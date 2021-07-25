×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Approach the Green » Approaches from 100-125 yards (Rgh)

Approaches from 100-125 yards (Rgh)

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 31' 4"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) # OF ATTEMPTS RELATIVE TO PAR
1 2 Mark Anderson 54 19' 0" 132.833 7 E
2 4 K.J. Choi 52 20' 9" 290.167 14 +1
3 1 Josh Teater 50 21' 0" 251.583 12 +1
4 3 Jonathan Byrd 44 21' 1" 252.917 12 -2
5 5 Dustin Johnson 61 22' 1" 264.667 12 -1
6 7 Sam Ryder 84 23' 0" 712.750 31 -4
7 T8 James Hahn 64 23' 2" 370.250 16 -1
8 T22 Camilo Villegas 73 23' 3" 815.000 35 +2
T9 10 Seamus Power 50 23' 5" 374.083 16 -1
T9 T8 K.H. Lee 94 23' 5" 725.417 31 -5
11 11 Padraig Harrington 44 23' 6" 353.000 15 -1
12 T30 Rob Oppenheim 74 23' 10" 404.500 17 +1
13 16 Gary Woodland 64 24' 1" 626.750 26 -3
14 15 Abraham Ancer 85 24' 4" 486.417 20 -3
15 12 Kyle Stanley 90 24' 5" 757.500 31 -5
16 13 Aaron Baddeley 54 24' 6" 343.250 14 -2
17 18 Peter Malnati 78 24' 10" 868.917 35 -7
18 T19 Ryan Armour 76 24' 11" 473.583 19 -3
19 6 Jason Dufner 84 25' 0" 675.417 27 +1
T20 T19 D.J. Trahan 66 25' 2" 428.083 17 -1
T20 T22 Jamie Lovemark 42 25' 2" 528.500 21 -5
22 T24 Andrew Landry 64 25' 4" 734.250 29 -2
23 T24 Chesson Hadley 68 25' 5" 534.250 21 +2
24 T28 Brice Garnett 90 25' 7" 383.750 15 -1
T25 17 Bubba Watson 71 25' 8" 615.500 24 -1
T25 T26 Collin Morikawa 69 25' 8" 282.500 11 E
27 T30 Bronson Burgoon 70 25' 11" 726.333 28 +1
28 14 Ryan Brehm 56 26' 1" 599.250 23 -3
29 T33 Kevin Stadler 43 26' 2" 419.083 16 +5
T30 35 Branden Grace 73 26' 3" 657.000 25 E
T30 T40 Emiliano Grillo 90 26' 3" 761.583 29 -2
T30 21 Ben Martin 48 26' 3" 262.417 10 -2
33 T36 Xinjun Zhang 68 26' 4" 553.083 21 +1
34 39 Brooks Koepka 52 26' 5" 290.583 11 +1
35 T36 Roger Sloan 78 26' 6" 796.083 30 -2
36 T40 Patton Kizzire 92 26' 7" 1,301.167 49 -8
T37 T43 Brian Stuard 100 26' 8" 665.750 25 -2
T37 T43 Satoshi Kodaira 74 26' 8" 320.333 12 +4
T37 T43 Chase Seiffert 78 26' 8" 587.083 22 +1
40 T33 Fabián Gómez 54 26' 9" 374.000 14 +6
T41 32 Austin Cook 72 26' 10" 616.833 23 -2
T41 64 Louis Oosthuizen 69 26' 10" 429.083 16 -3
43 46 Talor Gooch 87 27' 0" 756.917 28 +1
44 47 J.B. Holmes 50 27' 1" 704.000 26 -2
T45 T48 Zach Johnson 78 27' 2" 733.333 27 E
T45 T48 Jim Herman 60 27' 2" 597.250 22 -2
T45 T40 Brandt Snedeker 82 27' 2" 787.417 29 +2
48 50 Tony Finau 81 27' 3" 653.583 24 -1
49 T54 Wyndham Clark 78 27' 5" 1,124.750 41 +3
50 52 John Huh 56 27' 6" 384.667 14 -1
