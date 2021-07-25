×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Approaches from > 100 yards (Rgh)

Approaches from > 100 yards (Rgh)

, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 48' 6"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) # OF ATTEMPTS RELATIVE TO PAR
T1 1 Aaron Baddeley 54 39' 3" 4,518.167 115 +10
T1 2 Nelson Ledesma 46 39' 3" 3,766.000 96 +10
3 5 Jonathan Byrd 44 40' 4" 3,067.250 76 -2
4 3 Stewart Cink 74 41' 2" 7,705.000 187 +10
5 4 Michael Gellerman 47 41' 4" 3,386.833 82 +6
6 8 Ben Martin 48 41' 8" 2,877.250 69 -6
7 T6 Cameron Percy 77 41' 11" 6,875.583 164 +12
8 T6 Hank Lebioda 70 42' 5" 6,403.667 151 +12
9 T9 Josh Teater 50 42' 7" 3,022.917 71 +3
10 T9 Russell Henley 75 42' 9" 7,272.500 170 +1
11 11 Emiliano Grillo 90 43' 4" 7,494.583 173 +8
12 19 Chase Seiffert 78 43' 7" 6,055.667 139 +3
13 T12 Anirban Lahiri 60 43' 8" 7,035.667 161 +5
14 14 Vaughn Taylor 80 43' 9" 5,910.750 135 +18
T15 T15 Charley Hoffman 95 43' 11" 10,274.750 234 -4
T15 T21 Dustin Johnson 61 43' 11" 6,320.167 144 +3
T15 T15 Austin Cook 72 43' 11" 7,507.750 171 +29
T15 T15 Sam Burns 72 43' 11" 7,856.583 179 E
T19 T25 Joel Dahmen 78 44' 1" 4,976.917 113 +18
T19 T21 Chez Reavie 80 44' 1" 5,417.250 123 +23
21 T12 Kyle Stanley 90 44' 2" 8,256.000 187 +16
T22 T15 Bo Hoag 87 44' 3" 9,033.333 204 -4
T22 T21 Grayson Murray 53 44' 3" 6,372.250 144 +38
24 28 Andrew Landry 64 44' 4" 6,776.833 153 +20
25 T32 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 44' 5" 8,402.583 189 +33
T26 T25 Seamus Power 50 44' 6" 3,874.167 87 -4
T26 T21 Peter Malnati 78 44' 6" 9,250.250 208 +23
T26 20 Adam Schenk 100 44' 6" 10,065.917 226 +13
29 T47 Camilo Villegas 73 44' 7" 10,073.667 226 +20
30 42 Jason Dufner 84 44' 10" 8,301.000 185 +23
T31 T29 Patrick Cantlay 69 45' 0" 7,329.583 163 +5
T31 27 Sam Ryder 84 45' 0" 8,824.167 196 +8
33 31 Abraham Ancer 85 45' 1" 6,669.833 148 +22
34 T32 Hunter Mahan 59 45' 3" 6,698.750 148 +18
35 37 Byeong Hun An 82 45' 4" 10,973.750 242 +35
T36 T44 Scott Stallings 76 45' 5" 8,625.583 190 +10
T36 T38 Brandt Snedeker 82 45' 5" 8,583.000 189 +15
T36 T32 Nick Watney 56 45' 5" 6,721.917 148 +7
39 36 Beau Hossler 86 45' 6" 9,370.500 206 +28
40 41 Webb Simpson 61 45' 7" 5,880.250 129 +10
T41 T52 Bronson Burgoon 70 45' 8" 8,121.750 178 +18
T41 T47 Russell Knox 88 45' 8" 8,716.333 191 +36
T41 T50 Kevin Tway 60 45' 8" 7,632.333 167 +7
T44 T38 James Hahn 64 45' 9" 6,127.917 134 +6
T44 T68 Chesson Hadley 68 45' 9" 7,639.500 167 +4
T44 T29 David Hearn 68 45' 9" 5,166.917 113 +16
T44 43 Brooks Koepka 52 45' 9" 5,807.250 127 +10
T48 T44 Kevin Stadler 43 45' 10" 3,893.167 85 +22
T48 T44 Jamie Lovemark 42 45' 10" 6,830.833 149 +5
