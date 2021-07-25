×
Approaches from 50-75 yards (Rgh)

Approaches from 50-75 yards (Rgh)

Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 25' 2"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) # OF ATTEMPTS RELATIVE TO PAR
1 1 Tyrrell Hatton 57 6' 6" 12.917 2 -1
T2 3 Patrick Reed 73 10' 2" 142.583 14 -5
T2 2 Brice Garnett 90 10' 2" 40.667 4 E
4 4 Michael Gellerman 47 10' 10" 32.417 3 -1
5 5 Cameron Smith 73 10' 11" 76.417 7 -4
T6 T6 C.T. Pan 76 11' 0" 88.167 8 -4
T6 T6 Jonathan Byrd 44 11' 0" 109.667 10 -1
8 8 Ryan Palmer 71 11' 2" 78.417 7 +1
9 9 Matthew NeSmith 86 11' 6" 34.500 3 -1
10 10 Kevin Stadler 43 11' 7" 58.083 5 -2
11 11 Louis Oosthuizen 69 11' 9" 58.667 5 -1
12 12 Brooks Koepka 52 11' 10" 47.333 4 -1
13 13 Russell Henley 75 12' 10" 77.000 6 +2
T14 T14 Mark Hubbard 94 13' 5" 120.917 9 -2
T14 T14 Michael Kim 69 13' 5" 94.167 7 E
16 16 Pat Perez 96 14' 3" 85.667 6 -1
17 17 Danny Lee 61 14' 7" 73.000 5 -1
18 18 Bronson Burgoon 70 14' 8" 87.917 6 -2
19 20 Vaughn Taylor 80 15' 9" 157.583 10 E
20 36 Aaron Baddeley 54 15' 11" 63.583 4 -3
21 21 Ryan Moore 44 16' 1" 96.333 6 -1
22 22 Aaron Wise 68 16' 3" 97.250 6 E
23 23 Brian Stuard 100 16' 4" 130.583 8 E
24 24 Cameron Tringale 86 16' 7" 198.750 12 -1
T25 T25 Adam Hadwin 82 16' 8" 66.667 4 +1
T25 T25 Ben Martin 48 16' 8" 116.917 7 -2
27 27 Matt Wallace 59 16' 9" 250.917 15 -1
28 28 Joseph Bramlett 78 16' 10" 269.500 16 +2
T29 T29 Fabián Gómez 54 16' 11" 118.583 7 -2
T29 T29 Tim Wilkinson 46 16' 11" 50.750 3 +1
T31 T56 Michael Thompson 74 17' 0" 68.083 4 E
T31 31 Andrew Putnam 85 17' 0" 85.000 5 -2
33 32 Bo Van Pelt 72 17' 1" 170.583 10 +4
34 33 Byeong Hun An 82 17' 2" 359.750 21 +2
35 34 Rob Oppenheim 74 17' 4" 103.833 6 -3
36 35 Ryan Armour 76 17' 6" 105.000 6 -1
37 37 J.J. Spaun 72 17' 9" 159.667 9 E
38 38 Alex Noren 78 17' 10" 214.167 12 -3
39 39 Brandt Snedeker 82 18' 1" 108.583 6 +1
T40 T40 Rory Sabbatini 71 18' 2" 181.417 10 +1
T40 T40 Tom Lewis 82 18' 2" 163.500 9 E
T40 T40 Joel Dahmen 78 18' 2" 90.917 5 -2
T43 T43 Patton Kizzire 92 18' 3" 182.833 10 +1
T43 T43 Hank Lebioda 70 18' 3" 109.500 6 E
T45 T45 Sungjae Im 107 18' 4" 164.917 9 E
T45 T45 Richy Werenski 84 18' 4" 330.500 18 +4
T45 19 Jhonattan Vegas 80 18' 4" 165.333 9 -2
48 48 Jon Rahm 74 18' 6" 73.917 4 E
T49 49 Nate Lashley 72 18' 10" 150.750 8 -2
T49 T60 Tony Finau 81 18' 10" 206.750 11 -2
51 50 Scott Brown 80 18' 11" 75.583 4 +2
