Approaches > 200 yards-Rgh (RTP)

Approaches > 200 yards-Rgh (RTP)

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average -.064

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG RTP
T1 T2 Ben Martin 48 -.500
T1 1 Nelson Ledesma 46 -.500
3 4 Sam Burns 72 -.457
4 5 Bryson DeChambeau 67 -.424
5 7 Keith Mitchell 76 -.412
6 27 Matthew Wolff 52 -.364
7 6 Ryan Brehm 56 -.357
8 T12 Jonathan Byrd 44 -.353
9 8 Danny Lee 61 -.351
10 9 Ryan Palmer 71 -.349
11 10 Rory McIlroy 61 -.346
12 11 Rafael Campos 58 -.345
T13 T23 Dustin Johnson 61 -.333
T13 T14 Kevin Tway 60 -.333
T13 T23 Chase Seiffert 78 -.333
T13 T12 Hank Lebioda 70 -.333
T13 T2 Josh Teater 50 -.333
18 T14 Cam Davis 82 -.321
19 19 J.B. Holmes 50 -.311
20 T16 Keegan Bradley 82 -.308
21 T21 Jason Kokrak 79 -.306
22 T16 Wyndham Clark 78 -.305
23 T21 Bo Hoag 87 -.297
24 26 Brooks Koepka 52 -.294
25 25 Tony Finau 81 -.293
26 29 Jhonattan Vegas 80 -.289
27 T34 Nick Watney 56 -.286
T28 30 Seamus Power 50 -.278
T28 28 Patton Kizzire 92 -.278
T30 T34 Brandon Hagy 74 -.273
T30 T34 Hunter Mahan 59 -.273
32 20 Denny McCarthy 86 -.267
33 31 Adam Schenk 100 -.265
T34 64 Martin Trainer 59 -.261
T34 32 J.J. Spaun 72 -.261
T36 33 Aaron Wise 68 -.256
T36 53 Bubba Watson 71 -.256
T38 T44 Bronson Burgoon 70 -.250
T38 T44 Roger Sloan 78 -.250
T40 T37 Branden Grace 73 -.244
T40 T37 Charley Hoffman 95 -.244
42 T39 Justin Thomas 71 -.242
43 41 Xander Schauffele 67 -.240
44 T42 Chris Kirk 78 -.238
T45 T44 Scottie Scheffler 93 -.235
T45 54 Michael Gellerman 47 -.235
T45 51 Luke List 85 -.235
48 49 J.T. Poston 83 -.229
49 50 Mackenzie Hughes 82 -.227
50 T44 Rhein Gibson 56 -.222
51 T39 Scott Piercy 73 -.216
52 52 Charl Schwartzel 82 -.214
53 T44 Bill Haas 44 -.211
54 T62 Will Gordon 88 -.200
55 T55 Kramer Hickok 65 -.190
56 58 Harris English 79 -.189
T57 T59 Cameron Smith 73 -.186
T57 T59 Phil Mickelson 64 -.186
59 T62 Brendan Steele 78 -.184
T60 T65 Jamie Lovemark 42 -.179
T60 T65 Satoshi Kodaira 74 -.179
T60 T65 Sergio Garcia 65 -.179
63 T86 Ben Taylor 48 -.176
64 69 Daniel Berger 71 -.175
65 T42 Sebastian Cappelen 54 -.174
66 70 Anirban Lahiri 60 -.172
T67 18 James Hahn 64 -.167
T67 78 Kris Ventura 72 -.167
T67 T72 Vincent Whaley 82 -.167
70 71 K.H. Lee 94 -.163
71 T72 Sean O'Hair 49 -.160
72 T55 Lanto Griffin 89 -.159
73 T55 Beau Hossler 86 -.156
T74 T76 Viktor Hovland 74 -.154
T74 T76 Jason Day 66 -.154
76 79 Francesco Molinari 42 -.150
77 80 Russell Henley 75 -.146
78 T59 Scott Brown 80 -.133
T79 T83 Rickie Fowler 76 -.132
T79 T83 Si Woo Kim 83 -.132
81 T74 Tom Lewis 82 -.130
82 94 Cameron Tringale 86 -.128
T83 T86 Patrick Cantlay 69 -.125
T83 85 Patrick Rodgers 100 -.125
T83 T81 Cameron Champ 67 -.125
T83 T81 Louis Oosthuizen 69 -.125
87 96 Matthew NeSmith 86 -.122
T88 T86 Scott Stallings 76 -.119
T88 89 Brandt Snedeker 82 -.119
90 T74 Chesson Hadley 68 -.118
T91 T91 Hudson Swafford 70 -.111
T91 108 Tyler McCumber 62 -.111
T91 T91 Ian Poulter 68 -.111
94 90 Joseph Bramlett 78 -.109
95 95 Paul Casey 63 -.107
T96 T98 Nick Taylor 88 -.103
T96 110 Pat Perez 96 -.103
T96 T98 Erik van Rooyen 65 -.103
T96 T98 Joaquin Niemann 89 -.103
100 T65 Rob Oppenheim 74 -.100
101 103 Max Homa 81 -.097
102 104 Talor Gooch 87 -.096
T103 105 Kevin Kisner 69 -.095
T103 97 Mark Anderson 54 -.095
105 106 Will Zalatoris 82 -.094
106 107 Harry Higgs 70 -.089
T107 109 Jordan Spieth 76 -.083
T107 T91 Michael Kim 69 -.083
