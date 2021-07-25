×
Statistics » Approach the Green » GIR Percentage - 75-100 yards

GIR Percentage - 75-100 yards

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 78.40

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % GREENS HIT TOTAL HOLES RELATIVE TO PAR
1 2 Danny Willett 51 94.44 17 18 -0.24
2 3 K.J. Choi 52 91.89 34 37 -0.41
3 T4 Stewart Cink 74 90.77 59 65 -0.32
4 8 Scott Brown 80 90.48 38 42 -0.29
T5 11 Robert Streb 70 90.00 54 60 -0.39
T5 10 Ryan Moore 44 90.00 27 30 -0.44
7 T4 Ryan Armour 76 89.86 62 69 -0.34
8 T12 Cameron Tringale 86 89.39 59 66 -0.41
9 1 Ryan Brehm 56 89.36 42 47 -0.26
10 14 Brandt Snedeker 82 89.09 49 55 -0.47
11 T12 Collin Morikawa 69 88.89 32 36 -0.50
12 9 Vaughn Taylor 80 88.41 61 69 -0.44
13 16 J.J. Spaun 72 87.72 50 57 -0.30
14 15 Charles Howell III 70 87.50 49 56 -0.31
15 17 Matt Wallace 59 87.10 27 31 -0.30
16 T6 Ben Taylor 48 86.96 20 23 -0.20
17 23 Troy Merritt 98 86.84 66 76 -0.35
18 T26 Camilo Villegas 73 86.79 46 53 -0.41
19 19 Russell Henley 75 86.54 45 52 -0.31
20 20 Henrik Norlander 86 86.44 51 59 -0.39
21 T26 Fabián Gómez 54 86.36 19 22 -0.42
22 22 Zach Johnson 78 86.21 50 58 -0.38
23 43 Ben Martin 48 86.11 31 36 -0.29
24 18 David Hearn 68 86.05 37 43 -0.59
25 25 Max Homa 81 85.96 49 57 -0.35
T26 T41 Nick Watney 56 85.71 42 49 -0.19
T26 T26 Kevin Streelman 90 85.71 66 77 -0.36
T26 T26 Tim Wilkinson 46 85.71 24 28 -0.42
T26 T26 Lee Westwood 53 85.71 12 14 -0.33
30 33 Abraham Ancer 85 85.29 58 68 -0.40
31 34 Cameron Smith 73 85.11 40 47 -0.43
32 36 Webb Simpson 61 85.00 34 40 -0.29
33 T48 Roger Sloan 78 84.85 56 66 -0.32
34 37 Rory Sabbatini 71 84.81 67 79 -0.33
35 38 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 84.78 39 46 -0.31
36 39 Daniel Berger 71 84.62 33 39 -0.39
T37 35 Cameron Percy 77 84.51 60 71 -0.27
T37 51 Bo Hoag 87 84.51 60 71 -0.32
39 T41 Viktor Hovland 74 84.44 38 45 -0.39
40 T26 Chris Kirk 78 84.38 54 64 -0.31
T41 54 Richy Werenski 84 84.21 48 57 -0.27
T41 T45 Kramer Hickok 65 84.21 32 38 -0.25
43 47 Jim Herman 60 84.09 37 44 -0.43
T44 T55 James Hahn 64 84.00 42 50 -0.33
T44 61 Scott Stallings 76 84.00 42 50 -0.38
T44 T26 Michael Gellerman 47 84.00 21 25 -0.29
47 T48 Adam Scott 62 83.87 26 31 -0.35
48 T55 Bronson Burgoon 70 83.72 36 43 -0.25
49 T52 Aaron Wise 68 83.67 41 49 -0.39
50 T55 Andrew Putnam 85 83.61 51 61 -0.33
51 44 Patton Kizzire 92 83.56 61 73 -0.36
52 T45 Kyle Stanley 90 83.33 65 78 -0.18
T53 40 Doug Ghim 84 83.05 49 59 -0.37
T53 T55 Adam Long 83 83.05 49 59 -0.33
55 71 Michael Thompson 74 83.02 44 53 -0.30
T56 62 Tyrrell Hatton 57 82.93 34 41 -0.38
T56 72 John Huh 56 82.93 34 41 -0.24
T56 95 Michael Kim 69 82.93 34 41 -0.24
59 T69 Sepp Straka 94 82.76 48 58 -0.44
60 T48 Sergio Garcia 65 82.61 57 69 -0.46
61 T65 Scottie Scheffler 93 82.54 52 63 -0.25
T62 67 Lucas Glover 86 82.46 47 57 -0.32
T62 T52 Tony Finau 81 82.46 47 57 -0.53
64 T55 Tyler Duncan 90 82.43 61 74 -0.25
65 68 Brian Harman 91 82.19 60 73 -0.47
66 21 Michael Gligic 80 82.14 46 56 -0.43
T67 T77 Joseph Bramlett 78 81.97 50 61 -0.24
T67 63 Hank Lebioda 70 81.97 50 61 -0.44
69 85 Brian Stuard 100 81.82 72 88 -0.38
