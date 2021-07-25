×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Approaches 50-75 yards-Rgh (RTP)

Approaches 50-75 yards-Rgh (RTP)

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average +.152

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG RTP
1 T1 Aaron Baddeley 54 -.750
2 T1 Bill Haas 44 -.667
3 3 Cameron Smith 73 -.571
T4 T4 Tyrrell Hatton 57 -.500
T4 T4 Seamus Power 50 -.500
T4 T4 C.T. Pan 76 -.500
T4 T4 Rob Oppenheim 74 -.500
T8 T8 Kevin Stadler 43 -.400
T8 T8 Joel Dahmen 78 -.400
T8 T8 Andrew Putnam 85 -.400
11 11 Paul Casey 63 -.364
12 17 Patrick Reed 73 -.357
T13 T12 Matthew NeSmith 86 -.333
T13 T12 Michael Gellerman 47 -.333
T13 T12 Bronson Burgoon 70 -.333
T13 T12 Roger Sloan 78 -.333
T17 T18 Fabián Gómez 54 -.286
T17 T18 Ben Martin 48 -.286
T17 T18 Nelson Ledesma 46 -.286
T20 T21 Brooks Koepka 52 -.250
T20 T21 Corey Conners 91 -.250
T20 T21 Nate Lashley 72 -.250
T20 T21 Michael Gligic 80 -.250
T20 T21 Jason Dufner 84 -.250
T20 T21 Alex Noren 78 -.250
T26 T21 Jhonattan Vegas 80 -.222
T26 28 Mark Hubbard 94 -.222
T28 T29 Si Woo Kim 83 -.200
T28 T29 Danny Lee 61 -.200
T28 T29 Louis Oosthuizen 69 -.200
T28 T29 Padraig Harrington 44 -.200
32 T29 Tony Finau 81 -.182
T33 T34 Anirban Lahiri 60 -.167
T33 T34 Chris Baker 54 -.167
T33 T34 Ryan Armour 76 -.167
T33 T34 Pat Perez 96 -.167
T33 T34 Ryan Moore 44 -.167
T38 T39 Kevin Streelman 90 -.143
T38 T39 Daniel Berger 71 -.143
T40 T41 Harris English 79 -.125
T40 T41 Keith Mitchell 76 -.125
42 43 Jordan Spieth 76 -.118
43 T44 Matthew Wolff 52 -.111
T44 T46 Chase Seiffert 78 -.100
T44 T46 Scottie Scheffler 93 -.100
T44 T44 Bubba Watson 71 -.100
T44 T46 Scott Piercy 73 -.100
T44 T46 Jonathan Byrd 44 -.100
49 50 Cameron Tringale 86 -.083
T50 T51 Robert Streb 70 -.071
T50 T51 Viktor Hovland 74 -.071
T52 T51 Adam Schenk 100 -.067
T52 54 Matt Wallace 59 -.067
54 55 Scott Stallings 76 -.050
T55 T56 Brice Garnett 90 E
T55 T56 Kyle Stanley 90 E
T55 T56 Tommy Fleetwood 57 E
T55 T56 Brendon Todd 87 E
T55 T56 Jason Kokrak 79 E
T55 T56 Brian Stuard 100 E
T55 T12 Michael Thompson 74 E
T55 T56 Kevin Tway 60 E
T55 T56 Rhein Gibson 56 E
T55 T56 Troy Merritt 98 E
T55 T56 K.H. Lee 94 E
T55 T56 Mark Anderson 54 E
T55 T56 Russell Knox 88 E
T55 T56 Bo Hoag 87 E
T55 T56 Tom Lewis 82 E
T55 T56 Beau Hossler 86 E
T55 T56 Tom Hoge 88 E
T55 T56 Kelly Kraft 44 E
T55 T56 Patrick Rodgers 100 E
T55 T56 Harold Varner III 80 E
T55 T56 J.J. Spaun 72 E
T55 T56 Sungjae Im 107 E
T55 T56 Michael Kim 69 E
T55 T56 Erik van Rooyen 65 E
T55 T56 Joaquin Niemann 89 E
T55 T56 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 E
T55 T56 Jon Rahm 74 E
T55 T56 Sam Burns 72 E
T55 T56 Xander Schauffele 67 E
T55 T56 Ben Taylor 48 E
T55 T56 Hank Lebioda 70 E
T55 T56 Aaron Wise 68 E
T55 T56 Vaughn Taylor 80 E
T55 T56 Zach Johnson 78 E
T55 T56 Francesco Molinari 42 E
T55 T56 Lee Westwood 53 E
T55 T56 Charles Howell III 70 E
T55 T56 Cameron Percy 77 E
T55 T56 Matt Kuchar 67 E
T55 T56 Marc Leishman 71 E
T55 T56 Josh Teater 50 E
T96 T97 Bryson DeChambeau 67 +.077
T96 T97 Gary Woodland 64 +.077
98 99 Justin Thomas 71 +.091
T99 T100 Byeong Hun An 82 +.095
T99 T100 Cam Davis 82 +.095
T101 T102 Lanto Griffin 89 +.100
T101 T102 Kris Ventura 72 +.100
T101 T102 Tyler McCumber 62 +.100
T101 T109 J.T. Poston 83 +.100
T101 T102 Cameron Champ 67 +.100
T101 T102 Patton Kizzire 92 +.100
T101 T102 Luke List 85 +.100
T101 T102 Rory Sabbatini 71 +.100
