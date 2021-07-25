×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Approaches from > 200 yards (Rgh)

Approaches from > 200 yards (Rgh)

, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 72' 10"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) # OF ATTEMPTS RELATIVE TO PAR
T1 1 Aaron Baddeley 54 54' 0" 1,404.500 26 -2
T1 2 Ben Martin 48 54' 0" 1,080.167 20 -10
3 5 Jonathan Byrd 44 56' 7" 962.583 17 -6
4 3 Michael Gellerman 47 58' 0" 986.167 17 -4
5 4 Xander Schauffele 67 59' 1" 1,477.917 25 -6
6 6 Carlos Ortiz 83 60' 5" 2,175.833 36 -2
7 7 Daniel Berger 71 60' 10" 2,432.333 40 -7
8 8 Russell Henley 75 60' 11" 2,497.083 41 -6
9 T10 J.T. Poston 83 62' 2" 2,984.333 48 -11
10 9 Andrew Landry 64 62' 8" 1,252.750 20 E
T11 16 Byeong Hun An 82 63' 0" 2,710.250 43 -2
T11 T10 Sam Burns 72 63' 0" 2,203.833 35 -16
13 12 J.B. Holmes 50 63' 3" 2,847.917 45 -14
14 17 Ryan Armour 76 63' 5" 1,395.500 22 E
15 14 Rafael Campos 58 63' 6" 1,841.667 29 -10
T16 24 Fabián Gómez 54 63' 7" 1,144.750 18 E
T16 15 Erik van Rooyen 65 63' 7" 2,480.750 39 -4
18 13 Louis Oosthuizen 69 64' 1" 1,537.000 24 -3
19 26 Peter Malnati 78 64' 2" 2,309.083 36 +3
20 21 Martin Laird 74 64' 5" 1,674.167 26 -2
21 22 Vaughn Taylor 80 64' 8" 1,551.750 24 E
22 23 Kevin Kisner 69 65' 1" 1,367.500 21 -2
T23 T19 Scott Brown 80 65' 5" 2,943.750 45 -6
T23 25 Adam Hadwin 82 65' 5" 2,290.167 35 +3
25 18 Jhonattan Vegas 80 65' 8" 2,956.417 45 -13
T26 T19 Nelson Ledesma 46 65' 9" 789.083 12 -6
T26 T28 Harris English 79 65' 9" 2,432.917 37 -7
T28 T30 Joel Dahmen 78 65' 11" 1,516.083 23 +6
T28 T30 Chris Kirk 78 65' 11" 2,768.750 42 -10
T28 T30 Rory McIlroy 61 65' 11" 1,714.833 26 -9
T28 T43 Beau Hossler 86 65' 11" 2,965.833 45 -7
T32 T33 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 66' 2" 1,654.500 25 -1
T32 T33 Branden Grace 73 66' 2" 2,979.000 45 -11
34 T39 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 66' 3" 2,915.833 44 -2
35 T35 Matthew Wolff 52 66' 5" 2,192.917 33 -12
T36 T39 Tony Finau 81 66' 7" 2,728.500 41 -12
T36 T28 Grayson Murray 53 66' 7" 1,731.500 26 E
38 42 Tom Hoge 88 66' 9" 4,204.750 63 +3
T39 T35 Max Homa 81 66' 10" 2,071.000 31 -3
T39 T35 K.J. Choi 52 66' 10" 2,138.250 32 +6
T41 T54 Kevin Stadler 43 66' 11" 1,137.583 17 +2
T41 38 Scottie Scheffler 93 66' 11" 2,274.583 34 -8
43 41 Tyrrell Hatton 57 67' 1" 1,810.917 27 +5
44 27 Bill Haas 44 67' 3" 1,277.583 19 -4
45 T43 Kevin Na 70 67' 4" 2,492.667 37 +6
46 53 Mark Hubbard 94 67' 5" 3,234.417 48 +10
47 46 Cameron Percy 77 67' 8" 2,233.667 33 +1
48 47 C.T. Pan 76 67' 10" 1,966.333 29 -1
