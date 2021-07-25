×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Approach the Green » Approaches from 125-150 yards (Rgh)

Approaches from 125-150 yards (Rgh)

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 37' 1"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) # OF ATTEMPTS RELATIVE TO PAR
1 2 Russell Henley 75 26' 3" 550.583 21 -2
2 T3 Harris English 79 27' 2" 515.833 19 E
3 5 Aaron Baddeley 54 27' 6" 768.833 28 +1
4 9 Brendon Todd 87 28' 0" 756.583 27 E
5 6 K.J. Choi 52 28' 1" 477.000 17 +1
6 7 Rhein Gibson 56 28' 2" 562.583 20 -1
7 T11 Andrew Putnam 85 28' 4" 1,019.417 36 -2
8 10 Kevin Streelman 90 28' 9" 1,351.250 47 +1
T9 T3 Jonathan Byrd 44 28' 11" 491.083 17 -1
T9 13 Emiliano Grillo 90 28' 11" 1,215.250 42 -1
T11 17 Matthew NeSmith 86 29' 0" 1,248.500 43 E
T11 14 Chase Seiffert 78 29' 0" 1,161.083 40 +3
T13 T11 Vincent Whaley 82 29' 2" 1,429.833 49 -6
T13 19 Bo Hoag 87 29' 2" 1,369.167 47 E
15 16 Kevin Tway 60 29' 4" 1,055.583 36 -1
16 15 Abraham Ancer 85 29' 6" 1,003.833 34 E
17 8 Ben Martin 48 29' 8" 385.750 13 E
18 18 Seamus Power 50 29' 11" 508.583 17 -4
19 22 Hunter Mahan 59 30' 1" 1,174.500 39 +3
20 21 Francesco Molinari 42 30' 6" 548.333 18 +3
T21 T23 Charley Hoffman 95 30' 10" 1,695.500 55 -4
T21 T23 Joel Dahmen 78 30' 10" 616.917 20 +6
23 20 Rickie Fowler 76 31' 1" 1,087.000 35 +4
24 T26 Ryan Brehm 56 31' 2" 1,059.667 34 +7
25 T39 Louis Oosthuizen 69 31' 3" 718.333 23 +1
T26 32 Chez Reavie 80 31' 5" 1,192.833 38 +3
T26 25 Austin Cook 72 31' 5" 1,474.667 47 +5
T28 T28 Kevin Na 70 31' 6" 977.583 31 E
T28 T28 Vaughn Taylor 80 31' 6" 692.667 22 +1
30 30 Rory Sabbatini 71 31' 7" 1,263.667 40 -2
31 31 Patrick Cantlay 69 31' 8" 1,235.500 39 +3
32 T37 D.J. Trahan 66 32' 0" 1,279.500 40 +4
T33 T33 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 32' 1" 1,124.167 35 +4
T33 T35 Lanto Griffin 89 32' 1" 1,572.667 49 +7
T33 T33 Adam Schenk 100 32' 1" 1,890.667 59 -1
T33 59 Chris Baker 54 32' 1" 769.333 24 +4
37 T35 Rob Oppenheim 74 32' 5" 1,133.750 35 +9
T38 T39 Danny Lee 61 32' 7" 1,467.250 45 +3
T38 41 Wyndham Clark 78 32' 7" 1,887.583 58 E
T40 T77 Ryan Moore 44 32' 11" 493.250 15 +5
T40 T42 Josh Teater 50 32' 11" 659.083 20 -1
T42 T42 Chesson Hadley 68 33' 1" 1,423.083 43 +1
T42 T44 Collin Morikawa 69 33' 1" 1,057.667 32 +2
T42 T26 Nate Lashley 72 33' 1" 1,124.500 34 +5
T42 49 Keegan Bradley 82 33' 1" 1,091.583 33 E
T46 58 Brian Stuard 100 33' 2" 1,259.667 38 -2
T46 57 Russell Knox 88 33' 2" 1,492.750 45 +7
T46 T60 Nick Watney 56 33' 2" 1,227.333 37 +2
49 46 Anirban Lahiri 60 33' 4" 1,201.000 36 +2
