×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Approach the Green » Approaches 75-100 yards-Rgh (RTP)

Approaches 75-100 yards-Rgh (RTP)

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average +.047

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG RTP
1 1 Ryan Moore 44 -.667
T2 T2 Ian Poulter 68 -.500
T2 T2 Adam Scott 62 -.500
T2 T2 Kramer Hickok 65 -.500
5 T7 Aaron Baddeley 54 -.429
6 6 Abraham Ancer 85 -.375
7 5 Scott Harrington 79 -.357
T8 T7 Bronson Burgoon 70 -.333
T8 T7 Ryan Palmer 71 -.333
T8 T7 Tyrrell Hatton 57 -.333
T11 T11 Sean O'Hair 49 -.300
T11 T11 Kevin Kisner 69 -.300
T11 T16 Josh Teater 50 -.300
T11 T11 Si Woo Kim 83 -.300
T15 T14 Scott Stallings 76 -.286
T15 T14 Anirban Lahiri 60 -.286
17 T30 J.J. Spaun 72 -.273
18 T27 Patton Kizzire 92 -.267
T19 T16 David Hearn 68 -.250
T19 T16 Fabián Gómez 54 -.250
T19 T16 Tyler Duncan 90 -.250
T19 T16 Aaron Wise 68 -.250
T23 T22 Vaughn Taylor 80 -.231
T23 T22 Adam Long 83 -.231
25 26 Sepp Straka 94 -.222
26 T27 Brice Garnett 90 -.214
T27 T74 Chris Baker 54 -.200
T27 T30 Bo Hoag 87 -.200
T27 T30 Russell Henley 75 -.200
T27 T30 Bill Haas 44 -.200
T27 T30 Matt Jones 90 -.200
T27 T27 Hank Lebioda 70 -.200
33 36 Cam Davis 82 -.185
T34 T53 Ben Martin 48 -.182
T34 T30 Patrick Reed 73 -.182
T34 T55 Robert Streb 70 -.182
T34 37 James Hahn 64 -.182
38 T39 Francesco Molinari 42 -.167
39 41 Patrick Cantlay 69 -.154
T40 T39 Nelson Ledesma 46 -.143
T40 T42 Justin Thomas 71 -.143
T40 T42 Michael Gligic 80 -.143
T40 T42 Mark Anderson 54 -.143
T40 T42 Brendon Todd 87 -.143
T45 T47 Jordan Spieth 76 -.133
T45 T22 Scott Piercy 73 -.133
T45 T47 Luke List 85 -.133
T48 T50 Cameron Percy 77 -.118
T48 T50 Peter Malnati 78 -.118
50 T60 Wyndham Clark 78 -.115
T51 38 Mark Hubbard 94 -.111
T51 T50 Brian Stuard 100 -.111
T51 T53 Charley Hoffman 95 -.111
T54 T57 Andrew Putnam 85 -.095
T54 T57 Robby Shelton 80 -.095
56 59 Harold Varner III 80 -.091
57 T60 Sam Ryder 84 -.083
58 T62 Jamie Lovemark 42 -.077
59 65 Joaquin Niemann 89 -.074
T60 T62 Keith Mitchell 76 -.071
T60 66 Branden Grace 73 -.071
T60 T62 Gary Woodland 64 -.071
63 T67 Will Gordon 88 -.063
T64 T69 Matthew NeSmith 86 -.059
T64 T74 Hunter Mahan 59 -.059
T64 T67 Charl Schwartzel 82 -.059
T64 T69 Sung Kang 84 -.059
T68 72 Vincent Whaley 82 -.048
T68 71 Brandon Hagy 74 -.048
70 73 Adam Schenk 100 -.042
T71 T74 Will Zalatoris 82 E
T71 T74 Sam Burns 72 E
T71 T74 Viktor Hovland 74 E
T71 T74 Jon Rahm 74 E
T71 T74 Michael Gellerman 47 E
T71 T74 Ben Taylor 48 E
T71 T118 Cameron Champ 67 E
T71 T16 Doug Ghim 84 E
T71 T74 Doc Redman 76 E
T71 49 Kris Ventura 72 E
T71 T74 Tom Lewis 82 E
T71 T74 Talor Gooch 87 E
T71 T74 Daniel Berger 71 E
T71 T74 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 E
T71 T74 Nick Watney 56 E
T71 T74 Brian Harman 91 E
T71 T74 Brandt Snedeker 82 E
T71 T74 Seamus Power 50 E
T71 T22 Ryan Brehm 56 E
T71 T74 Chez Reavie 80 E
T71 T55 Kevin Stadler 43 E
T71 T74 Marc Leishman 71 E
T71 T74 Jonathan Byrd 44 E
T71 T74 Kevin Na 70 E
T71 T74 Bubba Watson 71 E
T71 T115 Brian Gay 64 E
T71 T74 Lee Westwood 53 E
T71 T74 Padraig Harrington 44 E
T71 T74 Bo Van Pelt 72 E
T71 T74 Justin Rose 50 E
T71 T74 Charles Howell III 70 E
T71 T74 Jason Kokrak 79 E
T71 T74 Kyle Stanley 90 E
T71 T74 Henrik Norlander 86 E
T71 T74 Brendan Steele 78 E
T71 T74 Tony Finau 81 E
T71 T74 C.T. Pan 76 E
T71 T74 Danny Lee 61 E
T71 T74 Rickie Fowler 76 E
T71 T74 Hideki Matsuyama 78 E
