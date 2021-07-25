×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Approaches from 50-125 yards (Rgh)

, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 28' 8"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) # OF ATTEMPTS RELATIVE TO PAR
1 1 Jonathan Byrd 44 16' 2" 470.000 29 -3
2 2 K.J. Choi 52 20' 5" 449.083 22 +4
3 T3 Mark Anderson 54 20' 7" 390.583 19 -1
4 5 Ben Martin 48 21' 0" 587.667 28 -6
T5 6 Kevin Stadler 43 22' 0" 726.333 33 +3
T5 14 Rob Oppenheim 74 22' 0" 683.167 31 +1
7 7 K.H. Lee 94 22' 4" 1,205.167 54 -2
T8 T8 Ryan Armour 76 22' 5" 649.833 29 -1
T8 T8 Matt Wallace 59 22' 5" 739.833 33 +3
10 10 Seamus Power 50 22' 7" 678.667 30 -4
T11 T11 Ryan Moore 44 22' 9" 454.667 20 -1
T11 T3 Michael Gellerman 47 22' 9" 409.167 18 +2
T11 T11 Brooks Koepka 52 22' 9" 500.250 22 +1
T14 15 Abraham Ancer 85 23' 1" 852.583 37 -3
T14 T11 Fabián Gómez 54 23' 1" 669.167 29 +2
16 20 Aaron Baddeley 54 23' 2" 579.917 25 -8
17 T16 Bronson Burgoon 70 23' 4" 1,143.250 49 -6
T18 T18 Ian Poulter 68 23' 5" 891.250 38 +4
T18 T30 Camilo Villegas 73 23' 5" 1,500.250 64 +9
T20 T27 Louis Oosthuizen 69 23' 8" 615.750 26 -3
T20 22 Rory Sabbatini 71 23' 8" 1,114.250 47 +3
22 T18 Kyle Stanley 90 23' 9" 1,283.750 54 -5
23 T16 Brandt Snedeker 82 23' 10" 1,071.417 45 +3
24 23 Jamie Lovemark 42 24' 0" 1,006.917 42 -5
T25 T24 Padraig Harrington 44 24' 1" 649.500 27 -2
T25 T24 Talor Gooch 87 24' 1" 1,278.167 53 +7
T25 T27 J.J. Spaun 72 24' 1" 962.167 40 -7
T28 26 Sam Ryder 84 24' 2" 1,158.583 48 -3
T28 21 Scott Stallings 76 24' 2" 1,594.333 66 -9
T28 T34 Gary Woodland 64 24' 2" 1,282.250 53 -3
31 T30 Peter Malnati 78 24' 3" 1,670.833 69 -4
32 T40 Bo Van Pelt 72 24' 4" 1,141.833 47 +6
T33 T32 Andrew Putnam 85 24' 7" 1,131.833 46 -5
T33 T37 Tony Finau 81 24' 7" 1,107.417 45 -3
T35 T32 Brice Garnett 90 24' 8" 813.417 33 -4
T35 T34 Cameron Smith 73 24' 8" 838.583 34 -1
37 36 Josh Teater 50 24' 9" 642.833 26 -2
38 T48 Jhonattan Vegas 80 25' 1" 1,531.083 61 +2
39 T40 John Huh 56 25' 2" 629.000 25 +2
T40 T54 Patrick Reed 73 25' 3" 1,237.833 49 -5
T40 T50 Robert Streb 70 25' 3" 1,212.083 48 +3
42 42 Chris Kirk 78 25' 5" 1,322.583 52 +7
43 T43 C.T. Pan 76 25' 6" 1,378.333 54 +1
44 T48 Rickie Fowler 76 25' 7" 1,152.167 45 -1
T45 39 Jason Dufner 84 25' 8" 1,259.333 49 E
T45 T45 Alex Noren 78 25' 8" 1,310.250 51 +2
T47 T45 D.J. Trahan 66 25' 10" 877.083 34 +2
T47 T50 Sebastián Muñoz 93 25' 10" 1,393.333 54 +9
49 T43 Austin Cook 72 26' 0" 1,012.667 39 +1
50 T52 Xander Schauffele 67 26' 1" 677.583 26 -1
T51 T54 Will Gordon 88 26' 2" 1,911.667 73 +3