52 51 Will Zalatoris 82 19' 0" 113.917 6 +1
T53 T52 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 19' 1" 76.250 4 E
T53 T52 Seamus Power 50 19' 1" 114.583 6 -3
55 T70 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 19' 2" 153.500 8 +1
56 54 Sung Kang 84 19' 4" 270.583 14 +4
57 55 Ian Poulter 68 19' 5" 252.000 13 +8
58 T56 Camilo Villegas 73 19' 6" 273.167 14 +3
59 T58 Paul Casey 63 19' 7" 215.083 11 -4
T60 T60 K.H. Lee 94 19' 8" 137.833 7 E
T60 T60 Patrick Rodgers 100 19' 8" 314.417 16 E
62 T66 Brandon Hagy 74 19' 11" 339.000 17 +2
63 63 Kevin Na 70 20' 4" 182.833 9 +1
64 64 Lee Westwood 53 20' 5" 40.833 2 E
65 65 Chris Baker 54 20' 7" 123.250 6 -1
66 T66 Nelson Ledesma 46 20' 8" 144.583 7 -2
67 47 Scott Harrington 79 20' 9" 269.833 13 +2
T68 T68 Matt Jones 90 20' 10" 354.000 17 +2
T68 T68 Talor Gooch 87 20' 10" 250.083 12 +6
T70 T72 Xander Schauffele 67 21' 6" 128.833 6 E
T70 T72 Mark Anderson 54 21' 6" 107.583 5 E
T72 T74 Branden Grace 73 21' 7" 302.000 14 +3
T72 T74 Chase Seiffert 78 21' 7" 215.417 10 -1
T72 T74 Doc Redman 76 21' 7" 172.917 8 +2
T72 T58 Charles Howell III 70 21' 7" 215.500 10 E
76 81 J.T. Poston 83 21' 8" 217.000 10 +1
77 77 Jason Kokrak 79 21' 9" 86.917 4 E
78 78 Scott Piercy 73 21' 11" 219.500 10 -1
T79 T79 Nick Taylor 88 22' 0" 307.417 14 +4
T79 T79 Dustin Johnson 61 22' 0" 175.917 8 +3
T81 T82 Kyle Stanley 90 22' 2" 177.583 8 E
T81 T82 Rickie Fowler 76 22' 2" 199.250 9 +2
83 84 Zach Johnson 78 22' 3" 244.500 11 E
84 T70 Scott Stallings 76 22' 4" 447.000 20 -1
85 85 Kevin Streelman 90 22' 5" 157.167 7 -1
T86 T86 Luke Donald 54 22' 6" 89.833 4 +1
T86 T86 Will Gordon 88 22' 6" 450.250 20 +3
88 88 Anirban Lahiri 60 22' 8" 135.833 6 -1
T89 T89 Gary Woodland 64 22' 9" 295.667 13 +1
T89 T89 Bo Hoag 87 22' 9" 204.667 9 E
T89 T89 Robert Streb 70 22' 9" 318.583 14 -1
92 92 Kevin Tway 60 23' 3" 255.833 11 E
93 93 Kevin Kisner 69 23' 4" 186.917 8 +4
T94 T94 Chris Kirk 78 23' 5" 258.000 11 +2
T94 T94 Martin Laird 74 23' 5" 281.333 12 +2
96 96 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 23' 6" 329.083 14 +6
T97 T114 Stewart Cink 74 23' 7" 235.750 10 +4
T97 97 Si Woo Kim 83 23' 7" 354.333 15 -3
99 98 Cameron Percy 77 23' 10" 167.000 7 E
100 99 Lanto Griffin 89 23' 11" 239.500 10 +1
T101 T100 Cam Davis 82 24' 0" 504.583 21 +2
T101 T100 K.J. Choi 52 24' 0" 24.000 1 +1
103 102 Austin Cook 72 24' 3" 169.667 7 +1
T104 T103 Maverick McNealy 72 24' 5" 292.667 12 +2
T104 T103 Phil Mickelson 64 24' 5" 366.083 15 +3