T50 T60 Nelson Ledesma 46 33' 5" 969.583 29 +7
T50 T47 Doug Ghim 84 33' 5" 1,170.417 35 +7
T50 T37 Cameron Percy 77 33' 5" 1,403.417 42 +6
53 T44 Harry Higgs 70 33' 6" 1,642.500 49 +4
54 50 Zach Johnson 78 33' 7" 1,342.500 40 +1
T55 51 Sam Burns 72 33' 8" 1,482.833 44 +1
T55 T47 Matthew Wolff 52 33' 8" 1,178.167 35 +1
57 T52 Satoshi Kodaira 74 33' 11" 881.083 26 +3
T58 T54 Brooks Koepka 52 34' 0" 951.917 28 +1
T58 T54 Phil Mickelson 64 34' 0" 1,122.167 33 +3
60 T67 Dylan Frittelli 72 34' 1" 1,124.417 33 +4
61 T67 Byeong Hun An 82 34' 3" 1,781.083 52 +7
T62 T60 Will Zalatoris 82 34' 6" 1,240.750 36 -1
T62 T60 Lee Westwood 53 34' 6" 793.417 23 +9
T64 65 Bo Van Pelt 72 34' 8" 1,804.417 52 +9
T64 T60 Mark Hubbard 94 34' 8" 1,006.083 29 +5
T64 66 Harold Varner III 80 34' 8" 1,767.667 51 +3
67 T52 Cam Davis 82 34' 9" 1,981.917 57 +4
T68 T74 Martin Trainer 59 34' 10" 1,287.917 37 +6
T68 70 Joaquin Niemann 89 34' 10" 2,090.333 60 E
70 T71 Webb Simpson 61 34' 11" 1,048.333 30 -4
71 T71 Michael Gellerman 47 35' 0" 700.417 20 -1
72 T82 Jason Dufner 84 35' 1" 1,614.417 46 E
73 73 Xinjun Zhang 68 35' 2" 1,229.583 35 +2
74 T74 James Hahn 64 35' 3" 951.250 27 +4
75 81 Sam Ryder 84 35' 4" 1,484.500 42 +2
T76 T77 Matt Wallace 59 35' 7" 747.333 21 +4
T76 T77 Jim Herman 60 35' 7" 1,279.833 36 +6
T76 T54 Michael Thompson 74 35' 7" 1,030.750 29 +5
T79 T84 Tyrrell Hatton 57 35' 10" 859.000 24 +7
T79 T67 Jhonattan Vegas 80 35' 10" 1,433.250 40 +5
T79 T84 Ryan Palmer 71 35' 10" 1,683.250 47 E
T79 T84 Ian Poulter 68 35' 10" 609.250 17 +3
T83 T77 Joseph Bramlett 78 35' 11" 1,293.833 36 +6
T83 T87 Kramer Hickok 65 35' 11" 1,077.750 30 +1
T83 T82 Mark Anderson 54 35' 11" 754.667 21 +1
86 T89 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 36' 0" 719.417 20 -2
T87 99 Tyler Duncan 90 36' 1" 1,336.000 37 +9
T87 T92 Scottie Scheffler 93 36' 1" 1,300.000 36 -2
T87 T92 Jamie Lovemark 42 36' 1" 1,588.833 44 +4
T87 T87 Jimmy Walker 74 36' 1" 1,876.417 52 E
91 130 Cameron Champ 67 36' 2" 1,374.667 38 +3
T92 T121 Patrick Reed 73 36' 3" 1,159.417 32 +7
T92 94 Sepp Straka 94 36' 3" 2,355.083 65 +12
T92 T89 Stewart Cink 74 36' 3" 1,630.583 45 +6
95 T104 John Huh 56 36' 4" 836.583 23 +1
T96 T101 Peter Malnati 78 36' 5" 1,674.083 46 +11
T96 T95 Si Woo Kim 83 36' 5" 1,310.250 36 +2
T96 T95 Sebastián Muñoz 93 36' 5" 1,419.583 39 +2
T96 T95 J.B. Holmes 50 36' 5" 1,382.833 38 +3
100 T101 Troy Merritt 98 36' 6" 1,861.750 51 +12
101 100 Ryan Armour 76 36' 7" 1,315.833 36 -2
T102 T101 Adam Scott 62 36' 9" 1,395.500 38 +9
T102 76 Kyle Stanley 90 36' 9" 1,873.417 51 +3
T104 120 Sung Kang 84 37' 0" 1,962.667 53 +2
T104 T95 Dustin Johnson 61 37' 0" 1,441.417 39 +5
