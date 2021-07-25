×
Approaches 175-200 yards-Rgh (RTP)

Approaches 175-200 yards-Rgh (RTP)

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average +.252

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG RTP
1 1 Josh Teater 50 -.333
2 3 Dustin Johnson 61 -.111
3 4 Anirban Lahiri 60 -.091
4 5 Sam Burns 72 -.061
5 6 Matt Jones 90 -.020
T6 T7 Kevin Streelman 90 E
T6 T7 Stewart Cink 74 E
T6 T7 Justin Thomas 71 E
T6 2 Joseph Bramlett 78 E
T10 10 Robert Streb 70 +.037
T10 14 Chesson Hadley 68 +.037
12 11 Roger Sloan 78 +.043
13 12 Scott Piercy 73 +.061
14 13 David Hearn 68 +.063
T15 T18 Nick Watney 56 +.077
T15 16 Scott Brown 80 +.077
17 17 J.T. Poston 83 +.078
18 15 Paul Casey 63 +.080
19 T18 Cameron Percy 77 +.083
20 20 Dylan Frittelli 72 +.086
21 21 Seamus Power 50 +.091
22 T22 Charles Howell III 70 +.097
23 T22 Webb Simpson 61 +.100
24 24 Vaughn Taylor 80 +.103
T25 28 Cameron Tringale 86 +.106
T25 25 Joaquin Niemann 89 +.106
T27 T26 Emiliano Grillo 90 +.107
T27 T26 Nate Lashley 72 +.107
29 T33 Michael Kim 69 +.114
30 T29 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 +.115
31 31 Tim Wilkinson 46 +.118
32 T33 James Hahn 64 +.125
T33 37 Michael Thompson 74 +.128
T33 39 Bo Hoag 87 +.128
35 T47 D.J. Trahan 66 +.129
36 41 Bo Van Pelt 72 +.130
37 40 Collin Morikawa 69 +.133
38 T44 Andrew Putnam 85 +.135
39 42 Byeong Hun An 82 +.137
40 43 Rory Sabbatini 71 +.138
41 T44 Henrik Norlander 86 +.139
42 46 C.T. Pan 76 +.140
T43 T49 Matt Kuchar 67 +.143
T43 T52 Sergio Garcia 65 +.143
T43 T47 Jamie Lovemark 42 +.143
T43 32 Louis Oosthuizen 69 +.143
T43 T29 Hank Lebioda 70 +.143
48 T49 Lanto Griffin 89 +.148
T49 T52 Sungjae Im 107 +.150
T49 T52 Kelly Kraft 44 +.150
T51 60 Patrick Rodgers 100 +.154
T51 T70 Cameron Champ 67 +.154
T51 T57 Russell Henley 75 +.154
54 59 Carlos Ortiz 83 +.156
55 T82 Kevin Tway 60 +.158
56 61 Rory McIlroy 61 +.160
57 62 Patrick Cantlay 69 +.161
58 56 Denny McCarthy 86 +.162
T59 T63 Bryson DeChambeau 67 +.167
T59 T63 Will Zalatoris 82 +.167
T59 38 Chase Seiffert 78 +.167
T59 T73 Brian Stuard 100 +.167
T59 T63 Kevin Kisner 69 +.167
T59 68 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 +.167
T59 T63 Francesco Molinari 42 +.167
T66 T33 Charl Schwartzel 82 +.171
T66 T57 Peter Malnati 78 +.171
68 T78 Kris Ventura 72 +.172
69 69 Talor Gooch 87 +.173
T70 T70 Si Woo Kim 83 +.174
T70 T70 Jordan Spieth 76 +.174
72 T133 Ryan Brehm 56 +.176
T73 T73 Martin Laird 74 +.179
T73 T73 Charley Hoffman 95 +.179
T73 T73 Hideki Matsuyama 78 +.179
T73 81 Keith Mitchell 76 +.179
T77 T78 Cameron Smith 73 +.185
T77 T78 Viktor Hovland 74 +.185
79 T94 Chris Baker 54 +.188
T80 T63 Russell Knox 88 +.189
T80 T82 Will Gordon 88 +.189
82 T52 Rafael Campos 58 +.190
83 90 Satoshi Kodaira 74 +.194
T84 T84 Joel Dahmen 78 +.200
T84 T133 Nelson Ledesma 46 +.200
T84 T84 Scottie Scheffler 93 +.200
T84 T84 Mackenzie Hughes 82 +.200
88 89 Sebastián Muñoz 93 +.205
T89 T91 Danny Lee 61 +.208
T89 T91 Hunter Mahan 59 +.208
91 93 K.H. Lee 94 +.209
92 T33 Tyler McCumber 62 +.211
T93 T49 Brandon Hagy 74 +.214
T93 T94 Brendan Steele 78 +.214
T93 T94 Tyrrell Hatton 57 +.214
T93 101 Keegan Bradley 82 +.214
T93 102 Harry Higgs 70 +.214
T93 T84 Jonathan Byrd 44 +.214
T93 T94 Phil Mickelson 64 +.214
100 98 Hudson Swafford 70 +.217
101 99 Mark Hubbard 94 +.218
102 100 Kevin Na 70 +.219
T103 77 Adam Hadwin 82 +.222
T103 T84 Maverick McNealy 72 +.222
T103 T108 Adam Schenk 100 +.222