T71 T74 Roger Sloan 78 E
T71 T74 Andrew Landry 64 E
113 T74 Beau Hossler 86 +.038
114 114 J.B. Holmes 50 +.043
115 T115 Sebastián Muñoz 93 +.045
116 117 Chris Kirk 78 +.048
117 T118 Jhonattan Vegas 80 +.056
118 T145 Maverick McNealy 72 +.059
T119 120 Sungjae Im 107 +.063
T119 T74 Sergio Garcia 65 +.063
T119 T148 Rhein Gibson 56 +.063
122 121 Cameron Tringale 86 +.067
T123 T126 Jason Dufner 84 +.071
T123 T126 Pat Perez 96 +.071
T123 T122 Lucas Glover 86 +.071
T123 T122 Corey Conners 91 +.071
T123 T122 Bryson DeChambeau 67 +.071
128 125 Phil Mickelson 64 +.074
T129 T126 Zach Johnson 78 +.077
T129 T126 Adam Hadwin 82 +.077
T129 T131 Kevin Tway 60 +.077
T129 T126 Tom Hoge 88 +.077
T133 T131 Chase Seiffert 78 +.083
T133 T131 Hudson Swafford 70 +.083
T133 T131 Rory McIlroy 61 +.083
T136 T135 Scott Brown 80 +.091
T136 T135 Michael Thompson 74 +.091
T136 T135 Scottie Scheffler 93 +.091
T139 T138 Carlos Ortiz 83 +.095
T139 T138 Rory Sabbatini 71 +.095
141 140 Max Homa 81 +.100
T142 T142 Tyler McCumber 62 +.111
T142 141 Lanto Griffin 89 +.111
144 144 Jimmy Walker 74 +.120
T145 T145 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 +.125
T145 T148 John Huh 56 +.125
147 147 Martin Laird 74 +.133
T148 T148 Shane Lowry 67 +.143
T148 T148 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 +.143
T148 T148 Brooks Koepka 52 +.143
T148 T148 Richy Werenski 84 +.143
T148 T148 Matt Wallace 59 +.143
T148 T148 Xander Schauffele 67 +.143
T154 T142 Joseph Bramlett 78 +.167
T154 156 Matt Kuchar 67 +.167
156 T181 Joel Dahmen 78 +.176
157 T159 Keegan Bradley 82 +.182
T158 T159 K.H. Lee 94 +.188
T158 158 Nick Taylor 88 +.188
T160 T159 Billy Horschel 81 +.200
T160 T159 Alex Noren 78 +.200
T160 T159 Kevin Streelman 90 +.200
T160 T159 Louis Oosthuizen 69 +.200
T160 T159 Xinjun Zhang 68 +.200
T160 T159 Jim Herman 60 +.200
T160 T159 Tommy Fleetwood 57 +.200
T160 T159 Harris English 79 +.200
T160 169 Sebastian Cappelen 54 +.200
T160 180 J.T. Poston 83 +.200
170 T172 Byeong Hun An 82 +.211
T171 T170 D.J. Trahan 66 +.222
T171 T170 Austin Cook 72 +.222
173 T174 Michael Kim 69 +.231
174 T172 Troy Merritt 98 +.235
T175 T174 Emiliano Grillo 90 +.250
T175 T174 Dylan Frittelli 72 +.250
T175 T174 Henrik Stenson 47 +.250
T175 157 Erik van Rooyen 65 +.250
179 T184 Patrick Rodgers 100 +.257
T180 T178 Camilo Villegas 73 +.267
T180 T178 Mackenzie Hughes 82 +.267
182 T186 Rafael Campos 58 +.273
T183 T181 K.J. Choi 52 +.286
T183 T181 Collin Morikawa 69 +.286
185 T184 Nate Lashley 72 +.294
T186 T186 Jason Day 66 +.300
T186 T190 Dustin Johnson 61 +.300
T186 T186 Cameron Smith 73 +.300
189 T190 Danny Willett 51 +.333
190 193 Stewart Cink 74 +.350
T191 T194 Tim Wilkinson 46 +.375
T191 T194 Rob Oppenheim 74 +.375
193 T190 Denny McCarthy 86 +.385
194 197 Russell Knox 88 +.389
195 198 Kelly Kraft 44 +.400
196 T201 Martin Trainer 59 +.417
197 199 Satoshi Kodaira 74 +.429
T198 T201 Grayson Murray 53 +.444
T198 T194 Chesson Hadley 68 +.444
200 200 Harry Higgs 70 +.462
T201 T201 Webb Simpson 61 +.500
T201 207 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 +.500
T201 T201 Paul Casey 63 +.500
T201 T201 Luke Donald 54 +.500
T201 T201 Matthew Wolff 52 +.500
206 208 Ryan Armour 76 +.750

The average relative to par score when an approach shot is hit from a distance greater than or equal to 75 yards and less than 100 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the rough. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2381)