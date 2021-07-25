×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Approaches 250-275 yards-Rgh (RTP)

Approaches 250-275 yards-Rgh (RTP)

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average -.433

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG RTP
1 1 Matt Kuchar 67 -1.333
2 2 Hunter Mahan 59 -1.250
T3 T3 Marc Leishman 71 -1.000
T3 T3 Xander Schauffele 67 -1.000
T3 T3 Hank Lebioda 70 -1.000
T3 T3 Dustin Johnson 61 -1.000
T3 T3 Harris English 79 -1.000
T3 T3 Adam Long 83 -1.000
T3 T3 Brooks Koepka 52 -1.000
T3 T3 Robby Shelton 80 -1.000
T3 T3 Jon Rahm 74 -1.000
T3 T3 Michael Gellerman 47 -1.000
T3 T3 Brandt Snedeker 82 -1.000
T3 T3 Rob Oppenheim 74 -1.000
15 T19 Wyndham Clark 78 -.889
16 T19 Talor Gooch 87 -.875
17 21 Will Zalatoris 82 -.857
18 22 Mackenzie Hughes 82 -.833
T19 T23 Seamus Power 50 -.800
T19 T23 Kramer Hickok 65 -.800
T19 T23 Paul Casey 63 -.800
22 28 Ryan Palmer 71 -.778
T23 T29 Charles Howell III 70 -.750
T23 T29 Bo Van Pelt 72 -.750
T23 T129 Matthew Wolff 52 -.750
T23 T29 Ryan Moore 44 -.750
T23 T29 Matt Jones 90 -.750
T23 T29 Justin Thomas 71 -.750
T23 T29 Scottie Scheffler 93 -.750
T30 T36 Jamie Lovemark 42 -.714
T30 T36 Michael Kim 69 -.714
T30 T36 Sean O'Hair 49 -.714
T33 T3 Chez Reavie 80 -.667
T33 T40 Rory McIlroy 61 -.667
T33 T40 Fabián Gómez 54 -.667
T33 T40 Chris Kirk 78 -.667
T33 T23 Keegan Bradley 82 -.667
T33 T40 Cameron Tringale 86 -.667
T33 T40 Roger Sloan 78 -.667
T33 T40 Sebastian Cappelen 54 -.667
T33 T40 Martin Trainer 59 -.667
T33 T23 Mark Hubbard 94 -.667
T33 T55 Brandon Hagy 74 -.667
T33 T40 Alex Noren 78 -.667
T45 T49 J.T. Poston 83 -.636
T45 T49 Charley Hoffman 95 -.636
T47 T51 Satoshi Kodaira 74 -.625
T47 T51 Patrick Rodgers 100 -.625
T47 T51 Sung Kang 84 -.625
T50 T55 Jason Day 66 -.600
T50 T55 Ben Martin 48 -.600
T50 T55 Bo Hoag 87 -.600
T50 T55 Jordan Spieth 76 -.600
T50 T55 Joel Dahmen 78 -.600
T50 T55 Hudson Swafford 70 -.600
T50 T83 Peter Malnati 78 -.600
T50 T29 Nelson Ledesma 46 -.600
T50 T55 J.J. Spaun 72 -.600
T50 T76 Keith Mitchell 76 -.600
T50 T55 Will Gordon 88 -.600
T50 T55 Jason Dufner 84 -.600
T50 T55 Lucas Glover 86 -.600
T50 T69 Luke List 85 -.600
T64 T66 Harry Higgs 70 -.583
T64 T66 Sungjae Im 107 -.583
T64 T66 Cam Davis 82 -.583
T67 T69 Ryan Brehm 56 -.571
T67 T69 Austin Cook 72 -.571
T67 T69 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 -.571
T67 T69 Doug Ghim 84 -.571
T67 T69 Sergio Garcia 65 -.571
T67 T69 Phil Mickelson 64 -.571
T73 T76 Sebastián Muñoz 93 -.556
T73 T36 Bubba Watson 71 -.556
T73 T51 Scott Piercy 73 -.556
T73 T76 C.T. Pan 76 -.556
T73 T76 Scott Stallings 76 -.556
T73 T76 Sam Burns 72 -.556
T73 T76 Camilo Villegas 73 -.556
T73 T76 Charl Schwartzel 82 -.556
T81 T83 Patton Kizzire 92 -.545
T81 T83 Kris Ventura 72 -.545
T83 T83 Tony Finau 81 -.500
T83 T83 Tommy Fleetwood 57 -.500
T83 T83 Xinjun Zhang 68 -.500
T83 T83 Troy Merritt 98 -.500
T83 T83 Adam Hadwin 82 -.500
T83 T83 Russell Henley 75 -.500
T83 T83 Grayson Murray 53 -.500
T83 T129 Chesson Hadley 68 -.500
T83 T83 Joaquin Niemann 89 -.500
T83 T83 J.B. Holmes 50 -.500
T83 T83 Aaron Wise 68 -.500
T83 T83 Ian Poulter 68 -.500
T83 T83 Henrik Stenson 47 -.500
T83 T83 Ryan Armour 76 -.500
T83 T83 Aaron Baddeley 54 -.500
T83 T83 Vaughn Taylor 80 -.500
T83 T83 Rory Sabbatini 71 -.500
T83 T83 Nick Watney 56 -.500
T83 T83 Scott Harrington 79 -.500
102 T83 K.H. Lee 94 -.462
T103 T107 Carlos Ortiz 83 -.455
