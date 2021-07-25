×
Approach > 275 yards (RTP)

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average -.479

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG RTP
1 1 Aaron Wise 68 -.833
2 2 Jason Kokrak 79 -.813
T3 T9 Ryan Brehm 56 -.800
T3 T3 Cameron Smith 73 -.800
T3 T7 Michael Kim 69 -.800
T3 T3 Max Homa 81 -.800
T3 18 Charles Howell III 70 -.800
8 6 Matt Jones 90 -.789
9 T7 Kevin Na 70 -.778
10 T3 Michael Gligic 80 -.765
T11 T9 Seamus Power 50 -.750
T11 T19 Fabián Gómez 54 -.750
T11 T9 Brandon Hagy 74 -.750
T11 T9 Jon Rahm 74 -.750
T11 T14 Adam Schenk 100 -.750
T16 T19 Louis Oosthuizen 69 -.733
T16 T14 Paul Casey 63 -.733
T16 T14 Brian Harman 91 -.733
19 T26 Scott Harrington 79 -.727
T20 T19 Ben Taylor 48 -.714
T20 T19 Tim Wilkinson 46 -.714
T20 T19 Peter Malnati 78 -.714
23 T24 Sepp Straka 94 -.697
24 17 Luke List 85 -.692
25 T24 Doug Ghim 84 -.684
T26 T26 Xander Schauffele 67 -.667
T26 T26 Matt Wallace 59 -.667
T26 T26 Collin Morikawa 69 -.667
T26 T9 Aaron Baddeley 54 -.667
T26 T26 Jim Herman 60 -.667
T26 T32 Cam Davis 82 -.667
T26 T32 Brandt Snedeker 82 -.667
33 T26 Lanto Griffin 89 -.654
34 34 Tom Lewis 82 -.647
35 35 Jason Day 66 -.643
T36 36 Ben Martin 48 -.636
T36 T44 Martin Trainer 59 -.636
T36 69 Chase Seiffert 78 -.636
T39 T37 Mark Anderson 54 -.625
T39 T37 Cameron Tringale 86 -.625
T39 T37 Abraham Ancer 85 -.625
42 49 Patrick Reed 73 -.615
43 41 Henrik Norlander 86 -.613
T44 T42 Brooks Koepka 52 -.611
T44 T42 Nick Taylor 88 -.611
T46 T50 Vincent Whaley 82 -.600
T46 T63 Jhonattan Vegas 80 -.600
T46 T44 Branden Grace 73 -.600
49 T54 Tony Finau 81 -.591
T50 T61 Bo Hoag 87 -.588
T50 47 Phil Mickelson 64 -.588
52 48 Scottie Scheffler 93 -.586
53 T44 Matthew Wolff 52 -.583
T54 T50 C.T. Pan 76 -.579
T54 T37 Harry Higgs 70 -.579
56 T52 Sebastián Muñoz 93 -.577
T57 T54 Brian Gay 64 -.571
T57 T54 Rory McIlroy 61 -.571
T57 T54 Anirban Lahiri 60 -.571
T57 T54 Nelson Ledesma 46 -.571
T57 T89 Camilo Villegas 73 -.571
T57 T73 Rob Oppenheim 74 -.571
63 60 Matthew NeSmith 86 -.567
T64 T61 Webb Simpson 61 -.563
T64 T89 Patrick Rodgers 100 -.563
66 T70 Beau Hossler 86 -.560
T67 T63 Robert Streb 70 -.556
T67 T54 Erik van Rooyen 65 -.556
T67 T63 Ian Poulter 68 -.556
T67 T126 David Hearn 68 -.556
71 68 Alex Noren 78 -.552
72 T63 Satoshi Kodaira 74 -.550
T73 T70 Harris English 79 -.545
T73 T70 Doc Redman 76 -.545
75 T73 Will Zalatoris 82 -.538
T76 T89 K.H. Lee 94 -.536
T76 T52 Adam Long 83 -.536
T76 76 Pat Perez 96 -.536
T79 77 Adam Scott 62 -.533
T79 T89 Ryan Armour 76 -.533
81 78 Si Woo Kim 83 -.531
T82 T79 Patrick Cantlay 69 -.529
T82 T79 Mackenzie Hughes 82 -.529
T82 T79 Corey Conners 91 -.529
T82 T79 Zach Johnson 78 -.529
T86 T84 Bubba Watson 71 -.526
T86 T108 Gary Woodland 64 -.526
T86 T84 Russell Knox 88 -.526
T86 T84 Martin Laird 74 -.526
90 T63 Scott Brown 80 -.524
91 88 Hideki Matsuyama 78 -.517
T92 T79 Brian Stuard 100 -.500
T92 T113 Andrew Landry 64 -.500
T92 T84 Roger Sloan 78 -.500
T92 T89 John Huh 56 -.500
T92 T126 Joseph Bramlett 78 -.500
T92 T89 Hudson Swafford 70 -.500
T92 T89 Kris Ventura 72 -.500
T92 T89 Sungjae Im 107 -.500
T92 T89 Tyler Duncan 90 -.500
T92 T73 Hank Lebioda 70 -.500
T92 T186 Jonathan Byrd 44 -.500
T92 T89 Francesco Molinari 42 -.500
T92 T135 Cameron Percy 77 -.500
T92 T89 Ryan Palmer 71 -.500
T92 T89 Josh Teater 50 -.500
107 T103 J.T. Poston 83 -.483
108 T103 Carlos Ortiz 83 -.481
109 115 Andrew Putnam 85 -.480