51 51 Adam Long 83 27' 7" 634.250 23 E
52 53 Sebastián Muñoz 93 27' 9" 582.500 21 +5
T53 65 Rickie Fowler 76 27' 10" 695.417 25 -3
T53 T54 Robby Shelton 80 27' 10" 612.583 22 +2
T55 T28 Michael Gellerman 47 27' 11" 362.417 13 +3
T55 T107 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 27' 11" 613.750 22 +3
T57 T58 Ian Poulter 68 28' 1" 534.167 19 -1
T57 T58 Charley Hoffman 95 28' 1" 1,320.667 47 +2
T57 T61 Scott Stallings 76 28' 1" 899.333 32 -4
60 T61 Jordan Spieth 76 28' 2" 816.167 29 -3
61 63 Cameron Smith 73 28' 3" 479.667 17 E
T62 T76 Charl Schwartzel 82 28' 4" 1,047.667 37 +1
T62 T74 Ryan Moore 44 28' 4" 311.417 11 +2
64 T26 David Hearn 68 28' 5" 652.750 23 +1
65 T66 Henrik Norlander 86 28' 6" 455.500 16 -1
T66 T68 C.T. Pan 76 28' 7" 944.000 33 +5
T66 T87 Denny McCarthy 86 28' 7" 657.667 23 +2
T66 83 Vincent Whaley 82 28' 7" 1,115.917 39 +3
T69 T70 Will Gordon 88 28' 8" 1,062.083 37 +1
T69 T70 Corey Conners 91 28' 8" 831.583 29 -4
T71 T72 Brendon Todd 87 28' 9" 316.667 11 -1
T71 84 Maverick McNealy 72 28' 9" 949.750 33 -3
T71 T95 Jhonattan Vegas 80 28' 9" 978.083 34 +3
T71 T72 Alex Noren 78 28' 9" 546.167 19 +1
T75 T36 Rafael Campos 58 28' 11" 520.583 18 -3
T75 T56 Rhein Gibson 56 28' 11" 433.667 15 E
T75 T76 Beau Hossler 86 28' 11" 981.833 34 -1
T75 T74 Si Woo Kim 83 28' 11" 636.000 22 +1
79 T76 Nelson Ledesma 46 29' 0" 609.000 21 +3
80 T80 Adam Schenk 100 29' 1" 1,280.583 44 E
T81 T80 Harry Higgs 70 29' 2" 845.333 29 +1
T81 86 Luke List 85 29' 2" 1,313.667 45 +2
T83 T56 Patrick Rodgers 100 29' 3" 1,317.667 45 -6
T83 85 Nick Watney 56 29' 3" 905.917 31 +3
T85 T66 Kris Ventura 72 29' 4" 821.500 28 +5
T85 T87 Tyler Duncan 90 29' 4" 499.000 17 +3
87 T109 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 29' 6" 618.667 21 +3
T88 T89 Matt Wallace 59 29' 10" 327.750 11 +3
T88 T89 Joel Dahmen 78 29' 10" 536.333 18 E
T90 T91 Andrew Putnam 85 30' 0" 600.250 20 -1
T90 T91 J.J. Spaun 72 30' 0" 600.667 20 -4
92 79 Tom Hoge 88 30' 1" 1,172.500 39 +1
93 94 Brian Harman 91 30' 2" 573.167 19 +2
T94 T95 Webb Simpson 61 30' 5" 517.750 17 +4
T94 T95 Joaquin Niemann 89 30' 5" 1,124.667 37 +2
96 98 Viktor Hovland 74 30' 6" 640.667 21 +3
T97 T105 Grayson Murray 53 30' 7" 796.000 26 +9
T97 T99 Will Zalatoris 82 30' 7" 672.667 22 -1
T97 T99 Bryson DeChambeau 67 30' 7" 1,100.917 36 +1
T100 T101 Xander Schauffele 67 30' 8" 398.250 13 -2
T100 T58 Ben Taylor 48 30' 8" 644.500 21 +2
T100 T101 Hank Lebioda 70 30' 8" 890.000 29 +3
T100 T117 Patrick Reed 73 30' 8" 735.333 24 +2
T100 104 Brandon Hagy 74 30' 8" 1,533.000 50 +3
