
T1 T1 Branden Grace 73 .00 0 84 100.00
T1 T1 Tommy Fleetwood 57 .00 0 55 100.00
T1 T1 Brendon Todd 87 .00 0 127 100.00
T1 T1 Jason Kokrak 79 .00 0 108 100.00
T1 T1 Emiliano Grillo 90 .00 0 133 100.00
T1 T1 Patton Kizzire 92 .00 0 136 100.00
T1 T1 Mark Anderson 54 .00 0 71 100.00
T1 T1 Keegan Bradley 82 .00 0 161 100.00
T1 T1 Andrew Landry 64 .00 0 113 100.00
T1 T1 Ben Martin 48 .00 0 62 100.00
T1 T1 Tyrrell Hatton 57 .00 0 65 100.00
T1 T1 Nelson Ledesma 46 .00 0 61 100.00
T1 T1 Adam Long 83 .00 0 122 100.00
T1 T1 Kelly Kraft 44 .00 0 47 100.00
T1 T1 Cameron Smith 73 .00 0 99 100.00
T1 T1 Chase Seiffert 78 .00 0 96 100.00
T1 T1 Abraham Ancer 85 .00 0 124 100.00
T1 T1 Jon Rahm 74 .00 0 93 100.00
T1 T1 Richy Werenski 84 .00 0 155 100.00
T1 T1 Matt Wallace 59 .00 0 57 100.00
T1 T1 Hank Lebioda 70 .00 0 91 100.00
T1 T1 Wyndham Clark 78 .00 0 127 100.00
T1 T1 Vincent Whaley 82 .00 0 99 100.00
43 T1 Cameron Tringale 86 .67 1 149 99.33
44 46 Scottie Scheffler 93 .68 1 147 99.32
T45 50 Adam Schenk 100 .69 1 145 99.31
T45 53 Troy Merritt 98 .69 1 145 99.31
T45 T48 Kyle Stanley 90 .69 1 145 99.31
48 54 K.H. Lee 94 .70 1 142 99.30
49 47 Brendan Steele 78 .72 1 138 99.28
50 T48 Carlos Ortiz 83 .73 1 137 99.27
51 T55 Bo Hoag 87 .74 1 136 99.26
T52 T1 Andrew Putnam 85 .75 1 134 99.25
T52 T51 Zach Johnson 78 .75 1 134 99.25
T52 T51 Talor Gooch 87 .75 1 134 99.25
T55 T55 Corey Conners 91 .78 1 129 99.22
T55 T55 Mackenzie Hughes 82 .78 1 128 99.22
T57 T60 Byeong Hun An 82 .79 1 126 99.21
T57 58 Joaquin Niemann 89 .79 1 127 99.21
T57 T60 Will Gordon 88 .79 1 127 99.21
T57 T60 Sepp Straka 94 .79 1 126 99.21
61 59 C.T. Pan 76 .80 1 125 99.20
T62 T63 Chris Kirk 78 .81 1 123 99.19
T62 T65 Ryan Armour 76 .81 1 124 99.19
64 70 Scott Brown 80 .83 1 120 99.17
T65 T65 Peter Malnati 78 .84 1 119 99.16
T65 T63 Hideki Matsuyama 78 .84 1 119 99.16
T67 71 Brice Garnett 90 .85 1 117 99.15
T67 69 Brandon Hagy 74 .85 1 117 99.15
T67 T74 Denny McCarthy 86 .85 1 117 99.15
70 T65 Danny Lee 61 .86 1 116 99.14
T71 T80 Joseph Bramlett 78 .87 1 115 99.13
T71 T74 Bo Van Pelt 72 .87 1 115 99.13
73 68 Daniel Berger 71 .88 1 113 99.12
74 T77 Joel Dahmen 78 .89 1 112 99.11
75 73 Kevin Tway 60 .91 1 110 99.09
76 72 Jim Herman 60 .92 1 109 99.08
T77 76 Robby Shelton 80 .93 1 108 99.07
T77 T82 Maverick McNealy 72 .93 1 108 99.07
79 T77 James Hahn 64 .94 1 106 99.06
T80 84 Tony Finau 81 .95 1 105 99.05
T80 T1 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 .95 1 105 99.05
T80 T88 Camilo Villegas 73 .95 1 105 99.05
T83 T85 Jimmy Walker 74 .98 1 102 99.02
T83 79 Patrick Cantlay 69 .98 1 102 99.02
T85 T80 Harris English 79 .99 1 101 99.01
T85 87 Michael Gligic 80 .99 1 101 99.01
T85 T85 Patrick Reed 73 .99 1 101 99.01