106 T118 Peter Malnati 78 24' 8" 419.083 17 +5
107 T105 Jason Day 66 24' 9" 173.500 7 +1
108 107 Sebastián Muñoz 93 24' 10" 273.333 11 +3
109 108 Hunter Mahan 59 24' 11" 49.833 2 +2
T110 T109 Grayson Murray 53 25' 0" 175.000 7 +2
T110 T109 Viktor Hovland 74 25' 0" 350.000 14 -1
112 T105 Jimmy Walker 74 25' 1" 276.167 11 +5
T113 T111 Bill Haas 44 25' 2" 75.417 3 -2
T113 T111 Tommy Fleetwood 57 25' 2" 125.750 5 E
T113 T111 Justin Thomas 71 25' 2" 276.917 11 +1
T116 T114 Webb Simpson 61 25' 4" 177.583 7 +1
T116 T150 Satoshi Kodaira 74 25' 4" 151.833 6 +1
118 116 Ben Taylor 48 25' 5" 50.833 2 E
119 T118 Beau Hossler 86 25' 7" 383.583 15 E
120 T120 Martin Trainer 59 25' 10" 283.833 11 +5
121 128 Adam Schenk 100 25' 11" 388.750 15 -1
122 122 Justin Rose 50 26' 0" 234.083 9 +1
123 123 Keith Mitchell 76 26' 2" 209.583 8 -1
124 124 Jamie Lovemark 42 26' 3" 209.833 8 +1
125 126 Danny Willett 51 26' 7" 265.417 10 +2
126 127 Hudson Swafford 70 26' 11" 296.083 11 +3
127 129 Kris Ventura 72 27' 1" 270.500 10 +1
128 130 Scottie Scheffler 93 27' 4" 272.917 10 -1
T129 T131 Harry Higgs 70 27' 5" 301.167 11 +2
T129 T131 D.J. Trahan 66 27' 5" 219.250 8 +1
131 133 Henrik Stenson 47 27' 6" 164.750 6 +3
132 134 Erik van Rooyen 65 27' 7" 220.667 8 E
133 135 Sepp Straka 94 27' 8" 387.583 14 +2
134 136 Michael Gligic 80 27' 9" 111.083 4 -1
135 137 Abraham Ancer 85 27' 11" 250.917 9 +3
T136 139 Corey Conners 91 28' 1" 224.583 8 -2
T136 T161 Brian Gay 64 28' 1" 280.750 10 +7
T138 T140 Marc Leishman 71 28' 3" 282.083 10 E
T138 T140 Rhein Gibson 56 28' 3" 141.250 5 E
T140 T142 Emiliano Grillo 90 28' 5" 255.917 9 +4
T140 T142 John Huh 56 28' 5" 85.167 3 +2
T140 T142 David Hearn 68 28' 5" 199.000 7 +3
143 145 Jason Dufner 84 28' 10" 230.750 8 -2
144 146 Chez Reavie 80 28' 11" 173.250 6 +2
T145 T147 Joaquin Niemann 89 29' 0" 232.083 8 E
T145 T147 Kramer Hickok 65 29' 0" 203.083 7 +2
147 149 Francesco Molinari 42 29' 2" 233.583 8 E
T148 T150 Padraig Harrington 44 29' 4" 146.833 5 -1
T148 T120 Tom Hoge 88 29' 4" 264.083 9 E
150 152 Jordan Spieth 76 29' 9" 505.417 17 -2
151 153 Sam Burns 72 30' 0" 89.917 3 E
T152 T154 Troy Merritt 98 30' 2" 241.417 8 E
T152 T154 Adam Scott 62 30' 2" 453.000 15 +10
154 138 Vincent Whaley 82 30' 3" 302.083 10 +5
155 156 Xinjun Zhang 68 30' 5" 456.500 15 +6
T156 T157 Harold Varner III 80 30' 6" 122.083 4 E
T156 T157 J.B. Holmes 50 30' 6" 397.000 13 +2
158 159 Josh Teater 50 30' 8" 122.750 4 E
159 160 Shane Lowry 67 30' 9" 215.000 7 +1