T51 T54 Ryan Palmer 71 26' 2" 1,257.083 48 -1
T51 T89 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 26' 2" 1,019.083 39 +9
T51 29 David Hearn 68 26' 2" 994.667 38 +2
T51 T60 Emiliano Grillo 90 26' 2" 1,308.917 50 +5
T51 T45 Chesson Hadley 68 26' 2" 1,097.250 42 +12
T51 T60 Patton Kizzire 92 26' 2" 1,938.417 74 -11
T58 T58 J.B. Holmes 50 26' 4" 1,632.000 62 +1
T58 T58 Si Woo Kim 83 26' 4" 1,238.000 47 -5
T60 T60 Tyrrell Hatton 57 26' 5" 396.083 15 -1
T60 T60 Jordan Spieth 76 26' 5" 1,612.750 61 -7
T60 T60 Branden Grace 73 26' 5" 1,399.750 53 +2
63 T65 Andrew Landry 64 26' 6" 1,272.167 48 E
64 T69 Joseph Bramlett 78 26' 7" 1,968.167 74 +4
65 T52 Bo Hoag 87 26' 8" 1,308.583 49 -5
T66 67 Vaughn Taylor 80 26' 9" 1,257.417 47 E
T66 T65 Hank Lebioda 70 26' 9" 1,336.667 50 E
T68 T76 Brandon Hagy 74 26' 10" 2,363.917 88 +4
T68 T37 Ryan Brehm 56 26' 10" 1,531.250 57 +2
70 68 Kevin Kisner 69 26' 11" 914.000 34 -1
T71 57 Cameron Tringale 86 27' 0" 1,590.917 59 +2
T71 T86 Joel Dahmen 78 27' 0" 1,079.500 40 +1
T71 T69 Viktor Hovland 74 27' 0" 1,270.917 47 +2
T71 T71 Beau Hossler 86 27' 0" 2,022.417 75 E
75 T96 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 27' 1" 1,407.417 52 +11
T76 T78 Nelson Ledesma 46 27' 3" 954.750 35 E
T76 T96 Chris Baker 54 27' 3" 653.250 24 -4
T76 T71 Roger Sloan 78 27' 3" 1,334.000 49 -4
T76 T82 Brian Stuard 100 27' 3" 1,390.917 51 -4
80 T89 Stewart Cink 74 27' 4" 1,805.667 66 +13
81 T76 Matt Jones 90 27' 5" 1,784.417 65 -1
T82 T80 Charley Hoffman 95 27' 7" 2,178.667 79 +3
T82 T82 Tyler Duncan 90 27' 7" 938.083 34 +5
T82 T80 Will Zalatoris 82 27' 7" 1,267.167 46 E
T82 T93 Maverick McNealy 72 27' 7" 1,708.083 62 E
86 T84 Brendon Todd 87 27' 9" 888.833 32 -3
T87 T86 Tim Wilkinson 46 27' 10" 696.417 25 +3
T87 T78 Patrick Rodgers 100 27' 10" 2,675.750 96 +3
89 T99 Charl Schwartzel 82 27' 11" 1,898.250 68 +4
T90 T113 Dustin Johnson 61 28' 0" 839.583 30 +5
T90 88 Chase Seiffert 78 28' 0" 1,233.167 44 +1
92 T89 Cameron Percy 77 28' 1" 1,515.917 54 -4
T93 T93 Jim Herman 60 28' 2" 1,015.417 36 +5
T93 T71 James Hahn 64 28' 2" 985.250 35 +1
T93 T101 Rhein Gibson 56 28' 2" 1,014.000 36 +1
T93 T93 Vincent Whaley 82 28' 2" 1,971.917 70 +7
97 T96 Richy Werenski 84 28' 3" 1,636.167 58 +10
T98 T99 Sungjae Im 107 28' 4" 1,219.167 43 +3
T98 T105 Mark Hubbard 94 28' 4" 1,390.167 49 E
T98 T119 Satoshi Kodaira 74 28' 4" 707.500 25 +8
T98 112 Hunter Mahan 59 28' 4" 1,247.583 44 +2
T102 T107 Luke List 85 28' 5" 1,988.083 70 +1
T102 T119 Tom Lewis 82 28' 5" 2,015.333 71 +10
T102 T101 Russell Henley 75 28' 5" 1,279.500 45 -5
T102 T110 Matthew NeSmith 86 28' 5" 1,421.417 50 +4