70 24 Kevin Tway 60 81.63 40 49 -0.48
71 84 Kevin Stadler 43 81.58 31 38 -0.19
T72 T73 Francesco Molinari 42 81.48 22 27 -0.36
T72 T73 Tommy Fleetwood 57 81.48 22 27 -0.45
T72 64 Mark Hubbard 94 81.48 66 81 -0.38
T72 T73 Harold Varner III 80 81.48 44 54 -0.32
76 76 Martin Laird 74 81.43 57 70 -0.23
77 T77 Kevin Kisner 69 81.36 48 59 -0.40
78 79 Ryan Palmer 71 81.25 39 48 -0.46
T79 80 Will Zalatoris 82 81.16 56 69 -0.20
T79 T65 Brandon Hagy 74 81.16 56 69 -0.38
81 81 Jon Rahm 74 81.08 30 37 -0.37
82 T89 Bill Haas 44 80.77 21 26 -0.33
83 T69 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 80.70 46 57 -0.41
84 86 Hideki Matsuyama 78 80.43 37 46 -0.30
85 94 Nate Lashley 72 80.39 41 51 -0.32
86 88 Jason Dufner 84 80.23 69 86 -0.39
T87 T112 Charl Schwartzel 82 80.00 44 55 -0.25
T87 T106 Jhonattan Vegas 80 80.00 44 55 -0.27
T87 96 Bo Van Pelt 72 80.00 44 55 -0.36
T87 T89 Shane Lowry 67 80.00 36 45 -0.19
T87 103 Gary Woodland 64 80.00 48 60 -0.33
T92 T123 Rhein Gibson 56 79.31 23 29 -0.35
T92 87 Keegan Bradley 82 79.31 46 58 -0.22
94 82 Adam Schenk 100 79.27 65 82 -0.37
95 T106 Erik van Rooyen 65 79.25 42 53 -0.43
T96 97 Justin Thomas 71 79.17 38 48 -0.39
T96 T89 Dustin Johnson 61 79.17 38 48 -0.32
98 T99 Satoshi Kodaira 74 79.07 34 43 -0.41
99 114 Dylan Frittelli 72 79.03 49 62 -0.31
T100 T109 Sung Kang 84 78.95 45 57 -0.33
T100 101 Lanto Griffin 89 78.95 45 57 -0.38
T102 102 Corey Conners 91 78.87 56 71 -0.14
T102 98 Pat Perez 96 78.87 56 71 -0.30
104 T106 Sam Ryder 84 78.85 41 52 -0.37
T105 T104 Rory McIlroy 61 78.79 26 33 -0.50
T105 111 Grayson Murray 53 78.79 26 33 -0.12
107 T99 Sebastian Cappelen 54 78.72 37 47 -0.19
108 T123 Hunter Mahan 59 78.57 22 28 -0.32
109 92 Russell Knox 88 78.49 73 93 -0.19
110 T141 Sean O'Hair 49 78.38 29 37 -0.38
T111 93 Scott Harrington 79 78.18 43 55 -0.35
T111 T109 Patrick Cantlay 69 78.18 43 55 -0.42
113 T152 Cameron Champ 67 77.97 46 59 -0.13
T114 121 Denny McCarthy 86 77.78 42 54 -0.38
T114 T123 Nelson Ledesma 46 77.78 21 27 -0.19
116 115 Jason Kokrak 79 77.61 52 67 -0.25
T117 T116 Jordan Spieth 76 77.59 45 58 -0.38
T117 T116 Doc Redman 76 77.59 45 58 -0.20
T119 T118 Joaquin Niemann 89 77.50 62 80 -0.39
T119 T141 Josh Teater 50 77.50 31 40 -0.32
T119 T118 Jason Day 66 77.50 31 40 -0.23
122 120 Xander Schauffele 67 77.42 24 31 -0.29
123 T112 J.T. Poston 83 77.36 41 53 -0.37
124 T104 Kris Ventura 72 77.14 27 35 -0.37
T125 T123 Matthew NeSmith 86 76.92 50 65 -0.22
T125 T123 Brooks Koepka 52 76.92 20 26 -0.30
T125 T123 Matt Jones 90 76.92 40 52 -0.40
T125 T135 Jimmy Walker 74 76.92 50 65 -0.34
129 133 Peter Malnati 78 76.67 46 60 -0.33
T130 130 Jamie Lovemark 42 76.47 26 34 -0.42
T130 122 Tyler McCumber 62 76.47 39 51 -0.23
T132 83 Chris Baker 54 76.32 29 38 -0.45
T132 T131 Marc Leishman 71 76.32 29 38 -0.38
T134 T149 Chez Reavie 80 76.27 45 59 -0.24
T134 T139 Austin Cook 72 76.27 45 59 -0.29
136 134 Sebastián Muñoz 93 76.25 61 80 -0.28
137 T135 Sungjae Im 107 76.19 64 84 -0.34
138 138 Phil Mickelson 64 75.93 41 54 -0.41
T139 T139 Hudson Swafford 70 75.86 44 58 -0.39
T139 129 Beau Hossler 86 75.86 66 87 -0.32
141 T141 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 75.76 25 33 -0.44
142 144 Carlos Ortiz 83 75.64 59 78 -0.20
