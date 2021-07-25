×
Did you know you can save your preferences across all your digital devices and platforms simply by creating a profile? Would you like to get started?
Not right now
No, never ask again
Statistics » Approach the Green » Approaches from 75-100 yards (Rgh)

Approaches from 75-100 yards (Rgh)

Print
Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 26' 3"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) # OF ATTEMPTS RELATIVE TO PAR
1 1 Michael Gellerman 47 7' 2" 14.333 2 E
2 2 Abraham Ancer 85 14' 5" 115.250 8 -3
3 3 Jonathan Byrd 44 15' 4" 107.417 7 E
4 T6 Robert Streb 70 15' 6" 170.167 11 -2
5 4 Ryan Moore 44 15' 8" 46.917 3 -2
6 5 Ryan Palmer 71 15' 11" 143.000 9 -3
7 T6 Danny Willett 51 16' 6" 98.833 6 +2
8 8 Tyrrell Hatton 57 17' 5" 52.167 3 -1
9 9 Ian Poulter 68 17' 6" 105.083 6 -3
T10 T19 Bo Van Pelt 72 17' 7" 246.083 14 E
T10 10 Brandt Snedeker 82 17' 7" 175.417 10 E
12 T11 Scott Stallings 76 17' 9" 248.000 14 -4
T13 T13 Ryan Armour 76 17' 10" 71.250 4 +3
T13 T13 David Hearn 68 17' 10" 142.917 8 -2
15 15 Jim Herman 60 17' 11" 179.250 10 +2
16 16 Rory Sabbatini 71 18' 1" 379.083 21 +2
17 17 J.J. Spaun 72 18' 4" 201.833 11 -3
18 18 Max Homa 81 18' 7" 185.667 10 +1
19 T19 Daniel Berger 71 18' 8" 224.083 12 E
20 30 Ben Martin 48 18' 11" 208.333 11 -2
21 21 Chris Kirk 78 19' 0" 398.417 21 +1
22 T22 Vaughn Taylor 80 19' 2" 249.167 13 -3
T23 T24 K.J. Choi 52 19' 3" 134.917 7 +2
T23 T24 Francesco Molinari 42 19' 3" 115.417 6 -1
25 26 Jordan Spieth 76 19' 5" 291.167 15 -2
26 27 Tyler Duncan 90 19' 6" 156.000 8 -2
27 T22 John Huh 56 19' 11" 159.167 8 +1
28 31 Sam Burns 72 20' 2" 302.417 15 E
29 32 Scott Brown 80 20' 3" 222.333 11 +1
30 33 Stewart Cink 74 20' 4" 407.333 20 +7
T31 T34 Sean O'Hair 49 20' 5" 204.083 10 -3
T31 T34 Anirban Lahiri 60 20' 5" 285.917 14 -4
33 36 Jamie Lovemark 42 20' 8" 268.583 13 -1
34 28 Kevin Stadler 43 20' 9" 249.167 12 E
35 37 Talor Gooch 87 20' 10" 271.167 13 E
36 T38 Andrew Putnam 85 21' 3" 446.583 21 -2
T37 T52 K.H. Lee 94 21' 4" 341.917 16 +3
T37 T38 Charl Schwartzel 82 21' 4" 362.667 17 -1
T39 T40 Padraig Harrington 44 21' 5" 149.667 7 E
T39 T40 Mark Anderson 54 21' 5" 150.167 7 -1
T41 55 Jhonattan Vegas 80 21' 6" 387.667 18 +1
T41 42 Xander Schauffele 67 21' 6" 150.500 7 +1
43 43 Hideki Matsuyama 78 21' 7" 281.083 13 E
T44 T52 Keegan Bradley 82 21' 8" 238.417 11 +2
T44 44 Bo Hoag 87 21' 8" 325.000 15 -3
46 T45 Harris English 79 21' 9" 108.833 5 +1
T47 T47 Kevin Kisner 69 21' 10" 218.250 10 -3
