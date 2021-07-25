×
Short Game Rating

Short Game Rating

Season
Time Period
Tournament
Jul 25, 2021
RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS RATING
1 1 Gunn Charoenkul 1 8.8
2 3 David Gazzolo 1 8.3
2 3 Tae Hee Lee 1 8.3
4 6 Dominic Bozzelli 1 7.8
5 7 Bud Cauley 1 7.7
6 8 Stephan Jaeger 1 7.6
6 8 Robert MacIntyre 4 7.6
8 10 Nick Hardy 2 7.5
9 11 Paul Barjon 1 7.4
9 11 Romain Langasque 1 7.4
9 11 Robby Shelton 8 7.4
9 11 Jim Furyk 4 7.4
9 15 Charles Howell III 11 7.4
14 15 Bill Haas 2 7.3
14 15 Francesco Molinari 5 7.3
14 15 Scott Harrington 8 7.3
14 15 Danny Willett 4 7.3
14 15 Max Homa 10 7.3
14 15 Zack Sucher 1 7.3
14 15 Ben Taylor 2 7.3
14 15 Collin Morikawa 9 7.3
22 26 Patrick Cantlay 11 7.2
22 26 Branden Grace 9 7.2
22 26 Dawie van der Walt 1 7.2
22 26 Seamus Power 6 7.2
22 26 Mike Weir 1 7.2
22 26 Steve Stricker 5 7.2
22 26 Dylan Wu 1 7.2
29 33 Paul Casey 7 7.1
29 33 Hunter Mahan 2 7.1
29 33 Webb Simpson 8 7.1
29 15 Camilo Villegas 10 7.1
29 33 Anirban Lahiri 6 7.1
29 3 Austin Eckroat 2 7.1
35 37 Chris Kirk 14 7.0
35 37 Brendon Todd 14 7.0
35 37 John Senden 2 7.0
35 47 Sergio Garcia 10 7.0
35 37 Brooks Koepka 5 7.0
35 37 Erik Barnes 1 7.0
35 37 Grayson Murray 3 7.0
35 47 Michael Gligic 8 7.0
35 15 Michael Kim 5 7.0
35 37 Isaiah Salinda 2 7.0
35 37 Justin Suh 2 7.0
46 37 Cameron Tringale 15 6.9
46 2 David Lingmerth 2 6.9
46 47 Peter Malnati 7 6.9
46 47 Andy Zhang 1 6.9
46 47 Tiger Woods 1 6.9
46 47 Brad Kennedy 2 6.9
46 47 Graeme McDowell 2 6.9
46 47 Shaun Norris 1 6.9
46 47 Martin Kaymer 1 6.9
46 47 Harry Hall 1 6.9
56 58 Seung-Yul Noh 1 6.8
56 58 Rob Oppenheim 7 6.8
56 58 Dustin Johnson 10 6.8
56 74 Jason Dufner 11 6.8
56 85 Chez Reavie 10 6.8
56 58 Matt Kuchar 10 6.8
56 58 Cameron Smith 11 6.8
56 58 David Lipsky 1 6.8
56 58 Yuki Inamori 1 6.8
56 47 Patrick Reed 11 6.8
56 58 Justin Thomas 12 6.8
56 58 Jordan Spieth 12 6.8
56 58 Kyle Mendoza 1 6.8
56 58 Akshay Bhatia 3 6.8
56 58 Dylan Meyer 1 6.8
56 58 Matt Wallace 7 6.8
56 58 Kramer Hickok 9 6.8
73 74 John Huh 7 6.7
73 58 Bo Hoag 13 6.7
73 58 Erik van Rooyen 7 6.7
73 74 Matthew NeSmith 12 6.7
73 74 Harold Varner III 10 6.7
73 74 Vaughn Taylor 9 6.7
73 74 Stewart Cink 11 6.7
73 74 Jason Day 8 6.7
73 74 Andrew Svoboda 1 6.7
73 74 Ryan Moore 7 6.7
73 37 Josh Teater 5 6.7
84 85 Rory McIlroy 9 6.6
