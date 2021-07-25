×
Approaches > 275 yards-Rgh (RTP)

Approaches > 275 yards-Rgh (RTP)

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average -.388

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG RTP
T1 T1 Billy Horschel 81 -2.000
T1 T1 Sam Burns 72 -2.000
3 3 Scott Harrington 79 -1.500
T4 T4 Jamie Lovemark 42 -1.000
T4 T4 Kevin Kisner 69 -1.000
T4 T4 Webb Simpson 61 -1.000
T4 T4 David Hearn 68 -1.000
T4 T4 Kevin Streelman 90 -1.000
T4 T4 Stewart Cink 74 -1.000
T4 T4 Cameron Percy 77 -1.000
T4 T4 Ian Poulter 68 -1.000
T4 T4 Bubba Watson 71 -1.000
T4 T4 C.T. Pan 76 -1.000
T4 T4 Danny Lee 61 -1.000
T4 T4 Kyle Stanley 90 -1.000
T4 T4 Brendon Todd 87 -1.000
T4 T4 Anirban Lahiri 60 -1.000
T4 T4 Emiliano Grillo 90 -1.000
T4 T4 Rhein Gibson 56 -1.000
T4 T4 Satoshi Kodaira 74 -1.000
T4 T4 Adam Hadwin 82 -1.000
T4 T4 Carlos Ortiz 83 -1.000
T4 T4 Russell Henley 75 -1.000
T4 T4 Patrick Reed 73 -1.000
T4 T4 Chesson Hadley 68 -1.000
T4 T4 Jon Rahm 74 -1.000
T4 T4 Mark Hubbard 94 -1.000
T4 T4 Tyler McCumber 62 -1.000
T4 T4 Will Zalatoris 82 -1.000
T4 T4 Matt Wallace 59 -1.000
T4 T4 Wyndham Clark 78 -1.000
32 34 Mackenzie Hughes 82 -.800
T33 T35 Hideki Matsuyama 78 -.750
T33 T35 Patton Kizzire 92 -.750
T33 T35 Branden Grace 73 -.750
T33 T35 Francesco Molinari 42 -.750
T33 T45 Pat Perez 96 -.750
T33 T35 Bo Van Pelt 72 -.750
T33 T35 Brendan Steele 78 -.750
T33 T35 Doug Ghim 84 -.750
T33 T35 J.J. Spaun 72 -.750
T33 T35 Adam Schenk 100 -.750
43 44 Erik van Rooyen 65 -.714
T44 T45 Chase Seiffert 78 -.667
T44 T4 Michael Gellerman 47 -.667
T44 T45 Maverick McNealy 72 -.667
T44 T45 Vincent Whaley 82 -.667
T44 T45 J.T. Poston 83 -.667
T44 T45 Seamus Power 50 -.667
T44 T45 Josh Teater 50 -.667
T44 T67 Jonathan Byrd 44 -.667
T44 T45 Matt Jones 90 -.667
T44 T45 Ryan Palmer 71 -.667
T44 T45 Henrik Stenson 47 -.667
T44 T45 Brian Gay 64 -.667
T44 T45 Patrick Cantlay 69 -.667
T44 T45 Hudson Swafford 70 -.667
T44 T45 Joel Dahmen 78 -.667
T59 T59 Keegan Bradley 82 -.625
T59 T59 Luke List 85 -.625
T61 T61 Nick Taylor 88 -.600
T61 T121 Michael Thompson 74 -.600
T61 T61 Byeong Hun An 82 -.600
T61 T61 Tom Hoge 88 -.600
T61 T61 Doc Redman 76 -.600
66 65 Richy Werenski 84 -.571
67 66 Sungjae Im 107 -.556
T68 T67 Si Woo Kim 83 -.500
T68 T67 Bryson DeChambeau 67 -.500
T68 T67 Denny McCarthy 86 -.500
T68 T67 Hank Lebioda 70 -.500
T68 T94 Will Gordon 88 -.500
T68 T67 Robert Streb 70 -.500
T68 T67 Tom Lewis 82 -.500
T68 T67 Nelson Ledesma 46 -.500
T68 T67 Harry Higgs 70 -.500
T68 T67 Ben Martin 48 -.500
T68 T67 Roger Sloan 78 -.500
T68 T67 Scott Stallings 76 -.500
T68 T67 Dustin Johnson 61 -.500
T68 T102 Gary Woodland 64 -.500
T68 T67 Danny Willett 51 -.500
T68 T67 Brian Stuard 100 -.500
T68 T67 Jimmy Walker 74 -.500
T68 T67 D.J. Trahan 66 -.500
T68 T94 Jhonattan Vegas 80 -.500
T68 T145 Nick Watney 56 -.500
T68 T67 Lucas Glover 86 -.500
T68 T67 Ryan Brehm 56 -.500
T68 T67 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 -.500
T68 T102 Brice Garnett 90 -.500
T92 T102 Bronson Burgoon 70 -.429
T92 T67 Sebastian Cappelen 54 -.429
T92 T92 Sebastián Muñoz 93 -.429
T95 T94 Aaron Wise 68 -.400
T95 T94 Corey Conners 91 -.400
T95 T94 John Huh 56 -.400
