Approach 100-125 yards (RTP Score)

Approach 100-125 yards (RTP Score)

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average -.130

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG RTP
1 1 Lee Westwood 53 -.327
2 2 Vincent Whaley 82 -.307
3 4 Sepp Straka 94 -.303
4 5 Shane Lowry 67 -.295
5 3 Roger Sloan 78 -.289
T6 T15 Aaron Baddeley 54 -.286
T6 6 Matt Kuchar 67 -.286
T6 9 Hank Lebioda 70 -.286
T6 8 Max Homa 81 -.286
10 T22 Jonathan Byrd 44 -.282
11 7 Keith Mitchell 76 -.279
T12 T15 Ben Taylor 48 -.275
T12 10 Tyrrell Hatton 57 -.275
14 12 Webb Simpson 61 -.271
15 11 Nelson Ledesma 46 -.265
16 13 Patrick Cantlay 69 -.260
17 T15 Austin Cook 72 -.255
T18 T24 Joseph Bramlett 78 -.253
T18 14 Ryan Palmer 71 -.253
20 T15 Zach Johnson 78 -.250
21 19 Talor Gooch 87 -.247
22 T24 Paul Casey 63 -.240
23 T26 Billy Horschel 81 -.238
24 T20 Brian Stuard 100 -.237
25 T20 Dustin Johnson 61 -.235
T26 28 Jason Kokrak 79 -.234
T26 T51 Josh Teater 50 -.234
T26 T40 Maverick McNealy 72 -.234
29 29 Joaquin Niemann 89 -.232
30 T26 Cameron Tringale 86 -.230
T31 T22 Brendon Todd 87 -.227
T31 30 Brooks Koepka 52 -.227
33 T34 Andrew Landry 64 -.222
T34 31 Tom Lewis 82 -.219
T34 T51 Brandt Snedeker 82 -.219
T34 T34 Cameron Smith 73 -.219
37 T37 Kevin Streelman 90 -.217
38 46 Mark Hubbard 94 -.216
39 T32 Chez Reavie 80 -.213
40 T40 Rory McIlroy 61 -.212
41 42 Jon Rahm 74 -.211
42 39 Keegan Bradley 82 -.208
43 43 Adam Scott 62 -.206
44 44 Doc Redman 76 -.204
T45 T49 Sergio Garcia 65 -.203
T45 T56 Brian Gay 64 -.203
T45 T34 Satoshi Kodaira 74 -.203
48 45 Abraham Ancer 85 -.202
T49 T70 Patrick Reed 73 -.200
T49 T56 Peter Malnati 78 -.200
51 T32 Troy Merritt 98 -.197
52 47 Sam Burns 72 -.196
T53 T49 Charley Hoffman 95 -.194
T53 T37 Charles Howell III 70 -.194
T53 T59 Luke Donald 54 -.194
56 53 Xander Schauffele 67 -.189
T57 61 Bill Haas 44 -.188
T57 48 Nate Lashley 72 -.188
59 55 K.J. Choi 52 -.186
60 T59 Henrik Norlander 86 -.183
T61 108 Scott Stallings 76 -.182
T61 T77 Patton Kizzire 92 -.182
T61 T56 Vaughn Taylor 80 -.182
64 54 Bo Van Pelt 72 -.181
65 T77 Bo Hoag 87 -.180
66 62 Seamus Power 50 -.179
67 81 James Hahn 64 -.178
T68 T88 Byeong Hun An 82 -.176
T68 T82 Beau Hossler 86 -.176
70 T63 Jim Herman 60 -.175
T71 T68 D.J. Trahan 66 -.174
T71 T73 Matthew NeSmith 86 -.174
73 65 Kevin Kisner 69 -.173
74 66 Jason Day 66 -.172
T75 T63 Tony Finau 81 -.170
T75 67 Corey Conners 91 -.170
77 T88 Erik van Rooyen 65 -.169
78 T70 J.B. Holmes 50 -.167
79 T82 Tyler Duncan 90 -.165
80 75 Daniel Berger 71 -.164
81 T77 Anirban Lahiri 60 -.162
82 T94 Brice Garnett 90 -.160
83 T73 Hunter Mahan 59 -.159
84 T82 Danny Willett 51 -.158
T85 T85 Kevin Na 70 -.156
T85 T85 Kelly Kraft 44 -.156
T87 93 Adam Schenk 100 -.153
T87 T90 Marc Leishman 71 -.153
89 T85 Luke List 85 -.152
T90 76 Scott Piercy 73 -.151
T90 92 Collin Morikawa 69 -.151
92 T68 Emiliano Grillo 90 -.150
T93 T103 Rickie Fowler 76 -.146
T93 T94 Tom Hoge 88 -.146
T95 T97 Brandon Hagy 74 -.143
T95 96 Harry Higgs 70 -.143
T95 T70 Ryan Moore 44 -.143
98 127 Louis Oosthuizen 69 -.141
99 102 Carlos Ortiz 83 -.140
100 T103 Branden Grace 73 -.138
T101 T105 Jordan Spieth 76 -.137
T101 107 Chesson Hadley 68 -.137
T101 112 Pat Perez 96 -.137
104 T100 Russell Knox 88 -.136
T105 99 Bubba Watson 71 -.135
T105 T100 Doug Ghim 84 -.135
T107 T109 J.T. Poston 83 -.133
T107 T109 Brian Harman 91 -.133
109 T129 Cameron Champ 67 -.132
T110 111 Viktor Hovland 74 -.131
