3-Putt Avoidance - Inside 5'

3-Putt Avoidance - Inside 5'

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average .14

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS % TOTAL 3 PUTTS ATTEMPTS 2 PUTT OR BETTER %
T1 T1 Phil Mickelson 64 .00 0 205 100.00
T1 T1 Charley Hoffman 95 .00 0 283 100.00
T1 T1 Ryan Armour 76 .00 0 242 100.00
T1 T1 Brian Gay 64 .00 0 230 100.00
T1 T1 Stewart Cink 74 .00 0 207 100.00
T1 T1 Lee Westwood 53 .00 0 154 100.00
T1 T1 Padraig Harrington 44 .00 0 127 100.00
T1 T1 Sergio Garcia 65 .00 0 220 100.00
T1 T1 Charles Howell III 70 .00 0 210 100.00
T1 T1 Aaron Baddeley 54 .00 0 145 100.00
T1 T1 Vaughn Taylor 80 .00 0 263 100.00
T1 T1 Bo Van Pelt 72 .00 0 183 100.00
T1 T1 D.J. Trahan 66 .00 0 166 100.00
T1 T1 Luke Donald 54 .00 0 152 100.00
T1 T1 Zach Johnson 78 .00 0 235 100.00
T1 T1 Ian Poulter 68 .00 0 209 100.00
T1 T1 Sean O'Hair 49 .00 0 157 100.00
T1 T1 K.J. Choi 52 .00 0 170 100.00
T1 T1 Pat Perez 96 .00 0 282 100.00
T1 T1 Adam Scott 62 .00 0 170 100.00
T1 T1 Hunter Mahan 59 .00 0 144 100.00
T1 T1 Bill Haas 44 .00 0 120 100.00
T1 T1 Jonathan Byrd 44 .00 0 91 100.00
T1 T1 Francesco Molinari 42 .00 0 128 100.00
T1 T1 Tim Wilkinson 46 .00 0 99 100.00
T1 T1 Paul Casey 63 .00 0 185 100.00
T1 T1 Kevin Na 70 .00 0 250 100.00
T1 T1 Nick Taylor 88 .00 0 318 100.00
T1 T1 Jason Dufner 84 .00 0 250 100.00
T1 T1 Bubba Watson 71 .00 0 192 100.00
T1 T1 Chez Reavie 80 .00 0 235 100.00
T1 T1 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 .00 0 213 100.00
T1 T1 Ryan Moore 44 .00 0 187 100.00
T1 T1 David Hearn 68 .00 0 164 100.00
T1 T1 Marc Leishman 71 .00 0 191 100.00
T1 T1 Jhonattan Vegas 80 .00 0 212 100.00
T1 T1 Nick Watney 56 .00 0 145 100.00
T1 T1 Louis Oosthuizen 69 .00 0 161 100.00
T1 T1 J.B. Holmes 50 .00 0 195 100.00
T1 T1 Kevin Streelman 90 .00 0 261 100.00
T1 T1 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 .00 0 244 100.00
T1 T1 Brian Harman 91 .00 0 289 100.00
T1 T1 Alex Noren 78 .00 0 285 100.00
T1 T1 Martin Laird 74 .00 0 203 100.00
T1 T1 Jason Day 66 .00 0 212 100.00
T1 T1 Rory McIlroy 61 .00 0 197 100.00
T1 T1 Seamus Power 50 .00 0 145 100.00
T1 T1 Ryan Brehm 56 .00 0 130 100.00
T1 T1 Nate Lashley 72 .00 0 214 100.00
T1 T1 Webb Simpson 61 .00 0 183 100.00
T1 T1 Bronson Burgoon 70 .00 0 182 100.00
T1 T1 Billy Horschel 81 .00 0 198 100.00
T1 T1 Jamie Lovemark 42 .00 0 143 100.00
T1 T1 Brice Garnett 90 .00 0 226 100.00
T1 T1 Tony Finau 81 .00 0 208 100.00
T1 T1 Scott Brown 80 .00 0 261 100.00
T1 T1 Brendon Todd 87 .00 0 258 100.00
T1 T1 Jason Kokrak 79 .00 0 218 100.00
T1 T1 Gary Woodland 64 .00 0 207 100.00
T1 T1 Anirban Lahiri 60 .00 0 202 100.00
T1 T1 Jim Herman 60 .00 0 174 100.00
T1 T1 Brian Stuard 100 .00 0 317 100.00
T1 T1 Emiliano Grillo 90 .00 0 219 100.00
T1 T1 Rafael Campos 58 .00 0 160 100.00
T1 T1 Rickie Fowler 76 .00 0 260 100.00
T1 T1 Danny Willett 51 .00 0 120 100.00
T1 T1 Xinjun Zhang 68 .00 0 202 100.00
T1 T1 Kevin Tway 60 .00 0 183 100.00
T1 T1 James Hahn 64 .00 0 203 100.00
