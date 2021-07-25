×
3-Putt Avoidance - 10-15'

3-Putt Avoidance - 10-15'

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average .77

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % TOTAL 3 PUTTS ATTEMPTS 2 PUTT OR BETTER %
T1 T1 Brian Gay 64 .00 0 149 100.00
T1 T1 Lee Westwood 53 .00 0 104 100.00
T1 T1 Padraig Harrington 44 .00 0 72 100.00
T1 T1 Cameron Percy 77 .00 0 149 100.00
T1 T1 Aaron Baddeley 54 .00 0 78 100.00
T1 T1 Vaughn Taylor 80 .00 0 181 100.00
T1 T1 D.J. Trahan 66 .00 0 111 100.00
T1 T1 Luke Donald 54 .00 0 111 100.00
T1 T1 Zach Johnson 78 .00 0 179 100.00
T1 T1 Ian Poulter 68 .00 0 122 100.00
T1 T1 K.J. Choi 52 .00 0 117 100.00
T1 T1 Pat Perez 96 .00 0 173 100.00
T1 T1 Adam Scott 62 .00 0 147 100.00
T1 T1 Hunter Mahan 59 .00 0 124 100.00
T1 T1 Bill Haas 44 .00 0 73 100.00
T1 T1 Jonathan Byrd 44 .00 0 48 100.00
T1 T1 Tim Wilkinson 46 .00 0 55 100.00
T1 T1 Paul Casey 63 .00 0 114 100.00
T1 T1 Kevin Na 70 .00 0 147 100.00
T1 T1 Bubba Watson 71 .00 0 141 100.00
T1 T1 Scott Piercy 73 .00 0 160 100.00
T1 T1 Louis Oosthuizen 69 .00 0 138 100.00
T1 T1 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 .00 0 153 100.00
T1 T1 Ryan Moore 44 .00 0 110 100.00
T1 T1 Marc Leishman 71 .00 0 137 100.00
T1 T1 Josh Teater 50 .00 0 81 100.00
T1 T1 Alex Noren 78 .00 0 169 100.00
T1 T1 Brian Harman 91 .00 0 152 100.00
T1 T1 Brandt Snedeker 82 .00 0 138 100.00
T1 T1 Camilo Villegas 73 .00 0 168 100.00
T1 T1 Jason Day 66 .00 0 144 100.00
T1 T1 Rory McIlroy 61 .00 0 127 100.00
T1 T1 Seamus Power 50 .00 0 88 100.00
T1 T1 Fabián Gómez 54 .00 0 80 100.00
T1 T1 Webb Simpson 61 .00 0 102 100.00
T1 T1 Billy Horschel 81 .00 0 145 100.00
T1 T1 Brendan Steele 78 .00 0 161 100.00
T1 T1 Brice Garnett 90 .00 0 150 100.00
T1 T1 C.T. Pan 76 .00 0 146 100.00
T1 T1 Jim Herman 60 .00 0 153 100.00
T1 T1 Kevin Tway 60 .00 0 100 100.00
T1 T1 James Hahn 64 .00 0 143 100.00
T1 T1 Rhein Gibson 56 .00 0 93 100.00
T1 T1 Michael Gligic 80 .00 0 144 100.00
T1 T1 Patton Kizzire 92 .00 0 207 100.00
T1 T1 K.H. Lee 94 .00 0 221 100.00
T1 T1 Mark Anderson 54 .00 0 67 100.00
T1 T1 Danny Willett 51 .00 0 75 100.00
T1 T1 Adam Hadwin 82 .00 0 164 100.00
T1 T1 Ben Martin 48 .00 0 80 100.00
T1 T1 Harry Higgs 70 .00 0 164 100.00
T1 T1 Carlos Ortiz 83 .00 0 175 100.00
T1 T1 Byeong Hun An 82 .00 0 165 100.00
T1 T1 John Huh 56 .00 0 126 100.00
T1 T1 Hudson Swafford 70 .00 0 125 100.00
T1 T1 Sebastian Cappelen 54 .00 0 103 100.00
T1 T1 Patrick Reed 73 .00 0 147 100.00
T1 T1 Robert Streb 70 .00 0 142 100.00
T1 T1 Chesson Hadley 68 .00 0 126 100.00
T1 T1 Tom Lewis 82 .00 0 170 100.00
T1 T1 Mackenzie Hughes 82 .00 0 165 100.00
T1 T1 Tom Hoge 88 .00 0 211 100.00
T1 T1 Kris Ventura 72 .00 0 127 100.00
T1 T1 Harold Varner III 80 .00 0 172 100.00
T1 T1 Sam Ryder 84 .00 0 190 100.00
T1 T1 Chase Seiffert 78 .00 0 137 100.00
T1 T1 J.J. Spaun 72 .00 0 124 100.00
T1 T1 Daniel Berger 71 .00 0 147 100.00
T1 T1 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 .00 0 78 100.00