50 T32 Rafael Campos 58 45' 11" 5,828.667 127 +3
T51 T47 Carlos Ortiz 83 46' 0" 8,644.417 188 +17
T51 T65 Ben Taylor 48 46' 0" 4,831.000 105 +16
T53 T38 Ryan Brehm 56 46' 1" 5,624.667 122 +2
T53 T60 Luke Donald 54 46' 1" 5,810.583 126 +20
55 T52 Wyndham Clark 78 46' 2" 11,726.583 254 -1
T56 54 Martin Trainer 59 46' 3" 7,813.417 169 +22
T56 T50 K.J. Choi 52 46' 3" 5,177.500 112 +28
T58 56 Rob Oppenheim 74 46' 4" 6,481.250 140 +17
T58 T79 Ryan Moore 44 46' 4" 4,219.083 91 +20
T58 T93 Louis Oosthuizen 69 46' 4" 6,304.167 136 +7
61 59 Matthew Wolff 52 46' 6" 7,202.167 155 +9
T62 T57 Collin Morikawa 69 46' 8" 5,598.167 120 +13
T62 T70 Vincent Whaley 82 46' 8" 8,906.583 191 +10
T62 T57 D.J. Trahan 66 46' 8" 6,812.750 146 +6
T65 T60 Ryan Palmer 71 46' 10" 8,342.750 178 +2
T65 75 Luke List 85 46' 10" 11,192.667 239 +15
T65 T60 Martin Laird 74 46' 10" 6,457.333 138 +17
T65 55 Keith Mitchell 76 46' 10" 8,987.583 192 +14
T69 64 J.B. Holmes 50 46' 11" 7,924.417 169 +5
T69 T65 Nate Lashley 72 46' 11" 8,157.417 174 +21
T71 T88 Chris Kirk 78 47' 0" 8,408.333 179 +5
T71 T68 Patton Kizzire 92 47' 0" 12,494.917 266 +9
T71 T65 Francesco Molinari 42 47' 0" 4,321.000 92 +10
T74 T84 Dylan Frittelli 72 47' 1" 9,132.750 194 +29
T74 T102 Roger Sloan 78 47' 1" 8,331.667 177 +8
T76 T70 C.T. Pan 76 47' 2" 9,095.500 193 +24
T76 T76 Charl Schwartzel 82 47' 2" 10,138.417 215 +7
T76 T70 Max Homa 81 47' 2" 8,200.583 174 +33
T79 74 Matt Jones 90 47' 3" 11,007.250 233 +19
T79 T88 Brian Stuard 100 47' 3" 8,177.000 173 +12
T79 T93 Patrick Reed 73 47' 3" 7,092.000 150 +21
82 T84 Bo Van Pelt 72 47' 4" 7,617.750 161 +18
83 T79 Doug Ghim 84 47' 5" 7,450.083 157 +19
T84 T70 Sepp Straka 94 47' 6" 11,820.333 249 +46
T84 T84 Brandon Hagy 74 47' 6" 9,877.833 208 +5
T84 T60 Ryan Armour 76 47' 6" 6,179.750 130 +14
T84 T76 Harry Higgs 70 47' 6" 10,552.083 222 +16
T84 T102 Keegan Bradley 82 47' 6" 8,597.667 181 +10
T84 T155 Chris Baker 54 47' 6" 4,417.417 93 +12
T84 T79 Tony Finau 81 47' 6" 8,934.000 188 +12
T91 T79 Jordan Spieth 76 47' 7" 9,986.167 210 +17
T91 T79 Kevin Streelman 90 47' 7" 9,000.500 189 +26
93 T88 Lanto Griffin 89 47' 8" 11,862.917 249 +34
94 87 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 47' 9" 5,157.583 108 +2
T95 105 Robby Shelton 80 47' 10" 10,388.583 217 +40
T95 T76 Will Gordon 88 47' 10" 10,096.333 211 +23
T95 T97 Scott Brown 80 47' 10" 9,655.333 202 +20
T95 T88 Padraig Harrington 44 47' 10" 4,403.167 92 +29
99 T102 Cam Davis 82 47' 11" 13,081.917 273 +22
T100 T93 Kramer Hickok 65 48' 0" 6,047.417 126 +9
T100 T93 Branden Grace 73 48' 0" 8,923.750 186 +10
T102 T97 Xinjun Zhang 68 48' 1" 7,689.417 160 +20
T102 T97 Joaquin Niemann 89 48' 1" 11,350.833 236 +14
T102 T97 Scottie Scheffler 93 48' 1" 8,505.167 177 +12
