Statistics » Approach the Green » Approaches 150-175 yards-Rgh (RTP)

Approaches 150-175 yards-Rgh (RTP)

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average +.200

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG RTP
1 1 Daniel Berger 71 -.065
2 T2 Zach Johnson 78 -.045
3 T2 Brandon Hagy 74 -.043
4 T4 Joseph Bramlett 78 -.027
5 T4 Brandt Snedeker 82 -.025
T6 T6 Marc Leishman 71 E
T6 T6 Michael Thompson 74 E
T6 T6 Kramer Hickok 65 E
T6 T6 Corey Conners 91 E
10 11 Sebastián Muñoz 93 +.017
11 19 Chris Kirk 78 +.024
12 12 Hank Lebioda 70 +.028
13 13 Jason Day 66 +.031
T14 T14 D.J. Trahan 66 +.037
T14 T6 Joel Dahmen 78 +.037
16 T14 Harold Varner III 80 +.038
17 16 Harris English 79 +.042
18 17 Danny Willett 51 +.045
19 18 James Hahn 64 +.049
20 20 Kevin Stadler 43 +.056
21 T181 Michael Gellerman 47 +.059
22 22 Stewart Cink 74 +.063
23 23 Patrick Cantlay 69 +.067
24 24 Charley Hoffman 95 +.068
25 25 Matt Kuchar 67 +.069
T26 21 Bo Hoag 87 +.071
T26 T26 Sam Ryder 84 +.071
T28 T26 Talor Gooch 87 +.073
T28 47 Charl Schwartzel 82 +.073
30 T29 Ben Martin 48 +.083
31 33 Brooks Koepka 52 +.091
T32 T34 Grayson Murray 53 +.094
T32 T34 Tyrrell Hatton 57 +.094
34 T39 Chesson Hadley 68 +.095
35 T29 Wyndham Clark 78 +.096
T36 36 Doug Ghim 84 +.098
T36 T39 Patrick Reed 73 +.098
T36 T39 Cameron Tringale 86 +.098
39 38 Chase Seiffert 78 +.103
T40 T39 Xander Schauffele 67 +.105
T40 T43 Harry Higgs 70 +.105
42 T43 Lee Westwood 53 +.107
T43 45 Justin Thomas 71 +.109
T43 32 Andrew Landry 64 +.109
T45 46 Lucas Glover 86 +.111
T45 37 Martin Trainer 59 +.111
T47 T48 Si Woo Kim 83 +.119
T47 T48 Brian Harman 91 +.119
49 50 Francesco Molinari 42 +.120
50 28 Matthew NeSmith 86 +.122
51 T54 Camilo Villegas 73 +.123
52 52 Rob Oppenheim 74 +.125
53 53 Kyle Stanley 90 +.128
54 T62 Luke List 85 +.130
T55 T59 Nate Lashley 72 +.132
T55 T59 Sergio Garcia 65 +.132
T55 56 Shane Lowry 67 +.132
T58 T66 Scott Stallings 76 +.133
T58 T57 Ryan Palmer 71 +.133
T58 T57 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 +.133
61 T59 Doc Redman 76 +.135
62 T62 Ben Taylor 48 +.136
63 T66 Rhein Gibson 56 +.138
T64 T64 Carlos Ortiz 83 +.140
T64 T64 Jordan Spieth 76 +.140
T64 86 Patton Kizzire 92 +.140
T67 T91 Rickie Fowler 76 +.143
T67 T66 Branden Grace 73 +.143
T67 70 Cameron Percy 77 +.143
T67 51 Sean O'Hair 49 +.143
71 T75 Scott Harrington 79 +.147
T72 80 Aaron Baddeley 54 +.148
T72 71 Mackenzie Hughes 82 +.148
74 72 Jon Rahm 74 +.149
T75 T73 Bryson DeChambeau 67 +.150
T75 T29 Matthew Wolff 52 +.150
T75 T73 Brendan Steele 78 +.150
T78 77 Tim Wilkinson 46 +.154
T78 T82 Bubba Watson 71 +.154
80 78 Russell Henley 75 +.156
T81 79 Emiliano Grillo 90 +.158
T81 T127 Nelson Ledesma 46 +.158
T83 69 Robby Shelton 80 +.161
T83 81 Kevin Kisner 69 +.161
T83 88 Bo Van Pelt 72 +.161
T86 T82 Martin Laird 74 +.162
T86 T82 Xinjun Zhang 68 +.162
88 85 Sungjae Im 107 +.164
89 T95 Michael Kim 69 +.167
90 89 Russell Knox 88 +.173
91 T99 K.H. Lee 94 +.174
92 T144 Mark Anderson 54 +.176
T93 T101 Brian Stuard 100 +.178
T93 90 Will Zalatoris 82 +.178
T95 T91 Webb Simpson 61 +.179
T95 T114 Jhonattan Vegas 80 +.179
T95 T91 Kevin Na 70 +.179
T95 T91 Ian Poulter 68 +.179
T99 T95 Nick Taylor 88 +.180
T99 87 Peter Malnati 78 +.180
101 117 Sung Kang 84 +.181
T102 T101 Bronson Burgoon 70 +.182
T102 T144 Nick Watney 56 +.182
T102 T114 Chris Baker 54 +.182
T105 103 Tom Lewis 82 +.184
T105 98 Louis Oosthuizen 69 +.184
107 T99 Alex Noren 78 +.185
T108 T104 Robert Streb 70 +.189