T47 T47 Rob Oppenheim 74 21' 10" 174.833 8 +3
T49 T49 Bronson Burgoon 70 21' 11" 329.000 15 -5
T49 T49 Sam Ryder 84 21' 11" 262.583 12 -1
T49 T49 Sepp Straka 94 21' 11" 395.083 18 -4
52 T52 Fabián Gómez 54 22' 1" 176.583 8 -2
53 T62 Joseph Bramlett 78 22' 3" 400.917 18 +3
54 57 Shane Lowry 67 22' 5" 313.833 14 +2
T55 T58 Troy Merritt 98 22' 6" 381.833 17 +4
T55 T58 Peter Malnati 78 22' 6" 382.833 17 -2
T55 T58 Adam Long 83 22' 6" 292.917 13 -3
T55 T45 Hank Lebioda 70 22' 6" 337.167 15 -3
59 T62 Matthew NeSmith 86 22' 8" 385.917 17 -1
60 64 Kramer Hickok 65 22' 10" 45.667 2 -1
T61 56 Kevin Tway 60 22' 11" 298.417 13 +1
T61 65 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 22' 11" 160.167 7 +1
T63 T66 Tom Hoge 88 23' 0" 298.750 13 +1
T63 T66 Matt Wallace 59 23' 0" 161.167 7 +1
65 68 J.B. Holmes 50 23' 1" 531.000 23 +1
66 69 Brooks Koepka 52 23' 2" 162.333 7 +1
67 70 Kyle Stanley 90 23' 3" 348.667 15 E
T68 T71 Scottie Scheffler 93 23' 4" 257.083 11 +1
T68 T71 Viktor Hovland 74 23' 4" 280.250 12 E
T70 T73 Rickie Fowler 76 23' 5" 257.500 11 E
T70 78 Brandon Hagy 74 23' 5" 491.917 21 -1
T70 T73 Cameron Percy 77 23' 5" 397.917 17 -2
T73 T76 Charley Hoffman 95 23' 7" 424.750 18 -2
T73 T76 Cameron Tringale 86 23' 7" 353.833 15 +1
75 T11 Ryan Brehm 56 23' 8" 448.917 19 E
T76 T79 Seamus Power 50 23' 9" 190.000 8 E
T76 T79 Andrew Landry 64 23' 9" 213.917 9 E
T78 88 Hunter Mahan 59 23' 10" 405.500 17 -1
T78 T96 Cameron Champ 67 23' 10" 428.333 18 E
T80 T82 Brendon Todd 87 24' 0" 336.000 14 -2
T80 T82 Kevin Streelman 90 24' 0" 360.250 15 +3
82 75 Charles Howell III 70 24' 1" 264.750 11 E
83 84 Emiliano Grillo 90 24' 3" 291.417 12 +3
84 85 Luke List 85 24' 4" 364.500 15 -2
T85 T86 Sebastián Muñoz 93 24' 5" 537.500 22 +1
T85 T118 Tom Lewis 82 24' 5" 684.583 28 E
87 113 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 24' 8" 246.917 10 +5
T88 T89 Jimmy Walker 74 24' 9" 619.250 25 +3
T88 T101 Aaron Baddeley 54 24' 9" 173.083 7 -3
T88 T89 Tony Finau 81 24' 9" 247.083 10 E
T88 T89 Si Woo Kim 83 24' 9" 247.667 10 -3
92 93 Chez Reavie 80 24' 10" 297.667 12 E
T93 T131 Chris Baker 54 24' 11" 124.417 5 -1
T93 81 Chesson Hadley 68 24' 11" 449.083 18 +8
T95 T94 Will Gordon 88 25' 0" 399.333 16 -1
T95 T94 Bill Haas 44 25' 0" 249.750 10 -2
T97 T96 Collin Morikawa 69 25' 1" 175.833 7 +2
T97 T89 Roger Sloan 78 25' 1" 325.833 13 E
99 98 Austin Cook 72 25' 2" 226.167 9 +2
T100 99 James Hahn 64 25' 3" 277.667 11 -2
T100 T106 Beau Hossler 86 25' 3" 657.000 26 +1
T100 T128 J.T. Poston 83 25' 3" 504.417 20 +4
T100 T116 Jason Dufner 84 25' 3" 353.167 14 +1