T102 75 Tom Hoge 88 28' 5" 1,735.333 61 +2
107 T105 Anirban Lahiri 60 28' 7" 1,516.167 53 -3
108 T110 Daniel Berger 71 28' 9" 976.167 34 +3
T109 T113 Danny Willett 51 28' 11" 810.417 28 +3
T109 T71 Bill Haas 44 28' 11" 838.750 29 -7
111 T126 Jimmy Walker 74 29' 0" 2,119.250 73 +11
T112 T121 Bubba Watson 71 29' 1" 1,394.250 48 -2
T112 117 Xinjun Zhang 68 29' 1" 1,192.167 41 +8
T112 T89 Kris Ventura 72 29' 1" 1,365.500 47 +6
T112 134 Wyndham Clark 78 29' 1" 2,410.833 83 +5
116 T107 Scott Harrington 79 29' 2" 1,865.833 64 -1
117 T113 Sepp Straka 94 29' 3" 1,754.667 60 -1
T118 T128 Adam Schenk 100 29' 4" 2,435.000 83 -2
T118 T121 Corey Conners 91 29' 4" 1,497.417 51 -5
T118 T121 Brian Harman 91 29' 4" 1,377.833 47 +4
T118 T113 Pat Perez 96 29' 4" 1,262.667 43 +2
122 T101 Scott Brown 80 29' 5" 1,000.917 34 +4
T123 T126 Webb Simpson 61 29' 6" 1,002.333 34 +10
T123 151 Keegan Bradley 82 29' 6" 1,564.583 53 +10
T125 T131 Kevin Tway 60 29' 7" 1,418.000 48 +5
T125 T128 Robby Shelton 80 29' 7" 1,567.500 53 +6
T125 T128 Collin Morikawa 69 29' 7" 739.417 25 +6
T128 T135 Russell Knox 88 29' 8" 1,334.750 45 +11
T128 T131 Zach Johnson 78 29' 8" 1,514.167 51 +1
T128 T137 Scott Piercy 73 29' 8" 1,484.167 50 +3
T131 T107 Rafael Campos 58 29' 9" 952.083 32 +3
T131 118 Troy Merritt 98 29' 9" 1,964.833 66 +6
T133 140 Nick Watney 56 29' 10" 1,284.000 43 +5
T133 T135 Adam Long 83 29' 10" 1,402.583 47 +7
135 T121 Erik van Rooyen 65 29' 11" 1,257.667 42 +6
T136 T137 Scottie Scheffler 93 30' 0" 1,230.750 41 +4
T136 T137 Shane Lowry 67 30' 0" 1,108.500 37 +3
138 T121 Lanto Griffin 89 30' 1" 1,836.333 61 +6
T139 T141 Aaron Wise 68 30' 2" 1,056.083 35 -2
T139 T141 Jon Rahm 74 30' 2" 964.500 32 E
141 T101 Ben Taylor 48 30' 3" 877.000 29 +2
142 T144 Charles Howell III 70 30' 4" 1,487.333 49 E
T143 143 Hudson Swafford 70 30' 5" 1,461.167 48 +10
T143 T131 Byeong Hun An 82 30' 5" 2,525.750 83 +12
T145 T144 Hideki Matsuyama 78 30' 6" 1,281.250 42 +4
T145 T144 Max Homa 81 30' 6" 1,340.417 44 +9
T145 T144 Joaquin Niemann 89 30' 6" 2,195.333 72 E
T148 T148 Harry Higgs 70 30' 7" 1,621.333 53 +9
T148 T148 Henrik Norlander 86 30' 7" 1,221.750 40 +6
T148 T148 Martin Laird 74 30' 7" 1,618.917 53 +10
T151 T152 Phil Mickelson 64 30' 9" 2,401.583 78 +11
T151 T152 Jason Kokrak 79 30' 9" 1,384.417 45 +9
153 154 Bryson DeChambeau 67 30' 10" 1,943.167 63 +3
154 155 Sam Burns 72 31' 0" 1,611.583 52 +4
155 156 Francesco Molinari 42 31' 1" 777.083 25 +3
156 157 Marc Leishman 71 31' 2" 1,091.000 35 +4
T157 172 Nate Lashley 72 31' 3" 1,717.667 55 +8
T157 158 Danny Lee 61 31' 3" 906.833 29 +3
159 T168 Sergio Garcia 65 31' 4" 1,567.000 50 +4
