×
Approaches 50-125 yards-Rgh (RTP)

Approaches 50-125 yards-Rgh (RTP)

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average +.080

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG RTP
1 1 Aaron Baddeley 54 -.320
2 2 Bill Haas 44 -.241
3 4 Ben Martin 48 -.214
4 5 J.J. Spaun 72 -.175
5 T21 Chris Baker 54 -.167
6 6 Patton Kizzire 92 -.149
7 9 Scott Stallings 76 -.136
8 8 Seamus Power 50 -.133
9 11 Bronson Burgoon 70 -.122
10 3 Brice Garnett 90 -.121
11 12 Jamie Lovemark 42 -.119
T12 10 Louis Oosthuizen 69 -.115
T12 13 Jordan Spieth 76 -.115
14 14 Russell Henley 75 -.111
15 15 Andrew Putnam 85 -.109
16 16 Si Woo Kim 83 -.106
17 42 Jonathan Byrd 44 -.103
T18 17 Bo Hoag 87 -.102
T18 T21 Patrick Reed 73 -.102
20 18 Corey Conners 91 -.098
21 20 Brendon Todd 87 -.094
22 19 Kyle Stanley 90 -.093
23 T23 Tommy Fleetwood 57 -.083
24 T31 Roger Sloan 78 -.082
25 25 Abraham Ancer 85 -.081
26 26 Brian Stuard 100 -.078
27 7 Josh Teater 50 -.077
T28 T27 Cameron Percy 77 -.074
T28 T27 Padraig Harrington 44 -.074
30 T29 Patrick Cantlay 69 -.071
T31 T33 Tyrrell Hatton 57 -.067
T31 T29 Tony Finau 81 -.067
33 T33 Sam Ryder 84 -.063
34 35 Peter Malnati 78 -.058
T35 43 Gary Woodland 64 -.057
T35 T36 Anirban Lahiri 60 -.057
T35 T36 Aaron Wise 68 -.057
38 T38 Mark Anderson 54 -.053
T39 40 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 -.050
T39 T38 Ryan Moore 44 -.050
41 41 Bubba Watson 71 -.042
42 T31 Michael Gligic 80 -.041
43 44 Harris English 79 -.040
44 T45 Xander Schauffele 67 -.038
45 T45 K.H. Lee 94 -.037
46 T48 Ryan Armour 76 -.034
T47 T51 Cameron Smith 73 -.029
T47 T51 Kevin Kisner 69 -.029
49 53 Adam Schenk 100 -.024
50 77 Rickie Fowler 76 -.022
51 T54 Ryan Palmer 71 -.021
52 T48 Sepp Straka 94 -.017
53 57 Scott Harrington 79 -.016
54 58 Matt Jones 90 -.015
T55 T60 Jason Dufner 84 E
T55 T60 Vaughn Taylor 80 E
T55 T60 Charles Howell III 70 E
T55 T60 Sean O'Hair 49 E
T55 T60 Andrew Landry 64 E
T55 50 Nelson Ledesma 46 E
T55 59 Beau Hossler 86 E
T55 T54 Mark Hubbard 94 E
T55 T60 Cam Davis 82 E
T55 T60 Joaquin Niemann 89 E
T55 72 Maverick McNealy 72 E
T55 T60 Jon Rahm 74 E
T55 T60 Will Zalatoris 82 E
T55 T60 Hank Lebioda 70 E
T55 T45 Doug Ghim 84 E
70 81 Luke List 85 +.014
71 71 J.B. Holmes 50 +.016
72 73 C.T. Pan 76 +.019
73 74 Zach Johnson 78 +.020
74 76 Chase Seiffert 78 +.023
75 97 Joel Dahmen 78 +.025
76 79 Austin Cook 72 +.026
77 T99 Rhein Gibson 56 +.028
T78 T60 James Hahn 64 +.029
T78 80 Harold Varner III 80 +.029
80 75 Patrick Rodgers 100 +.031
T81 82 Paul Casey 63 +.032
T81 T83 Rob Oppenheim 74 +.032
T83 T109 Jhonattan Vegas 80 +.033
T83 T83 Tom Hoge 88 +.033
85 85 Cameron Tringale 86 +.034
86 T54 Ryan Brehm 56 +.035
T87 T86 Charley Hoffman 95 +.038
T87 T86 Branden Grace 73 +.038
89 88 Alex Noren 78 +.039
90 89 Will Gordon 88 +.041
91 T90 Viktor Hovland 74 +.043
92 92 Lucas Glover 86 +.044
T93 112 Hunter Mahan 59 +.045
T93 93 Brooks Koepka 52 +.045
T93 T95 Brandon Hagy 74 +.045
96 78 Pat Perez 96 +.047
97 T95 Bryson DeChambeau 67 +.048
98 T99 David Hearn 68 +.053
T99 113 Brian Gay 64 +.054
T99 114 Joseph Bramlett 78 +.054
T101 T99 D.J. Trahan 66 +.059
T101 T102 Charl Schwartzel 82 +.059
T103 T90 Scott Piercy 73 +.060
T103 T102 Wyndham Clark 78 +.060
105 T109 Robert Streb 70 +.063
106 104 Rory Sabbatini 71 +.064
107 106 Keith Mitchell 76 +.066
108 94 Brandt Snedeker 82 +.067
T109 T109 Fabián Gómez 54 +.069
