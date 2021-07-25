×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Approaches from 250-275 yards (Rgh)

Approaches from 250-275 yards (Rgh)

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 79' 0"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) # OF ATTEMPTS RELATIVE TO PAR
1 1 Luke Donald 54 30' 8" 30.667 1 E
2 2 Brooks Koepka 52 34' 8" 34.667 1 -1
3 3 Danny Willett 51 39' 8" 39.667 1 E
4 4 Patrick Cantlay 69 40' 4" 40.333 1 E
5 6 Joel Dahmen 78 45' 2" 225.833 5 -3
6 8 Roger Sloan 78 48' 1" 144.167 3 -2
7 9 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 48' 11" 195.583 4 -1
8 5 Nelson Ledesma 46 49' 9" 248.833 5 -3
9 10 Aaron Baddeley 54 52' 3" 209.083 4 -2
10 11 Hunter Mahan 59 53' 4" 213.417 4 -5
11 13 Jim Herman 60 55' 0" 164.917 3 E
12 92 Chris Baker 54 55' 5" 166.250 3 -1
13 12 Jhonattan Vegas 80 56' 4" 450.333 8 -3
14 14 J.T. Poston 83 56' 11" 626.083 11 -7
15 15 Xander Schauffele 67 57' 4" 229.333 4 -4
16 16 Sebastián Muñoz 93 57' 10" 520.250 9 -5
17 17 Brian Harman 91 58' 6" 350.917 6 -2
18 18 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 58' 8" 703.833 12 -5
19 19 Sebastian Cappelen 54 58' 10" 176.500 3 -2
20 T40 Brice Garnett 90 59' 4" 415.583 7 -3
T21 T20 Xinjun Zhang 68 59' 10" 478.667 8 -4
T21 T20 Daniel Berger 71 59' 10" 299.000 5 -1
23 22 Mark Anderson 54 60' 0" 180.083 3 -1
24 23 Dustin Johnson 61 60' 3" 241.083 4 -4
25 24 Rory Sabbatini 71 61' 8" 370.167 6 -3
26 7 Chez Reavie 80 61' 10" 185.417 3 -2
27 25 Bill Haas 44 62' 2" 248.583 4 -1
T28 T26 J.B. Holmes 50 62' 6" 499.833 8 -4
T28 T26 Kevin Stadler 43 62' 6" 249.917 4 -1
30 28 Kevin Na 70 62' 8" 250.667 4 E
31 29 Byeong Hun An 82 63' 3" 948.417 15 -3
T32 T30 Harris English 79 63' 5" 380.333 6 -6
T32 T30 Charley Hoffman 95 63' 5" 697.333 11 -7
34 32 Adam Long 83 63' 6" 63.500 1 -1
35 33 Denny McCarthy 86 63' 7" 444.917 7 -2
36 34 Andrew Landry 64 63' 10" 319.250 5 -2
37 35 Si Woo Kim 83 65' 0" 650.167 10 -4
38 37 Bronson Burgoon 70 65' 4" 195.917 3 -1
39 38 Matt Kuchar 67 65' 5" 196.250 3 -4
40 39 Jonathan Byrd 44 65' 9" 262.833 4 -1
41 T40 Emiliano Grillo 90 66' 0" 527.750 8 +2
T42 78 Brandon Hagy 74 66' 2" 397.000 6 -4
T42 42 Will Gordon 88 66' 2" 330.917 5 -3
44 43 Matt Jones 90 66' 4" 265.333 4 -3
45 44 Ben Martin 48 66' 5" 332.250 5 -3
46 49 Bubba Watson 71 66' 7" 599.000 9 -5
