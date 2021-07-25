×
Approaches from 225-250 yards (Rgh)

Approaches from 225-250 yards (Rgh)

Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 71' 7"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) # OF ATTEMPTS RELATIVE TO PAR
1 1 Brice Garnett 90 39' 1" 156.333 4 -2
2 2 Branden Grace 73 44' 9" 223.833 5 -3
3 3 Ben Martin 48 46' 2" 230.667 5 -4
4 4 Justin Thomas 71 48' 0" 335.750 7 -5
T5 T5 Nelson Ledesma 46 48' 6" 145.583 3 -1
T5 T5 Michael Gellerman 47 48' 6" 339.250 7 -1
7 7 Daniel Berger 71 50' 0" 500.250 10 -5
8 T17 Louis Oosthuizen 69 50' 9" 355.250 7 -5
9 9 Doug Ghim 84 51' 5" 360.167 7 +2
10 10 Maverick McNealy 72 51' 10" 310.917 6 +2
T11 T11 Lucas Glover 86 52' 6" 367.500 7 +1
T11 T11 D.J. Trahan 66 52' 6" 367.500 7 -5
13 13 Padraig Harrington 44 52' 9" 158.167 3 +1
14 14 Tony Finau 81 53' 7" 375.083 7 -6
15 15 Erik van Rooyen 65 53' 11" 538.833 10 -2
16 16 Harold Varner III 80 54' 1" 432.917 8 -4
T17 31 Byeong Hun An 82 54' 2" 487.750 9 E
T17 8 Aaron Baddeley 54 54' 2" 758.583 14 -3
19 T17 Henrik Stenson 47 54' 7" 109.167 2 -1
T20 T19 K.J. Choi 52 54' 9" 492.583 9 E
T20 T19 Sepp Straka 94 54' 9" 930.250 17 -6
22 21 Adam Scott 62 55' 0" 329.750 6 -2
T23 T22 Seamus Power 50 55' 2" 220.667 4 +1
T23 T22 Corey Conners 91 55' 2" 220.750 4 -1
25 25 Jhonattan Vegas 80 55' 4" 664.000 12 -6
26 26 Russell Henley 75 55' 11" 782.500 14 -3
27 27 Brooks Koepka 52 56' 0" 335.917 6 -5
28 28 Carlos Ortiz 83 56' 3" 337.417 6 +1
29 29 Russell Knox 88 56' 4" 225.417 4 +1
30 30 Ben Taylor 48 56' 5" 338.417 6 -5
31 T32 Ian Poulter 68 57' 3" 400.500 7 -4
32 T32 Keith Mitchell 76 57' 5" 631.500 11 -8
33 34 Satoshi Kodaira 74 57' 11" 173.750 3 -3
T34 T35 James Hahn 64 58' 0" 115.917 2 -2
T34 T35 Martin Trainer 59 58' 0" 348.083 6 -2
T36 37 Hank Lebioda 70 58' 4" 233.250 4 -3
T36 T50 Kevin Stadler 43 58' 4" 349.833 6 +1
38 T22 Scott Brown 80 58' 5" 934.083 16 E
39 38 Sergio Garcia 65 58' 10" 705.500 12 -4
40 40 Robby Shelton 80 59' 4" 355.917 6 -1
41 41 Cam Davis 82 59' 5" 772.917 13 -7
42 42 Matt Jones 90 59' 7" 476.667 8 -5
43 43 Kevin Na 70 59' 8" 537.000 9 +1
44 54 J.T. Poston 83 59' 11" 718.833 12 E
45 44 Grayson Murray 53 60' 0" 300.083 5 -1
46 45 Bryson DeChambeau 67 60' 3" 361.333 6 -3
47 46 Luke Donald 54 60' 11" 426.167 7 -3
48 47 Andrew Landry 64 61' 1" 305.417 5 -2
49 48 Brendan Steele 78 61' 2" 734.417 12 -3
50 49 Chris Kirk 78 61' 3" 980.083 16 -5