84 85 Dylan Frittelli 6 6.6
84 85 Scott Brown 8 6.6
84 74 Ryan Armour 10 6.6
84 85 Pat Perez 13 6.6
84 85 Tain Lee 2 6.6
84 101 Cam Davis 14 6.6
84 85 Abraham Ancer 14 6.6
84 85 JC Ritchie 1 6.6
84 85 Daniel Berger 13 6.6
84 85 Matt Fitzpatrick 8 6.6
84 85 Brandon Hagy 10 6.6
84 85 Viktor Hovland 12 6.6
84 85 Russell Henley 14 6.6
84 85 Mark Anderson 4 6.6
84 85 John Augenstein 1 6.6
100 101 Russell Knox 11 6.5
100 101 Ryosuke Kinoshita 1 6.5
100 101 Robert Streb 8 6.5
100 101 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 7 6.5
100 101 Guido Migliozzi 2 6.5
100 101 Si Woo Kim 13 6.5
100 101 Matt Jones 12 6.5
100 118 Scott Piercy 10 6.5
100 101 Ian Poulter 7 6.5
100 101 Jamie Lovemark 4 6.5
100 101 Kevin Kisner 11 6.5
100 101 Emiliano Grillo 9 6.5
100 101 Richard Johnson 1 6.5
100 101 Hank Lebioda 8 6.5
114 118 Alex Noren 13 6.4
114 118 Fabián Gómez 3 6.4
114 118 Michael Thompson 12 6.4
114 118 Brendan Steele 14 6.4
114 101 Tony Finau 10 6.4
114 118 Sean O'Hair 5 6.4
114 118 Ryan Palmer 12 6.4
114 101 Bubba Watson 11 6.4
114 118 Erik Compton 1 6.4
114 118 Ricky Barnes 2 6.4
114 118 Zach Johnson 14 6.4
114 205 Jimmy Walker 8 6.4
114 118 Kevin Na 11 6.4
114 118 Richard Bland 1 6.4
114 161 Maverick McNealy 10 6.4
114 118 Aaron Rai 1 6.4
114 118 Tom Lewis 12 6.4
114 101 Troy Merritt 14 6.4
114 118 Harris English 11 6.4
114 118 Thomas Detry 2 6.4
114 118 David Pastore 1 6.4
135 136 Thomas Pieters 1 6.3
135 118 Adam Hadwin 13 6.3
135 136 Andrew Landry 9 6.3
135 136 Ben Martin 5 6.3
135 161 Patton Kizzire 17 6.3
135 136 Kevin Tway 6 6.3
135 136 James Hahn 9 6.3
135 136 Rhein Gibson 4 6.3
135 136 Adam Long 10 6.3
135 136 Renato Paratore 1 6.3
135 161 Louis Oosthuizen 10 6.3
135 136 Charley Hoffman 15 6.3
135 136 Justin Harding 1 6.3
135 136 Ryo Ishikawa 2 6.3
135 136 Rafael Campos 2 6.3
135 136 Luke List 12 6.3
135 136 J.B. Holmes 4 6.3
135 136 Martin Laird 10 6.3
135 136 Brian Harman 16 6.3
135 136 Richy Werenski 10 6.3
135 136 Xander Schauffele 10 6.3
135 136 Garrick Higgo 1 6.3
135 136 Wyndham Clark 12 6.3
158 187 Ryan Brehm 4 6.2
158 161 Jason Kokrak 13 6.2
158 161 Tommy Fleetwood 6 6.2
158 161 Brian Gay 5 6.2
158 161 D.J. Trahan 7 6.2
158 161 Lucas Glover 13 6.2
158 161 Marc Leishman 10 6.2
158 187 Keith Mitchell 7 6.2
158 161 Tyler Duncan 10 6.2
158 161 Sungjae Im 17 6.2
158 161 Alex Smalley 1 6.2
158 161 Talor Gooch 14 6.2
158 161 Kevin Chappell 6 6.2