104 100 D.J. Trahan 66 25' 6" 229.750 9 +2
T105 T101 Louis Oosthuizen 69 25' 7" 128.000 5 +1
T105 T101 Martin Laird 74 25' 7" 383.417 15 +2
T107 104 Phil Mickelson 64 25' 8" 693.583 27 +2
T107 T118 Gary Woodland 64 25' 8" 359.833 14 -1
T109 T106 Matt Jones 90 25' 10" 516.333 20 -4
T109 T128 Scott Piercy 73 25' 10" 387.833 15 -2
T111 108 Jason Day 66 25' 11" 259.417 10 +3
T111 T58 Erik van Rooyen 65 25' 11" 310.750 12 +3
113 109 Tim Wilkinson 46 26' 0" 207.833 8 +3
T114 T110 Matt Kuchar 67 26' 1" 313.083 12 +2
T114 T110 Hudson Swafford 70 26' 1" 312.833 12 +1
116 112 Russell Knox 88 26' 2" 471.167 18 +7
T117 T118 Martin Trainer 59 26' 4" 316.417 12 +5
T117 114 Pat Perez 96 26' 4" 368.750 14 +1
119 115 Vincent Whaley 82 26' 5" 553.917 21 -1
T120 T116 Aaron Wise 68 26' 6" 105.917 4 -1
T120 T124 Mark Hubbard 94 26' 6" 476.250 18 -2
122 146 Joel Dahmen 78 26' 7" 452.250 17 +3
T123 T118 C.T. Pan 76 26' 8" 346.167 13 E
T123 T118 Will Zalatoris 82 26' 8" 480.583 18 E
125 123 Henrik Norlander 86 26' 9" 347.833 13 E
126 153 Josh Teater 50 26' 10" 268.500 10 -3
T127 T86 Scott Harrington 79 27' 0" 378.333 14 -5
T127 T124 Justin Thomas 71 27' 0" 189.167 7 -1
T127 T124 Patrick Cantlay 69 27' 0" 350.583 13 -2
T127 T124 Marc Leishman 71 27' 0" 189.167 7 E
131 T128 Cam Davis 82 27' 3" 736.500 27 -5
T132 T131 Tommy Fleetwood 57 27' 5" 137.000 5 +1
T132 T131 Jason Kokrak 79 27' 5" 383.917 14 E
T132 147 Rhein Gibson 56 27' 5" 439.083 16 +1
T132 T143 Maverick McNealy 72 27' 5" 465.667 17 +1
T132 T131 Lee Westwood 53 27' 5" 82.167 3 E
T137 T135 Jon Rahm 74 27' 6" 220.250 8 E
T137 T135 Camilo Villegas 73 27' 6" 412.083 15 +4
T137 T135 Alex Noren 78 27' 6" 549.917 20 +4
140 138 Brian Harman 91 27' 8" 525.167 19 E
141 139 Brice Garnett 90 27' 9" 389.000 14 -3
T142 T141 Rory McIlroy 61 28' 3" 338.583 12 +1
T142 T141 Cameron Smith 73 28' 3" 282.500 10 +3
144 T143 Russell Henley 75 28' 7" 429.250 15 -3
145 145 Nick Taylor 88 28' 8" 458.000 16 +3
146 T167 Nelson Ledesma 46 28' 9" 201.167 7 -1
T147 T148 Sungjae Im 107 29' 0" 463.750 16 +1
T147 T148 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 29' 0" 464.583 16 +2
149 150 Dylan Frittelli 72 29' 2" 350.417 12 +3
150 151 Carlos Ortiz 83 29' 4" 616.750 21 +2
151 152 Robby Shelton 80 29' 6" 619.667 21 -2
T152 T163 Rafael Campos 58 29' 8" 326.167 11 +3
T152 154 Doc Redman 76 29' 8" 296.750 10 E
T154 T156 Justin Rose 50 29' 10" 208.833 7 E
T154 T156 Sung Kang 84 29' 10" 507.000 17 -1
T154 T163 Patrick Rodgers 100 29' 10" 1,043.667 35 +9
157 158 Lanto Griffin 89 30' 0" 540.583 18 +2
