Approaches 200-225 yards-Rgh (RTP)

Approaches 200-225 yards-Rgh (RTP)

, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average +.215

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG RTP
1 1 Nelson Ledesma 46 -.500
2 2 Rhein Gibson 56 -.400
3 4 Bryson DeChambeau 67 -.357
4 3 Jonathan Byrd 44 -.333
5 6 Kevin Tway 60 -.308
T6 T9 Dustin Johnson 61 -.300
T6 7 Brandon Hagy 74 -.300
8 8 Ben Martin 48 -.250
9 5 Scott Brown 80 -.235
10 T9 Chase Seiffert 78 -.222
11 11 Matthew Wolff 52 -.200
12 12 Cam Davis 82 -.190
13 13 Bo Hoag 87 -.188
T14 T15 Rory McIlroy 61 -.167
T14 14 James Hahn 64 -.167
16 T90 Martin Trainer 59 -.143
T17 20 Sam Burns 72 -.133
T17 T18 Scott Piercy 73 -.133
T19 T15 Ryan Brehm 56 -.125
T19 21 Danny Lee 61 -.125
T21 T22 Jason Kokrak 79 -.111
T21 T22 Nick Watney 56 -.111
23 24 Xander Schauffele 67 -.100
T24 T25 J.T. Poston 83 -.091
T24 T25 Collin Morikawa 69 -.091
T26 T25 Cameron Champ 67 -.083
T26 T28 Tyler McCumber 62 -.083
T26 T28 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 -.083
29 31 Branden Grace 73 -.077
30 32 Ryan Palmer 71 -.067
T31 33 Kevin Streelman 90 -.059
T31 T18 Beau Hossler 86 -.059
33 34 Jhonattan Vegas 80 -.053
34 36 Daniel Berger 71 -.042
T35 T37 Seamus Power 50 E
T35 T15 Fabián Gómez 54 E
T35 T37 Tony Finau 81 E
T35 T37 Dylan Frittelli 72 E
T35 T37 Gary Woodland 64 E
T35 T37 Rafael Campos 58 E
T35 T37 Justin Thomas 71 E
T35 35 Lanto Griffin 89 E
T35 T37 Patrick Cantlay 69 E
T35 T37 Scottie Scheffler 93 E
T35 T37 Josh Teater 50 E
T35 T28 Denny McCarthy 86 E
T35 T37 Hank Lebioda 70 E
T35 T37 Vaughn Taylor 80 E
T35 T37 Charley Hoffman 95 E
T35 T37 Hunter Mahan 59 E
T35 T37 Bill Haas 44 E
T35 T37 Bubba Watson 71 E
53 T53 Michael Kim 69 +.048
54 T53 J.B. Holmes 50 +.050
55 T55 Phil Mickelson 64 +.059
T56 T57 Sergio Garcia 65 +.063
T56 T57 Charl Schwartzel 82 +.063
T58 T59 Chris Kirk 78 +.067
T58 T62 Roger Sloan 78 +.067
T58 T59 Max Homa 81 +.067
61 61 Zach Johnson 78 +.069
T62 T62 Nick Taylor 88 +.071
T62 T62 Vincent Whaley 82 +.071
T62 T62 Sungjae Im 107 +.071
T65 T37 Ryan Armour 76 +.077
T65 T66 Brian Gay 64 +.077
67 68 Rory Sabbatini 71 +.080
68 70 Bronson Burgoon 70 +.083
69 71 Joaquin Niemann 89 +.095
70 72 Keith Mitchell 76 +.100
71 73 Russell Henley 75 +.105
72 T66 Wyndham Clark 78 +.111
73 69 Patton Kizzire 92 +.115
74 74 K.H. Lee 94 +.118
T75 T75 Shane Lowry 67 +.125
T75 T75 Harris English 79 +.125
T75 T75 Kelly Kraft 44 +.125
T75 T75 Brooks Koepka 52 +.125
T75 T75 Adam Scott 62 +.125
T75 T75 Martin Laird 74 +.125
81 82 Si Woo Kim 83 +.130
82 83 Maverick McNealy 72 +.133
83 84 Cameron Smith 73 +.136
T84 T85 Kevin Kisner 69 +.143
T84 T85 Adam Schenk 100 +.143
T84 T85 Alex Noren 78 +.143
87 88 Keegan Bradley 82 +.154
T88 T95 Scott Stallings 76 +.158
T88 89 Emiliano Grillo 90 +.158
T88 T55 Adam Long 83 +.158
T91 T90 Brian Stuard 100 +.167
T91 T90 Rickie Fowler 76 +.167
T91 T75 Sam Ryder 84 +.167
T91 T90 Brian Harman 91 +.167
95 94 Peter Malnati 78 +.174
T96 T95 Jason Day 66 +.176
T96 T95 Jim Herman 60 +.176
T98 T135 Jason Dufner 84 +.188
T98 100 Pat Perez 96 +.188
T100 T101 Mackenzie Hughes 82 +.190
T100 T101 Harold Varner III 80 +.190
T100 T103 Camilo Villegas 73 +.190
T103 T103 Troy Merritt 98 +.200
T103 T103 Cameron Tringale 86 +.200
T103 T103 Lucas Glover 86 +.200
T103 T103 Michael Gellerman 47 +.200
T107 T110 Robert Streb 70 +.211
T107 T110 Brandt Snedeker 82 +.211
109 T112 Jamie Lovemark 42 +.214
T110 114 Andrew Putnam 85 +.217