51 T50 Vaughn Taylor 80 61' 5" 491.000 8 +1
52 52 Sam Burns 72 61' 11" 619.250 10 -7
53 53 Sung Kang 84 62' 8" 814.500 13 -4
54 55 Mackenzie Hughes 82 63' 2" 757.833 12 -5
55 56 Beau Hossler 86 63' 4" 760.167 12 -2
56 57 J.J. Spaun 72 63' 5" 380.250 6 -2
T57 T58 Bronson Burgoon 70 63' 7" 889.583 14 -6
T57 T58 Jason Dufner 84 63' 7" 381.333 6 -2
59 60 Tom Lewis 82 63' 8" 955.000 15 -7
60 39 Patton Kizzire 92 64' 1" 576.667 9 -6
61 80 Cameron Tringale 86 64' 4" 643.167 10 -2
62 61 Cameron Smith 73 64' 10" 518.583 8 -6
63 T62 Ryan Moore 44 65' 0" 389.917 6 -1
64 64 Josh Teater 50 65' 1" 130.167 2 -1
T65 T65 Luke List 85 65' 2" 781.833 12 -4
T65 T65 Charles Howell III 70 65' 2" 782.333 12 -4
T67 T67 Brian Harman 91 65' 3" 521.917 8 -2
T67 T67 Andrew Putnam 85 65' 3" 587.083 9 E
69 69 Rory McIlroy 61 65' 5" 719.417 11 -5
70 127 Austin Cook 72 65' 6" 392.917 6 E
T71 T70 Xander Schauffele 67 65' 7" 524.750 8 -1
T71 T70 Henrik Norlander 86 65' 7" 655.750 10 E
T71 T70 Scott Stallings 76 65' 7" 655.750 10 -1
74 T76 Jimmy Walker 74 65' 8" 1,247.167 19 -4
75 73 Nate Lashley 72 65' 9" 854.417 13 -2
76 75 Ryan Brehm 56 66' 0" 726.250 11 -4
77 74 Si Woo Kim 83 66' 3" 927.250 14 -3
78 T90 K.H. Lee 94 66' 5" 731.000 11 -2
79 T76 John Huh 56 66' 6" 266.000 4 E
80 78 Bo Van Pelt 72 66' 7" 266.333 4 E
81 79 Viktor Hovland 74 66' 8" 733.333 11 -5
T82 T81 Nick Watney 56 67' 2" 403.083 6 -2
T82 T81 Adam Long 83 67' 2" 403.167 6 +4
84 83 Scottie Scheffler 93 67' 3" 739.583 11 -4
85 84 Talor Gooch 87 67' 5" 674.000 10 +1
86 85 Doc Redman 76 67' 6" 405.000 6 -4
T87 T86 Lanto Griffin 89 67' 7" 810.500 12 -4
T87 T86 Rickie Fowler 76 67' 7" 540.500 8 -4
89 88 Martin Laird 74 67' 9" 338.583 5 -3
90 89 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 67' 10" 135.583 2 +2
91 T90 Tom Hoge 88 67' 11" 1,221.917 18 E
92 92 Tyrrell Hatton 57 68' 0" 339.917 5 -2
93 93 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 68' 1" 476.833 7 +1
94 94 Matthew Wolff 52 68' 2" 1,022.667 15 -6
95 95 Tommy Fleetwood 57 68' 3" 546.250 8 -2
96 96 Charl Schwartzel 82 68' 4" 615.083 9 -4
97 97 Bo Hoag 87 68' 5" 752.750 11 -4
98 98 J.B. Holmes 50 68' 6" 822.417 12 -9
99 99 Harris English 79 68' 7" 960.083 14 -3
100 100 Cameron Champ 67 68' 9" 275.083 4 -1
101 101 Hudson Swafford 70 69' 0" 621.083 9 -5
102 102 Pat Perez 96 69' 7" 765.083 11 -4
103 103 Will Gordon 88 69' 8" 836.083 12 -7
104 104 Keegan Bradley 82 69' 11" 838.667 12 -5
105 T105 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 70' 4" 633.167 9 -2