T102 T97 Talor Gooch 87 48' 1" 11,055.333 230 +13
106 T122 Erik van Rooyen 65 48' 2" 7,847.917 163 +27
T107 T106 Si Woo Kim 83 48' 4" 10,445.500 216 +11
T107 T115 Troy Merritt 98 48' 4" 11,206.917 232 +42
T107 114 Gary Woodland 64 48' 4" 8,122.417 168 +29
T107 T119 Tom Hoge 88 48' 4" 11,689.333 242 +38
T107 T106 Zach Johnson 78 48' 4" 10,239.667 212 +13
T112 113 Jhonattan Vegas 80 48' 5" 8,280.500 171 +7
T112 T108 Jim Herman 60 48' 5" 7,170.500 148 +26
T112 T108 Harold Varner III 80 48' 5" 9,627.667 199 +14
T112 T108 Will Zalatoris 82 48' 5" 9,631.083 199 +14
T112 T108 Bryson DeChambeau 67 48' 5" 9,056.750 187 +3
117 T115 Andrew Putnam 85 48' 6" 10,185.750 210 +24
T118 T108 Mark Anderson 54 48' 7" 3,937.250 81 +6
T118 T88 Tyler McCumber 62 48' 7" 7,676.583 158 +25
120 T119 Cameron Tringale 86 48' 8" 11,531.667 237 +10
T121 121 Pat Perez 96 48' 9" 9,990.083 205 +26
T121 T137 Sergio Garcia 65 48' 9" 7,752.000 159 +8
T123 T115 Phil Mickelson 64 48' 10" 8,941.583 183 +16
T123 T115 Justin Thomas 71 48' 10" 8,496.833 174 +4
125 T146 Rickie Fowler 76 48' 11" 8,458.917 173 +17
T126 T122 Shane Lowry 67 49' 1" 6,872.833 140 +16
T126 T152 Bubba Watson 71 49' 1" 8,201.083 167 +15
T126 T122 Daniel Berger 71 49' 1" 7,416.250 151 E
T129 T134 Patrick Rodgers 100 49' 2" 13,086.917 266 +13
T129 T122 Scott Piercy 73 49' 2" 8,702.083 177 +22
T129 T155 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 49' 2" 7,574.417 154 +20
T129 126 Tyrrell Hatton 57 49' 2" 5,262.583 107 +19
T129 T127 Michael Thompson 74 49' 2" 7,920.500 161 +11
T134 T127 Brendan Steele 78 49' 3" 8,517.250 173 +15
T134 T148 Joseph Bramlett 78 49' 3" 8,809.583 179 -1
T134 T127 Matthew NeSmith 86 49' 3" 9,953.583 202 +20
T134 T127 Corey Conners 91 49' 3" 7,483.500 152 +15
T134 T134 Maverick McNealy 72 49' 3" 7,882.750 160 +18
T139 T144 Adam Long 83 49' 4" 7,602.583 154 +35
T139 T127 K.H. Lee 94 49' 4" 11,940.083 242 +11
T139 154 Scott Harrington 79 49' 4" 8,976.417 182 +29
T139 T132 Paul Casey 63 49' 4" 5,328.083 108 +11
143 T134 Nick Taylor 88 49' 5" 10,618.333 215 +31
144 T148 Denny McCarthy 86 49' 6" 9,352.917 189 +7
T145 T139 Xander Schauffele 67 49' 7" 6,548.083 132 E
T145 T163 John Huh 56 49' 7" 6,492.167 131 +24
T147 T142 Hudson Swafford 70 49' 8" 7,652.833 154 +29
T147 T142 Rory Sabbatini 71 49' 8" 9,038.000 182 +19
T147 T137 J.T. Poston 83 49' 8" 12,162.833 245 +20
150 T144 Rory McIlroy 61 49' 9" 7,906.083 159 +9
T151 159 Fabián Gómez 54 49' 10" 4,934.417 99 +23
T151 T161 Tom Lewis 82 49' 10" 10,321.417 207 +34
T153 T132 Rhein Gibson 56 49' 11" 5,345.167 107 +6
T153 T148 Kevin Kisner 69 49' 11" 6,193.083 124 +9
T153 T148 Lucas Glover 86 49' 11" 9,235.083 185 +16
156 T152 Harris English 79 50' 0" 7,944.083 159 +7
T157 T174 Robert Streb 70 50' 1" 8,066.250 161 +16