47 45 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 66' 11" 401.667 6 -2
48 46 Paul Casey 63 67' 0" 334.833 5 -4
49 T114 Peter Malnati 78 67' 6" 337.583 5 -3
50 47 Jordan Spieth 76 67' 7" 337.750 5 -3
51 48 Lucas Glover 86 67' 10" 678.500 10 -6
52 T67 Richy Werenski 84 67' 11" 543.583 8 -1
53 50 Sungjae Im 107 68' 3" 819.083 12 -7
54 51 Jon Rahm 74 68' 6" 205.583 3 -3
55 52 Doug Ghim 84 68' 8" 480.917 7 -4
56 53 Russell Henley 75 68' 10" 412.917 6 -3
57 60 John Huh 56 68' 11" 482.583 7 -3
58 54 Tony Finau 81 69' 0" 689.583 10 -5
59 56 Beau Hossler 86 69' 6" 903.333 13 -3
60 57 Rob Oppenheim 74 69' 7" 278.250 4 -4
61 58 Gary Woodland 64 70' 5" 492.833 7 -2
62 83 Mark Hubbard 94 70' 8" 423.750 6 -4
63 55 Scott Piercy 73 70' 9" 636.833 9 -5
64 59 Rafael Campos 58 70' 10" 354.167 5 -2
T65 T61 Grayson Murray 53 71' 3" 427.417 6 -3
T65 T61 Jason Day 66 71' 3" 356.333 5 -3
67 79 Keith Mitchell 76 71' 5" 713.750 10 -6
68 63 C.T. Pan 76 71' 10" 646.167 9 -5
69 64 Justin Thomas 71 72' 0" 288.083 4 -3
70 65 Cameron Tringale 86 72' 4" 651.167 9 -6
71 T71 Luke List 85 72' 10" 1,092.167 15 -9
72 T67 Talor Gooch 87 73' 1" 584.667 8 -7
73 69 Danny Lee 61 73' 3" 659.167 9 -4
74 T161 Chesson Hadley 68 73' 5" 293.750 4 -2
75 70 Fabián Gómez 54 73' 6" 220.583 3 -2
76 T71 Anirban Lahiri 60 73' 7" 809.417 11 -3
77 73 Carlos Ortiz 83 73' 8" 810.583 11 -5
78 74 Adam Hadwin 82 73' 11" 295.667 4 -2
79 75 Collin Morikawa 69 74' 0" 296.000 4 -1
80 77 Will Zalatoris 82 74' 4" 520.250 7 -6
81 80 Kevin Kisner 69 74' 9" 149.417 2 E
82 81 Nick Watney 56 74' 11" 299.583 4 -2
83 82 Henrik Norlander 86 75' 0" 599.833 8 -3
84 84 Patrick Rodgers 100 75' 3" 601.917 8 -5
85 85 Mackenzie Hughes 82 75' 5" 452.583 6 -5
86 86 Bo Hoag 87 75' 6" 377.583 5 -3
87 87 Scott Brown 80 75' 9" 681.833 9 -1
T88 T88 Charl Schwartzel 82 76' 0" 683.667 9 -5
T88 T88 Kelly Kraft 44 76' 0" 380.167 5 -2
90 90 Cam Davis 82 76' 1" 912.500 12 -7
91 T119 Patton Kizzire 92 76' 3" 838.583 11 -6
92 91 Phil Mickelson 64 76' 5" 535.000 7 -4
93 122 Robby Shelton 80 76' 6" 612.000 8 -8
94 93 Billy Horschel 81 76' 9" 230.167 3 E
95 95 Tom Hoge 88 77' 1" 847.750 11 -5
96 66 K.H. Lee 94 77' 2" 1,003.250 13 -6
97 96 Ryan Moore 44 77' 5" 309.750 4 -3
98 94 Sam Ryder 84 77' 6" 852.917 11 -2
T99 T97 J.J. Spaun 72 77' 11" 389.500 5 -3
T99 T97 Charles Howell III 70 77' 11" 311.583 4 -3
101 99 Max Homa 81 78' 1" 624.667 8 -2
T102 T100 Adam Schenk 100 78' 3" 547.500 7 -2
T102 T100 Scottie Scheffler 93 78' 3" 313.083 4 -3