158 159 Henrik Stenson 47 30' 2" 120.500 4 +1
T159 T160 Bryson DeChambeau 67 30' 3" 423.500 14 +1
T159 T160 Ben Taylor 48 30' 3" 181.667 6 E
T159 183 Wyndham Clark 78 30' 3" 785.750 26 -3
162 T178 Patton Kizzire 92 30' 4" 454.417 15 -4
T163 162 Brendan Steele 78 30' 5" 273.917 9 E
T163 140 Kris Ventura 72 30' 5" 273.500 9 E
165 T163 Michael Thompson 74 30' 7" 336.667 11 +1
T166 T167 Webb Simpson 61 30' 8" 307.000 10 +5
T166 T167 Michael Gligic 80 30' 8" 429.417 14 -2
168 185 Michael Kim 69 30' 9" 399.667 13 +3
169 170 Joaquin Niemann 89 31' 1" 838.583 27 -2
170 171 Harold Varner III 80 31' 5" 345.167 11 -1
T171 T172 Branden Grace 73 31' 6" 440.750 14 -1
T171 T172 Corey Conners 91 31' 6" 441.250 14 +1
T171 T172 Nick Watney 56 31' 6" 314.667 10 E
T174 T175 Nate Lashley 72 31' 9" 539.583 17 +5
T174 T175 Adam Hadwin 82 31' 9" 412.250 13 +1
T174 T175 Mackenzie Hughes 82 31' 9" 476.583 15 +4
T177 T178 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 31' 10" 190.750 6 E
T177 T178 Richy Werenski 84 31' 10" 445.250 14 +2
T177 T163 Sergio Garcia 65 31' 10" 509.833 16 +1
180 182 Adam Schenk 100 31' 11" 765.667 24 -1
181 184 Adam Scott 62 32' 1" 192.667 6 -3
182 192 Brian Gay 64 32' 7" 749.167 23 E
183 186 Lucas Glover 86 32' 8" 457.500 14 +1
184 194 Patrick Reed 73 32' 9" 359.917 11 -2
185 187 Kelly Kraft 44 32' 11" 164.667 5 +2
186 195 Brian Stuard 100 33' 0" 594.583 18 -2
187 188 Danny Lee 61 33' 3" 399.333 12 E
T188 T190 Satoshi Kodaira 74 33' 7" 235.333 7 +3
T188 T190 Bubba Watson 71 33' 7" 470.417 14 E
190 193 Luke Donald 54 34' 2" 205.000 6 +3
191 155 Doug Ghim 84 34' 6" 172.333 5 E
192 T178 Denny McCarthy 86 34' 11" 453.833 13 +5
193 201 Tyler McCumber 62 35' 9" 643.083 18 +2
194 197 Chase Seiffert 78 35' 11" 430.667 12 +1
195 196 Byeong Hun An 82 36' 0" 683.667 19 +4
T196 T198 Xinjun Zhang 68 36' 6" 182.583 5 +1
T196 T198 Harry Higgs 70 36' 6" 474.833 13 +6
198 200 Kevin Na 70 36' 7" 329.583 9 E
199 189 Keith Mitchell 76 36' 9" 514.167 14 -1
200 203 Matthew Wolff 52 38' 0" 304.000 8 +4
201 202 Sebastian Cappelen 54 38' 5" 576.667 15 +3
202 204 Billy Horschel 81 39' 0" 390.333 10 +2
203 205 Grayson Murray 53 39' 5" 355.000 9 +4
204 208 Dustin Johnson 61 39' 11" 399.000 10 +3
205 206 Paul Casey 63 41' 2" 329.000 8 +4
206 207 Zach Johnson 78 41' 3" 536.333 13 +1

The average distance the ball comes to rest from the hole in feet when a player hits his approach from a distance greater than or equal to 75 yards and less than 100 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the Rough. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2363)