105 130 Sergio Garcia 65 31' 0" 805.417 26 +2
106 T127 Keegan Bradley 82 31' 1" 1,026.333 33 +4
T107 T123 Chris Baker 54 31' 2" 405.583 13 -2
T107 93 Bo Hoag 87 31' 2" 778.917 25 -2
T107 T105 Patrick Cantlay 69 31' 2" 747.750 24 -3
110 T107 Tim Wilkinson 46 31' 3" 437.833 14 -1
111 T113 Russell Knox 88 31' 4" 784.083 25 +4
112 T135 Robert Streb 70 31' 5" 723.333 23 +6
T113 T123 Bo Van Pelt 72 31' 6" 725.167 23 +2
T113 T113 Doug Ghim 84 31' 6" 535.583 17 -2
T115 T113 Hunter Mahan 59 31' 8" 792.250 25 +1
T115 T111 Cameron Percy 77 31' 8" 951.000 30 -2
T115 T111 Brendan Steele 78 31' 8" 379.917 12 +2
118 T113 Kevin Kisner 69 31' 10" 508.833 16 -2
119 T117 Mackenzie Hughes 82 31' 11" 989.167 31 +2
120 T101 Lanto Griffin 89 32' 0" 1,056.250 33 +3
121 T80 Bill Haas 44 32' 1" 513.583 16 -3
122 121 Russell Henley 75 32' 3" 773.250 24 -4
T123 120 Keith Mitchell 76 32' 4" 1,261.333 39 +6
T123 122 Ryan Palmer 71 32' 4" 1,035.667 32 +1
T123 T137 Stewart Cink 74 32' 4" 1,162.583 36 +2
T126 T109 Cameron Tringale 86 32' 5" 1,038.333 32 +2
T126 T145 Joseph Bramlett 78 32' 5" 1,297.750 40 -1
128 126 Brian Gay 64 32' 7" 750.083 23 -4
129 T127 Matt Jones 90 32' 8" 914.083 28 +1
130 119 Troy Merritt 98 32' 9" 1,341.583 41 +2
131 129 Sungjae Im 107 32' 10" 590.500 18 +2
132 T145 Scott Harrington 79 32' 11" 1,217.667 37 +2
133 T141 Erik van Rooyen 65 33' 0" 726.250 22 +3
T134 131 Tyrrell Hatton 57 33' 1" 331.000 10 +1
T134 134 Richy Werenski 84 33' 1" 860.417 26 +4
T134 T159 Jimmy Walker 74 33' 1" 1,223.833 37 +3
137 132 Anirban Lahiri 60 33' 2" 1,094.417 33 +2
138 133 Lucas Glover 86 33' 3" 896.750 27 -1
T139 140 Chris Kirk 78 33' 4" 666.167 20 +4
T139 125 Sebastian Cappelen 54 33' 4" 799.500 24 +4
T139 T149 Matthew NeSmith 86 33' 4" 1,001.000 30 +6
142 T135 Daniel Berger 71 33' 5" 500.750 15 +4
T143 T137 Rory McIlroy 61 33' 6" 871.500 26 +3
T143 T137 Jon Rahm 74 33' 6" 670.333 20 E
145 T68 Tyler McCumber 62 33' 8" 976.750 29 +2
T146 143 Hideki Matsuyama 78 33' 9" 640.583 19 +1
T146 157 Matt Kuchar 67 33' 9" 539.750 16 +3
148 144 Jason Kokrak 79 33' 10" 913.583 27 +9
149 T147 Max Homa 81 34' 0" 917.417 27 +7
T150 T147 Michael Gligic 80 34' 1" 1,057.417 31 +1
T150 T149 Hudson Swafford 70 34' 1" 852.250 25 +6
T150 T149 Aaron Wise 68 34' 1" 852.917 25 -1
153 152 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 34' 2" 239.333 7 -2
154 T173 Nate Lashley 72 34' 3" 1,027.333 30 +5
155 T153 Tom Lewis 82 34' 4" 1,167.250 34 +10
156 155 Marc Leishman 71 34' 5" 619.750 18 +4
T157 192 Luke Donald 54 34' 6" 552.500 16 -1
T157 T141 Byeong Hun An 82 34' 6" 1,482.333 43 +6