T1 T1 Abraham Ancer 85 .00 0 172 100.00
T1 T1 Scottie Scheffler 93 .00 0 152 100.00
T1 T1 Austin Cook 72 .00 0 189 100.00
T1 T1 Maverick McNealy 72 .00 0 160 100.00
T1 T1 Will Zalatoris 82 .00 0 135 100.00
T1 T1 Sam Burns 72 .00 0 172 100.00
T1 T1 Ben Taylor 48 .00 0 73 100.00
T1 T1 Hank Lebioda 70 .00 0 127 100.00
T1 T1 Collin Morikawa 69 .00 0 149 100.00
T1 T1 Vincent Whaley 82 .00 0 142 100.00
T1 T1 Cameron Champ 67 .00 0 144 100.00
81 85 Sungjae Im 107 .40 1 248 99.60
T82 86 Mark Hubbard 94 .44 1 227 99.56
T82 T87 Brian Stuard 100 .44 1 227 99.56
84 89 Russell Knox 88 .46 1 216 99.54
85 T87 Nick Taylor 88 .47 1 215 99.53
86 T91 Jason Dufner 84 .48 1 210 99.52
87 90 Troy Merritt 98 .49 1 205 99.51
88 T91 J.T. Poston 83 .50 1 200 99.50
T89 T93 Matthew NeSmith 86 .51 1 196 99.49
T89 T93 Kyle Stanley 90 .51 1 198 99.49
91 T97 Lanto Griffin 89 .53 1 187 99.47
92 T97 Adam Long 83 .54 1 185 99.46
T93 T95 Kevin Streelman 90 .55 1 183 99.45
T93 T95 Charley Hoffman 95 .55 1 181 99.45
T93 T97 Tyler Duncan 90 .55 1 183 99.45
T96 T97 Joaquin Niemann 89 .56 1 180 99.44
T96 T101 Andrew Putnam 85 .56 1 179 99.44
98 T101 Russell Henley 75 .57 1 176 99.43
T99 T107 Keegan Bradley 82 .58 1 173 99.42
T99 103 Talor Gooch 87 .58 1 171 99.42
T99 T105 Will Gordon 88 .58 1 172 99.42
T102 104 Doc Redman 76 .59 1 169 99.41
T102 T110 Jimmy Walker 74 .59 1 170 99.41
104 T105 Lucas Glover 86 .60 1 167 99.40
T105 T115 Scott Brown 80 .61 1 163 99.39
T105 T110 Chris Kirk 78 .61 1 165 99.39
T105 T107 Viktor Hovland 74 .61 1 164 99.39
T108 T1 Beau Hossler 86 .62 1 162 99.38
T108 109 Matt Jones 90 .62 1 161 99.38
T110 T110 Kevin Kisner 69 .63 1 158 99.37
T110 T110 Jordan Spieth 76 .63 1 160 99.37
T110 T115 Joel Dahmen 78 .63 1 159 99.37
T113 T121 Roger Sloan 78 .65 1 154 99.35
T113 T117 Joseph Bramlett 78 .65 1 155 99.35
T113 114 Jason Kokrak 79 .65 1 154 99.35
T113 T117 Rob Oppenheim 74 .65 1 154 99.35
T113 T117 Stewart Cink 74 .65 1 154 99.35
118 T123 Scott Stallings 76 .67 1 149 99.33
T119 T121 Dylan Frittelli 72 .68 1 146 99.32
T119 T117 Rory Sabbatini 71 .68 1 147 99.32
T119 T131 Erik van Rooyen 65 .68 1 146 99.32
122 T131 Rickie Fowler 76 .69 1 144 99.31
T123 T126 Dustin Johnson 61 .70 1 143 99.30
T123 T126 Nate Lashley 72 .70 1 142 99.30
T123 137 Charl Schwartzel 82 .70 1 143 99.30
T123 T123 Cameron Smith 73 .70 1 142 99.30
T127 135 Gary Woodland 64 .71 1 140 99.29
T127 125 Branden Grace 73 .71 1 141 99.29
129 136 Charles Howell III 70 .72 1 139 99.28
T130 T126 Patrick Cantlay 69 .74 1 136 99.26
T130 T126 Xander Schauffele 67 .74 1 136 99.26
T132 130 Shane Lowry 67 .75 1 134 99.25
T132 T138 David Hearn 68 .75 1 134 99.25
T134 T131 Justin Thomas 71 .76 1 132 99.24
T134 T131 Kramer Hickok 65 .76 1 131 99.24
136 T138 Sergio Garcia 65 .77 1 130 99.23
137 T145 Bo Van Pelt 72 .80 1 125 99.20
T138 T138 Phil Mickelson 64 .81 1 124 99.19
T138 T145 Michael Kim 69 .81 1 124 99.19
T138 142 Tyler McCumber 62 .81 1 123 99.19
T141 144 Brandon Hagy 74 .82 1 122 99.18
T141 141 Xinjun Zhang 68 .82 1 122 99.18
143 143 Matt Kuchar 67 .83 1 121 99.17