T110 118 Patrick Rodgers 100 +.217
T112 T95 Joseph Bramlett 78 +.222
T112 T115 Kramer Hickok 65 +.222
T112 T115 Francesco Molinari 42 +.222
115 119 Brendan Steele 78 +.231
T116 T120 C.T. Pan 76 +.235
T116 T120 Carlos Ortiz 83 +.235
T116 T120 Erik van Rooyen 65 +.235
T116 T120 Sebastián Muñoz 93 +.235
T116 T120 Scott Harrington 79 +.235
T121 T126 Billy Horschel 81 +.238
T121 T103 Kyle Stanley 90 +.238
T121 T126 Talor Gooch 87 +.238
T124 T128 J.J. Spaun 72 +.250
T124 133 Chez Reavie 80 +.250
T124 99 Louis Oosthuizen 69 +.250
T124 T128 Kevin Stadler 43 +.250
T124 T128 Ben Taylor 48 +.250
T124 T128 Ian Poulter 68 +.250
T124 T128 Kevin Na 70 +.250
T124 T115 Bo Van Pelt 72 +.250
T132 T135 Michael Thompson 74 +.267
T132 T112 Kris Ventura 72 +.267
T134 134 Matt Kuchar 67 +.278
T134 T120 Stewart Cink 74 +.278
136 T135 Byeong Hun An 82 +.286
137 139 Nate Lashley 72 +.292
T138 T140 Will Zalatoris 82 +.294
T138 T140 Doug Ghim 84 +.294
T138 147 Will Gordon 88 +.294
T141 T143 K.J. Choi 52 +.300
T141 T143 Viktor Hovland 74 +.300
143 T149 Adam Hadwin 82 +.304
144 146 Grayson Murray 53 +.308
145 148 Jordan Spieth 76 +.316
146 T149 Jimmy Walker 74 +.318
T147 T151 Cameron Percy 77 +.333
T147 T151 Matt Wallace 59 +.333
T147 T151 Webb Simpson 61 +.333
T147 T162 Brice Garnett 90 +.333
T147 T151 Anirban Lahiri 60 +.333
T147 T151 Satoshi Kodaira 74 +.333
T147 T167 Mark Anderson 54 +.333
T147 T159 Russell Knox 88 +.333
T147 T151 Tyrrell Hatton 57 +.333
T147 T140 Tom Lewis 82 +.333
T147 T159 Matthew NeSmith 86 +.333
T147 T103 Rob Oppenheim 74 +.333
159 T162 Xinjun Zhang 68 +.357
T160 T143 Patrick Reed 73 +.364
T160 165 Ryan Moore 44 +.364
T160 T173 Sean O'Hair 49 +.364
T163 T151 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 +.368
T163 166 Marc Leishman 71 +.368
T165 T167 Luke List 85 +.375
T165 T135 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 +.375
T165 T167 Aaron Baddeley 54 +.375
168 172 Tom Hoge 88 +.379
T169 T170 Justin Rose 50 +.385
T169 T178 Luke Donald 54 +.385
T169 T170 Lee Westwood 53 +.385
172 T159 Sepp Straka 94 +.389
T173 T173 Tim Wilkinson 46 +.400
T173 T173 Tommy Fleetwood 57 +.400
T173 T173 Andrew Landry 64 +.400
176 177 Tyler Duncan 90 +.409
177 T184 Michael Gligic 80 +.412
178 T178 Aaron Wise 68 +.417
179 180 Corey Conners 91 +.421
T180 T181 Danny Willett 51 +.429
T180 T151 Sebastian Cappelen 54 +.429
T180 T181 Paul Casey 63 +.429
T183 183 Charles Howell III 70 +.467
T183 T184 Hideki Matsuyama 78 +.467
T183 T162 Chesson Hadley 68 +.467
T183 T184 Jon Rahm 74 +.467
187 187 Abraham Ancer 85 +.476
T188 T200 Chris Baker 54 +.500
T188 193 John Huh 56 +.500
T188 192 Mark Hubbard 94 +.500
T188 T188 Robby Shelton 80 +.500
T188 T188 Matt Jones 90 +.500
193 195 Harry Higgs 70 +.529
194 T188 Austin Cook 72 +.538
195 T200 David Hearn 68 +.545
T196 T196 Doc Redman 76 +.571
T196 T196 Sung Kang 84 +.571
T196 T196 Brendon Todd 87 +.571
199 199 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 +.583
T200 T200 Richy Werenski 84 +.600
T200 T200 Padraig Harrington 44 +.600
T200 194 D.J. Trahan 66 +.600
203 205 Henrik Stenson 47 +.643
T204 T206 Henrik Norlander 86 +.700
T204 T206 Hudson Swafford 70 +.700
206 208 Joel Dahmen 78 +1.000

The average relative to par score when an approach shot is hit from a distance greater than or equal to 200 yards and less than 225 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the rough. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2390)