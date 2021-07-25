×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Approach the Green » Approaches from inside 100 yards (Rgh)

Approaches from inside 100 yards (Rgh)

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 25' 9"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) # OF ATTEMPTS RELATIVE TO PAR
1 1 Michael Gellerman 47 10' 8" 64.000 6 -1
2 2 Tyrrell Hatton 57 12' 1" 84.833 7 -3
3 3 Jonathan Byrd 44 12' 8" 227.250 18 -1
4 4 Ryan Palmer 71 14' 9" 295.583 20 -2
5 5 Ryan Moore 44 15' 7" 155.667 10 -3
6 6 Bo Van Pelt 72 16' 8" 449.167 27 +4
7 7 Matt Wallace 59 18' 0" 414.833 23 -1
8 T8 Ben Martin 48 18' 1" 325.250 18 -4
9 T8 Vaughn Taylor 80 18' 7" 464.250 25 -1
10 10 Louis Oosthuizen 69 18' 8" 186.667 10 E
11 11 Rory Sabbatini 71 19' 1" 686.417 36 +5
12 12 Cameron Smith 73 19' 3" 403.917 21 +1
13 13 Ryan Armour 76 19' 5" 213.250 11 +3
14 14 Bronson Burgoon 70 19' 6" 487.333 25 -8
15 T24 Patrick Reed 73 19' 7" 667.167 34 -2
T16 T15 Ian Poulter 68 19' 10" 417.000 21 +6
T16 T15 K.J. Choi 52 19' 10" 158.917 8 +3
T16 T15 Scott Brown 80 19' 10" 297.917 15 +3
19 18 Brooks Koepka 52 19' 11" 279.333 14 E
20 T32 Aaron Baddeley 54 20' 0" 239.750 12 -7
21 19 Joseph Bramlett 78 20' 2" 766.167 38 +6
T22 T20 Cameron Tringale 86 20' 4" 629.917 31 E
T22 T20 Mark Anderson 54 20' 4" 264.333 13 -1
T22 T20 Aaron Wise 68 20' 4" 203.167 10 -1
25 T30 Robert Streb 70 20' 5" 591.083 29 -2
T26 T24 Chris Kirk 78 20' 6" 656.417 32 +3
T26 T30 K.H. Lee 94 20' 6" 553.583 27 +4
28 27 Brandt Snedeker 82 20' 7" 370.167 18 +2
29 29 C.T. Pan 76 20' 10" 459.000 22 -4
30 23 Jhonattan Vegas 80 20' 11" 606.417 29 -1
31 T52 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 21' 0" 420.667 20 +6
T32 T34 Andrew Putnam 85 21' 1" 590.333 28 -3
T32 T24 Hank Lebioda 70 21' 1" 463.417 22 -4
T32 T34 Sungjae Im 107 21' 1" 821.667 39 -1
35 T36 Bo Hoag 87 21' 3" 552.333 26 -4
T36 T39 Anirban Lahiri 60 21' 4" 448.333 21 -3
T36 44 Stewart Cink 74 21' 4" 682.417 32 +10
T38 T41 Rickie Fowler 76 21' 6" 472.917 22 E
T38 T48 Chris Baker 54 21' 6" 257.667 12 -3
T38 T41 Matthew NeSmith 86 21' 6" 493.583 23 E
T38 T41 Talor Gooch 87 21' 6" 686.750 32 +7
42 T36 Kevin Tway 60 21' 7" 604.583 28 +1
T43 T32 Scott Stallings 76 21' 8" 867.000 40 -6
T43 T39 John Huh 56 21' 8" 281.333 13 +3
T45 T45 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 21' 10" 262.333 12 +1
T45 T36 Kevin Stadler 43 21' 10" 436.417 20 E
47 T48 Rob Oppenheim 74 22' 1" 375.000 17 +1
T48 51 Kevin Kisner 69 22' 2" 443.083 20 +2