T49 T48 Anirban Lahiri 60 67' 11" 1,970.167 29 -5
T49 T63 Dustin Johnson 61 67' 11" 1,629.750 24 -8
T49 T48 Patrick Cantlay 69 67' 11" 1,630.417 24 -3
T49 T48 Shane Lowry 67 67' 11" 1,630.500 24 +1
53 T81 Bronson Burgoon 70 68' 0" 2,449.000 36 -9
54 T51 Abraham Ancer 85 68' 2" 2,317.000 34 +6
55 T54 Sergio Garcia 65 68' 5" 2,666.833 39 -7
T56 T97 Adam Long 83 68' 7" 1,850.833 27 +6
T56 T99 Ben Taylor 48 68' 7" 1,166.500 17 -3
T58 T74 Brice Garnett 90 68' 9" 2,061.500 30 -2
T58 57 Adam Scott 62 68' 9" 2,131.917 31 -1
T60 62 Tom Lewis 82 68' 10" 3,167.583 46 -6
T60 T58 Justin Thomas 71 68' 10" 2,272.250 33 -8
T60 T58 Si Woo Kim 83 68' 10" 3,648.500 53 -7
63 61 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 69' 0" 1,379.667 20 +7
64 T54 Sepp Straka 94 69' 2" 3,041.667 44 -2
65 T83 Martin Trainer 59 69' 3" 1,592.667 23 -6
T66 T58 Cameron Champ 67 69' 5" 1,666.917 24 -3
T66 T63 Ryan Moore 44 69' 5" 1,457.917 21 E
68 T74 Stewart Cink 74 69' 6" 2,154.333 31 -1
69 T66 Kelly Kraft 44 69' 7" 1,947.417 28 E
70 65 Andrew Putnam 85 69' 8" 2,925.167 42 +2
71 68 Brendan Steele 78 69' 10" 2,654.083 38 -7
T72 69 Rory Sabbatini 71 70' 0" 3,079.750 44 -1
T72 T78 Bubba Watson 71 70' 0" 2,729.583 39 -10
74 70 Doug Ghim 84 70' 1" 2,452.083 35 E
75 T99 John Huh 56 70' 2" 2,105.000 30 +2
T76 T51 Mark Anderson 54 70' 3" 1,474.750 21 -2
T76 T72 Jim Herman 60 70' 3" 1,756.917 25 +2
T76 T72 Collin Morikawa 69 70' 3" 1,686.250 24 -1
79 108 Jason Dufner 84 70' 5" 1,971.417 28 -2
80 77 Ryan Palmer 71 70' 7" 3,035.750 43 -15
81 80 Luke Donald 54 70' 8" 1,837.083 26 E
82 T78 Hank Lebioda 70 70' 9" 1,060.667 15 -5
T83 93 Robby Shelton 80 70' 11" 3,474.833 49 +6
T83 T81 Lucas Glover 86 70' 11" 2,766.333 39 -2
T83 T103 Scott Stallings 76 70' 11" 2,977.583 42 -5
T86 T97 Kevin Tway 60 71' 0" 2,129.167 30 -10
T86 T83 Russell Knox 88 71' 0" 2,271.917 32 +9
T86 T83 Jordan Spieth 76 71' 0" 3,408.333 48 -4
89 86 Jamie Lovemark 42 71' 2" 1,992.750 28 -5
T90 87 Matt Jones 90 71' 3" 2,209.083 31 -2
T90 T91 Luke List 85 71' 3" 3,631.667 51 -12
T92 45 Nick Watney 56 71' 4" 1,497.833 21 -6
T92 T88 Brian Harman 91 71' 4" 2,853.917 40 E
T92 T88 Alex Noren 78 71' 4" 3,852.167 54 -2
T92 T88 Brooks Koepka 52 71' 4" 1,212.750 17 -5
96 T91 Cam Davis 82 71' 5" 3,783.917 53 -17
97 76 Kyle Stanley 90 71' 7" 2,361.167 33 +2
98 T94 Jon Rahm 74 71' 8" 2,078.417 29 +1
99 96 Talor Gooch 87 71' 9" 3,729.917 52 -5
T100 T99 Jason Kokrak 79 71' 11" 2,588.167 36 -11
T100 T94 Chez Reavie 80 71' 11" 2,013.583 28 +5
102 105 Paul Casey 63 72' 2" 2,021.417 28 -3
103 106 Sebastián Muñoz 93 72' 4" 4,627.750 64 -4
T104 127 Austin Cook 72 72' 5" 1,883.750 26 +3