160 T160 Brendan Steele 78 31' 5" 1,069.500 34 +6
T161 T162 Nick Taylor 88 31' 6" 2,139.750 68 +14
T161 T168 Matt Kuchar 67 31' 6" 976.333 31 +5
T161 159 Denny McCarthy 86 31' 6" 1,764.750 56 +15
T161 T162 Patrick Cantlay 69 31' 6" 1,323.500 42 -3
T165 T164 Justin Rose 50 31' 7" 1,043.417 33 +6
T165 T168 Grayson Murray 53 31' 7" 1,326.000 42 +15
T167 T183 Brian Gay 64 31' 9" 1,780.000 56 +3
T167 T166 Cam Davis 82 31' 9" 3,273.417 103 E
T167 182 Michael Kim 69 31' 9" 1,556.167 49 +8
170 T168 Rory McIlroy 61 31' 11" 1,469.500 46 +5
171 179 Chez Reavie 80 32' 0" 1,087.083 34 +3
T172 175 Michael Thompson 74 32' 3" 1,193.500 37 +4
T172 T173 Mackenzie Hughes 82 32' 3" 1,709.500 53 +13
T172 T173 Kramer Hickok 65 32' 3" 741.917 23 +8
T175 T176 Doc Redman 76 32' 5" 1,330.667 41 +5
T175 T176 Kevin Na 70 32' 5" 1,103.417 34 +6
T177 197 Luke Donald 54 32' 7" 847.333 26 +3
T177 T176 Michael Gligic 80 32' 7" 1,597.917 49 -2
T177 T164 Keith Mitchell 76 32' 7" 1,985.083 61 +4
180 T180 Paul Casey 63 32' 8" 1,013.417 31 +1
181 190 J.T. Poston 83 32' 9" 1,964.750 60 +11
T182 T183 Jason Day 66 32' 10" 1,313.500 40 +6
T182 T183 Carlos Ortiz 83 32' 10" 2,167.417 66 +11
T184 T186 Lucas Glover 86 33' 1" 1,487.667 45 +2
T184 T186 Adam Scott 62 33' 1" 1,355.500 41 +11
T186 188 Kevin Streelman 90 33' 2" 1,557.167 47 +13
T186 T180 Doug Ghim 84 33' 2" 928.250 28 E
T186 T193 Martin Trainer 59 33' 2" 1,924.917 58 +18
189 189 Sung Kang 84 33' 4" 1,867.333 56 +11
T190 T193 Dylan Frittelli 72 33' 11" 2,034.250 60 +20
T190 T166 Tyler McCumber 62 33' 11" 1,932.750 57 +5
192 191 Tommy Fleetwood 57 34' 0" 816.333 24 -2
193 192 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 34' 2" 682.750 20 -1
T194 196 Harold Varner III 80 34' 5" 1,205.750 35 +1
T194 198 Adam Hadwin 82 34' 5" 1,825.583 53 +7
196 199 Kelly Kraft 44 34' 10" 627.250 18 +4
197 195 Sebastian Cappelen 54 34' 11" 1,848.917 53 +9
198 200 Justin Thomas 71 35' 2" 1,511.500 43 +5
199 201 Sean O'Hair 49 35' 3" 1,197.417 34 E
200 203 Cameron Champ 67 35' 4" 1,768.000 50 +8
201 202 Billy Horschel 81 35' 9" 1,251.083 35 +12
202 204 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 36' 5" 692.333 19 +8
203 205 Matthew Wolff 52 36' 8" 1,101.083 30 +6
204 206 Henrik Stenson 47 39' 11" 758.500 19 +7
205 207 Harris English 79 40' 6" 1,012.750 25 -1
206 208 Lee Westwood 53 40' 10" 938.583 23 +7

The average distance the ball comes to rest from the hole in feet when a player hits his approach from a distance greater than or equal to 50 yards and less than 125 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the Rough. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2365)