T110 80 Andrew Putnam 85 -.131
T112 113 Sungjae Im 107 -.129
T112 114 Adam Long 83 -.129
114 T115 Michael Thompson 74 -.128
115 T105 Fabián Gómez 54 -.127
T116 T117 Brendan Steele 78 -.126
T116 T117 Aaron Wise 68 -.126
118 T97 Chase Seiffert 78 -.125
119 T115 Jason Dufner 84 -.124
120 T120 Ian Poulter 68 -.123
121 122 Justin Thomas 71 -.122
122 T139 Rob Oppenheim 74 -.121
123 T117 Jhonattan Vegas 80 -.120
124 124 Nick Taylor 88 -.118
T125 164 Kevin Stadler 43 -.117
T125 123 Scott Harrington 79 -.117
127 T125 Kyle Stanley 90 -.116
T128 T129 Harold Varner III 80 -.113
T128 T120 Martin Trainer 59 -.113
T130 131 Joel Dahmen 78 -.112
T130 T150 Cameron Percy 77 -.112
T132 T90 Kevin Tway 60 -.111
T132 T125 Dylan Frittelli 72 -.111
T134 T139 Charl Schwartzel 82 -.110
T134 128 Richy Werenski 84 -.110
T134 146 Denny McCarthy 86 -.110
137 132 Mark Anderson 54 -.109
138 134 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 -.108
139 T143 Robert Streb 70 -.107
140 T141 Camilo Villegas 73 -.104
T141 T137 Si Woo Kim 83 -.103
T141 T137 Bryson DeChambeau 67 -.103
143 133 Ryan Armour 76 -.102
144 T141 Rory Sabbatini 71 -.100
145 T143 Scottie Scheffler 93 -.099
T146 T155 J.J. Spaun 72 -.095
T146 T150 Michael Gligic 80 -.095
148 T155 Will Gordon 88 -.094
149 148 Lanto Griffin 89 -.093
150 T160 David Hearn 68 -.092
151 135 Bronson Burgoon 70 -.091
152 173 Tyler McCumber 62 -.090
153 149 Russell Henley 75 -.089
T154 T153 Adam Hadwin 82 -.088
T154 147 Jimmy Walker 74 -.088
156 152 Lucas Glover 86 -.087
157 T153 Tim Wilkinson 46 -.086
T158 T157 Tommy Fleetwood 57 -.083
T158 T157 Matt Wallace 59 -.083
T160 T160 Sebastián Muñoz 93 -.078
T160 136 Sebastian Cappelen 54 -.078
162 162 Hideki Matsuyama 78 -.076
163 163 Harris English 79 -.075
164 165 Hudson Swafford 70 -.071
165 183 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 -.068
166 188 K.H. Lee 94 -.067
167 167 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 -.065
T168 T175 Cam Davis 82 -.064
T168 166 Chris Kirk 78 -.064
T168 T175 Scott Brown 80 -.064
T168 168 Matt Jones 90 -.064
T172 T169 Martin Laird 74 -.063
T172 179 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 -.063
T172 T169 Justin Rose 50 -.063
175 180 Rhein Gibson 56 -.060
176 174 Danny Lee 61 -.059
177 T157 Matthew Wolff 52 -.055
178 178 Phil Mickelson 64 -.053
179 181 Xinjun Zhang 68 -.048
180 186 Chris Baker 54 -.046
181 187 Wyndham Clark 78 -.043
182 184 Henrik Stenson 47 -.042
183 145 Michael Gellerman 47 -.040
T184 185 Michael Kim 69 -.035
T184 T175 Rafael Campos 58 -.035
186 193 Robby Shelton 80 -.029
187 189 Francesco Molinari 42 -.024
188 190 Will Zalatoris 82 -.023
189 T200 Sam Ryder 84 -.022
190 182 Stewart Cink 74 -.021
191 191 John Huh 56 -.019
192 192 Kramer Hickok 65 -.014
T193 T194 Kris Ventura 72 E
T193 T194 C.T. Pan 76 E
T193 198 Nick Watney 56 E
196 T194 Patrick Rodgers 100 +.009
197 199 Sung Kang 84 +.011
198 T194 Gary Woodland 64 +.018
199 T200 Mackenzie Hughes 82 +.024
200 205 Ben Martin 48 +.042
201 202 Alex Noren 78 +.043
202 203 Padraig Harrington 44 +.059
T203 207 Sean O'Hair 49 +.061
T203 204 Jamie Lovemark 42 +.061
205 206 Grayson Murray 53 +.078
206 208 Ryan Brehm 56 +.125

The average relative to par score when an approach shot is hit from a distance greater than or equal to 100 yards and less than 125 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the fairway (or the tee box on a par 3). The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (28)