T103 T107 Tom Hoge 88 -.455
T105 T109 Brendan Steele 78 -.444
T105 T109 Danny Lee 61 -.444
T105 T109 Joseph Bramlett 78 -.444
T105 T109 Cameron Smith 73 -.444
T109 T129 Brice Garnett 90 -.429
T109 T113 Rickie Fowler 76 -.429
T109 T129 John Huh 56 -.429
T109 T113 Matthew NeSmith 86 -.429
T109 T113 Bryson DeChambeau 67 -.429
114 118 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 -.417
T115 T119 Rafael Campos 58 -.400
T115 T83 Kevin Tway 60 -.400
T115 T119 Andrew Landry 64 -.400
T115 T119 Lanto Griffin 89 -.400
T115 T119 Kelly Kraft 44 -.400
T115 T119 Si Woo Kim 83 -.400
T115 T119 Sepp Straka 94 -.400
T115 T119 Doc Redman 76 -.400
T123 T113 Jhonattan Vegas 80 -.375
T123 T126 Henrik Norlander 86 -.375
T123 T126 Hideki Matsuyama 78 -.375
126 128 Vincent Whaley 82 -.364
127 T156 Tyler Duncan 90 -.357
T128 T129 Bronson Burgoon 70 -.333
T128 T129 Jason Kokrak 79 -.333
T128 T129 Brian Stuard 100 -.333
T128 T129 Michael Gligic 80 -.333
T128 T129 Mark Anderson 54 -.333
T128 T129 Shane Lowry 67 -.333
T128 T182 Chris Baker 54 -.333
T128 T169 Andrew Putnam 85 -.333
T128 T169 Chase Seiffert 78 -.333
T128 T129 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 -.333
T128 T129 Matt Wallace 59 -.333
T128 T129 Adam Scott 62 -.333
T128 T129 Louis Oosthuizen 69 -.333
T128 T129 Justin Rose 50 -.333
T128 T129 Brian Gay 64 -.333
T128 T129 Brian Harman 91 -.333
T144 T146 Cameron Percy 77 -.286
T144 T146 Nick Taylor 88 -.286
T144 T146 Gary Woodland 64 -.286
T144 T146 Tom Lewis 82 -.286
T144 T146 Maverick McNealy 72 -.286
T144 T146 Adam Schenk 100 -.286
T144 T146 Denny McCarthy 86 -.286
T151 T153 Anirban Lahiri 60 -.273
T151 T153 Viktor Hovland 74 -.273
T151 T153 Lee Westwood 53 -.273
T154 T156 Bill Haas 44 -.250
T154 T156 Jonathan Byrd 44 -.250
T154 T156 Francesco Molinari 42 -.250
T154 T156 Kevin Stadler 43 -.250
T154 T156 Kevin Streelman 90 -.250
T154 T156 Collin Morikawa 69 -.250
T154 T40 Nate Lashley 72 -.250
T154 T156 Patrick Reed 73 -.250
T154 T156 Max Homa 81 -.250
T154 T156 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 -.250
T154 T156 Martin Laird 74 -.250
165 168 Beau Hossler 86 -.231
T166 T156 Rhein Gibson 56 -.200
T166 T113 Byeong Hun An 82 -.200
T166 T169 Robert Streb 70 -.200
T166 T169 Corey Conners 91 -.200
T166 T169 Erik van Rooyen 65 -.200
T166 T169 Daniel Berger 71 -.200
T166 T169 Padraig Harrington 44 -.200
173 T180 Sam Ryder 84 -.182
T174 T176 Harold Varner III 80 -.143
T174 T182 Jimmy Walker 74 -.143
T174 T176 Cameron Champ 67 -.143
T177 179 Kyle Stanley 90 -.125
T177 T176 Richy Werenski 84 -.125
179 T180 Scott Brown 80 -.111
T180 T182 Webb Simpson 61 E
T180 T182 Billy Horschel 81 E
T180 T182 Kevin Kisner 69 E
T180 T182 Dylan Frittelli 72 E
T180 T182 Branden Grace 73 E
T180 T182 Brendon Todd 87 E
T180 T182 Jim Herman 60 E
T180 T182 Danny Willett 51 E
T180 T182 Michael Thompson 74 E
T180 T182 Patrick Cantlay 69 E
T180 200 Tyler McCumber 62 E
T180 205 Ben Taylor 48 E
T180 T3 Josh Teater 50 E
T180 T182 Kevin Na 70 E
T180 T182 K.J. Choi 52 E
T180 T182 Pat Perez 96 E
T180 T182 Luke Donald 54 E
T180 T182 Zach Johnson 78 E
T180 T182 Stewart Cink 74 E
199 201 D.J. Trahan 66 +.167
200 202 Russell Knox 88 +.222
201 203 Emiliano Grillo 90 +.250
T202 T83 James Hahn 64 +.333
T202 204 Tyrrell Hatton 57 +.333

The average relative to par score when an approach shot is hit from a distance greater than or equal to 250 yards and less than 275 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the rough. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2392)