×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Approach the Green » Approach 75-100 yards (RTP Score)

Approach 75-100 yards (RTP Score)

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average -.151

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG RTP
1 T1 David Hearn 68 -.486
2 T1 Kelly Kraft 44 -.438
3 4 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 -.423
4 5 J.B. Holmes 50 -.417
5 6 Satoshi Kodaira 74 -.400
6 3 Sergio Garcia 65 -.396
7 8 Robert Streb 70 -.395
8 7 Adam Schenk 100 -.364
9 25 Tony Finau 81 -.362
10 10 Kevin Tway 60 -.359
11 T14 Aaron Baddeley 54 -.346
T12 21 Luke Donald 54 -.333
T12 T14 Brian Harman 91 -.333
T12 T12 Chris Kirk 78 -.333
15 18 Cameron Tringale 86 -.327
T16 T14 Ryan Moore 44 -.321
T16 22 Collin Morikawa 69 -.321
18 29 Brandt Snedeker 82 -.319
T19 24 Rory McIlroy 61 -.318
T19 19 Charles Howell III 70 -.318
21 20 Dustin Johnson 61 -.314
22 T14 Bill Haas 44 -.313
23 T26 Seamus Power 50 -.310
T24 28 Tommy Fleetwood 57 -.304
T24 33 Hank Lebioda 70 -.304
T26 T26 Brandon Hagy 74 -.298
T26 T12 Chase Seiffert 78 -.298
T26 31 Henrik Norlander 86 -.298
29 T35 Nate Lashley 72 -.297
30 32 Viktor Hovland 74 -.294
31 T53 Tom Lewis 82 -.291
32 23 Chris Baker 54 -.290
33 34 Abraham Ancer 85 -.288
34 T35 Rory Sabbatini 71 -.286
T35 64 Erik van Rooyen 65 -.283
T35 38 Aaron Wise 68 -.283
37 39 Stewart Cink 74 -.280
38 40 Cameron Smith 73 -.279
T39 T41 Phil Mickelson 64 -.276
T39 11 Josh Teater 50 -.276
41 9 Mark Anderson 54 -.273
42 44 Russell Henley 75 -.270
43 45 Patrick Cantlay 69 -.268
T44 49 Cam Davis 82 -.267
T44 30 Michael Gligic 80 -.267
46 46 Alex Noren 78 -.265
47 47 Doug Ghim 84 -.264
48 43 Denny McCarthy 86 -.261
T49 T71 Patrick Reed 73 -.255
T49 T65 Roger Sloan 78 -.255
51 T50 Vaughn Taylor 80 -.254
T52 T53 Tim Wilkinson 46 -.250
T52 T53 Kevin Streelman 90 -.250
T52 T53 Danny Willett 51 -.250
T52 T41 Vincent Whaley 82 -.250
56 69 Bo Van Pelt 72 -.244
57 T50 Ryan Armour 76 -.239
T58 T59 Lanto Griffin 89 -.238
T58 T59 Brooks Koepka 52 -.238
60 62 Justin Thomas 71 -.237
61 63 Camilo Villegas 73 -.234
62 T53 Ben Martin 48 -.231
63 T65 K.J. Choi 52 -.229
64 T59 Andrew Putnam 85 -.227
65 T67 Daniel Berger 71 -.226
66 70 Joaquin Niemann 89 -.224
67 T71 Hideki Matsuyama 78 -.222
T68 74 Francesco Molinari 42 -.217
T68 48 Michael Gellerman 47 -.217
70 T78 Jason Dufner 84 -.215
T71 T67 John Huh 56 -.212
T71 77 Robby Shelton 80 -.212
T73 T75 Wyndham Clark 78 -.208
T73 T80 Mackenzie Hughes 82 -.208
T73 T80 Billy Horschel 81 -.208
76 83 Max Homa 81 -.204
77 T71 Brian Stuard 100 -.203
T78 96 James Hahn 64 -.200
T78 100 Bubba Watson 71 -.200
T78 T84 Nick Taylor 88 -.200
T78 52 Brian Gay 64 -.200
T78 T84 Lee Westwood 53 -.200
T78 T84 Ryan Palmer 71 -.200
T78 T80 Kris Ventura 72 -.200
85 T78 Scott Stallings 76 -.195
86 T90 Harold Varner III 80 -.190
T87 58 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 -.189
T87 92 Marc Leishman 71 -.189
T89 93 Brendan Steele 78 -.188
T89 T75 Harry Higgs 70 -.188
T89 T35 Ben Taylor 48 -.188
92 T94 Sungjae Im 107 -.185
T93 T98 Anirban Lahiri 60 -.182
T93 T98 Jim Herman 60 -.182
T93 T90 Jimmy Walker 74 -.182
96 T101 Keith Mitchell 76 -.179
97 145 Gary Woodland 64 -.178
98 T101 Webb Simpson 61 -.176
99 T104 Sebastián Muñoz 93 -.172
100 107 Jason Kokrak 79 -.170
101 88 Maverick McNealy 72 -.169
T102 103 Richy Werenski 84 -.167
T102 T120 Will Gordon 88 -.167
T102 140 Fabián Gómez 54 -.167
T102 106 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 -.167