106 107 Dylan Frittelli 72 70' 5" 493.167 7 -3
107 110 Matthew NeSmith 86 71' 4" 927.667 13 -6
108 111 Hideki Matsuyama 78 71' 7" 1,073.583 15 E
109 109 Roger Sloan 78 71' 8" 859.667 12 -5
110 112 Cameron Percy 77 71' 9" 502.500 7 -2
111 113 Ryan Armour 76 71' 10" 359.167 5 E
T112 T114 Brian Stuard 100 72' 0" 648.333 9 +3
T112 T114 Kramer Hickok 65 72' 0" 359.833 5 -3
114 116 Anirban Lahiri 60 72' 2" 505.000 7 -3
T115 117 Abraham Ancer 85 72' 9" 799.917 11 -4
T115 121 Michael Kim 69 72' 9" 1,018.417 14 E
117 118 Adam Schenk 100 72' 11" 656.583 9 -6
T118 T119 Collin Morikawa 69 73' 1" 511.417 7 +1
T118 T119 Joel Dahmen 78 73' 1" 438.583 6 +2
T118 T105 Matt Kuchar 67 73' 1" 877.167 12 +2
121 134 Troy Merritt 98 73' 2" 731.750 10 -2
122 122 Kelly Kraft 44 73' 7" 220.750 3 +1
123 123 Jordan Spieth 76 73' 8" 1,105.583 15 -4
T124 T124 Charley Hoffman 95 73' 9" 737.250 10 -3
T124 T124 Max Homa 81 73' 9" 368.750 5 -3
126 T148 Camilo Villegas 73 73' 10" 812.083 11 E
127 126 Rafael Campos 58 73' 11" 739.250 10 -7
128 128 Robert Streb 70 74' 6" 372.667 5 E
129 129 Aaron Wise 68 75' 4" 602.500 8 -5
T130 T130 Sungjae Im 107 75' 6" 1,359.167 18 +8
T130 T130 Jonathan Byrd 44 75' 6" 75.500 1 E
132 132 Rory Sabbatini 71 76' 0" 759.583 10 +1
133 133 Danny Willett 51 76' 1" 456.583 6 E
134 135 Michael Gligic 80 76' 7" 689.583 9 -4
135 136 Jason Kokrak 79 76' 8" 690.000 9 -7
136 137 Tyler Duncan 90 76' 11" 846.500 11 -2
137 138 Patrick Rodgers 100 77' 0" 769.750 10 -5
138 139 Ryan Palmer 71 77' 1" 1,233.417 16 -5
139 141 Jim Herman 60 77' 10" 389.333 5 -1
140 142 Adam Hadwin 82 78' 0" 546.000 7 -1
141 143 Chase Seiffert 78 78' 1" 468.250 6 -2
142 144 Sam Ryder 84 78' 3" 391.417 5 -2
143 145 Emiliano Grillo 90 78' 4" 470.000 6 E
144 146 Phil Mickelson 64 78' 7" 942.500 12 -3
145 175 Kevin Tway 60 78' 9" 708.500 9 -4
T146 T148 Nick Taylor 88 79' 2" 1,029.083 13 E
T146 T148 Vincent Whaley 82 79' 2" 633.500 8 -1
T148 151 Joaquin Niemann 89 79' 3" 872.083 11 -3
T148 173 Bubba Watson 71 79' 3" 871.667 11 -3
T150 152 Stewart Cink 74 79' 6" 556.333 7 -3
T150 140 Michael Thompson 74 79' 6" 953.667 12 -3
152 193 Scott Piercy 73 79' 8" 557.667 7 +1
153 154 Brandt Snedeker 82 80' 2" 881.500 11 E
154 155 Sebastián Muñoz 93 80' 5" 1,125.917 14 -4
T155 T156 Fabián Gómez 54 80' 8" 645.250 8 +2
T155 T156 Alex Noren 78 80' 8" 968.417 12 E
157 158 Jon Rahm 74 80' 10" 808.000 10 -2
158 159 Denny McCarthy 86 81' 0" 485.750 6 -4
