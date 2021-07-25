×
Statistics » Approach the Green » GIR Percentage - 100-125 yards

GIR Percentage - 100-125 yards

, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 74.77

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % GREENS HIT TOTAL HOLES RELATIVE TO PAR
1 1 Henrik Norlander 86 88.81 119 134 -0.21
2 2 Mark Anderson 54 87.27 48 55 -0.21
3 3 K.J. Choi 52 86.59 71 82 -0.28
4 4 Russell Knox 88 85.06 131 154 -0.28
5 6 Shane Lowry 67 84.15 69 82 -0.30
6 7 Matt Wallace 59 83.87 52 62 -0.19
7 10 Bo Hoag 87 83.77 129 154 -0.29
8 8 Peter Malnati 78 83.22 119 143 -0.34
9 12 Andrew Landry 64 82.81 106 128 -0.35
10 15 Jon Rahm 74 82.69 86 104 -0.27
11 9 Fabián Gómez 54 82.09 55 67 -0.27
12 5 Josh Teater 50 81.97 50 61 -0.32
13 18 Keegan Bradley 82 81.95 109 133 -0.27
14 25 Denny McCarthy 86 81.75 103 126 -0.26
15 16 Roger Sloan 78 81.68 107 131 -0.40
16 13 Emiliano Grillo 90 81.53 128 157 -0.23
17 20 Tim Wilkinson 46 81.25 39 48 -0.23
18 21 Ryan Palmer 71 81.15 99 122 -0.30
19 19 Matt Kuchar 67 81.11 73 90 -0.41
20 23 Lucas Glover 86 80.88 110 136 -0.19
21 T67 Louis Oosthuizen 69 80.81 80 99 -0.25
22 17 Chez Reavie 80 80.77 105 130 -0.29
T23 53 Charles Howell III 70 80.61 79 98 -0.23
T23 24 Kevin Kisner 69 80.61 79 98 -0.30
25 28 Aaron Wise 68 80.34 94 117 -0.26
26 14 Ben Taylor 48 80.30 53 66 -0.26
27 29 Kramer Hickok 65 80.25 65 81 -0.09
28 30 Mackenzie Hughes 82 80.18 89 111 -0.18
29 45 Hank Lebioda 70 80.00 92 115 -0.29
30 36 Stewart Cink 74 79.72 114 143 -0.17
31 11 Matthew Wolff 52 79.71 55 69 -0.27
T32 41 Cameron Percy 77 79.69 102 128 -0.23
T32 34 Webb Simpson 61 79.69 51 64 -0.35
34 31 Matthew NeSmith 86 79.67 98 123 -0.22
35 T48 Rob Oppenheim 74 79.61 82 103 -0.28
36 57 Brendon Todd 87 79.59 78 98 -0.32
37 T38 Branden Grace 73 79.46 89 112 -0.27
38 40 Zach Johnson 78 79.39 104 131 -0.30
39 26 David Hearn 68 79.31 69 87 -0.25
T40 22 Jason Dufner 84 79.27 130 164 -0.21
T40 42 Viktor Hovland 74 79.27 65 82 -0.23
42 T54 Brian Gay 64 79.25 84 106 -0.32
43 37 Camilo Villegas 73 79.23 103 130 -0.17
44 43 Patrick Cantlay 69 79.21 80 101 -0.39
45 74 Maverick McNealy 72 78.95 105 133 -0.33
46 32 Doug Ghim 84 78.87 112 142 -0.29
47 47 Collin Morikawa 69 78.82 67 85 -0.28
48 33 Tony Finau 81 78.81 93 118 -0.31
49 T48 Billy Horschel 81 78.79 78 99 -0.33
T50 44 Rhein Gibson 56 78.75 63 80 -0.33
T50 50 Brooks Koepka 52 78.75 63 80 -0.29
52 T54 Jim Herman 60 78.64 81 103 -0.22
53 56 Russell Henley 75 78.63 92 117 -0.22
54 61 Kyle Stanley 90 78.52 117 149 -0.29
55 27 D.J. Trahan 66 78.49 73 93 -0.30
T56 T59 Brendan Steele 78 78.26 90 115 -0.22
T56 T59 Daniel Berger 71 78.26 72 92 -0.32
T58 75 Robert Streb 70 78.18 86 110 -0.26
T58 T62 Seamus Power 50 78.18 43 55 -0.33
60 T70 Nate Lashley 72 78.07 89 114 -0.30
61 35 Troy Merritt 98 78.05 128 164 -0.32
62 58 Richy Werenski 84 77.94 106 136 -0.22
63 66 Kevin Na 70 77.92 60 77 -0.27
64 T67 Xinjun Zhang 68 77.91 67 86 -0.21
65 91 Scott Piercy 73 77.78 91 117 -0.21
66 84 Patton Kizzire 92 77.72 150 193 -0.39
67 52 Bill Haas 44 77.61 52 67 -0.31
68 72 Brian Stuard 100 77.50 124 160 -0.38
69 73 Beau Hossler 86 77.48 117 151 -0.26
T70 T62 Tom Hoge 88 77.38 130 168 -0.27