T106 T103 Tom Hoge 88 +.227
T106 T103 Lee Westwood 53 +.227
108 T105 Zach Johnson 78 +.231
109 107 Tommy Fleetwood 57 +.233
110 T108 Nick Taylor 88 +.235
111 110 Kramer Hickok 65 +.238
112 111 Jim Herman 60 +.240
113 T105 Sam Ryder 84 +.241
114 T113 Camilo Villegas 73 +.242
115 112 Robby Shelton 80 +.243
T116 T113 Daniel Berger 71 +.250
T116 T113 Harold Varner III 80 +.250
T116 T113 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 +.250
T116 T119 Luke Donald 54 +.250
T116 118 Brice Garnett 90 +.250
121 T121 Pat Perez 96 +.256
122 T119 Andrew Landry 64 +.261
T123 T121 Jason Day 66 +.263
T123 T121 Brooks Koepka 52 +.263
T125 124 Richy Werenski 84 +.264
T125 T144 Sung Kang 84 +.264
T127 T126 Sean O'Hair 49 +.267
T127 T126 Mark Anderson 54 +.267
T129 132 Tony Finau 81 +.269
T129 125 Cam Davis 82 +.269
131 128 Branden Grace 73 +.270
132 130 Jason Kokrak 79 +.277
T133 T137 Tom Lewis 82 +.278
T133 131 Rob Oppenheim 74 +.278
T135 T142 Scott Stallings 76 +.280
T135 136 Rhein Gibson 56 +.280
137 T133 Chez Reavie 80 +.286
138 150 Michael Gligic 80 +.290
139 T167 Jhonattan Vegas 80 +.292
T140 T151 Ryan Moore 44 +.294
T140 T137 Ian Poulter 68 +.294
T142 T144 Tyler Duncan 90 +.297
T142 139 Austin Cook 72 +.297
T144 140 Jon Rahm 74 +.300
T144 117 Luke List 85 +.300
146 141 Harris English 79 +.302
T147 T142 Shane Lowry 67 +.304
T147 T151 Patrick Reed 73 +.304
T147 T167 Wyndham Clark 78 +.304
150 129 J.J. Spaun 72 +.308
T151 T146 Martin Trainer 59 +.310
T151 148 Xander Schauffele 67 +.310
153 149 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 +.313
154 T155 Matthew Wolff 52 +.324
155 T151 Matt Wallace 59 +.333
156 154 Max Homa 81 +.342
157 T155 Brendon Todd 87 +.344
T158 T170 Bronson Burgoon 70 +.345
T158 T157 Doug Ghim 84 +.345
160 159 Henrik Stenson 47 +.346
T161 T165 Jimmy Walker 74 +.348
T161 160 Troy Merritt 98 +.348
163 161 Doc Redman 76 +.353
T164 T162 Abraham Ancer 85 +.357
T164 T170 Chris Kirk 78 +.357
T164 T162 Ben Martin 48 +.357
T164 T162 J.B. Holmes 50 +.357
168 T165 Aaron Wise 68 +.359
169 T157 Vincent Whaley 82 +.367
170 178 Brandt Snedeker 82 +.371
171 173 Marc Leishman 71 +.375
172 174 Lucas Glover 86 +.382
173 175 Matthew NeSmith 86 +.385
T174 T176 Corey Conners 91 +.391
T174 T176 Alex Noren 78 +.391
176 T170 Grayson Murray 53 +.393
177 183 Gary Woodland 64 +.394
178 179 Sepp Straka 94 +.395
T179 T180 Kyle Stanley 90 +.400
T179 T188 Patton Kizzire 92 +.400
T179 T180 Adam Long 83 +.400
182 182 Jason Dufner 84 +.405
183 184 Scott Harrington 79 +.407
184 T191 Bubba Watson 71 +.412
185 185 Xinjun Zhang 68 +.419
186 T186 Brian Harman 91 +.421
187 197 Erik van Rooyen 65 +.423
188 T188 Billy Horschel 81 +.424
189 190 K.J. Choi 52 +.433
190 T191 Danny Willett 51 +.438
T191 194 Beau Hossler 86 +.444
T191 T191 Bill Haas 44 +.444
193 169 Aaron Baddeley 54 +.450
T194 T195 Ryan Armour 76 +.455
T194 T195 Rickie Fowler 76 +.455
T196 T198 Ryan Palmer 71 +.462
T196 T198 Adam Scott 62 +.462
198 202 Fabián Gómez 54 +.464
T199 203 John Huh 56 +.467
T199 205 Michael Gellerman 47 +.467
201 201 Brian Gay 64 +.480
202 200 Sebastian Cappelen 54 +.500
203 204 Kevin Stadler 43 +.533
204 206 Justin Rose 50 +.619
205 207 Padraig Harrington 44 +.647
206 208 Ben Taylor 48 +.733

The average relative to par score when an approach shot is hit from a distance greater than or equal to 175 yards and less than 200 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the rough. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2386)