159 T183 Joseph Bramlett 78 81' 2" 1,055.500 13 -5
T160 T160 Xinjun Zhang 68 81' 3" 649.917 8 -1
T160 T160 Paul Casey 63 81' 3" 650.083 8 -5
162 162 Sean O'Hair 49 81' 5" 569.917 7 -3
163 163 Mark Hubbard 94 81' 6" 814.833 10 +1
164 164 Francesco Molinari 42 81' 7" 244.833 3 -1
165 T62 David Hearn 68 81' 8" 571.833 7 +1
166 182 Kris Ventura 72 81' 9" 490.583 6 -3
167 165 Lee Westwood 53 81' 11" 491.333 6 -3
168 166 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 82' 2" 739.250 9 E
169 170 Hunter Mahan 59 82' 5" 659.500 8 E
170 167 Billy Horschel 81 82' 7" 577.833 7 -3
171 168 Will Zalatoris 82 83' 2" 581.917 7 -1
172 169 Zach Johnson 78 83' 4" 1,000.250 12 +2
173 147 Mark Anderson 54 83' 7" 668.500 8 -4
T174 153 Patrick Reed 73 83' 9" 502.333 6 +1
T174 T171 Jamie Lovemark 42 83' 9" 502.500 6 -2
176 T171 Brian Gay 64 83' 10" 754.417 9 +4
177 174 Chesson Hadley 68 84' 2" 1,094.167 13 -7
178 176 Wyndham Clark 78 84' 6" 1,436.000 17 -7
179 177 Marc Leishman 71 84' 11" 1,019.250 12 E
180 178 Tyler McCumber 62 85' 0" 1,274.750 15 -2
181 179 Harry Higgs 70 85' 1" 850.667 10 -3
182 180 Tim Wilkinson 46 85' 5" 341.500 4 E
183 181 Richy Werenski 84 85' 7" 513.417 6 +1
184 T183 Scott Harrington 79 86' 4" 777.250 9 +1
185 186 Bill Haas 44 86' 11" 347.583 4 -3
186 187 Rob Oppenheim 74 87' 0" 782.667 9 -2
187 188 Patrick Cantlay 69 88' 3" 353.083 4 -1
188 189 Chris Baker 54 89' 4" 536.000 6 +1
189 190 Danny Lee 61 89' 5" 715.500 8 -3
190 191 Jason Day 66 89' 6" 805.583 9 -4
191 192 Peter Malnati 78 90' 0" 539.750 6 +2
192 194 C.T. Pan 76 90' 9" 181.417 2 +1
193 195 Brendon Todd 87 91' 1" 637.500 7 +1
194 199 Gary Woodland 64 92' 0" 736.167 8 +1
T195 T196 Dustin Johnson 61 93' 1" 558.583 6 +1
T195 T196 Kyle Stanley 90 93' 1" 279.333 3 -1
197 198 Kevin Streelman 90 93' 7" 1,122.583 12 +5
198 200 Webb Simpson 61 95' 10" 479.167 5 -1
199 201 Brandon Hagy 74 98' 0" 1,274.333 13 -2
200 202 Justin Rose 50 98' 6" 98.500 1 -1
201 203 Shane Lowry 67 99' 3" 396.833 4 E
202 204 Matt Wallace 59 100' 3" 601.500 6 +2
203 205 Rhein Gibson 56 104' 1" 624.667 6 +1
204 206 Chez Reavie 80 105' 6" 421.833 4 +2
205 207 Kevin Kisner 69 106' 6" 212.917 2 -1
206 208 Sebastian Cappelen 54 108' 11" 653.667 6 -2

The average distance the ball comes to rest from the hole in feet when a player hits his approach from a distance greater than or equal to 225 yards and less than 250 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the Rough. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2373)