158 161 K.H. Lee 12 6.2
158 161 Satoshi Kodaira 6 6.2
158 161 Hideki Matsuyama 11 6.2
158 161 Shawn Stefani 2 6.2
158 161 Shane Lowry 10 6.2
158 161 Harry Higgs 8 6.2
158 161 Byeong Hun An 8 6.2
158 161 Tyrrell Hatton 6 6.2
158 85 Chesson Hadley 5 6.2
158 161 Doug Ghim 14 6.2
158 161 Sebastián Muñoz 13 6.2
158 161 Denny McCarthy 12 6.2
158 161 Adam Schenk 14 6.2
158 205 Mito Pereira 2 6.2
185 136 Chase Seiffert 7 6.1
185 187 Lucas Herbert 5 6.1
185 136 Rafa Cabrera Bello 10 6.1
185 205 Charl Schwartzel 14 6.1
185 187 Wade Ormsby 2 6.1
185 187 Luke Donald 3 6.1
185 187 Cameron Percy 11 6.1
185 289 Aaron Baddeley 4 6.1
185 187 Scott Stallings 12 6.1
185 187 Xinjun Zhang 5 6.1
185 187 Bronson Burgoon 7 6.1
185 187 Victor Perez 3 6.1
185 187 Sam Burns 12 6.1
185 187 Jon Rahm 10 6.1
185 187 Doc Redman 11 6.1
185 187 Tyler Strafaci 1 6.1
201 205 Bernd Wiesberger 4 6.0
201 205 Sung Kang 10 6.0
201 219 Gary Woodland 8 6.0
201 205 Edoardo Molinari 1 6.0
201 205 K.J. Choi 5 6.0
201 205 Phil Mickelson 9 6.0
201 205 Tim Wilkinson 4 6.0
201 136 MJ Daffue 3 6.0
201 205 J.J. Spaun 8 6.0
201 187 Mark Hubbard 13 6.0
201 205 Mackenzie Hughes 11 6.0
201 187 Joel Dahmen 11 6.0
201 205 Carlos Ortiz 14 6.0
201 136 Keegan Bradley 11 6.0
201 187 Chris Baker 4 6.0
201 205 Takumi Kanaya 1 6.0
217 219 Patrick Rodgers 11 5.9
217 219 Daniel van Tonder 1 5.9
217 219 Corey Conners 13 5.9
217 219 Nick Taylor 15 5.9
217 219 Jerry Kelly 1 5.9
217 136 Bo Van Pelt 7 5.9
217 219 J.J. Henry 2 5.9
217 219 C.T. Pan 9 5.9
217 219 Ryan Blaum 1 5.9
217 219 Nate Lashley 8 5.9
217 219 Brandt Snedeker 11 5.9
217 219 Kevin Streelman 13 5.9
217 219 J.T. Poston 12 5.9
217 219 Sepp Straka 11 5.9
217 219 Bryson DeChambeau 10 5.9
217 219 Vincent Whaley 10 5.9
233 236 Kyle Stanley 13 5.8
233 236 Henrik Norlander 10 5.8
233 236 William McGirt 2 5.8
233 205 Brian Stuard 15 5.8
233 236 Rory Sabbatini 10 5.8
233 259 Jonathan Byrd 3 5.8
233 236 Tyler McCumber 7 5.8
233 236 Scottie Scheffler 13 5.8
233 236 Antoine Rozner 1 5.8
233 236 Brandon Stone 1 5.8
233 236 Tom Hoge 10 5.8
233 74 Martin Trainer 3 5.8
233 250 Beau Hossler 12 5.8
233 219 Roger Sloan 10 5.8
233 236 Sahith Theegala 2 5.8
233 236 Sami Valimaki 1 5.8
233 236 Wesley Bryan 6 5.8
233 236 Sam Fidone 1 5.8
251 250 Nelson Ledesma 4 5.7
251 250 Mikumu Horikawa 1 5.7
251 250 Andrew Putnam 10 5.7
251 250 Joaquin Niemann 17 5.7