143 T145 C.T. Pan 76 75.61 31 41 -0.19
T144 T152 Emiliano Grillo 90 75.51 37 49 -0.19
T144 147 Robby Shelton 80 75.51 37 49 -0.41
146 148 Branden Grace 73 75.47 40 53 -0.35
147 T149 Mackenzie Hughes 82 75.44 43 57 -0.42
148 151 Charley Hoffman 95 75.36 52 69 -0.44
149 T131 Maverick McNealy 72 75.31 61 81 -0.26
T150 T152 Nick Taylor 88 75.00 60 80 -0.32
T150 158 Mark Anderson 54 75.00 30 40 -0.37
152 T145 Tom Hoge 88 74.70 62 83 -0.34
153 161 Patrick Rodgers 100 74.67 56 75 -0.25
T154 156 Cam Davis 82 74.47 70 94 -0.51
T154 157 Alex Noren 78 74.47 35 47 -0.46
T156 159 Paul Casey 63 74.19 23 31 -0.17
T156 T180 Aaron Baddeley 54 74.19 23 31 -0.65
158 T162 Chase Seiffert 78 74.14 43 58 -0.47
159 171 Tom Lewis 82 74.12 63 85 -0.38
160 T162 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 74.07 40 54 -0.40
161 T168 K.H. Lee 94 73.85 48 65 -0.23
162 T152 Andrew Landry 64 73.77 45 61 -0.24
163 164 Harris English 79 73.53 25 34 -0.40
164 167 Talor Gooch 87 73.33 33 45 -0.15
165 178 Luke Donald 54 73.17 30 41 -0.37
166 T168 Anirban Lahiri 60 73.02 46 63 -0.30
167 173 Matt Kuchar 67 72.92 35 48 -0.34
168 177 Rob Oppenheim 74 72.73 32 44 -0.34
169 172 Vincent Whaley 82 72.41 42 58 -0.26
T170 190 Louis Oosthuizen 69 72.22 26 36 -0.27
T170 174 Ian Poulter 68 72.22 26 36 -0.42
T170 165 Brice Garnett 90 72.22 39 54 -0.31
173 T175 Brendan Steele 78 72.13 44 61 -0.30
174 166 Brian Gay 64 72.06 49 68 -0.35
T175 T175 Luke List 85 71.88 46 64 -0.28
T175 T168 Harry Higgs 70 71.88 46 64 -0.37
177 184 Joel Dahmen 78 71.60 58 81 -0.28
T178 T180 Patrick Reed 73 71.19 42 59 -0.45
T178 182 Brendon Todd 87 71.19 42 59 -0.26
180 183 Si Woo Kim 83 71.01 49 69 -0.39
181 137 Keith Mitchell 76 70.69 41 58 -0.39
182 T186 Rickie Fowler 76 70.59 36 51 -0.31
183 160 Chesson Hadley 68 70.37 38 54 -0.18
184 T192 Martin Trainer 59 70.21 33 47 -0.18
T185 T186 Seamus Power 50 70.00 28 40 -0.43
T185 T186 Kevin Na 70 70.00 28 40 -0.36
187 189 Sam Burns 72 69.81 37 53 -0.24
188 191 Adam Hadwin 82 69.49 41 59 -0.17
189 185 Matthew Wolff 52 69.39 34 49 -0.29
190 197 Scott Piercy 73 68.66 46 67 -0.28
191 179 Will Gordon 88 68.42 39 57 -0.31
192 T192 Danny Lee 61 68.18 30 44 -0.40
T193 T195 Justin Rose 50 68.00 17 25 -0.47
T193 T195 Kelly Kraft 44 68.00 17 25 -0.41
195 199 D.J. Trahan 66 67.86 19 28 -0.26
196 198 Billy Horschel 81 67.57 25 37 -0.32
197 200 Bubba Watson 71 66.67 32 48 -0.28
198 T192 Jonathan Byrd 44 65.38 17 26 -0.41
199 202 Rafael Campos 58 64.86 24 37 -0.25
200 203 Bryson DeChambeau 67 64.58 31 48 -0.32
201 201 Byeong Hun An 82 64.44 29 45 -0.34
202 205 Wyndham Clark 78 63.86 53 83 -0.38
203 204 Padraig Harrington 44 63.16 12 19 -0.08
204 206 Xinjun Zhang 68 61.76 21 34 -0.29
205 207 J.B. Holmes 50 61.22 30 49 -0.47
206 208 Henrik Stenson 47 57.14 8 14 -0.25

The percent of time a player was able to hit the green in regulation when the approach shot was greater than or equal to 75 yards and less than 100 yards. The shot distance must be determined by a laser. Note: A green is considered hit in regulation if any portion of the ball is touching the putting surface after the GIR stroke has been taken (The GIR stroke is determined by subtracting 2 from par (1st stroke on a par 3, 2nd on a par 4, 3rd on a par 5)) (78)