T109 T123 Gary Woodland 64 -.077
T109 112 Martin Laird 74 -.077
T109 T133 Aaron Baddeley 54 -.077
112 T128 Troy Merritt 98 -.073
113 136 Jason Dufner 84 -.071
114 T148 Brice Garnett 90 -.067
T115 118 Matt Jones 90 -.065
T115 101 D.J. Trahan 66 -.065
117 119 Sebastián Muñoz 93 -.063
T118 T140 Michael Thompson 74 -.061
T118 120 Lee Westwood 53 -.061
120 122 Sungjae Im 107 -.057
T121 T123 Xinjun Zhang 68 -.056
T121 T123 Carlos Ortiz 83 -.056
123 T126 Lucas Glover 86 -.051
T124 T126 Dylan Frittelli 72 -.050
T124 T128 Harold Varner III 80 -.050
126 102 Byeong Hun An 82 -.047
T127 113 Sepp Straka 94 -.045
T127 114 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 -.045
129 132 Collin Morikawa 69 -.042
130 T133 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 -.040
131 111 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 -.038
132 137 Alex Noren 78 -.037
133 139 C.T. Pan 76 -.034
134 T140 Doc Redman 76 -.033
T135 T115 Stewart Cink 74 -.032
T135 142 Adam Scott 62 -.032
137 T115 Bo Van Pelt 72 -.031
138 T144 Scott Harrington 79 -.029
T139 T144 Sam Ryder 84 -.026
T139 T144 Michael Gligic 80 -.026
141 147 Rory Sabbatini 71 -.023
142 131 Camilo Villegas 73 -.022
T143 167 Jimmy Walker 74 E
T143 T148 Ryan Moore 44 E
T143 T148 Kevin Streelman 90 E
T143 T148 Brian Harman 91 E
T143 T148 Vaughn Taylor 80 E
T143 T148 Luke Donald 54 E
T143 T128 Ryan Armour 76 E
T143 121 Fabián Gómez 54 E
T143 T148 Billy Horschel 81 E
T143 T148 Andrew Landry 64 E
T143 T133 Grayson Murray 53 E
T143 T148 Kelly Kraft 44 E
T143 166 Tyler Duncan 90 E
T143 T148 Maverick McNealy 72 E
T143 T148 Doug Ghim 84 E
158 T148 Sung Kang 84 +.020
159 160 Hideki Matsuyama 78 +.024
160 161 Marc Leishman 71 +.025
161 143 Charles Howell III 70 +.029
162 163 Cameron Percy 77 +.030
163 T115 Brian Gay 64 +.032
164 138 Patrick Reed 73 +.033
165 165 Jon Rahm 74 +.034
166 168 Zach Johnson 78 +.041
167 169 Shane Lowry 67 +.042
T168 174 Andrew Putnam 85 +.048
T168 171 Tom Hoge 88 +.048
170 162 Matt Kuchar 67 +.053
171 T178 Emiliano Grillo 90 +.056
172 172 Henrik Norlander 86 +.059
173 164 Kyle Stanley 90 +.061
174 173 Robert Streb 70 +.065
175 183 John Huh 56 +.067
176 170 Nate Lashley 72 +.068
177 175 Jim Herman 60 +.080
T178 T176 Webb Simpson 61 +.083
T178 184 Peter Malnati 78 +.083
T180 T178 Brian Stuard 100 +.086
T180 180 Adam Hadwin 82 +.086
T182 T181 Matt Wallace 59 +.100
T182 T181 Justin Rose 50 +.100
184 T176 Austin Cook 72 +.115
185 T187 Kevin Stadler 43 +.118
186 185 Tommy Fleetwood 57 +.120
187 186 Corey Conners 91 +.121
188 189 Robby Shelton 80 +.122
189 T187 Danny Willett 51 +.125
190 190 Kevin Na 70 +.162
191 T201 Chris Baker 54 +.167
192 192 Henrik Stenson 47 +.174
193 193 Abraham Ancer 85 +.176
194 196 Chez Reavie 80 +.179
195 194 Tyrrell Hatton 57 +.185
196 195 K.J. Choi 52 +.188
197 T197 Richy Werenski 84 +.195
198 199 Mark Hubbard 94 +.208
199 191 Adam Long 83 +.222
200 200 Padraig Harrington 44 +.238
201 203 Joel Dahmen 78 +.261
202 204 Tim Wilkinson 46 +.273
203 205 Russell Knox 88 +.281
204 T201 David Hearn 68 +.316
205 206 Brendon Todd 87 +.333
206 207 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 +.350

The average relative to par score when an approach shot is hit from a distance greater than or equal to 200 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the rough. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2387)