T1 T1 Rhein Gibson 56 .00 0 154 100.00
T1 T1 Troy Merritt 98 .00 0 296 100.00
T1 T1 Michael Gligic 80 .00 0 185 100.00
T1 T1 Patton Kizzire 92 .00 0 330 100.00
T1 T1 K.H. Lee 94 .00 0 305 100.00
T1 T1 Satoshi Kodaira 74 .00 0 213 100.00
T1 T1 Hideki Matsuyama 78 .00 0 267 100.00
T1 T1 Mark Anderson 54 .00 0 126 100.00
T1 T1 Russell Knox 88 .00 0 270 100.00
T1 T1 Keegan Bradley 82 .00 0 270 100.00
T1 T1 Shane Lowry 67 .00 0 187 100.00
T1 T1 Scott Stallings 76 .00 0 229 100.00
T1 T1 Tommy Fleetwood 57 .00 0 157 100.00
T1 T1 Dustin Johnson 61 .00 0 197 100.00
T1 T1 Branden Grace 73 .00 0 226 100.00
T1 T1 Kyle Stanley 90 .00 0 261 100.00
T1 T1 Chris Baker 54 .00 0 113 100.00
T1 T1 Ben Martin 48 .00 0 120 100.00
T1 T1 Cameron Tringale 86 .00 0 307 100.00
T1 T1 Justin Thomas 71 .00 0 227 100.00
T1 T1 Bo Hoag 87 .00 0 265 100.00
T1 T1 Harry Higgs 70 .00 0 253 100.00
T1 T1 Carlos Ortiz 83 .00 0 281 100.00
T1 T1 Byeong Hun An 82 .00 0 298 100.00
T1 T1 Jordan Spieth 76 .00 0 246 100.00
T1 T1 Joel Dahmen 78 .00 0 252 100.00
T1 T1 Harris English 79 .00 0 251 100.00
T1 T1 John Huh 56 .00 0 191 100.00
T1 T1 Hudson Swafford 70 .00 0 198 100.00
T1 T1 Sebastian Cappelen 54 .00 0 144 100.00
T1 T1 Tyrrell Hatton 57 .00 0 172 100.00
T1 T1 Tom Lewis 82 .00 0 244 100.00
T1 T1 Nelson Ledesma 46 .00 0 126 100.00
T1 T1 Lanto Griffin 89 .00 0 296 100.00
T1 T1 Adam Long 83 .00 0 247 100.00
T1 T1 Patrick Cantlay 69 .00 0 201 100.00
T1 T1 Beau Hossler 86 .00 0 250 100.00
T1 T1 Mackenzie Hughes 82 .00 0 250 100.00
T1 T1 Tom Hoge 88 .00 0 368 100.00
T1 T1 Martin Trainer 59 .00 0 215 100.00
T1 T1 Kelly Kraft 44 .00 0 108 100.00
T1 T1 Cameron Smith 73 .00 0 226 100.00
T1 T1 Brooks Koepka 52 .00 0 159 100.00
T1 T1 Patrick Rodgers 100 .00 0 280 100.00
T1 T1 Harold Varner III 80 .00 0 271 100.00
T1 T1 Si Woo Kim 83 .00 0 283 100.00
T1 T1 J.J. Spaun 72 .00 0 184 100.00
T1 T1 Keith Mitchell 76 .00 0 214 100.00
T1 T1 Chase Seiffert 78 .00 0 185 100.00
T1 T1 Sungjae Im 107 .00 0 366 100.00
T1 T1 Michael Kim 69 .00 0 198 100.00
T1 T1 Max Homa 81 .00 0 220 100.00
T1 T1 Corey Conners 91 .00 0 250 100.00
T1 T1 Erik van Rooyen 65 .00 0 209 100.00
T1 T1 Daniel Berger 71 .00 0 209 100.00
T1 T1 Tyler McCumber 62 .00 0 207 100.00
T1 T1 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 .00 0 179 100.00
T1 T1 Joaquin Niemann 89 .00 0 256 100.00
T1 T1 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 .00 0 136 100.00
T1 T1 Abraham Ancer 85 .00 0 244 100.00
T1 T1 Tyler Duncan 90 .00 0 295 100.00
T1 T1 Scottie Scheffler 93 .00 0 290 100.00
T1 T1 Talor Gooch 87 .00 0 299 100.00
T1 T1 Austin Cook 72 .00 0 246 100.00
T1 T1 Maverick McNealy 72 .00 0 212 100.00
T1 T1 Brandon Hagy 74 .00 0 223 100.00
T1 T1 Viktor Hovland 74 .00 0 203 100.00
T1 T1 Jon Rahm 74 .00 0 208 100.00
T1 T1 Richy Werenski 84 .00 0 296 100.00
T1 T1 Adam Schenk 100 .00 0 244 100.00
T1 T1 Will Zalatoris 82 .00 0 208 100.00
T1 T1 Sam Burns 72 .00 0 202 100.00
T1 T1 Bryson DeChambeau 67 .00 0 204 100.00