T109 T109 Justin Rose 50 +.111
T109 T109 Kevin Na 70 +.111
T111 112 Matt Jones 90 +.118
T111 96 Brandon Hagy 74 +.118
T113 T113 Joseph Bramlett 78 +.125
T113 T113 Rory McIlroy 61 +.125
T113 T113 Jamie Lovemark 42 +.125
T113 T152 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 +.125
T113 T113 Sergio Garcia 65 +.125
T113 T113 D.J. Trahan 66 +.125
T119 T118 Ryan Palmer 71 +.143
T119 T118 Jason Day 66 +.143
T119 T118 Webb Simpson 61 +.143
T119 T118 Shane Lowry 67 +.143
T119 T118 Sebastian Cappelen 54 +.143
T119 T118 Max Homa 81 +.143
T119 T118 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 +.143
T119 T118 Austin Cook 72 +.143
T119 T118 Sepp Straka 94 +.143
128 127 Will Gordon 88 +.150
T129 128 J.B. Holmes 50 +.154
T129 T129 Scott Harrington 79 +.154
T131 T129 Brandt Snedeker 82 +.167
T131 T129 Martin Laird 74 +.167
T131 T129 Maverick McNealy 72 +.167
T131 T129 Will Zalatoris 82 +.167
T131 T137 Satoshi Kodaira 74 +.167
T136 T134 Chris Kirk 78 +.182
T136 T134 Harry Higgs 70 +.182
138 136 Carlos Ortiz 83 +.188
T139 T137 Danny Willett 51 +.200
T139 T137 Andrew Landry 64 +.200
T139 T137 Phil Mickelson 64 +.200
T142 T141 Charley Hoffman 95 +.214
T142 T141 Camilo Villegas 73 +.214
T142 T141 Branden Grace 73 +.214
T145 T144 Rickie Fowler 76 +.222
T145 T144 Richy Werenski 84 +.222
T145 T144 Brian Harman 91 +.222
T148 T147 Luke Donald 54 +.250
T148 T147 Doc Redman 76 +.250
T148 T147 Adam Hadwin 82 +.250
T151 T150 Hudson Swafford 70 +.273
T151 T150 Sebastián Muñoz 93 +.273
T153 T152 Grayson Murray 53 +.286
T153 T152 Kramer Hickok 65 +.286
T153 T152 Sung Kang 84 +.286
T153 T152 Sean O'Hair 49 +.286
T153 T152 Nick Taylor 88 +.286
T153 T152 Charl Schwartzel 82 +.286
159 T161 Peter Malnati 78 +.294
160 159 Hideki Matsuyama 78 +.300
161 160 Brendan Steele 78 +.308
162 T161 Wyndham Clark 78 +.313
T163 T163 Russell Henley 75 +.333
T163 T163 Abraham Ancer 85 +.333
T163 T163 Doug Ghim 84 +.333
T163 169 Ryan Brehm 56 +.333
T163 T163 Tim Wilkinson 46 +.333
T163 T163 Chez Reavie 80 +.333
169 170 Dustin Johnson 61 +.375
T170 T171 Xinjun Zhang 68 +.400
T170 T171 Patrick Cantlay 69 +.400
T170 T171 Sam Ryder 84 +.400
T170 T171 Denny McCarthy 86 +.400
T170 T171 Bo Van Pelt 72 +.400
T170 T163 Stewart Cink 74 +.400
T176 T177 David Hearn 68 +.429
T176 T177 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 +.429
T178 T180 Tyler Duncan 90 +.444
T178 T180 Emiliano Grillo 90 +.444
T178 T180 Keegan Bradley 82 +.444
T181 183 Dylan Frittelli 72 +.455
T181 T184 Martin Trainer 59 +.455
T181 T171 Jimmy Walker 74 +.455
T184 T184 Lucas Glover 86 +.500
T184 T184 Henrik Stenson 47 +.500
T184 T184 Talor Gooch 87 +.500
T184 190 Vincent Whaley 82 +.500
T184 T184 Kevin Kisner 69 +.500
T184 T184 Scott Brown 80 +.500
T184 T177 James Hahn 64 +.500
191 191 Collin Morikawa 69 +.571
192 192 Robby Shelton 80 +.600
193 193 Ian Poulter 68 +.615
194 194 Henrik Norlander 86 +.636
T195 T195 John Huh 56 +.667
T195 T195 Chesson Hadley 68 +.667
T195 T195 Adam Scott 62 +.667
T198 201 Brian Gay 64 +.700
T198 199 Billy Horschel 81 +.700
200 202 Adam Long 83 +.909
T201 T203 Mackenzie Hughes 82 +1.000
T201 T203 Rafael Campos 58 +1.000
T201 T203 K.J. Choi 52 +1.000
T201 T203 Hunter Mahan 59 +1.000
T201 T203 Nick Watney 56 +1.000
206 208 Jim Herman 60 +1.250

The average relative to par score when an approach shot is hit from a distance greater than or equal to 50 yards and less than 75 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the rough. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2380)