159 156 Rory Sabbatini 71 34' 7" 553.750 16 E
160 T153 Sepp Straka 94 34' 9" 972.000 28 +1
161 T159 Carlos Ortiz 83 34' 11" 1,013.250 29 +6
162 162 Scottie Scheffler 93 35' 0" 700.750 20 +4
163 T159 Scott Piercy 73 35' 1" 876.833 25 +6
164 158 Pat Perez 96 35' 2" 808.250 23 +2
165 T164 Kramer Hickok 65 35' 3" 493.167 14 +7
T166 T166 Justin Rose 50 35' 4" 600.500 17 +5
T166 T166 Kelly Kraft 44 35' 4" 388.833 11 +2
168 168 Vaughn Taylor 80 35' 5" 850.667 24 +3
169 169 Adam Scott 62 35' 6" 709.833 20 +4
T170 T164 Michael Thompson 74 35' 10" 788.750 22 +3
T170 171 Sam Burns 72 35' 10" 1,219.250 34 +4
172 T179 Dylan Frittelli 72 35' 11" 1,330.250 37 +12
T173 178 Kevin Tway 60 36' 0" 863.750 24 +4
T173 183 Charles Howell III 70 36' 0" 1,007.083 28 E
175 172 Mark Hubbard 94 36' 1" 793.000 22 +4
176 T173 Nick Taylor 88 36' 2" 1,374.333 38 +7
T177 T175 Danny Lee 61 36' 3" 434.500 12 +4
T177 T175 Shane Lowry 67 36' 3" 579.667 16 E
179 177 Billy Horschel 81 36' 4" 545.000 15 +3
T180 193 Michael Kim 69 36' 8" 1,062.333 29 +5
T180 T179 Martin Laird 74 36' 8" 954.167 26 +6
T182 T181 Harold Varner III 80 36' 11" 738.500 20 +2
T182 T185 Cam Davis 82 36' 11" 2,032.333 55 +3
T182 T181 Kevin Na 70 36' 11" 591.000 16 +5
185 170 Scott Brown 80 37' 0" 703.000 19 +1
186 184 Danny Willett 51 37' 2" 446.167 12 -1
187 T185 Phil Mickelson 64 37' 3" 1,341.917 36 +6
T188 187 Doc Redman 76 37' 5" 861.000 23 +3
T188 188 Adam Hadwin 82 37' 5" 1,346.667 36 +5
190 196 Martin Trainer 59 37' 10" 1,324.667 35 +8
191 189 Sean O'Hair 49 38' 0" 645.500 17 +1
192 T190 Jason Day 66 38' 3" 880.583 23 +2
193 198 Chez Reavie 80 38' 6" 616.167 16 +1
194 194 Francesco Molinari 42 38' 11" 428.083 11 +4
195 195 Paul Casey 63 39' 1" 469.333 12 +1
196 T202 Matthew Wolff 52 39' 5" 512.417 13 +3
197 197 Tommy Fleetwood 57 39' 7" 553.583 14 -3
198 199 J.T. Poston 83 41' 5" 1,243.333 30 +6
199 200 Kevin Streelman 90 41' 7" 1,039.750 25 +11
200 201 Justin Thomas 71 41' 10" 1,045.417 25 +5
201 T202 Sung Kang 84 43' 7" 1,089.750 25 +8
202 204 Harris English 79 44' 8" 536.000 12 -1
203 205 Lee Westwood 53 45' 4" 815.583 18 +7
204 206 Cameron Champ 67 46' 3" 1,017.750 22 +7
205 207 Henrik Stenson 47 52' 7" 473.250 9 +3
206 208 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 57' 0" 455.917 8 +7

The average distance the ball comes to rest from the hole in feet when a player hits his approach from a distance greater than or equal to 100 yards and less than 125 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the Rough. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2364)