T1 T1 Denny McCarthy 86 .00 0 280 100.00
T1 T1 Michael Gellerman 47 .00 0 94 100.00
T1 T1 Xander Schauffele 67 .00 0 186 100.00
T1 T1 Sebastián Muñoz 93 .00 0 296 100.00
T1 T1 Matt Wallace 59 .00 0 154 100.00
T1 T1 Kramer Hickok 65 .00 0 196 100.00
T1 T1 Sepp Straka 94 .00 0 271 100.00
T1 T1 Collin Morikawa 69 .00 0 204 100.00
T1 T1 Wyndham Clark 78 .00 0 307 100.00
T1 T1 Doug Ghim 84 .00 0 263 100.00
T1 T1 Doc Redman 76 .00 0 236 100.00
T1 T1 Matthew Wolff 52 .00 0 138 100.00
T1 T1 Will Gordon 88 .00 0 225 100.00
156 158 Mark Hubbard 94 .31 1 322 99.69
157 159 Robby Shelton 80 .33 1 302 99.67
T158 T160 Cam Davis 82 .34 1 298 99.66
T158 163 Adam Hadwin 82 .34 1 293 99.66
T160 T164 Luke List 85 .35 1 288 99.65
T160 T160 Lucas Glover 86 .35 1 288 99.65
T160 T160 Matt Jones 90 .35 1 289 99.65
T160 T166 J.T. Poston 83 .35 1 283 99.65
T164 T166 Scott Piercy 73 .36 1 274 99.64
T164 T166 Brandt Snedeker 82 .36 1 280 99.64
T164 T164 Sung Kang 84 .36 1 276 99.64
167 T166 Matthew NeSmith 86 .37 1 271 99.63
T168 T173 Patrick Reed 73 .38 1 266 99.62
T168 T170 Camilo Villegas 73 .38 1 266 99.62
T170 176 Scott Harrington 79 .39 1 256 99.61
T170 T170 Rory Sabbatini 71 .39 1 254 99.61
T170 T173 Peter Malnati 78 .39 1 258 99.61
T170 T170 Henrik Norlander 86 .39 1 257 99.61
T174 T177 Chris Kirk 78 .40 1 247 99.60
T174 T173 Brendan Steele 78 .40 1 248 99.60
T174 T177 Michael Thompson 74 .40 1 252 99.60
T174 T179 Jimmy Walker 74 .40 1 248 99.60
178 T179 Charl Schwartzel 82 .41 1 246 99.59
T179 181 Andrew Landry 64 .43 1 235 99.57
T179 T182 Andrew Putnam 85 .43 1 232 99.57
181 T182 C.T. Pan 76 .45 1 220 99.55
T182 184 Kevin Kisner 69 .46 1 216 99.54
T182 186 Vincent Whaley 82 .46 1 218 99.54
T184 185 Ryan Palmer 71 .47 1 213 99.53
T184 T189 Dylan Frittelli 72 .47 1 212 99.53
T186 T189 Robert Streb 70 .48 1 208 99.52
T186 T187 Matt Kuchar 67 .48 1 208 99.52
T186 T189 Rob Oppenheim 74 .48 1 208 99.52
189 T187 Danny Lee 61 .49 1 205 99.51
T190 T192 Roger Sloan 78 .50 1 202 99.50
T190 194 Cameron Champ 67 .50 1 201 99.50
T192 197 Chesson Hadley 68 .55 1 182 99.45
T192 196 Kris Ventura 72 .55 1 183 99.45
194 195 Hank Lebioda 70 .56 1 179 99.44
T195 198 Grayson Murray 53 .67 1 149 99.33
T195 199 Fabián Gómez 54 .67 1 150 99.33
197 200 Justin Rose 50 .79 1 126 99.21
T198 T201 Kevin Stadler 43 .81 1 124 99.19
T198 T201 Russell Henley 75 .81 2 246 99.19
200 203 Henrik Stenson 47 .88 1 114 99.12
201 204 Sam Ryder 84 .94 2 213 99.06
T202 205 Joseph Bramlett 78 .99 2 203 99.01
T202 T192 Cameron Percy 77 .99 2 202 99.01
204 207 Josh Teater 50 1.00 1 100 99.00
205 206 Ben Taylor 48 1.08 1 93 98.92
206 208 Aaron Wise 68 1.50 3 200 98.50

For those holes where putting distance was determined with a laser, the percent of time 3 or more putts are taken for a hole (total 3-putts, 4-putts, etc./ total holes played) when the initial putt is less than 5 feet from the hole. NOTE: In order to be ranked in this YTD statistic, a minimum of ten attempts must be made. (68)