88 T82 Justin Thomas 71 1.00 1 100 99.00
89 92 Sergio Garcia 65 1.03 1 97 98.97
T90 T90 Michael Kim 69 1.05 1 95 98.95
T90 93 Cameron Champ 67 1.05 1 95 98.95
92 T88 Anirban Lahiri 60 1.08 1 93 98.92
T93 T90 Xinjun Zhang 68 1.10 1 91 98.90
T93 95 Bubba Watson 71 1.10 1 91 98.90
95 T97 David Hearn 68 1.15 1 87 98.85
96 T97 Matthew Wolff 52 1.16 1 86 98.84
97 94 Adam Scott 62 1.18 1 85 98.82
98 105 Louis Oosthuizen 69 1.19 1 84 98.81
99 96 Marc Leishman 71 1.22 1 82 98.78
T100 T107 Nick Watney 56 1.23 1 81 98.77
T100 T102 D.J. Trahan 66 1.23 1 81 98.77
T100 100 Russell Knox 88 1.23 2 162 98.77
T100 101 Mark Hubbard 94 1.23 2 163 98.77
104 99 Sungjae Im 107 1.26 2 159 98.74
105 T102 Kevin Stadler 43 1.27 1 79 98.73
106 T102 Paul Casey 63 1.30 1 77 98.70
107 106 Lanto Griffin 89 1.32 2 151 98.68
108 T110 Harry Higgs 70 1.35 2 148 98.65
109 T107 Nick Taylor 88 1.39 2 144 98.61
110 116 J.T. Poston 83 1.40 2 143 98.60
111 109 Lee Westwood 53 1.41 1 71 98.59
T112 115 Brian Stuard 100 1.42 2 141 98.58
T112 T113 Cam Davis 82 1.42 2 141 98.58
T114 112 Tyler Duncan 90 1.43 2 140 98.57
T114 T110 K.J. Choi 52 1.43 1 70 98.57
116 118 Rafael Campos 58 1.45 1 69 98.55
117 T113 Russell Henley 75 1.47 2 136 98.53
118 120 Adam Hadwin 82 1.50 2 133 98.50
T119 T128 Josh Teater 50 1.52 1 66 98.48
T119 117 Seamus Power 50 1.52 1 66 98.48
121 119 Charley Hoffman 95 1.55 2 129 98.45
T122 T121 Francesco Molinari 42 1.59 1 63 98.41
T122 124 Rhein Gibson 56 1.59 1 63 98.41
T122 T121 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 1.59 1 63 98.41
125 T130 Scott Stallings 76 1.63 2 123 98.37
126 123 Hudson Swafford 70 1.67 2 120 98.33
127 T126 Rickie Fowler 76 1.68 2 119 98.32
128 132 Brandt Snedeker 82 1.69 2 118 98.31
129 125 Harold Varner III 80 1.72 2 116 98.28
130 T126 Sam Burns 72 1.74 2 115 98.26
131 T130 Lucas Glover 86 1.77 2 113 98.23
132 137 Cameron Percy 77 1.80 2 111 98.20
133 133 Kris Ventura 72 1.85 2 108 98.15
134 T139 Keith Mitchell 76 1.87 2 107 98.13
135 T135 Brian Gay 64 1.90 2 105 98.10
136 134 Max Homa 81 1.92 2 104 98.08
T137 T135 Bryson DeChambeau 67 1.98 2 101 98.02
T137 T145 Charles Howell III 70 1.98 2 101 98.02
T139 150 Fabián Gómez 54 2.00 1 50 98.00
T139 T145 Erik van Rooyen 65 2.00 2 100 98.00
T141 T139 Kramer Hickok 65 2.04 2 98 97.96
T141 T139 Jordan Spieth 76 2.04 2 98 97.96
T141 T139 Bronson Burgoon 70 2.04 2 98 97.96
144 143 Will Zalatoris 82 2.06 2 97 97.94
145 148 Gary Woodland 64 2.08 2 96 97.92
T146 144 Rory Sabbatini 71 2.11 3 142 97.89
T146 149 Matthew NeSmith 86 2.11 3 142 97.89
148 155 Pat Perez 96 2.14 3 140 97.86
149 156 Chesson Hadley 68 2.15 2 93 97.85
150 151 Matt Jones 90 2.19 3 137 97.81
151 152 Kevin Kisner 69 2.22 2 90 97.78
