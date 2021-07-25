×
Par 3 efficiency 100-125 yards

Par 3 efficiency 100-125 yards

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 2.963

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL STROKES TOTAL ATTEMPTS
T1 T1 Hunter Mahan 59 2.000 4 2
T1 T1 Bill Haas 44 2.000 2 1
T1 T1 Tony Finau 81 2.000 2 1
T1 T1 Danny Willett 51 2.000 2 1
T1 T1 Michael Thompson 74 2.000 10 5
T1 T1 Mark Anderson 54 2.000 2 1
T1 T1 Ben Martin 48 2.000 2 1
T1 T1 John Huh 56 2.000 2 1
T1 T1 Tyrrell Hatton 57 2.000 2 1
T1 T1 Mackenzie Hughes 82 2.000 2 1
T1 T1 Cameron Smith 73 2.000 2 1
T1 T1 Si Woo Kim 83 2.000 6 3
T1 T1 Erik van Rooyen 65 2.000 2 1
T1 T1 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 2.000 2 1
T1 T1 Scottie Scheffler 93 2.000 2 1
T1 T1 Austin Cook 72 2.000 4 2
T1 T1 Sepp Straka 94 2.000 2 1
18 19 Maverick McNealy 72 2.250 9 4
19 20 Rob Oppenheim 74 2.333 7 3
T20 T21 Nate Lashley 72 2.400 12 5
T20 T21 Scott Brown 80 2.400 12 5
T22 T23 Brendan Steele 78 2.500 10 4
T22 T23 Martin Laird 74 2.500 5 2
T22 T23 Ryan Moore 44 2.500 10 4
T22 T23 Kevin Streelman 90 2.500 10 4
T22 T23 Brandt Snedeker 82 2.500 5 2
T22 T23 Pat Perez 96 2.500 10 4
T22 T23 Adam Scott 62 2.500 5 2
T22 T23 Jimmy Walker 74 2.500 5 2
T22 T23 Lee Westwood 53 2.500 5 2
T22 T23 Luke Donald 54 2.500 5 2
T22 T23 Andrew Landry 64 2.500 5 2
T22 T23 Martin Trainer 59 2.500 5 2
T22 T23 Mark Hubbard 94 2.500 10 4
T22 T23 Keith Mitchell 76 2.500 5 2
T22 T23 Harry Higgs 70 2.500 5 2
T22 T23 Shane Lowry 67 2.500 5 2
T22 T23 Satoshi Kodaira 74 2.500 5 2
T22 T23 Xinjun Zhang 68 2.500 5 2
T22 T23 Fabián Gómez 54 2.500 5 2
T22 T23 J.T. Poston 83 2.500 5 2
T22 T23 Talor Gooch 87 2.500 5 2
T22 T23 Max Homa 81 2.500 10 4
T22 T23 Corey Conners 91 2.500 5 2
T45 T46 Russell Knox 88 2.600 13 5
T45 T46 Jason Day 66 2.600 13 5
T47 T48 Josh Teater 50 2.667 8 3
T47 T48 Chez Reavie 80 2.667 8 3
T47 T48 Rory Sabbatini 71 2.667 8 3
T47 T48 Brian Gay 64 2.667 8 3
T47 T48 Kyle Stanley 90 2.667 8 3
T47 T48 Sebastian Cappelen 54 2.667 8 3
T47 T48 Adam Long 83 2.667 8 3
T47 T48 Patrick Cantlay 69 2.667 8 3
T47 T48 Harold Varner III 80 2.667 8 3
T47 T48 Ben Taylor 48 2.667 8 3
T47 T48 Denny McCarthy 86 2.667 8 3
T47 T48 Vincent Whaley 82 2.667 8 3
T59 T60 Doug Ghim 84 2.750 11 4
T59 T60 Henrik Norlander 86 2.750 11 4
T59 T60 Branden Grace 73 2.750 11 4
T59 T60 Cameron Tringale 86 2.750 11 4
T59 T60 Cameron Percy 77 2.750 11 4
T59 T60 Nick Taylor 88 2.750 11 4
T59 T60 Francesco Molinari 42 2.750 11 4
66 67 Brian Harman 91 2.800 14 5
T67 T68 Seamus Power 50 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Brice Garnett 90 3.000 6 2
T67 T68 Billy Horschel 81 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Jamie Lovemark 42 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Danny Lee 61 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Dylan Frittelli 72 3.000 6 2
T67 T68 Kevin Stadler 43 3.000 6 2
T67 T68 Jhonattan Vegas 80 3.000 15 5
T67 T68 Nick Watney 56 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Luke List 85 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 J.B. Holmes 50 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Alex Noren 78 3.000 6 2
T67 T68 Camilo Villegas 73 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Charl Schwartzel 82 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 3.000 6 2
T67 T68 Tim Wilkinson 46 3.000 9 3
T67 T68 Paul Casey 63 3.000 12 4
T67 T68 Jonathan Byrd 44 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Sean O'Hair 49 3.000 6 2
T67 T68 Ryan Armour 76 3.000 15 5
T67 T68 Matt Jones 90 3.000 15 5
T67 T68 Jason Dufner 84 3.000 12 4
T67 T68 Scott Piercy 73 3.000 15 5
T67 T68 Aaron Baddeley 54 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Ryan Palmer 71 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Stewart Cink 74 3.000 6 2
T67 T68 Padraig Harrington 44 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Henrik Stenson 47 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Charles Howell III 70 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Justin Thomas 71 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Roger Sloan 78 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Bo Hoag 87 3.000 6 2