144 T145 Sean O'Hair 49 .85 1 118 99.15
145 148 Adam Schenk 100 .90 2 222 99.10
146 149 Sebastián Muñoz 93 .94 2 212 99.06
147 T150 Martin Trainer 59 .97 1 103 99.03
148 T150 Brooks Koepka 52 .98 1 102 99.02
T149 153 Richy Werenski 84 1.00 2 200 99.00
T149 161 Nick Watney 56 1.00 1 100 99.00
151 155 Rafael Campos 58 1.01 1 99 98.99
152 152 Tyrrell Hatton 57 1.02 1 98 98.98
153 154 Si Woo Kim 83 1.05 2 191 98.95
154 160 Patrick Rodgers 100 1.07 2 187 98.93
T155 T165 Chris Baker 54 1.08 1 93 98.92
T155 T156 Ryan Armour 76 1.08 2 186 98.92
T157 T156 Henrik Norlander 86 1.10 2 182 98.90
T157 T156 Corey Conners 91 1.10 2 181 98.90
159 T1 Ryan Brehm 56 1.12 1 89 98.88
T160 162 Jamie Lovemark 42 1.16 1 86 98.84
T160 T165 Emiliano Grillo 90 1.16 2 172 98.84
T160 164 Peter Malnati 78 1.16 2 172 98.84
T160 163 Sepp Straka 94 1.16 2 173 98.84
164 T165 Chez Reavie 80 1.18 2 170 98.82
165 168 Satoshi Kodaira 74 1.20 2 166 98.80
166 172 Michael Gellerman 47 1.23 1 81 98.77
167 171 Tony Finau 81 1.25 2 160 98.75
T168 174 Michael Thompson 74 1.30 2 154 98.70
T168 169 Max Homa 81 1.30 2 154 98.70
170 170 Harris English 79 1.31 2 153 98.69
171 175 Nelson Ledesma 46 1.33 1 75 98.67
172 173 Martin Laird 74 1.35 2 148 98.65
173 177 Scott Harrington 79 1.41 2 142 98.59
T174 180 Brendon Todd 87 1.45 2 138 98.55
T174 T178 Kelly Kraft 44 1.45 1 69 98.55
T174 T178 Bryson DeChambeau 67 1.45 2 138 98.55
177 181 Hideki Matsuyama 78 1.51 3 199 98.49
178 182 Cameron Tringale 86 1.56 3 192 98.44
179 159 Cam Davis 82 1.58 3 190 98.42
180 185 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 1.61 2 124 98.39
T181 T183 Henrik Stenson 47 1.64 1 61 98.36
T181 T183 Jon Rahm 74 1.64 2 122 98.36
183 186 Bo Hoag 87 1.69 3 177 98.31
184 187 Wyndham Clark 78 1.74 3 172 98.26
185 188 Doug Ghim 84 1.75 3 171 98.25
186 194 Matthew Wolff 52 1.82 2 110 98.18
T187 190 Denny McCarthy 86 1.84 3 163 98.16
T187 T191 Robby Shelton 80 1.84 3 163 98.16
189 189 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 1.87 2 107 98.13
T190 T191 Tommy Fleetwood 57 1.89 2 106 98.11
T190 T191 Ryan Palmer 71 1.89 3 159 98.11
192 195 Jhonattan Vegas 80 1.90 3 158 98.10
T193 196 Bronson Burgoon 70 2.04 3 147 97.96
T193 176 Andrew Landry 64 2.04 3 147 97.96
195 197 Sung Kang 84 2.05 4 195 97.95
196 198 Matt Wallace 59 2.25 2 89 97.75
197 199 Anirban Lahiri 60 2.29 3 131 97.71
198 203 Kevin Stadler 43 2.30 2 87 97.70
199 205 Luke List 85 2.31 4 173 97.69
T200 T200 Justin Rose 50 2.33 2 86 97.67
T200 T200 Francesco Molinari 42 2.33 2 86 97.67
T200 204 Keith Mitchell 76 2.33 3 129 97.67
203 202 J.B. Holmes 50 2.36 3 127 97.64
204 206 Aaron Wise 68 3.73 6 161 96.27
205 207 Grayson Murray 53 3.81 4 105 96.19
206 208 Danny Lee 61 4.49 7 156 95.51

For those holes where putting distance was determined with a laser, the percent of time 3 or more putts were taken for a hole (total 3-putts, 4-putts, etc./total holes played) when the initial putt is greater than or equal to 10 feet and less than 15 feet from the hole. NOTE: In order to be ranked in this YTD statistic, a minimum of ten attempts must be made. (70)