T48 T52 J.J. Spaun 72 22' 2" 510.750 23 -2
50 T48 Pat Perez 96 22' 3" 534.500 24 -1
T51 T52 Tim Wilkinson 46 22' 5" 268.917 12 +3
T51 T52 Sam Burns 72 22' 5" 447.750 20 +1
53 56 Kyle Stanley 90 22' 7" 541.667 24 E
54 58 Danny Willett 51 22' 9" 364.250 16 +4
T55 T62 Brandon Hagy 74 22' 10" 914.250 40 +1
T55 59 Si Woo Kim 83 22' 10" 662.750 29 -6
T57 T60 Sepp Straka 94 22' 11" 872.000 38 -1
T57 T60 Camilo Villegas 73 22' 11" 687.083 30 +6
T59 47 Charles Howell III 70 23' 2" 509.250 22 E
T59 T68 Tony Finau 81 23' 2" 579.917 25 -3
T59 T68 Patton Kizzire 92 23' 2" 649.500 28 -3
T59 T80 Tom Lewis 82 23' 2" 880.667 38 +1
T63 T62 Matt Jones 90 23' 5" 1,031.833 44 E
T63 T62 Abraham Ancer 85 23' 5" 422.000 18 +1
T65 67 Cameron Percy 77 23' 8" 616.167 26 -1
T65 66 Jimmy Walker 74 23' 8" 994.417 42 +11
T67 T68 David Hearn 68 23' 9" 475.000 20 E
T67 T68 Russell Henley 75 23' 9" 521.750 22 -1
T67 T68 Max Homa 81 23' 9" 522.250 22 +1
T70 T73 Viktor Hovland 74 23' 10" 761.333 32 -2
T70 T73 Richy Werenski 84 23' 10" 786.750 33 +5
T70 57 Brice Garnett 90 23' 10" 499.667 21 -2
73 T80 Gary Woodland 64 24' 2" 677.500 28 +1
T74 T75 Alex Noren 78 24' 3" 921.333 38 +1
T74 T75 Seamus Power 50 24' 3" 363.667 15 -2
76 77 Jordan Spieth 76 24' 4" 899.167 37 -1
T77 T90 Scott Piercy 73 24' 5" 684.500 28 -2
T77 T92 Hunter Mahan 59 24' 5" 562.250 23 +2
T77 T92 Michael Kim 69 24' 5" 635.500 26 +4
T77 78 Tyler Duncan 90 24' 5" 537.417 22 +4
81 79 Xander Schauffele 67 24' 6" 465.833 19 +5
T82 T80 Sebastián Muñoz 93 24' 7" 810.833 33 +4
T82 T80 Scottie Scheffler 93 24' 7" 590.167 24 E
T82 T80 Lee Westwood 53 24' 7" 123.000 5 E
T85 97 Nelson Ledesma 46 24' 8" 345.750 14 -3
T85 T85 Will Gordon 88 24' 8" 1,061.333 43 +7
T85 T85 Austin Cook 72 24' 8" 468.833 19 +3
T88 T87 Will Zalatoris 82 24' 9" 594.500 24 +1
T88 T87 Fabián Gómez 54 24' 9" 445.000 18 -4
T90 T90 Jason Day 66 24' 11" 548.167 22 +5
T90 65 Tom Hoge 88 24' 11" 572.917 23 E
T92 T92 Daniel Berger 71 25' 0" 524.583 21 -1
T92 T45 Scott Harrington 79 25' 0" 774.167 31 -2
T94 T95 Shane Lowry 67 25' 2" 528.833 21 +3
T94 T95 Jamie Lovemark 42 25' 2" 629.250 25 E
T96 T111 Peter Malnati 78 25' 4" 962.500 38 +1
T96 T98 J.B. Holmes 50 25' 4" 1,011.667 40 +7
T96 T98 Jon Rahm 74 25' 4" 354.833 14 +1
99 102 Justin Thomas 71 25' 5" 508.167 20 -1
T100 T98 Byeong Hun An 82 25' 7" 1,329.500 52 +7
T100 133 Joel Dahmen 78 25' 7" 587.500 23 +1
T100 T103 Tommy Fleetwood 57 25' 7" 281.333 11 E
T100 T103 Emiliano Grillo 90 25' 7" 587.917 23 +7
T100 T103 Luke List 85 25' 7" 717.000 28 -1
