Statistics » Approach the Green » Approaches 125-150 yards-Rgh (RTP)

Approaches 125-150 yards-Rgh (RTP)

Season
Time Period
Tournament
Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average +.121

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG RTP
1 1 Seamus Power 50 -.235
2 2 Xander Schauffele 67 -.185
3 T4 Webb Simpson 61 -.133
4 3 Vincent Whaley 82 -.122
5 6 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 -.100
6 7 Russell Henley 75 -.095
7 T8 Daniel Berger 71 -.091
8 10 Charley Hoffman 95 -.073
9 T4 Jonathan Byrd 44 -.059
T10 T18 Ryan Armour 76 -.056
T10 T18 Andrew Putnam 85 -.056
T10 T11 Scottie Scheffler 93 -.056
13 T21 Brian Stuard 100 -.053
T14 T14 Rhein Gibson 56 -.050
T14 T14 Rory Sabbatini 71 -.050
T14 T14 Josh Teater 50 -.050
T14 T11 Michael Gellerman 47 -.050
T18 T21 Will Zalatoris 82 -.028
T18 T18 Kevin Tway 60 -.028
20 23 Emiliano Grillo 90 -.024
21 24 Denny McCarthy 86 -.018
22 25 Adam Schenk 100 -.017
T23 T26 Viktor Hovland 74 E
T23 T26 Wyndham Clark 78 E
T23 T26 Joaquin Niemann 89 E
T23 T26 Abraham Ancer 85 E
T23 T48 Matthew NeSmith 86 E
T23 17 Chris Kirk 78 E
T23 58 Brendon Todd 87 E
T23 T26 Robert Streb 70 E
T23 T26 Harris English 79 E
T23 T26 Keegan Bradley 82 E
T23 T8 Ben Martin 48 E
T23 45 Bo Hoag 87 E
T23 T26 Fabián Gómez 54 E
T23 T26 Rory McIlroy 61 E
T23 T26 Kevin Na 70 E
T23 T26 Matt Kuchar 67 E
T23 T26 Ryan Palmer 71 E
T23 43 Jimmy Walker 74 E
T23 T26 Jason Dufner 84 E
T23 T26 Bill Haas 44 E
43 44 Kevin Streelman 90 +.021
T44 T26 Chesson Hadley 68 +.023
T44 46 Sam Burns 72 +.023
46 47 Carlos Ortiz 83 +.024
T47 T48 Lucas Glover 86 +.025
T47 T48 Zach Johnson 78 +.025
T49 51 Hideki Matsuyama 78 +.029
T49 52 Matthew Wolff 52 +.029
51 53 Kramer Hickok 65 +.033
T52 T54 Jon Rahm 74 +.036
T52 T54 Brooks Koepka 52 +.036
T52 56 Aaron Baddeley 54 +.036
55 57 Sung Kang 84 +.038
T56 T96 Louis Oosthuizen 69 +.043
T56 T59 John Huh 56 +.043
58 T59 Vaughn Taylor 80 +.045
T59 61 Justin Rose 50 +.048
T59 T11 Mark Anderson 54 +.048
T59 62 Sam Ryder 84 +.048
62 63 Sebastián Muñoz 93 +.051
T63 64 Justin Thomas 71 +.054
T63 T73 Nick Watney 56 +.054
T65 T66 Anirban Lahiri 60 +.056
T65 T66 Si Woo Kim 83 +.056
67 69 Xinjun Zhang 68 +.057
T68 T70 C.T. Pan 76 +.059
T68 T73 Kyle Stanley 90 +.059
T68 T70 K.J. Choi 52 +.059
T68 T70 Harold Varner III 80 +.059
T72 T85 Cameron Tringale 86 +.060
T72 T75 K.H. Lee 94 +.060
T74 T75 Matt Jones 90 +.063
T74 T75 Collin Morikawa 69 +.063
76 T98 Adam Hadwin 82 +.065
T77 T78 Danny Lee 61 +.067
T77 T78 Billy Horschel 81 +.067
79 65 Cam Davis 82 +.070
80 95 Camilo Villegas 73 +.071
81 87 Chase Seiffert 78 +.075
T82 T80 Patrick Cantlay 69 +.077
T82 T66 Hunter Mahan 59 +.077
T82 T80 Shane Lowry 67 +.077
T85 84 Chez Reavie 80 +.079
T85 82 J.B. Holmes 50 +.079
T85 T115 Cameron Champ 67 +.079
T88 83 Jason Day 66 +.082
T88 88 Harry Higgs 70 +.082
90 T85 Patrick Rodgers 100 +.085
T91 T90 Jamie Lovemark 42 +.091
T91 T90 Phil Mickelson 64 +.091
93 92 Talor Gooch 87 +.093
94 94 Martin Laird 74 +.095
T95 T101 D.J. Trahan 66 +.100
T95 T96 Tim Wilkinson 46 +.100
T95 104 Ben Taylor 48 +.100
T98 T101 Brian Gay 64 +.103
T98 T98 Brian Harman 91 +.103
T98 170 David Hearn 68 +.103
101 100 Bryson DeChambeau 67 +.104
102 89 Austin Cook 72 +.106
T103 127 Charl Schwartzel 82 +.109
T103 106 Henrik Norlander 86 +.109
105 107 Danny Willett 51 +.111
T106 93 Rickie Fowler 76 +.114
T106 109 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 +.114