T95 T94 Chris Kirk 78 -.400
T95 T94 J.B. Holmes 50 -.400
T95 T67 Luke Donald 54 -.400
T95 T94 Zach Johnson 78 -.400
T102 T102 Lee Westwood 53 -.333
T102 T102 Padraig Harrington 44 -.333
T102 T102 Scott Piercy 73 -.333
T102 T102 Rory Sabbatini 71 -.333
T102 T102 Hunter Mahan 59 -.333
T102 T102 Scott Brown 80 -.333
T102 T102 Nate Lashley 72 -.333
T102 T102 Henrik Norlander 86 -.333
T102 T102 Rafael Campos 58 -.333
T102 T102 Xinjun Zhang 68 -.333
T102 T102 Troy Merritt 98 -.333
T102 T67 Michael Gligic 80 -.333
T102 T102 Jordan Spieth 76 -.333
T102 T102 Beau Hossler 86 -.333
T102 T102 Keith Mitchell 76 -.333
117 119 Talor Gooch 87 -.308
118 120 Phil Mickelson 64 -.286
119 T133 Matthew NeSmith 86 -.273
T120 T121 Harold Varner III 80 -.250
T120 T121 Tyler Duncan 90 -.250
T120 T67 Sepp Straka 94 -.250
T120 T145 Matthew Wolff 52 -.250
T120 T92 Sung Kang 84 -.250
T120 T121 Jason Day 66 -.250
T120 T121 Marc Leishman 71 -.250
T120 T121 Andrew Putnam 85 -.250
T120 T121 Kris Ventura 72 -.250
T120 T121 Kelly Kraft 44 -.250
T120 T121 Cameron Smith 73 -.250
T120 T121 Cameron Tringale 86 -.250
T120 T121 K.H. Lee 94 -.250
T133 T133 Rickie Fowler 76 -.200
T133 T133 Rob Oppenheim 74 -.200
T133 T121 Bo Hoag 87 -.200
T133 T133 Lanto Griffin 89 -.200
T133 T133 Charley Hoffman 95 -.200
T133 T133 Matt Kuchar 67 -.200
T133 T133 Scottie Scheffler 93 -.200
T140 143 Viktor Hovland 74 -.143
T140 T141 Tony Finau 81 -.143
T140 T141 Patrick Rodgers 100 -.143
143 144 Charl Schwartzel 82 -.125
T144 T145 Chez Reavie 80 E
T144 T145 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 E
T144 T145 Louis Oosthuizen 69 E
T144 T145 Alex Noren 78 E
T144 T145 Brian Harman 91 E
T144 T145 Brandt Snedeker 82 E
T144 T145 Camilo Villegas 73 E
T144 T145 Martin Laird 74 E
T144 T145 Vaughn Taylor 80 E
T144 T145 Ryan Armour 76 E
T144 T145 Sergio Garcia 65 E
T144 Bill Haas 44 E
T144 T145 Adam Scott 62 E
T144 T145 K.J. Choi 52 E
T144 T145 Jason Dufner 84 E
T144 T145 Paul Casey 63 E
T144 T145 Kevin Na 70 E
T144 T145 Brooks Koepka 52 E
T144 Adam Long 83 E
T144 T145 Peter Malnati 78 E
T144 T145 Justin Thomas 71 E
T144 T4 Grayson Murray 53 E
T144 T145 Joseph Bramlett 78 E
T144 T145 Harris English 79 E
T144 T145 Jason Kokrak 79 E
T144 T145 Kevin Tway 60 E
T144 T145 James Hahn 64 E
T144 T145 Shane Lowry 67 E
T144 T145 Chris Baker 54 E
T144 T145 Mark Anderson 54 E
T144 T145 Russell Knox 88 E
T144 T145 Xander Schauffele 67 E
T144 T145 Joaquin Niemann 89 E
T144 T145 Abraham Ancer 85 E
T144 T145 Robby Shelton 80 E
T144 T145 Brandon Hagy 74 E
T144 T145 Sam Ryder 84 E
T144 T133 Michael Kim 69 E
T144 T145 Daniel Berger 71 E
T144 T145 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 E
T144 Cameron Champ 67 E
T144 T145 Collin Morikawa 69 E
186 186 Cam Davis 82 +.143
187 T187 Dylan Frittelli 72 +.200
T188 T187 Tyrrell Hatton 57 +.250
T188 T187 Martin Trainer 59 +.250
T188 T145 Charles Howell III 70 +.250
T191 T190 Kevin Stadler 43 +.333
T191 T190 Max Homa 81 +.333
T193 T192 Kramer Hickok 65 +.500
T193 T192 Tim Wilkinson 46 +.500

The average relative to par score when an approach shot is hit from a distance greater than or equal to 275 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the rough. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2393)