110 105 Rory Sabbatini 71 -.478
111 106 Kevin Streelman 90 -.476
T112 T137 Scott Stallings 76 -.474
T112 107 Patton Kizzire 92 -.474
T114 T108 Danny Lee 61 -.471
T114 T110 Denny McCarthy 86 -.471
116 125 Robby Shelton 80 -.469
T117 T110 Nate Lashley 72 -.467
T117 T110 Talor Gooch 87 -.467
119 T153 Chez Reavie 80 -.462
120 T116 Keegan Bradley 82 -.458
T121 T89 Sung Kang 84 -.455
T121 T126 Brice Garnett 90 -.455
T121 T116 Tom Hoge 88 -.455
T121 T116 Justin Rose 50 -.455
125 T126 Mark Hubbard 94 -.448
T126 T120 Brendan Steele 78 -.444
T126 T120 Sebastian Cappelen 54 -.444
T128 T122 Dylan Frittelli 72 -.438
T128 T155 Emiliano Grillo 90 -.438
T128 T126 Michael Thompson 74 -.438
T128 T122 Daniel Berger 71 -.438
132 124 Viktor Hovland 74 -.435
T133 T126 Austin Cook 72 -.429
T133 T132 Sergio Garcia 65 -.429
T133 T113 Sean O'Hair 49 -.429
136 T132 Kevin Kisner 69 -.421
T137 T116 Brendon Todd 87 -.417
T137 T135 Danny Willett 51 -.417
139 T137 Sam Burns 72 -.412
140 139 Jordan Spieth 76 -.407
T141 T132 Bronson Burgoon 70 -.400
T141 T140 Sam Ryder 84 -.400
T141 T140 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 -.400
T141 T140 D.J. Trahan 66 -.400
T141 152 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 -.400
T146 T143 Russell Henley 75 -.385
T146 T143 Joaquin Niemann 89 -.385
T148 T146 Kevin Tway 60 -.375
T148 T146 Rhein Gibson 56 -.375
T148 T146 Tyrrell Hatton 57 -.375
T148 T146 Bryson DeChambeau 67 -.375
T148 T177 Michael Gellerman 47 -.375
T148 158 Jimmy Walker 74 -.375
T154 T155 Lee Westwood 53 -.357
T154 T143 Wyndham Clark 78 -.357
T154 T155 Will Gordon 88 -.357
T154 T167 Chris Kirk 78 -.357
T154 151 Richy Werenski 84 -.357
159 T159 Charl Schwartzel 82 -.346
T160 T159 Padraig Harrington 44 -.333
T160 T167 Stewart Cink 74 -.333
T160 T153 Keith Mitchell 76 -.333
T160 T164 Maverick McNealy 72 -.333
164 163 Kramer Hickok 65 -.316
T165 T164 Cameron Champ 67 -.313
T165 T159 Matt Kuchar 67 -.313
T165 T164 Billy Horschel 81 -.313
T165 T177 Kyle Stanley 90 -.313
169 T167 Tommy Fleetwood 57 -.308
170 170 Lucas Glover 86 -.304
T171 T171 Scott Piercy 73 -.300
T171 T146 Bo Van Pelt 72 -.300
T171 T171 Charley Hoffman 95 -.300
T171 T171 Bill Haas 44 -.300
T171 T171 Byeong Hun An 82 -.300
T176 T175 Henrik Stenson 47 -.294
T176 T175 Marc Leishman 71 -.294
T178 T196 Nick Watney 56 -.286
T178 T177 Vaughn Taylor 80 -.286
T178 T177 Troy Merritt 98 -.286
T178 T202 Chris Baker 54 -.286
T178 T186 Chesson Hadley 68 -.286
T178 T177 J.J. Spaun 72 -.286
T184 T182 Kelly Kraft 44 -.273
T184 T182 Tyler McCumber 62 -.273
T186 T184 Xinjun Zhang 68 -.267
T186 T184 Shane Lowry 67 -.267
T188 T186 Justin Thomas 71 -.250
T188 T186 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 -.250
T188 T186 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 -.250
191 T194 Joel Dahmen 78 -.238
192 T186 Luke Donald 54 -.235
T193 193 Dustin Johnson 61 -.231
T193 T202 Adam Hadwin 82 -.231
T195 T159 Rafael Campos 58 -.200
T195 T194 Harold Varner III 80 -.200
T197 T196 Jamie Lovemark 42 -.167
T197 T196 J.B. Holmes 50 -.167
199 201 James Hahn 64 -.154
200 199 Ryan Moore 44 -.143
201 T202 Kevin Stadler 43 -.133
202 200 Grayson Murray 53 -.091
203 T202 Rickie Fowler 76 -.071
T204 T202 K.J. Choi 52 E
T204 T202 Hunter Mahan 59 E
206 208 Jason Dufner 84 +.111

The average relative to par score when an approach shot is hit from a distance greater than or equal to 275 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the fairway or tee box on a par 3. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2379)