T157 168 Jimmy Walker 74 50' 1" 13,629.333 272 +45
159 T155 Danny Lee 61 50' 2" 8,131.917 162 +16
T160 160 Henrik Norlander 86 50' 4" 9,519.667 189 +24
T160 T146 Kris Ventura 72 50' 4" 8,604.250 171 +26
162 T155 Michael Gligic 80 50' 6" 8,780.250 174 +23
T163 T163 Hideki Matsuyama 78 50' 7" 9,514.750 188 +25
T163 167 Sebastian Cappelen 54 50' 7" 6,174.000 122 +22
T163 T163 Mackenzie Hughes 82 50' 7" 11,274.833 223 +18
T163 T163 Justin Rose 50 50' 7" 4,960.500 98 +27
167 T161 Satoshi Kodaira 74 50' 8" 6,937.750 137 +18
T168 181 Brice Garnett 90 50' 9" 7,152.417 141 +25
T168 T174 Cameron Champ 67 50' 9" 7,313.583 144 +27
T170 T139 Bill Haas 44 50' 10" 4,476.250 88 +7
T170 T183 Sean O'Hair 49 50' 10" 6,708.917 132 +14
172 169 Ian Poulter 68 51' 0" 6,370.417 125 +14
173 170 Danny Willett 51 51' 1" 4,291.833 84 +11
T174 T171 Adam Scott 62 51' 2" 8,858.667 173 +45
T174 177 Sung Kang 84 51' 2" 12,945.583 253 +38
T174 T179 J.J. Spaun 72 51' 2" 6,039.500 118 +8
T177 182 Michael Kim 69 51' 3" 11,129.250 217 +23
T177 T174 Sebastián Muñoz 93 51' 3" 11,322.833 221 +12
179 T171 Brian Gay 64 51' 4" 7,957.000 155 +23
180 T171 Charles Howell III 70 51' 5" 8,999.667 175 +20
181 178 Kevin Na 70 51' 6" 7,987.750 155 +25
182 T179 Brian Harman 91 51' 7" 8,668.083 168 +26
T183 T183 Jason Kokrak 79 51' 10" 9,387.250 181 +25
T183 T183 Matt Wallace 59 51' 10" 5,495.250 106 +25
T185 186 Jon Rahm 74 51' 11" 7,473.917 144 +15
T185 T189 Adam Hadwin 82 51' 11" 10,376.250 200 +34
187 188 Matt Kuchar 67 52' 0" 6,859.000 132 +11
188 187 Sungjae Im 107 52' 1" 11,769.667 226 +24
189 195 Tyler Duncan 90 52' 2" 10,071.417 193 +36
190 T189 Doc Redman 76 52' 5" 8,754.333 167 +26
191 193 Mark Hubbard 94 52' 8" 11,053.083 210 +48
192 192 Billy Horschel 81 52' 9" 7,704.167 146 +28
T193 196 Brendon Todd 87 52' 11" 7,036.583 133 +28
T193 194 Viktor Hovland 74 52' 11" 8,039.500 152 +8
195 197 Richy Werenski 84 54' 1" 12,278.417 227 +51
196 198 Kelly Kraft 44 54' 3" 5,102.250 94 +19
197 199 Alex Noren 78 54' 8" 11,585.833 212 +34
198 200 Jason Day 66 54' 11" 8,893.167 162 +6
T199 T201 Tim Wilkinson 46 55' 4" 3,595.917 65 +7
T199 T201 Cameron Smith 73 55' 4" 8,246.000 149 +14
201 203 Aaron Wise 68 55' 6" 10,319.917 186 +19
202 204 Lee Westwood 53 56' 6" 7,004.750 124 +22
203 205 Tommy Fleetwood 57 56' 10" 6,477.750 114 +19
204 206 Marc Leishman 71 57' 7" 8,351.000 145 +20
205 207 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 58' 0" 5,275.583 91 +31
206 208 Henrik Stenson 47 60' 4" 5,491.500 91 +30

The average distance the ball comes to rest from the hole in feet when a player hits his approach from a distance greater than or equal to 100 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the Rough. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2371)