T108 T104 Cameron Smith 73 +.189
110 107 Denny McCarthy 86 +.190
111 141 Jason Dufner 84 +.191
T112 T54 David Hearn 68 +.192
T112 T112 Tony Finau 81 +.192
T112 T95 Will Gordon 88 +.192
115 109 Viktor Hovland 74 +.194
T116 T110 Max Homa 81 +.195
T116 T110 Anirban Lahiri 60 +.195
T118 T75 Scott Brown 80 +.196
T118 T112 Richy Werenski 84 +.196
T120 108 J.T. Poston 83 +.200
T120 118 Tyler McCumber 62 +.200
T120 T114 Seamus Power 50 +.200
123 T104 Kevin Tway 60 +.205
124 120 Joaquin Niemann 89 +.208
125 121 Phil Mickelson 64 +.209
126 125 Pat Perez 96 +.210
127 T174 Fabián Gómez 54 +.211
128 122 J.J. Spaun 72 +.212
T129 T123 Scottie Scheffler 93 +.213
T129 T123 Aaron Wise 68 +.213
131 119 Vincent Whaley 82 +.216
132 126 Rory McIlroy 61 +.220
133 T127 C.T. Pan 76 +.222
134 129 Henrik Norlander 86 +.228
T135 T130 Jason Kokrak 79 +.231
T135 T130 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 +.231
T135 142 Patrick Rodgers 100 +.231
138 133 Brendon Todd 87 +.233
T139 T144 John Huh 56 +.235
T139 T162 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 +.235
141 T144 Dustin Johnson 61 +.238
142 T137 Keith Mitchell 76 +.240
143 T139 Maverick McNealy 72 +.242
144 134 Dylan Frittelli 72 +.245
T145 T144 Tommy Fleetwood 57 +.250
T145 154 Michael Gligic 80 +.250
T145 136 Keegan Bradley 82 +.250
T145 T144 J.B. Holmes 50 +.250
T145 T144 Ryan Brehm 56 +.250
T145 T144 Billy Horschel 81 +.250
T145 T144 Jamie Lovemark 42 +.250
T145 T130 Jonathan Byrd 44 +.250
153 T162 Charles Howell III 70 +.255
T154 T139 Satoshi Kodaira 74 +.257
T154 T156 Kris Ventura 72 +.257
T156 T162 Tom Hoge 88 +.261
T156 T156 Sepp Straka 94 +.261
T156 155 Sebastian Cappelen 54 +.261
159 T158 Scott Piercy 73 +.262
160 178 Adam Hadwin 82 +.264
161 T166 Beau Hossler 86 +.265
162 143 Andrew Putnam 85 +.267
T163 T174 Gary Woodland 64 +.270
T163 161 Brian Gay 64 +.270
T165 T158 Erik van Rooyen 65 +.273
T165 T162 Matt Wallace 59 +.273
167 T144 Rafael Campos 58 +.276
T168 187 Roger Sloan 78 +.277
T168 T166 Tyler Duncan 90 +.277
170 T169 Abraham Ancer 85 +.281
T171 T137 Adam Schenk 100 +.283
T171 168 Troy Merritt 98 +.283
T171 171 Hideki Matsuyama 78 +.283
174 T169 Brice Garnett 90 +.286
175 172 Matt Jones 90 +.288
176 189 Ryan Armour 76 +.290
177 185 Jimmy Walker 74 +.292
T178 176 Paul Casey 63 +.296
T178 188 Ryan Moore 44 +.296
T180 179 Kevin Streelman 90 +.304
T180 173 Mark Hubbard 94 +.304
182 180 Vaughn Taylor 80 +.306
183 T183 Adam Long 83 +.310
T184 177 Austin Cook 72 +.316
T184 186 Justin Rose 50 +.316
T186 160 Byeong Hun An 82 +.321
T186 T181 Cam Davis 82 +.321
T188 192 Lanto Griffin 89 +.333
T188 T190 Hudson Swafford 70 +.333
T188 T190 Adam Scott 62 +.333
T188 198 Josh Teater 50 +.333
192 193 Rory Sabbatini 71 +.340
193 194 Collin Morikawa 69 +.348
T194 T195 Kelly Kraft 44 +.350
T194 T195 Jim Herman 60 +.350
196 T183 Luke Donald 54 +.355
197 197 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 +.357
198 200 K.J. Choi 52 +.368
199 207 Chez Reavie 80 +.370
200 201 Danny Lee 61 +.386
201 202 Sam Burns 72 +.394
202 205 Hunter Mahan 59 +.395
T203 T203 Bill Haas 44 +.400
T203 T203 Padraig Harrington 44 +.400
205 206 Henrik Stenson 47 +.450
206 208 Cameron Champ 67 +.471

The average relative to par score when an approach shot is hit from a distance greater than or equal to 150 yards and less than 175 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the rough. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2385)