T102 T100 Seamus Power 50 78' 3" 391.167 5 -4
T105 T104 Brendan Steele 78 78' 11" 710.083 9 -4
T105 T104 Aaron Wise 68 78' 11" 1,420.167 18 -9
107 196 Ben Taylor 48 79' 0" 237.083 3 E
108 106 Sean O'Hair 49 79' 1" 553.583 7 -5
109 T132 Chase Seiffert 78 79' 2" 474.833 6 -2
110 107 Austin Cook 72 79' 5" 556.000 7 -4
111 108 Martin Laird 74 79' 6" 318.083 4 -1
112 109 Martin Trainer 59 79' 7" 477.417 6 -4
113 110 Patrick Reed 73 79' 9" 956.917 12 -3
114 131 Tyler McCumber 62 79' 10" 638.333 8 E
115 111 Joseph Bramlett 78 79' 11" 718.917 9 -4
116 112 Cameron Smith 73 80' 2" 721.417 9 -4
117 113 Sam Burns 72 80' 3" 722.167 9 -5
T118 202 Michael Gellerman 47 80' 7" 161.083 2 -2
T118 T114 Nick Taylor 88 80' 7" 564.000 7 -2
T120 T116 Adam Scott 62 80' 10" 242.417 3 -1
T120 T116 Scott Harrington 79 80' 10" 485.000 6 -3
122 118 Ryan Palmer 71 81' 1" 729.417 9 -7
T123 T119 Kramer Hickok 65 81' 2" 405.667 5 -4
T123 T119 Michael Kim 69 81' 2" 567.917 7 -5
125 103 Kris Ventura 72 81' 7" 897.417 11 -6
T126 T123 Alex Noren 78 81' 10" 736.750 9 -6
T126 T123 Sung Kang 84 81' 10" 654.583 8 -5
128 125 Robert Streb 70 82' 1" 410.500 5 -1
129 126 Erik van Rooyen 65 82' 9" 413.583 5 -1
130 127 Kevin Streelman 90 83' 4" 333.333 4 -1
131 128 Russell Knox 88 83' 6" 751.250 9 +2
132 129 Jason Kokrak 79 83' 8" 502.167 6 -2
133 130 Ian Poulter 68 83' 10" 167.583 2 -1
134 76 Keegan Bradley 82 83' 11" 503.583 6 -4
135 T132 Brian Stuard 100 84' 2" 504.917 6 -2
136 134 Ryan Armour 76 84' 3" 168.417 2 -1
137 135 Brandt Snedeker 82 84' 5" 759.750 9 -9
138 184 Matthew Wolff 52 84' 8" 338.750 4 -3
139 136 Tommy Fleetwood 57 85' 10" 171.667 2 -1
140 137 Doc Redman 76 85' 11" 429.417 5 -2
141 138 Tom Lewis 82 86' 1" 602.750 7 -2
142 139 Corey Conners 91 86' 8" 433.417 5 -1
143 140 Maverick McNealy 72 86' 9" 607.083 7 -2
144 141 Bryson DeChambeau 67 86' 10" 607.917 7 -3
145 142 Michael Gligic 80 87' 5" 786.417 9 -3
146 144 Rory McIlroy 61 87' 11" 263.667 3 -2
147 143 Nate Lashley 72 88' 3" 353.083 4 -1
148 145 Tyrrell Hatton 57 88' 6" 265.417 3 +1
149 155 Pat Perez 96 88' 8" 709.250 8 E
150 146 Chris Kirk 78 88' 9" 532.583 6 -4
151 147 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 89' 0" 623.083 7 -4
T152 148 Francesco Molinari 42 89' 1" 356.333 4 -1
T152 181 Tyler Duncan 90 89' 1" 1,247.500 14 -5
154 164 Andrew Putnam 85 89' 2" 534.833 6 -2
T155 T149 Scott Stallings 76 89' 4" 804.000 9 -5
T155 T149 Justin Rose 50 89' 4" 535.750 6 -2