T104 T103 Nate Lashley 72 72' 5" 3,185.750 44 +3
106 T112 Dylan Frittelli 72 73' 2" 2,927.083 40 -2
107 T112 Zach Johnson 78 73' 3" 3,588.250 49 +2
108 114 Doc Redman 76 73' 4" 2,199.750 30 -1
T109 111 Matt Kuchar 67 73' 7" 2,797.583 38 +2
T109 T115 Charl Schwartzel 82 73' 7" 3,092.167 42 -9
T111 117 Justin Rose 50 73' 8" 1,472.833 20 +2
T111 T118 James Hahn 64 73' 8" 1,325.833 18 -3
T111 133 Keith Mitchell 76 73' 8" 2,504.333 34 -14
T114 T118 Harold Varner III 80 73' 9" 2,951.333 40 -2
T114 T115 Michael Kim 69 73' 9" 3,541.083 48 -4
T114 T118 Charley Hoffman 95 73' 9" 3,319.833 45 -11
T117 T130 Troy Merritt 98 73' 10" 3,028.333 41 -3
T117 T109 Will Gordon 88 73' 10" 2,952.333 40 -8
119 121 Scott Harrington 79 74' 0" 2,516.000 34 -1
T120 T122 Padraig Harrington 44 74' 1" 1,555.500 21 +5
T120 T122 Hideki Matsuyama 78 74' 1" 3,113.167 42 +1
122 T134 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 74' 2" 1,928.333 26 -1
T123 143 Patton Kizzire 92 74' 3" 4,008.167 54 -15
T123 126 Cameron Smith 73 74' 3" 3,193.083 43 -8
125 T122 Emiliano Grillo 90 74' 4" 2,674.583 36 +2
T126 T99 Hunter Mahan 59 74' 5" 1,637.917 22 -6
T126 T128 Denny McCarthy 86 74' 5" 2,233.250 30 -8
T128 T128 Adam Schenk 100 74' 7" 2,537.000 34 -9
T128 T130 Matthew NeSmith 86 74' 7" 3,655.417 49 -6
130 T136 Sam Ryder 84 74' 8" 2,838.583 38 -1
T131 T146 Camilo Villegas 73 74' 9" 3,362.917 45 -1
T131 T159 Chesson Hadley 68 74' 9" 2,542.500 34 -4
133 132 Mackenzie Hughes 82 74' 11" 3,297.583 44 -10
T134 T109 Patrick Reed 73 75' 0" 2,251.083 30 +1
T134 107 Bo Hoag 87 75' 0" 2,776.250 37 -11
136 T146 Lanto Griffin 89 75' 1" 3,303.583 44 -7
137 T134 Maverick McNealy 72 75' 2" 2,329.250 31 E
138 142 Tyler McCumber 62 75' 3" 2,708.917 36 -4
139 T136 Ian Poulter 68 75' 4" 2,034.250 27 -3
140 138 Jimmy Walker 74 75' 5" 3,922.167 52 E
T141 T139 Brandt Snedeker 82 75' 7" 3,173.583 42 -5
T141 T122 Keegan Bradley 82 75' 7" 2,949.000 39 -12
143 T139 Wyndham Clark 78 75' 8" 4,465.500 59 -18
144 145 Xinjun Zhang 68 76' 4" 2,748.750 36 -2
T145 158 Cameron Tringale 86 76' 6" 3,596.833 47 -6
T145 156 Roger Sloan 78 76' 6" 2,754.250 36 -9
T147 T148 Satoshi Kodaira 74 76' 8" 2,147.583 28 -5
T147 T148 Danny Willett 51 76' 8" 1,227.250 16 +2
T149 T150 Kramer Hickok 65 76' 9" 1,611.000 21 -4
T149 T150 Sungjae Im 107 76' 9" 4,068.583 53 -3
151 152 Bryson DeChambeau 67 76' 11" 2,537.750 33 -14
152 T153 Danny Lee 61 77' 1" 2,853.167 37 -13
T153 180 Michael Thompson 74 77' 3" 2,549.917 33 -2
T153 144 D.J. Trahan 66 77' 3" 2,395.417 31 -2
T155 T159 Phil Mickelson 64 77' 5" 3,330.500 43 -8
T155 T159 Brian Stuard 100 77' 5" 2,708.167 35 +3
T157 162 Robert Streb 70 77' 6" 2,402.000 31 +2