251 250 Padraig Harrington 2 5.7
251 250 Jason Scrivener 1 5.7
251 236 Rickie Fowler 12 5.7
251 250 Will Zalatoris 13 5.7
251 250 Aaron Wise 8 5.7
260 259 Jim Herman 8 5.6
260 259 Brice Garnett 9 5.6
260 259 Peter Uihlein 2 5.6
260 259 Kevin Stadler 2 5.6
260 259 Billy Horschel 11 5.6
260 259 Adam Scott 11 5.6
260 259 Austin Cook 7 5.6
260 259 Rikuya Hoshino 2 5.6
260 269 Matthew Wolff 10 5.6
269 269 Taylor Pendrith 2 5.5
269 269 Hudson Swafford 5 5.5
269 269 Lanto Griffin 16 5.5
269 259 Joseph Bramlett 8 5.5
269 269 Johnson Wagner 2 5.5
269 269 Justin Rose 5 5.5
269 269 Ted Potter, Jr. 7 5.5
269 269 Joohyung Kim 1 5.5
269 269 George Markham 1 5.5
269 269 Stephen Stallings Jr. 1 5.5
269 269 Rick Lamb 1 5.5
269 269 Davis Riley 2 5.5
281 282 Jonas Blixt 3 5.4
281 269 David Hearn 6 5.4
281 282 Robert Garrigus 1 5.4
281 282 Lee Westwood 6 5.4
281 282 Wes Roach 3 5.4
281 282 Seonghyeon Kim 1 5.4
281 282 John Pak 1 5.4
281 282 Will Gordon 10 5.4
289 289 Greg Chalmers 3 5.3
289 289 Henrik Stenson 2 5.3
289 289 Jhonattan Vegas 11 5.3
289 187 Nick Watney 4 5.3
289 289 Danny Lee 7 5.3
294 294 Curtis Thompson 1 5.1
294 294 Kris Ventura 6 5.1
294 294 Sebastian Cappelen 3 5.1
294 294 Davis Thompson 2 5.1
294 294 Trevor Simsby 1 5.1
299 299 Jason Bohn 1 5.0
299 299 Trey Shirley 1 5.0
301 301 D.A. Points 1 4.9
301 301 Sam Ryder 5 4.9
303 303 Chan Kim 2 4.8
303 303 Hanbyeol Kim 1 4.8
305 305 Steve Lewton 1 4.7
305 305 Jazz Janewattananond 2 4.7
305 305 Jaekyeong Lee 1 4.7
305 305 Greyson Sigg 3 4.7
305 305 Rasmus Hojgaard 1 4.7
310 310 Kyle Westmoreland 1 4.6
310 310 Naoki Sekito 1 4.6
310 313 Michael Gellerman 4 4.6
310 310 Chase Koepka 2 4.6
314 324 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 2 4.5
315 314 Kelly Kraft 3 4.4
315 319 Cameron Champ 7 4.4
315 314 Wilco Nienaber 2 4.4
318 316 Derek Ernst 1 4.3
318 316 Willie Mack III 2 4.3
320 318 Shugo Imahira 2 4.2
321 319 Andrew Loupe 1 4.1
321 319 Taylor Montgomery 1 4.1
323 322 Laurie Canter 1 4.0
323 322 Andy Sullivan 1 4.0
325 325 Jay McLuen 1 3.7
326 326 Min Woo Lee 1 3.3

An aggregate score based on several 'Around the Green' statistics used to measure a player's performance 100 yards and in (not including putting). The statistics used to compute this are: Scrambling, Proximity to the Hole from sand, PTH from Rough, PTH from fringe, PTH from less than 100 yards and Greens in Regulation from less than 100 yards. (87)