T70 T78 Cameron Smith 73 77.38 65 84 -0.31
T70 T78 Adam Scott 62 77.38 65 84 -0.38
73 80 Corey Conners 91 77.34 99 128 -0.31
74 81 Anirban Lahiri 60 77.32 75 97 -0.25
75 85 Doc Redman 76 77.05 94 122 -0.31
76 97 Luke Donald 54 77.01 67 87 -0.37
77 64 J.J. Spaun 72 77.00 77 100 -0.25
78 65 Austin Cook 72 76.98 107 139 -0.34
79 T82 Brandt Snedeker 82 76.92 110 143 -0.41
80 87 Rory McIlroy 61 76.83 63 82 -0.32
81 88 Sebastián Muñoz 93 76.80 96 125 -0.22
T82 46 Michael Gellerman 47 76.67 46 60 -0.15
T82 89 Hideki Matsuyama 78 76.67 69 90 -0.22
84 51 Cameron Tringale 86 76.65 128 167 -0.33
85 90 Abraham Ancer 85 76.64 82 107 -0.32
86 69 Chase Seiffert 78 76.58 85 111 -0.29
T87 92 John Huh 56 76.47 52 68 -0.17
T87 T38 Andrew Putnam 85 76.47 91 119 -0.30
T87 T93 Jason Day 66 76.47 65 85 -0.23
90 96 Matt Jones 90 76.39 110 144 -0.26
91 T93 Keith Mitchell 76 76.36 84 110 -0.30
92 98 Will Zalatoris 82 76.27 90 118 -0.18
93 110 Scott Stallings 76 76.26 106 139 -0.29
94 76 Brice Garnett 90 76.07 89 117 -0.27
95 99 Talor Gooch 87 76.03 92 121 -0.36
96 118 Gary Woodland 64 75.95 60 79 -0.25
97 100 Joaquin Niemann 89 75.94 101 133 -0.37
98 101 Kevin Streelman 90 75.91 104 137 -0.36
99 103 Charley Hoffman 95 75.77 147 194 -0.29
T100 117 Patrick Reed 73 75.76 75 99 -0.27
T100 104 Justin Thomas 71 75.76 75 99 -0.20
102 106 Adam Schenk 100 75.74 128 169 -0.22
103 T113 Tyler Duncan 90 75.65 87 115 -0.28
104 105 Ian Poulter 68 75.61 62 82 -0.29
105 107 Kelly Kraft 44 75.47 40 53 -0.38
106 108 Max Homa 81 75.44 86 114 -0.27
107 109 Harold Varner III 80 75.41 92 122 -0.33
108 111 Martin Laird 74 75.26 73 97 -0.18
109 T113 Bronson Burgoon 70 75.23 82 109 -0.22
110 121 Bo Van Pelt 72 75.22 85 113 -0.22
111 86 Tom Lewis 82 75.17 112 149 -0.24
112 T145 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 75.00 66 88 -0.24
T113 T93 Chesson Hadley 68 74.77 83 111 -0.35
T113 T113 Jordan Spieth 76 74.77 80 107 -0.34
115 136 Nick Watney 56 74.74 71 95 -0.21
116 77 Ryan Armour 76 74.60 94 126 -0.30
117 119 Vincent Whaley 82 74.59 91 122 -0.36
118 T113 Charl Schwartzel 82 74.56 85 114 -0.25
119 120 Jason Kokrak 79 74.53 79 106 -0.28
120 102 Michael Gligic 80 74.42 96 129 -0.24
121 122 Marc Leishman 71 74.32 55 74 -0.24
T122 148 Jhonattan Vegas 80 74.26 101 136 -0.22
T122 T82 Bubba Watson 71 74.26 75 101 -0.27
124 152 Michael Kim 69 74.23 72 97 -0.19
T125 T140 Luke List 85 74.17 112 151 -0.29
T125 125 Rickie Fowler 76 74.17 89 120 -0.29
127 128 Vaughn Taylor 80 74.02 94 127 -0.36
128 T145 Joseph Bramlett 78 73.88 99 134 -0.33
129 124 Justin Rose 50 73.85 48 65 -0.21
130 127 Sam Burns 72 73.76 104 141 -0.33
131 129 Mark Hubbard 94 73.65 109 148 -0.32
132 138 Sepp Straka 94 73.39 91 124 -0.45
133 130 Si Woo Kim 83 73.33 88 120 -0.28
134 131 Carlos Ortiz 83 73.29 107 146 -0.28
T135 132 C.T. Pan 76 73.28 85 116 -0.11
T135 126 J.T. Poston 83 73.28 96 131 -0.23
137 112 Jonathan Byrd 44 73.21 41 56 -0.27
138 133 Tyrrell Hatton 57 73.02 46 63 -0.39
139 137 Nick Taylor 88 72.89 121 166 -0.24
140 139 J.B. Holmes 50 72.83 67 92 -0.25
141 147 Dustin Johnson 61 72.82 75 103 -0.36
142 153 Brandon Hagy 74 72.73 88 121 -0.23
143 160 Adam Long 83 72.66 93 128 -0.23
144 142 Rory Sabbatini 71 72.64 77 106 -0.32
145 144 Danny Willett 51 72.55 37 51 -0.24