T152 T159 Tom Lewis 82 2.26 3 133 97.74
T152 153 Doc Redman 76 2.26 3 133 97.74
154 162 Beau Hossler 86 2.29 3 131 97.71
155 157 Patrick Rodgers 100 2.31 3 130 97.69
T156 163 Ben Taylor 48 2.33 1 43 97.67
T156 T166 Luke Donald 54 2.33 2 86 97.67
158 164 Sean O'Hair 49 2.35 2 85 97.65
T159 165 Charl Schwartzel 82 2.38 3 126 97.62
T159 158 Xander Schauffele 67 2.38 2 84 97.62
161 161 Shane Lowry 67 2.41 2 83 97.59
162 T128 Michael Thompson 74 2.44 3 123 97.56
163 T166 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 2.50 2 80 97.50
164 169 John Huh 56 2.53 2 79 97.47
165 138 Chez Reavie 80 2.60 4 154 97.40
166 171 Dustin Johnson 61 2.67 2 75 97.33
167 170 Sebastián Muñoz 93 2.70 4 148 97.30
168 172 Ryan Moore 44 2.74 2 73 97.26
169 T175 Scott Piercy 73 2.80 3 107 97.20
170 T175 Vaughn Taylor 80 2.83 3 106 97.17
T171 180 Sam Ryder 84 2.90 4 138 97.10
T171 173 Brooks Koepka 52 2.90 2 69 97.10
173 174 Kevin Na 70 2.91 3 103 97.09
174 177 Doug Ghim 84 2.92 4 137 97.08
T175 T159 Jason Dufner 84 2.99 4 134 97.01
T175 178 Tom Hoge 88 2.99 4 134 97.01
177 179 Jamie Lovemark 42 3.03 2 66 96.97
T178 181 Jason Day 66 3.13 3 96 96.87
T178 T185 J.J. Spaun 72 3.13 3 96 96.87
180 168 Sung Kang 84 3.17 4 126 96.83
T181 T182 Justin Rose 50 3.23 2 62 96.77
T181 T182 Aaron Wise 68 3.23 4 124 96.77
T181 T182 Viktor Hovland 74 3.23 3 93 96.77
T184 194 Michael Gellerman 47 3.33 2 60 96.67
T184 T185 Henrik Norlander 86 3.33 5 150 96.67
186 191 Roger Sloan 78 3.39 4 118 96.61
187 187 Henrik Stenson 47 3.45 2 58 96.55
188 190 Austin Cook 72 3.51 4 114 96.49
189 188 Kevin Streelman 90 3.55 5 141 96.45
190 189 Phil Mickelson 64 3.57 3 84 96.43
191 192 Tyler McCumber 62 3.66 3 82 96.34
192 196 Martin Trainer 59 3.80 3 79 96.20
193 193 Collin Morikawa 69 3.81 4 105 96.19
194 197 Luke List 85 3.88 5 129 96.12
195 195 Martin Laird 74 4.00 5 125 96.00
196 200 Scott Harrington 79 4.21 4 95 95.79
197 198 Si Woo Kim 83 4.24 5 118 95.76
198 199 Padraig Harrington 44 4.35 2 46 95.65
199 204 Ryan Brehm 56 4.48 3 67 95.52
200 205 Chris Baker 54 4.69 3 64 95.31
201 202 Grayson Murray 53 4.76 3 63 95.24
202 203 Ian Poulter 68 4.94 4 81 95.06
203 206 Robert Streb 70 5.05 5 99 94.95
204 201 Satoshi Kodaira 74 5.17 6 116 94.83
205 207 Sebastian Cappelen 54 6.94 5 72 93.06
206 208 Danny Willett 51 7.69 4 52 92.31

For those holes where putting distance was determined with a laser, the percent of time 3 or more putts were taken for a hole (total 3-putts, 4-putts, etc./total holes played) when the initial putt is greater than or equal to 15 feet and less than 20 feet from the hole. NOTE: In order to be ranked in this YTD statistic, a minimum of ten attempts must be made. (145)