160 T172 Bubba Watson 71 30' 10" 308.333 10 -1
161 T161 Charley Hoffman 95 30' 11" 433.250 14 +3
162 163 Luke List 85 31' 0" 309.917 10 +1
163 164 Brian Harman 91 31' 1" 279.500 9 +2
164 165 Wyndham Clark 78 31' 3" 500.333 16 +5
165 166 Tyler McCumber 62 31' 4" 312.917 10 +1
166 167 Tyler Duncan 90 31' 5" 283.083 9 +4
167 168 Sergio Garcia 65 31' 6" 251.750 8 +1
168 169 Billy Horschel 81 31' 7" 315.750 10 +7
169 170 Matthew Wolff 52 31' 8" 284.667 9 -1
170 171 Nick Watney 56 31' 9" 63.417 2 +2
171 T172 Brendan Steele 78 32' 0" 415.667 13 +4
T172 179 Ryan Brehm 56 32' 2" 483.083 15 +5
T172 T174 Dylan Frittelli 72 32' 2" 353.583 11 +5
T172 T174 Cameron Champ 67 32' 2" 321.917 10 +1
175 176 Bryson DeChambeau 67 32' 3" 418.750 13 +1
T176 T177 Rory McIlroy 61 32' 5" 259.417 8 +1
T176 T177 Andrew Landry 64 32' 5" 324.000 10 +2
178 180 Denny McCarthy 86 32' 8" 653.250 20 +8
T179 T181 Keegan Bradley 82 33' 4" 299.833 9 +4
T179 T181 Lucas Glover 86 33' 4" 133.417 4 +2
181 183 Robby Shelton 80 33' 6" 335.250 10 +6
182 184 Carlos Ortiz 83 33' 7" 537.417 16 +3
T183 T185 Brendon Todd 87 33' 9" 236.167 7 E
T183 T185 Sebastian Cappelen 54 33' 9" 472.750 14 +2
185 187 Max Homa 81 33' 11" 237.333 7 +1
T186 T188 Mackenzie Hughes 82 34' 10" 243.750 7 +7
T186 T188 Charl Schwartzel 82 34' 10" 487.917 14 +4
188 190 Rafael Campos 58 35' 1" 105.333 3 +3
189 191 Roger Sloan 78 35' 4" 212.083 6 -2
190 192 Daniel Berger 71 35' 11" 251.333 7 -1
191 193 Hideki Matsuyama 78 36' 0" 359.583 10 +3
192 194 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 36' 1" 252.667 7 +1
193 195 Sam Ryder 84 36' 8" 183.250 5 +2
194 196 Doug Ghim 84 36' 9" 220.333 6 +2
195 197 Kelly Kraft 44 36' 11" 73.750 2 E
T196 T198 Chesson Hadley 68 38' 0" 113.917 3 +2
T196 T198 Henrik Norlander 86 38' 0" 418.417 11 +7
198 201 Russell Knox 88 39' 9" 79.500 2 E
199 202 Collin Morikawa 69 40' 2" 281.083 7 +4
200 203 Matt Kuchar 67 41' 2" 123.500 3 E
201 200 James Hahn 64 42' 2" 337.333 8 +4
202 204 Adam Long 83 43' 3" 475.417 11 +10
203 205 Patrick Cantlay 69 45' 0" 225.167 5 +2
204 206 Harris English 79 46' 0" 367.917 8 -1
205 207 Sean O'Hair 49 49' 8" 347.833 7 +2
206 208 Jim Herman 60 59' 9" 238.917 4 +5

The average distance the ball comes to rest from the hole in feet when a player hits his approach from a distance greater than or equal to 50 yards and less than 75 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the Rough. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2362)