T67 T68 Adam Hadwin 82 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Chris Baker 54 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Hideki Matsuyama 78 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Patton Kizzire 92 3.000 15 5
T67 T68 James Hahn 64 3.000 9 3
T67 T68 Emiliano Grillo 90 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Rafael Campos 58 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Chris Kirk 78 3.000 15 5
T67 T68 Brendon Todd 87 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Jason Kokrak 79 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Jim Herman 60 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Chase Seiffert 78 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Kris Ventura 72 3.000 6 2
T67 T68 Kelly Kraft 44 3.000 6 2
T67 T68 Beau Hossler 86 3.000 12 4
T67 T68 Patrick Reed 73 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Peter Malnati 78 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Chesson Hadley 68 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Tom Lewis 82 3.000 12 4
T67 T68 Nelson Ledesma 46 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Carlos Ortiz 83 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Jordan Spieth 76 3.000 15 5
T67 T68 Joel Dahmen 78 3.000 9 3
T67 T68 Russell Henley 75 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Joseph Bramlett 78 3.000 9 3
T67 T68 Andrew Putnam 85 3.000 12 4
T67 T68 Doc Redman 76 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Michael Gellerman 47 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Sam Burns 72 3.000 12 4
T67 T68 Bryson DeChambeau 67 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Brandon Hagy 74 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Viktor Hovland 74 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Jon Rahm 74 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Adam Schenk 100 3.000 6 2
T67 T68 Hank Lebioda 70 3.000 9 3
T67 T68 Aaron Wise 68 3.000 6 2
T67 T68 Collin Morikawa 69 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 J.J. Spaun 72 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Daniel Berger 71 3.000 12 4
T67 T68 Tyler McCumber 62 3.000 6 2
T67 T68 Robby Shelton 80 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Joaquin Niemann 89 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Abraham Ancer 85 3.000 3 1
T67 T68 Tyler Duncan 90 3.000 6 2
143 144 Brian Stuard 100 3.200 16 5
T144 T145 Troy Merritt 98 3.250 13 4
T144 T145 C.T. Pan 76 3.250 13 4
T144 T145 Bronson Burgoon 70 3.250 13 4
T144 T145 Cam Davis 82 3.250 13 4
T144 T145 Will Zalatoris 82 3.250 13 4
T144 T145 Will Gordon 88 3.250 13 4
150 151 Phil Mickelson 64 3.333 10 3
T151 T152 Scott Harrington 79 3.400 17 5
T151 T152 Tom Hoge 88 3.400 17 5
T153 T154 Sungjae Im 107 3.500 7 2
T153 T154 Sam Ryder 84 3.500 7 2
T153 T154 Matthew NeSmith 86 3.500 14 4
T153 T154 Lanto Griffin 89 3.500 7 2
T153 T154 Keegan Bradley 82 3.500 7 2
T153 T154 Scott Stallings 76 3.500 14 4
T153 T154 David Hearn 68 3.500 7 2
T153 T154 Sung Kang 84 3.500 14 4
T153 T154 Sergio Garcia 65 3.500 7 2
T153 T154 Vaughn Taylor 80 3.500 14 4
T153 T154 Bo Van Pelt 72 3.500 7 2
T153 T154 Zach Johnson 78 3.500 7 2
165 166 Charley Hoffman 95 3.600 18 5
166 167 Patrick Rodgers 100 3.667 11 3
T167 T168 Brooks Koepka 52 4.000 4 1
T167 T168 Dustin Johnson 61 4.000 8 2
T167 T168 Rickie Fowler 76 4.000 4 1
T167 T168 Michael Gligic 80 4.000 4 1
T167 T168 Rhein Gibson 56 4.000 4 1
T167 T168 K.H. Lee 94 4.000 8 2
T167 T168 D.J. Trahan 66 4.000 4 1
T167 T168 Lucas Glover 86 4.000 8 2
T167 T168 Louis Oosthuizen 69 4.000 4 1
T167 T168 K.J. Choi 52 4.000 4 1
T167 T168 Ryan Brehm 56 4.000 4 1
T167 T168 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 4.000 4 1
T167 T168 Kramer Hickok 65 4.000 12 3
T167 T168 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 4.000 4 1
181 182 Michael Kim 69 4.500 9 2
182 183 Kevin Tway 60 5.000 5 1
183 184 Grayson Murray 53 5.500 11 2
T184 T185 Hudson Swafford 70 7.000 7 1
T184 T185 Wyndham Clark 78 7.000 7 1

The average number of strokes to the hole on Par 3's that are >= 100 & < 125 yards. Penalty strokes are included Hole must be measured by laser to be included (2518)