T100 T103 D.J. Trahan 66 25' 7" 460.250 18 +3
T106 T107 Francesco Molinari 42 25' 8" 487.667 19 +1
T106 T107 Nick Taylor 88 25' 8" 897.000 35 +7
T106 T107 Sung Kang 84 25' 8" 975.833 38 +7
109 T111 Marc Leishman 71 25' 9" 540.083 21 -1
T110 T114 Martin Laird 74 25' 10" 722.583 28 +5
T110 T114 Padraig Harrington 44 25' 10" 335.417 13 E
112 116 Branden Grace 73 25' 11" 803.583 31 +2
113 117 Phil Mickelson 64 26' 1" 1,227.583 47 +5
T114 T145 Luke Donald 54 26' 2" 313.917 12 +3
T114 T98 Cam Davis 82 26' 2" 1,307.917 50 -3
T114 T129 Maverick McNealy 72 26' 2" 758.333 29 +3
T114 T125 Patrick Rodgers 100 26' 2" 1,414.083 54 +12
T118 T125 Beau Hossler 86 26' 3" 1,128.833 43 +3
T118 T140 Martin Trainer 59 26' 3" 709.583 27 +11
T118 118 Sam Ryder 84 26' 3" 445.833 17 +1
T121 128 Mark Hubbard 94 26' 4" 816.167 31 +1
T121 T148 J.T. Poston 83 26' 4" 975.083 37 +6
T121 119 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 26' 4" 946.750 36 +7
T121 134 Rhein Gibson 56 26' 4" 657.500 25 +6
T125 T120 Danny Lee 61 26' 5" 634.583 24 +1
T125 T120 Ben Taylor 48 26' 5" 264.000 10 E
T125 T87 Erik van Rooyen 65 26' 5" 633.000 24 +6
T128 T122 Brendon Todd 87 26' 6" 582.667 22 -3
T128 T122 Hudson Swafford 70 26' 6" 608.917 23 +4
T128 T122 Kevin Streelman 90 26' 6" 662.000 25 +4
131 T125 Kevin Na 70 26' 7" 584.417 22 E
T132 T154 Josh Teater 50 26' 8" 400.333 15 -4
T132 T111 Kris Ventura 72 26' 8" 666.417 25 +1
134 T129 Charley Hoffman 95 26' 9" 1,016.583 38 +4
135 T131 Doc Redman 76 26' 10" 536.333 20 +6
136 150 Cameron Champ 67 27' 1" 894.917 33 +4
137 135 Andrew Landry 64 27' 2" 598.333 22 +4
T138 T136 Lanto Griffin 89 27' 3" 816.833 30 +3
T138 T136 Jason Kokrak 79 27' 3" 517.917 19 E
T138 T142 Charl Schwartzel 82 27' 3" 953.833 35 +3
T138 T136 Chez Reavie 80 27' 3" 518.083 19 +2
T142 T140 Justin Rose 50 27' 4" 518.667 19 +2
T142 T136 Roger Sloan 78 27' 4" 573.583 21 E
T144 T142 Henrik Stenson 47 27' 5" 384.167 14 +7
T144 T142 Jason Dufner 84 27' 5" 630.333 23 E
T146 T145 Troy Merritt 98 27' 6" 825.583 30 +3
T146 T131 Vincent Whaley 82 27' 6" 908.000 33 +4
148 T156 Brian Stuard 100 27' 9" 748.833 27 -2
T149 T151 Russell Knox 88 28' 0" 616.083 22 +7
T149 T151 Paul Casey 63 28' 0" 587.167 21 E
151 T148 Chesson Hadley 68 28' 2" 648.250 23 +12
152 153 Hideki Matsuyama 78 28' 3" 763.417 27 +3
T153 T156 Webb Simpson 61 28' 6" 484.583 17 +6
T153 T156 Robby Shelton 80 28' 6" 969.833 34 +4
155 159 Nate Lashley 72 28' 7" 772.417 27 +2
T156 T160 Brian Harman 91 28' 8" 945.667 33 E
T156 T160 Matt Kuchar 67 28' 8" 487.583 17 +1
158 T167 Keegan Bradley 82 28' 9" 632.917 22 +8