T108 110 Kevin Kisner 69 +.115
T108 T113 Satoshi Kodaira 74 +.115
110 T138 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 +.116
T111 119 Charles Howell III 70 +.118
T111 112 Michael Gligic 80 +.118
113 130 Pat Perez 96 +.119
114 T140 Dylan Frittelli 72 +.121
T115 T117 Brendan Steele 78 +.122
T115 T138 Roger Sloan 78 +.122
T115 T122 Keith Mitchell 76 +.122
118 108 Luke List 85 +.123
T119 T122 Jhonattan Vegas 80 +.125
T119 T140 Adam Long 83 +.125
121 105 Dustin Johnson 61 +.128
T122 111 Scott Stallings 76 +.130
T122 120 Marc Leishman 71 +.130
T124 125 Stewart Cink 74 +.133
T124 126 Rafael Campos 58 +.133
T126 T122 Branden Grace 73 +.135
T126 T117 Byeong Hun An 82 +.135
128 T113 Brandon Hagy 74 +.137
129 T150 Luke Donald 54 +.138
130 T101 Brandt Snedeker 82 +.140
131 128 Patton Kizzire 92 +.141
T132 129 Sergio Garcia 65 +.143
T132 142 Cameron Percy 77 +.143
T132 135 Lanto Griffin 89 +.143
135 T115 Nate Lashley 72 +.147
136 T132 James Hahn 64 +.148
T137 137 Jason Kokrak 79 +.156
T137 T143 Russell Knox 88 +.156
T137 121 Erik van Rooyen 65 +.156
140 149 Martin Trainer 59 +.162
141 T143 Doc Redman 76 +.163
142 136 J.T. Poston 83 +.164
T143 T152 Joseph Bramlett 78 +.167
T143 T145 Sungjae Im 107 +.167
T143 T159 Chris Baker 54 +.167
T143 T145 Jim Herman 60 +.167
T143 T145 Francesco Molinari 42 +.167
T148 T132 Michael Thompson 74 +.172
T148 T132 Mark Hubbard 94 +.172
150 T150 Bo Van Pelt 72 +.173
151 T152 Ian Poulter 68 +.176
152 T145 Tony Finau 81 +.178
T153 T154 Alex Noren 78 +.179
T153 T154 Mackenzie Hughes 82 +.179
155 157 Sepp Straka 94 +.185
156 158 Paul Casey 63 +.188
T157 T159 Matt Wallace 59 +.190
T157 T161 Michael Kim 69 +.190
T159 T171 Maverick McNealy 72 +.194
T159 T167 Bubba Watson 71 +.194
161 156 Bronson Burgoon 70 +.195
T162 T174 Sean O'Hair 49 +.200
T162 163 Doug Ghim 84 +.200
164 164 Nick Taylor 88 +.204
165 T171 Ryan Brehm 56 +.206
T166 166 Hudson Swafford 70 +.209
T166 T161 Hank Lebioda 70 +.209
168 T167 Corey Conners 91 +.214
169 169 Max Homa 81 +.216
T170 T171 Aaron Wise 68 +.219
T170 165 Patrick Reed 73 +.219
172 177 Sebastian Cappelen 54 +.222
173 T185 Troy Merritt 98 +.235
174 T174 Adam Scott 62 +.237
175 179 Peter Malnati 78 +.239
T176 T180 Scott Harrington 79 +.240
T176 176 Tom Hoge 88 +.240
T178 T180 Nelson Ledesma 46 +.241
T178 T180 J.J. Spaun 72 +.241
T180 131 Tyler Duncan 90 +.243
T180 178 Jordan Spieth 76 +.243
T182 196 Scott Brown 80 +.250
T182 184 Beau Hossler 86 +.250
184 T180 Rob Oppenheim 74 +.257
185 188 Tom Lewis 82 +.262
186 T185 Robby Shelton 80 +.264
T187 187 Richy Werenski 84 +.275
T187 192 Scott Piercy 73 +.275
T189 T189 Padraig Harrington 44 +.286
T189 T189 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 +.286
191 199 Will Gordon 88 +.289
192 193 Tyrrell Hatton 57 +.292
193 194 Tommy Fleetwood 57 +.294
194 195 Joel Dahmen 78 +.300
195 T189 Kris Ventura 72 +.302
196 198 Andrew Landry 64 +.314
197 197 Kevin Stadler 43 +.316
198 207 Ryan Moore 44 +.333
199 T200 Brice Garnett 90 +.345
200 T200 Gary Woodland 64 +.364
201 202 Henrik Stenson 47 +.385
202 203 Lee Westwood 53 +.391
203 204 Cameron Smith 73 +.400
204 205 Tyler McCumber 62 +.441
205 208 Kelly Kraft 44 +.467
206 206 Grayson Murray 53 +.469

The average relative to par score when an approach shot is hit from a distance greater than or equal to 125 yards and less than 150 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the rough. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2384)