T106 109 Zach Johnson 78 -.164
T106 97 Tom Hoge 88 -.164
108 108 Matt Kuchar 67 -.163
109 T104 Mark Hubbard 94 -.157
T110 T124 Sepp Straka 94 -.156
T110 113 Bryson DeChambeau 67 -.156
T112 T120 Brice Garnett 90 -.154
T112 114 Kevin Kisner 69 -.154
T114 112 Patton Kizzire 92 -.153
T114 111 Pat Perez 96 -.153
T114 115 Si Woo Kim 83 -.153
T117 T116 Scott Harrington 79 -.150
T117 T116 Branden Grace 73 -.150
T117 T116 Tyrrell Hatton 57 -.150
120 110 Michael Thompson 74 -.149
121 119 Charley Hoffman 95 -.148
122 T120 Matt Jones 90 -.147
123 123 Lucas Glover 86 -.146
124 133 Patrick Rodgers 100 -.143
T125 T143 Dylan Frittelli 72 -.140
T125 126 Hudson Swafford 70 -.140
T127 T127 Jason Day 66 -.138
T127 89 Ryan Brehm 56 -.138
T127 T127 Matt Wallace 59 -.138
T130 T124 Beau Hossler 86 -.133
T130 132 Harris English 79 -.133
T132 T134 Scottie Scheffler 93 -.130
T132 T134 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 -.130
T134 T94 Sebastian Cappelen 54 -.129
T134 138 Troy Merritt 98 -.129
T136 136 Peter Malnati 78 -.125
T136 137 Kevin Na 70 -.125
T136 131 Cameron Percy 77 -.125
T139 T129 Andrew Landry 64 -.115
T139 139 Rafael Campos 58 -.115
141 177 Michael Kim 69 -.114
142 T129 Austin Cook 72 -.113
143 142 Kramer Hickok 65 -.108
144 141 Bronson Burgoon 70 -.107
145 T143 Jordan Spieth 76 -.106
T146 T149 Jhonattan Vegas 80 -.103
T146 T173 Sean O'Hair 49 -.103
T148 148 Justin Rose 50 -.100
T148 146 Rob Oppenheim 74 -.100
T148 147 J.J. Spaun 72 -.100
151 T159 Bo Hoag 87 -.097
152 151 Jamie Lovemark 42 -.091
153 T155 Scott Piercy 73 -.089
154 T149 Byeong Hun An 82 -.086
155 152 Luke List 85 -.083
156 T165 Scott Brown 80 -.081
T157 153 Chez Reavie 80 -.080
T157 154 Will Zalatoris 82 -.080
159 T155 Sam Burns 72 -.077
160 157 Tyler Duncan 90 -.074
161 158 J.T. Poston 83 -.073
162 T159 Corey Conners 91 -.068
T163 T161 Martin Laird 74 -.065
T163 T161 Ian Poulter 68 -.065
T165 T161 Kyle Stanley 90 -.063
T165 178 Joel Dahmen 78 -.063
167 164 Doc Redman 76 -.058
168 T165 Jon Rahm 74 -.057
169 T169 Emiliano Grillo 90 -.051
170 T179 Nick Watney 56 -.047
T171 T187 D.J. Trahan 66 -.045
T171 172 Nelson Ledesma 46 -.045
T171 171 Matthew Wolff 52 -.045
174 T183 Rickie Fowler 76 -.043
T175 T173 Brendon Todd 87 -.040
T175 T173 Paul Casey 63 -.040
177 T187 Adam Long 83 -.038
T178 168 Tyler McCumber 62 -.025
T178 167 Sam Ryder 84 -.025
T180 T181 Shane Lowry 67 -.024
T180 176 Russell Knox 88 -.024
T182 T179 Chesson Hadley 68 -.023
T182 193 Charl Schwartzel 82 -.023
T182 T181 Joseph Bramlett 78 -.023
185 T183 Keegan Bradley 82 -.020
186 185 K.H. Lee 94 -.018
187 186 Carlos Ortiz 83 -.017
T188 T187 Grayson Murray 53 E
T188 203 Rhein Gibson 56 E
T188 T187 Danny Lee 61 E
T188 T187 Kevin Stadler 43 E
T188 197 Louis Oosthuizen 69 E
T188 T187 Hunter Mahan 59 E
T188 205 Jonathan Byrd 44 E
195 T200 Adam Hadwin 82 +.021
196 194 Martin Trainer 59 +.027
197 195 C.T. Pan 76 +.030
198 196 Adam Scott 62 +.031
199 198 Xinjun Zhang 68 +.036
200 199 Xander Schauffele 67 +.040
T201 T200 Matthew NeSmith 86 +.065
T201 204 Talor Gooch 87 +.065
203 202 Sung Kang 84 +.073
204 206 Henrik Stenson 47 +.143
205 208 Cameron Champ 67 +.163
206 207 Padraig Harrington 44 +.167

The average relative to par score when an approach shot is hit from a distance greater than or equal to 75 yards and less than 100 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the fairway (or the tee box on a par 3). The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (29)