T157 174 Sean O'Hair 49 77' 6" 1,937.500 25 -4
159 164 Billy Horschel 81 77' 8" 2,484.250 32 E
T160 T153 K.H. Lee 94 77' 9" 3,808.250 49 -8
T160 T153 Gary Woodland 64 77' 9" 3,032.583 39 -3
T160 165 Matt Wallace 59 77' 9" 1,555.250 20 +2
T163 166 Seamus Power 50 77' 10" 1,401.500 18 -5
T163 T176 Ryan Brehm 56 77' 10" 2,179.833 28 -10
165 167 Will Zalatoris 82 78' 0" 2,497.250 32 -3
166 T178 Scott Piercy 73 78' 2" 2,891.667 37 -8
167 168 Henrik Norlander 86 78' 3" 2,659.500 34 +2
168 200 Chris Baker 54 78' 4" 1,409.833 18 +3
169 169 Aaron Wise 68 78' 5" 3,370.833 43 -11
170 171 Joaquin Niemann 89 78' 7" 3,063.750 39 -4
T171 157 Sung Kang 84 78' 8" 3,933.333 50 +1
T171 T172 Francesco Molinari 42 78' 8" 1,573.167 20 -3
T171 T172 Nick Taylor 88 78' 8" 3,066.417 39 -4
T174 141 Charles Howell III 70 78' 10" 2,758.833 35 +1
T174 175 Vincent Whaley 82 78' 10" 2,837.500 36 -6
176 71 David Hearn 68 79' 3" 1,505.000 19 +6
177 163 Michael Gligic 80 79' 5" 3,016.417 38 -1
178 T176 Tommy Fleetwood 57 79' 7" 1,989.167 25 +3
179 T178 Brian Gay 64 79' 10" 2,473.667 31 +1
180 181 Corey Conners 91 79' 11" 2,637.500 33 +4
181 182 Webb Simpson 61 80' 0" 1,919.083 24 +2
182 T193 Tyler Duncan 90 80' 2" 4,409.167 55 E
183 183 Henrik Stenson 47 80' 3" 1,844.917 23 +4
184 184 Hudson Swafford 70 80' 5" 2,170.250 27 -3
185 191 Harry Higgs 70 80' 7" 3,627.917 45 -4
186 T186 Pat Perez 96 80' 8" 3,147.500 39 -4
187 185 Marc Leishman 71 80' 9" 3,228.833 40 +1
188 T186 Kevin Streelman 90 80' 10" 2,910.417 36 E
189 188 Joseph Bramlett 78 80' 11" 3,720.833 46 -5
T190 T189 Brendon Todd 87 81' 0" 2,673.917 33 +11
T190 T189 Viktor Hovland 74 81' 0" 3,160.583 39 -6
192 T195 Chase Seiffert 78 81' 6" 1,955.333 24 -8
193 T193 Bo Van Pelt 72 82' 6" 2,640.500 32 -1
194 199 Brandon Hagy 74 82' 7" 2,725.917 33 -9
195 T195 J.J. Spaun 72 82' 8" 1,900.583 23 -6
196 192 Kris Ventura 72 82' 10" 2,981.167 36 -6
197 198 Patrick Rodgers 100 83' 4" 4,000.417 48 -6
198 197 Rob Oppenheim 74 84' 1" 2,523.167 30 -3
T199 T201 Tim Wilkinson 46 84' 9" 932.667 11 +3
T199 T201 Rickie Fowler 76 84' 9" 3,221.500 38 -5
201 203 Lee Westwood 53 84' 10" 2,800.500 33 -2
202 205 Josh Teater 50 87' 2" 784.500 9 -3
203 207 Richy Werenski 84 87' 7" 3,591.750 41 +8
204 204 Rhein Gibson 56 87' 11" 1,582.500 18 -4
205 206 Sebastian Cappelen 54 89' 6" 2,058.750 23 -4
206 208 Jason Day 66 90' 5" 3,526.667 39 -6

The average distance the ball comes to rest from the hole in feet when a player hits his approach from a distance greater than or equal to 200 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the Rough. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2369)