157 151 D.J. Trahan 66 89' 5" 536.417 6 +1
158 152 Webb Simpson 61 89' 7" 537.667 6 E
159 T153 Harry Higgs 70 89' 8" 1,075.917 12 -7
160 156 Louis Oosthuizen 69 90' 2" 270.583 3 -1
161 157 Marc Leishman 71 90' 3" 451.333 5 -5
162 T165 Kevin Tway 60 90' 7" 452.750 5 -2
163 158 Lee Westwood 53 91' 1" 1,001.833 11 -3
164 159 Matthew NeSmith 86 91' 2" 638.417 7 -3
165 160 Matt Wallace 59 91' 5" 274.333 3 -1
166 T161 Joaquin Niemann 89 91' 11" 551.250 6 -3
167 163 Sergio Garcia 65 92' 0" 644.083 7 -4
168 T165 Satoshi Kodaira 74 92' 4" 738.417 8 -5
169 185 James Hahn 64 92' 7" 277.667 3 +1
170 167 Padraig Harrington 44 92' 9" 463.750 5 -1
171 168 Jason Dufner 84 93' 2" 465.833 5 -3
172 169 Branden Grace 73 93' 8" 561.833 6 E
173 170 Viktor Hovland 74 94' 7" 1,040.083 11 -3
174 171 Vincent Whaley 82 94' 9" 1,041.833 11 -4
175 172 Cameron Champ 67 94' 10" 664.083 7 -1
176 173 Brendon Todd 87 95' 1" 285.167 3 E
177 174 Ryan Brehm 56 95' 5" 667.750 7 -4
178 175 Michael Thompson 74 95' 9" 95.750 1 E
179 176 Harold Varner III 80 96' 3" 673.667 7 -1
180 T153 Rhein Gibson 56 96' 5" 482.000 5 -1
181 177 Sepp Straka 94 96' 7" 482.917 5 -2
182 178 Hideki Matsuyama 78 96' 9" 774.000 8 -3
183 179 Lanto Griffin 89 96' 10" 484.333 5 -2
184 180 Henrik Stenson 47 98' 0" 391.833 4 -2
185 182 Troy Merritt 98 98' 11" 791.083 8 -4
186 183 Cameron Percy 77 99' 3" 694.833 7 -2
187 186 Brian Gay 64 100' 7" 603.667 6 -2
188 187 Rickie Fowler 76 100' 9" 705.083 7 -3
189 188 K.J. Choi 52 101' 9" 203.500 2 E
T190 T189 Jamie Lovemark 42 102' 0" 714.000 7 -5
T190 T189 Shane Lowry 67 102' 0" 305.917 3 -1
192 191 Hudson Swafford 70 103' 2" 515.917 5 -3
193 192 Camilo Villegas 73 105' 6" 949.333 9 -5
194 193 Kyle Stanley 90 107' 10" 862.833 8 -1
195 194 Zach Johnson 78 108' 10" 326.417 3 E
196 195 Dylan Frittelli 72 109' 3" 546.333 5 E
197 197 Bo Van Pelt 72 112' 9" 451.000 4 -3
T198 198 Stewart Cink 74 113' 6" 340.417 3 E
T198 T203 Josh Teater 50 113' 6" 226.917 2 E
200 201 Jimmy Walker 74 115' 8" 809.500 7 -1
T201 200 Hank Lebioda 70 117' 1" 117.083 1 -1
T201 199 Wyndham Clark 78 117' 1" 1,053.917 9 -8
203 T203 Vaughn Taylor 80 136' 5" 272.750 2 -1

The average distance the ball comes to rest from the hole in feet when a player hits his approach from a distance greater than or equal to 250 yards and less than 275 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the Rough. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2374)