T146 T134 Sebastian Cappelen 54 72.50 58 80 -0.19
T146 T134 Kevin Stadler 43 72.50 58 80 -0.17
148 143 Will Gordon 88 72.48 108 149 -0.19
149 149 Harris English 79 72.41 63 87 -0.38
150 159 Sergio Garcia 65 72.38 76 105 -0.21
151 150 Paul Casey 63 72.34 68 94 -0.32
152 151 Hudson Swafford 70 72.32 81 112 -0.25
153 T140 Wyndham Clark 78 72.14 101 140 -0.19
154 123 Lanto Griffin 89 72.03 103 143 -0.22
155 167 Sung Kang 84 71.68 81 113 -0.15
156 166 Robby Shelton 80 71.65 91 127 -0.18
157 163 Sam Ryder 84 71.64 96 134 -0.22
158 176 Joel Dahmen 78 71.54 88 123 -0.32
T159 174 Adam Hadwin 82 71.43 105 147 -0.22
T159 162 Danny Lee 61 71.43 60 84 -0.18
161 164 Erik van Rooyen 65 71.29 72 101 -0.22
162 155 Patrick Rodgers 100 71.26 119 167 -0.20
163 165 Padraig Harrington 44 71.15 37 52 -0.30
164 170 Kris Ventura 72 71.03 76 107 -0.18
165 158 Chris Kirk 78 70.99 93 131 -0.26
166 177 Jimmy Walker 74 70.97 88 124 -0.28
167 157 Dylan Frittelli 72 70.87 73 103 -0.16
168 171 Sungjae Im 107 70.55 103 146 -0.27
T169 156 Michael Thompson 74 70.45 93 132 -0.28
T169 173 Satoshi Kodaira 74 70.45 62 88 -0.24
171 172 Bryson DeChambeau 67 70.41 69 98 -0.23
172 161 Pat Perez 96 70.34 102 145 -0.26
173 188 Sean O'Hair 49 70.24 59 84 -0.17
174 175 Phil Mickelson 64 70.21 66 94 -0.21
175 154 Tyler McCumber 62 70.19 73 104 -0.23
176 186 Chris Baker 54 69.88 58 83 -0.24
177 178 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 69.81 37 53 -0.30
178 179 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 69.77 30 43 -0.23
179 184 Rafael Campos 58 69.74 53 76 -0.26
180 180 Brian Harman 91 69.66 101 145 -0.25
181 168 Ryan Brehm 56 69.49 41 59 -0.20
182 169 Aaron Baddeley 54 69.33 52 75 -0.42
183 T182 Francesco Molinari 42 69.09 38 55 -0.18
184 187 Kevin Tway 60 69.07 67 97 -0.25
185 194 K.H. Lee 94 68.92 102 148 -0.25
186 T182 Ben Martin 48 68.85 42 61 -0.24
187 192 James Hahn 64 68.69 68 99 -0.38
188 185 Henrik Stenson 47 68.57 24 35 -0.21
189 T190 Grayson Murray 53 68.35 54 79 -0.11
190 T190 Lee Westwood 53 68.00 51 75 -0.33
191 189 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 67.96 70 103 -0.24
192 181 Ryan Moore 44 67.57 50 74 -0.36
193 193 Scott Harrington 79 67.33 101 150 -0.32
194 195 Hunter Mahan 59 66.94 81 121 -0.28
195 T196 Byeong Hun An 82 66.67 90 135 -0.23
196 T196 Jamie Lovemark 42 66.15 43 65 -0.26
197 198 Tommy Fleetwood 57 66.00 33 50 -0.36
198 201 Harry Higgs 70 65.81 77 117 -0.30
199 199 Scottie Scheffler 93 65.67 88 134 -0.27
200 200 Scott Brown 80 64.44 87 135 -0.26
201 204 Xander Schauffele 67 64.29 45 70 -0.47
202 203 Nelson Ledesma 46 63.33 38 60 -0.45
203 205 Cam Davis 82 62.98 114 181 -0.22
204 T206 Cameron Champ 67 61.46 59 96 -0.32
205 T206 Alex Noren 78 61.11 55 90 -0.20
206 208 Martin Trainer 59 59.41 60 101 -0.25

The percent of time a player was able to hit the green in regulation when the approach shot was greater than or equal to 100 yards and less than 125 yards. The shot distance must be determined by a laser. Note: A green is considered hit in regulation if any portion of the ball is touching the putting surface after the GIR stroke has been taken (The GIR stroke is determined by subtracting 2 from par (1st stroke on a par 3, 2nd on a par 4, 3rd on a par 5)) (77)