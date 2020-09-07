×
FedEx Ground Top Performer®

FedEx Ground Top Performer®

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Sep 07, 2020
RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME RANK/FEDEX MOVEMENT OTT RANK/PREV FEDEX RANK PUTT RANK/CUR FEDEX RANK
1 11 Mackenzie Hughes 1 2.243 0
2 25 Xander Schauffele 2 2.125 0
3 47 Kevin Na 3 .608 0
4 49 Tyrrell Hatton 4 .551 0
5 34 Kevin Kisner 5 .413 0
6 50 Sebastián Muñoz 6 .324 0
7 26 Lanto Griffin 7 .306 0
8 15 Patrick Reed 8 .305 0
9 69 Marc Leishman 9 .273 0
10 1 Brendon Todd 10 .251 0
11 38 Rory McIlroy 11 .244 0
12 9 Dustin Johnson 12 .236 0
13 33 Joaquin Niemann 13 .211 0
14 7 Abraham Ancer 14 .115 0
15 20 Collin Morikawa 15 -.015 0
16 3 Tony Finau 16 -.051 0
17 6 Jon Rahm 17 -.124 0
18 Webb Simpson 18 -.136 0
19 37 Harris English 19 -.155 0
20 39 Cameron Smith 20 -.216 0
21 44 Daniel Berger 21 -.253 0
22 27 Justin Thomas 22 -.402 0
23 31 Hideki Matsuyama 23 -.419 0
24 61 Billy Horschel 24 -.446 0
25 45 Sungjae Im 25 -.468 0
26 56 Scottie Scheffler 26 -.660 0
27 5 Bryson DeChambeau 27 -.750 0
28 57 Ryan Palmer 28 -1.071 0
29 19 Viktor Hovland 29 -1.482 0
30 64 Cameron Champ 30 -1.556 0

For all PGA TOUR co-sponsored events, the FedEx Ground Top Performer stat is the top ranked player from the Strokes Gained: Putting stat for the event. For events where Strokes Gained Statistics are not calculated, the Top Performer is the player with the greatest changee in rank in the FedExCup standings from the previous tournament, and will be displayed in stat FedEx Air Top Performer stat (2685). In the case of a tie, all players tied for first will share the Top Performer designation. (2689)