T109 T23 Ben Taylor 48 +.069
111 T107 Sungjae Im 107 +.070
112 T115 Sam Burns 72 +.077
T113 120 John Huh 56 +.080
T113 119 Matthew NeSmith 86 +.080
T113 122 Sergio Garcia 65 +.080
116 T117 Shane Lowry 67 +.081
117 121 Brian Harman 91 +.085
T118 125 Chez Reavie 80 +.088
T118 123 Daniel Berger 71 +.088
T118 T115 Tyler McCumber 62 +.088
T121 T117 Troy Merritt 98 +.091
T121 124 Matt Wallace 59 +.091
T121 105 Kevin Stadler 43 +.091
124 148 Rafael Campos 58 +.094
125 126 Hideki Matsuyama 78 +.095
T126 128 Lanto Griffin 89 +.098
T126 127 Scottie Scheffler 93 +.098
T128 T141 Emiliano Grillo 90 +.100
T128 137 Vincent Whaley 82 +.100
130 129 Danny Lee 61 +.103
131 T132 Kevin Tway 60 +.104
132 130 Ian Poulter 68 +.105
133 131 Danny Willett 51 +.107
134 98 Michael Thompson 74 +.108
135 T132 Rory McIlroy 61 +.109
136 T143 Michael Gellerman 47 +.111
137 134 Robby Shelton 80 +.113
138 135 Marc Leishman 71 +.114
139 183 Luke Donald 54 +.115
T140 T152 Nick Watney 56 +.116
T140 136 Justin Thomas 71 +.116
142 140 Scott Brown 80 +.118
T143 T138 Francesco Molinari 42 +.120
T143 T138 Tim Wilkinson 46 +.120
145 T141 Doc Redman 76 +.122
T146 T107 Kris Ventura 72 +.128
T146 147 Bo Van Pelt 72 +.128
T148 146 Adam Hadwin 82 +.132
T148 145 Talor Gooch 87 +.132
150 150 Chris Kirk 78 +.135
151 149 Jim Herman 60 +.139
T152 157 Tom Lewis 82 +.141
T152 151 Phil Mickelson 64 +.141
T152 166 Camilo Villegas 73 +.141
155 T143 Erik van Rooyen 65 +.143
T156 T155 Byeong Hun An 82 +.145
T156 158 Nate Lashley 72 +.145
158 173 Tyler Duncan 90 +.147
159 T155 Adam Long 83 +.149
T160 T152 Henrik Norlander 86 +.150
T160 T152 Jason Day 66 +.150
162 164 Jimmy Walker 74 +.151
163 T160 Cameron Champ 67 +.160
164 T160 Matt Kuchar 67 +.161
165 175 Michael Kim 69 +.163
T166 172 Dustin Johnson 61 +.167
T166 T160 Carlos Ortiz 83 +.167
T166 T160 Sebastián Muñoz 93 +.167
T169 165 Harry Higgs 70 +.170
T169 159 Sebastian Cappelen 54 +.170
171 167 Richy Werenski 84 +.172
T172 T168 Kevin Na 70 +.176
T172 T168 Brendan Steele 78 +.176
T174 T170 K.J. Choi 52 +.182
T174 T170 Justin Rose 50 +.182
176 182 J.T. Poston 83 +.183
T177 185 Keegan Bradley 82 +.189
T177 174 Martin Laird 74 +.189
179 176 Xinjun Zhang 68 +.195
180 T177 Sung Kang 84 +.196
181 186 Stewart Cink 74 +.197
T182 T177 Jason Kokrak 79 +.200
T182 T195 Matthew Wolff 52 +.200
184 179 Max Homa 81 +.205
185 180 Nick Taylor 88 +.206
186 181 Hudson Swafford 70 +.208
187 187 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 +.212
188 184 Kelly Kraft 44 +.222
189 T195 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 +.231
190 188 Collin Morikawa 69 +.240
191 190 Russell Knox 88 +.244
192 189 Mackenzie Hughes 82 +.245
T193 192 Denny McCarthy 86 +.268
T193 193 Adam Scott 62 +.268
195 194 Kevin Streelman 90 +.277
196 191 Chesson Hadley 68 +.286
197 197 Webb Simpson 61 +.294
198 198 Lee Westwood 53 +.304
199 205 Martin Trainer 59 +.310
200 T200 Satoshi Kodaira 74 +.320
201 199 Dylan Frittelli 72 +.333
202 202 Billy Horschel 81 +.343
203 204 Kramer Hickok 65 +.348
204 207 Grayson Murray 53 +.357
205 206 Henrik Stenson 47 +.368
206 208 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 +.421

The average relative to par score when an approach shot is hit from a distance greater than or equal to 50 yards and less than 125 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the rough. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2383)