159 163 Corey Conners 91 28' 10" 692.417 24 -1
T160 169 Adam Schenk 100 29' 0" 1,216.583 42 -2
T160 T164 Jim Herman 60 29' 0" 434.500 15 +7
T160 T164 Michael Gligic 80 29' 0" 637.833 22 -2
T160 T145 Ryan Brehm 56 29' 0" 1,044.750 36 +6
164 176 Michael Thompson 74 29' 1" 495.000 17 +5
165 166 Chase Seiffert 78 29' 2" 699.667 24 E
166 T174 Wyndham Clark 78 29' 5" 1,528.583 52 +10
167 T185 Brian Gay 64 29' 7" 1,065.500 36 +8
T168 T170 Bill Haas 44 29' 8" 415.417 14 -4
T168 T170 Joaquin Niemann 89 29' 8" 1,096.333 37 -3
170 T178 Rafael Campos 58 29' 9" 446.750 15 +7
T171 T154 James Hahn 64 29' 11" 687.500 23 +4
T171 T193 Satoshi Kodaira 74 29' 11" 478.000 16 +4
173 172 Patrick Cantlay 69 30' 1" 631.750 21 -1
174 T174 Carlos Ortiz 83 30' 3" 1,208.417 40 +7
175 177 Adam Long 83 30' 5" 851.583 28 +9
176 T178 Adam Scott 62 30' 6" 671.250 22 +7
177 180 Dylan Frittelli 72 30' 7" 764.000 25 +9
T178 181 Harold Varner III 80 30' 8" 582.667 19 +2
T178 162 Keith Mitchell 76 30' 8" 828.000 27 E
180 182 Rory McIlroy 61 30' 9" 706.583 23 +2
181 173 Sergio Garcia 65 30' 11" 866.000 28 +4
T182 T183 Nick Watney 56 31' 0" 402.750 13 +2
T182 T183 Adam Hadwin 82 31' 0" 681.667 22 +7
T184 T185 Brendan Steele 78 31' 1" 714.833 23 +4
T184 T185 Mackenzie Hughes 82 31' 1" 745.500 24 +9
T184 T167 Doug Ghim 84 31' 1" 435.000 14 +1
T187 T188 Matthew Wolff 52 31' 3" 625.750 20 +7
T187 T188 Kelly Kraft 44 31' 3" 281.417 9 +4
T187 T188 Harry Higgs 70 31' 3" 842.833 27 +9
T190 T191 Henrik Norlander 86 31' 4" 846.417 27 +7
T190 T191 Lucas Glover 86 31' 4" 783.500 25 +6
192 T193 Bryson DeChambeau 67 31' 6" 1,103.917 35 +5
193 196 Xinjun Zhang 68 31' 9" 698.000 22 +7
194 202 Dustin Johnson 61 32' 4" 613.750 19 +6
195 201 Bubba Watson 71 32' 5" 778.750 24 -1
196 197 Sean O'Hair 49 32' 6" 551.917 17 -1
197 T193 Denny McCarthy 86 32' 7" 1,269.250 39 +15
198 198 Collin Morikawa 69 32' 8" 456.917 14 +6
199 199 Zach Johnson 78 32' 9" 817.833 25 +2
200 200 Kramer Hickok 65 32' 10" 393.500 12 +3
201 204 Tyler McCumber 62 33' 9" 1,046.667 31 +3
202 205 Grayson Murray 53 34' 3" 752.917 22 +8
203 206 Billy Horschel 81 34' 7" 725.583 21 +10
204 203 Sebastian Cappelen 54 34' 8" 1,074.167 31 +5
205 207 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 35' 11" 502.833 14 +1
206 208 Harris English 79 36' 3" 507.500 14 E

The average distance the ball comes to rest from the hole in feet when a player hits his approach from a distance less than 100 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the Rough. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2370)