106 T104 Bill Haas 44 37' 1" 741.000 20 E
107 107 Padraig Harrington 44 37' 2" 519.917 14 +4
T108 T111 Rory McIlroy 61 37' 4" 1,193.333 32 E
T108 T111 Hudson Swafford 70 37' 4" 1,605.917 43 +9
T108 T111 Daniel Berger 71 37' 4" 1,233.167 33 -3
T108 T89 Hank Lebioda 70 37' 4" 1,603.583 43 +9
T112 T131 Will Gordon 88 37' 5" 1,683.167 45 +13
T112 115 Carlos Ortiz 83 37' 5" 1,532.917 41 +1
T112 T108 Brian Gay 64 37' 5" 1,459.250 39 +4
T115 T116 Hideki Matsuyama 78 37' 6" 1,312.417 35 +1
T115 T116 Talor Gooch 87 37' 6" 1,614.083 43 +4
T115 T116 Xander Schauffele 67 37' 6" 1,012.667 27 -5
118 T135 Sebastian Cappelen 54 37' 7" 1,353.333 36 +8
119 119 Jordan Spieth 76 37' 8" 1,395.167 37 +9
120 T108 Scott Stallings 76 37' 10" 1,739.250 46 +6
T121 129 K.H. Lee 94 38' 0" 1,899.417 50 +3
T121 106 Charl Schwartzel 82 38' 0" 1,746.167 46 +5
T121 T125 David Hearn 68 38' 0" 1,101.083 29 +3
T124 T125 Matt Kuchar 67 38' 1" 799.583 21 E
T124 T141 Chris Kirk 78 38' 1" 1,827.333 48 E
126 T154 Scott Brown 80 38' 2" 1,833.583 48 +12
T127 T111 Beau Hossler 86 38' 3" 2,296.583 60 +15
T127 T125 Paul Casey 63 38' 3" 612.167 16 +3
129 T157 Ben Taylor 48 38' 5" 1,151.500 30 +3
T130 T145 Robert Streb 70 38' 6" 1,655.500 43 E
T130 T131 Max Homa 81 38' 6" 1,423.750 37 +8
T130 T141 Luke Donald 54 38' 6" 1,117.000 29 +4
T133 T133 Kevin Stadler 43 38' 7" 732.583 19 +6
T133 T133 Patrick Rodgers 100 38' 7" 3,162.917 82 +7
T133 T108 Cameron Tringale 86 38' 7" 1,927.250 50 +3
T136 T135 Erik van Rooyen 65 38' 8" 1,237.583 32 +5
T136 T167 Sean O'Hair 49 38' 8" 1,547.083 40 +8
T138 T139 Tim Wilkinson 46 38' 9" 387.083 10 +1
T138 T148 Grayson Murray 53 38' 9" 1,240.000 32 +15
T138 T135 Maverick McNealy 72 38' 9" 1,393.917 36 +7
T138 123 Fabián Gómez 54 38' 9" 775.667 20 E
142 T141 Branden Grace 73 38' 10" 1,436.500 37 +5
T143 124 Scott Piercy 73 38' 11" 1,557.917 40 +11
T143 T121 Brandt Snedeker 82 38' 11" 1,672.583 43 +6
T143 T151 Camilo Villegas 73 38' 11" 2,179.750 56 +4
146 T145 Jason Day 66 39' 0" 1,911.750 49 +4
147 147 Lucas Glover 86 39' 1" 1,563.667 40 +1
T148 T157 Scott Harrington 79 39' 3" 1,962.167 50 +12
T148 150 Justin Thomas 71 39' 3" 1,451.667 37 +2
T148 T163 Robby Shelton 80 39' 3" 2,082.417 53 +14
T148 T135 J.T. Poston 83 39' 3" 2,395.083 61 +10
T152 T151 Kevin Kisner 69 39' 4" 1,023.667 26 +3
T152 T151 Michael Gligic 80 39' 4" 1,336.167 34 +4
T154 T154 Shane Lowry 67 39' 5" 1,538.250 39 +3
T154 T154 Mackenzie Hughes 82 39' 5" 1,537.083 39 +7
T156 T125 Keith Mitchell 76 39' 7" 1,621.417 41 +5
T156 T148 Michael Kim 69 39' 7" 1,663.833 42 +8
T156 159 Brendan Steele 78 39' 7" 1,624.000 41 +5
T156 169 Andrew Landry 64 39' 7" 1,384.583 35 +11
160 T160 Bronson Burgoon 70 39' 9" 1,629.083 41 +8
161 162 Jason Kokrak 79 39' 10" 1,274.833 32 +5
T162 T163 Rafael Campos 58 39' 11" 1,197.417 30 +4
T162 T170 Tom Lewis 82 39' 11" 1,676.333 42 +11
T162 T174 Pat Perez 96 39' 11" 1,677.833 42 +5
165 166 Henrik Norlander 86 40' 0" 1,840.750 46 +5
166 T167 Nick Taylor 88 40' 1" 2,164.500 54 +11
T167 T170 Billy Horschel 81 40' 3" 1,208.250 30 +2
T167 182 Tom Hoge 88 40' 3" 2,011.500 50 +12
169 T139 Luke List 85 40' 4" 2,299.833 57 +7
170 T163 Brandon Hagy 74 40' 5" 2,060.167 51 +7
T171 144 Tony Finau 81 40' 6" 1,822.833 45 +8
T171 T172 Justin Rose 50 40' 6" 850.083 21 +1
173 T172 Kris Ventura 72 40' 7" 1,744.417 43 +13
T174 T174 Henrik Stenson 47 40' 8" 529.000 13 +5
T174 T174 Brian Harman 91 40' 8" 1,179.417 29 +3
176 T191 Adam Hadwin 82 41' 0" 1,271.167 31 +2
177 178 Patton Kizzire 92 41' 1" 2,915.833 71 +10
178 179 Sergio Garcia 65 41' 2" 1,439.417 35 +5
179 180 Bryson DeChambeau 67 41' 3" 1,978.167 48 +5
T180 181 C.T. Pan 76 41' 4" 1,405.583 34 +2
T180 194 Roger Sloan 78 41' 4" 1,693.417 41 +5
182 T189 Gary Woodland 64 41' 6" 1,369.833 33 +12
183 183 Viktor Hovland 74 41' 7" 1,413.000 34 E
184 T174 Richy Werenski 84 41' 9" 2,128.167 51 +14
T185 T184 Cameron Smith 73 41' 10" 1,045.917 25 +10
T185 T184 Corey Conners 91 41' 10" 1,170.500 28 +6
T185 186 Charles Howell III 70 41' 10" 1,421.833 34 +4
T188 T191 Adam Long 83 42' 5" 1,358.083 32 +4
T188 T187 Denny McCarthy 86 42' 5" 2,417.667 57 -1
T188 T187 Aaron Wise 68 42' 5" 1,357.917 32 +7
191 T189 Tyler McCumber 62 42' 7" 1,447.750 34 +15
192 T191 Sungjae Im 107 42' 8" 2,048.750 48 +8
193 195 Alex Noren 78 42' 11" 1,674.667 39 +7
194 196 Marc Leishman 71 43' 2" 993.750 23 +3
195 197 Martin Laird 74 43' 4" 909.417 21 +2
196 200 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 43' 6" 1,871.000 43 +5
197 198 Matt Jones 90 43' 7" 2,787.333 64 +4
198 199 Doc Redman 76 43' 8" 1,879.000 43 +7
199 202 Brice Garnett 90 45' 0" 1,304.250 29 +10
200 201 Tommy Fleetwood 57 45' 6" 774.083 17 +5
201 203 Jon Rahm 74 45' 11" 1,286.083 28 +1
202 205 Bubba Watson 71 46' 4" 1,435.667 31 +6
203 204 J.J. Spaun 72 46' 5" 1,345.250 29 +7
204 206 Danny Willett 51 47' 10" 861.333 18 +2
205 207 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 48' 3" 1,012.417 21 +6
206 208 Kelly Kraft 44 50' 0" 749.417 15 +7

The average distance the ball comes to rest from the hole in feet when a player hits his approach from a distance greater than or equal to 125 yards and less than 150 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the Rough. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2366)