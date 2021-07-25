×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Approaches from > 275 yards

Approaches from > 275 yards

Season
Time Period
Tournament
Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 87' 0"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) # OF ATTEMPTS RELATIVE TO PAR
1 1 Matthew Wolff 52 53' 7" 643.167 12 -7
2 2 Brandon Hagy 74 58' 6" 701.667 12 -9
3 3 Will Zalatoris 82 59' 3" 769.750 13 -7
4 4 Bryson DeChambeau 67 62' 9" 502.083 8 -3
5 5 Tyrrell Hatton 57 63' 6" 507.917 8 -3
6 6 Will Gordon 88 63' 10" 893.917 14 -5
7 7 Justin Thomas 71 64' 11" 779.083 12 -3
8 8 Paul Casey 63 65' 11" 988.333 15 -11
9 9 Brooks Koepka 52 66' 1" 1,188.833 18 -11
10 12 Lanto Griffin 89 66' 9" 1,734.917 26 -17
11 10 Xander Schauffele 67 67' 6" 1,215.000 18 -12
12 11 Luke List 85 67' 11" 883.167 13 -9
13 13 Carlos Ortiz 83 68' 7" 1,852.167 27 -13
14 22 Michael Kim 69 69' 5" 694.000 10 -8
15 14 Seamus Power 50 70' 4" 843.500 12 -9
16 15 Tyler McCumber 62 70' 5" 774.417 11 -3
17 17 Patton Kizzire 92 71' 7" 1,360.167 19 -9
18 18 Corey Conners 91 71' 11" 1,223.167 17 -9
19 19 Padraig Harrington 44 72' 0" 431.917 6 -2
20 20 Dylan Frittelli 72 72' 2" 1,155.000 16 -7
21 21 Matt Jones 90 72' 3" 1,372.333 19 -15
22 T23 Kris Ventura 72 73' 0" 1,021.833 14 -7
T23 25 Bubba Watson 71 73' 5" 1,395.417 19 -10
T23 34 Gary Woodland 64 73' 5" 1,395.500 19 -10
25 26 Jon Rahm 74 73' 10" 1,181.833 16 -12
26 T52 Emiliano Grillo 90 74' 11" 1,198.000 16 -7
27 27 Ryan Palmer 71 75' 1" 1,351.333 18 -9
28 T23 J.T. Poston 83 75' 2" 2,179.417 29 -14
29 28 Cameron Tringale 86 75' 4" 1,807.500 24 -15
30 T40 Vincent Whaley 82 75' 11" 1,517.667 20 -12
31 29 Viktor Hovland 74 76' 5" 1,758.333 23 -10
32 30 Scottie Scheffler 93 76' 6" 2,217.750 29 -17
33 31 Lee Westwood 53 76' 7" 1,071.833 14 -5
34 T32 Jordan Spieth 76 77' 0" 2,078.167 27 -11
35 42 Rafael Campos 58 77' 1" 770.667 10 -2
T36 37 Tony Finau 81 77' 8" 1,709.250 22 -13
T36 T32 Cam Davis 82 77' 8" 1,631.250 21 -14
38 35 Sebastián Muñoz 93 77' 9" 2,022.167 26 -15
39 36 Cameron Smith 73 77' 11" 1,168.500 15 -12
40 T52 Rob Oppenheim 74 78' 1" 1,092.917 14 -8
41 T89 Michael Gellerman 47 78' 2" 625.583 8 -3
42 38 Cameron Champ 67 78' 6" 1,256.250 16 -5
T43 39 Phil Mickelson 64 78' 7" 1,335.333 17 -10
T43 T47 Chesson Hadley 68 78' 7" 1,100.083 14 -4
45 T40 Brian Gay 64 78' 10" 551.750 7 -4
46 T59 Joseph Bramlett 78 79' 0" 790.333 10 -5
47 44 Danny Willett 51 79' 5" 953.000 12 -5
48 46 Webb Simpson 61 79' 8" 1,274.333 16 -9
49 T59 Scott Brown 80 79' 9" 1,674.083 21 -11
50 102 Jhonattan Vegas 80 79' 11" 799.250 10 -6
51 45 Scott Stallings 76 80' 5" 1,527.917 19 -9
52 82 James Hahn 64 80' 7" 1,047.583 13 -2
T53 71 Sergio Garcia 65 80' 8" 1,693.417 21 -9
T53 49 Jason Day 66 80' 8" 1,129.833 14 -9
T55 T52 Bo Van Pelt 72 80' 9" 807.333 10 -3
T55 80 Doug Ghim 84 80' 9" 1,533.667 19 -13
57 50 Adam Scott 62 80' 10" 1,212.750 15 -8
T58 43 Sean O'Hair 49 80' 11" 1,132.417 14 -6
T58 51 Sungjae Im 107 80' 11" 3,398.667 42 -21
60 T47 Patrick Reed 73 81' 0" 2,105.500 26 -16
61 16 Nick Watney 56 81' 4" 569.417 7 -2
62 55 Henrik Norlander 86 81' 5" 2,523.750 31 -19
63 56 Tommy Fleetwood 57 81' 10" 1,063.417 13 -4
T64 T57 Rory McIlroy 61 81' 11" 1,147.333 14 -8
T64 T57 Matthew NeSmith 86 81' 11" 2,456.667 30 -17
66 79 Bronson Burgoon 70 82' 1" 1,641.083 20 -8
67 73 Charles Howell III 70 82' 3" 1,645.667 20 -16
68 T61 Daniel Berger 71 82' 4" 1,317.083 16 -7
T69 72 Charl Schwartzel 82 82' 5" 2,142.917 26 -9
T69 63 Kevin Streelman 90 82' 5" 1,730.250 21 -10
71 68 Mark Hubbard 94 82' 8" 2,398.000 29 -13
T72 T66 Jason Kokrak 79 83' 2" 1,330.833 16 -13
T72 T66 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 83' 2" 332.667 4 -1
74 T69 Marc Leishman 71 83' 8" 1,422.917 17 -5
75 T95 Adam Schenk 100 83' 9" 1,340.500 16 -12
76 135 Camilo Villegas 73 84' 0" 1,175.583 14 -8
77 74 Pat Perez 96 84' 3" 2,358.833 28 -15
T78 T75 Scott Piercy 73 84' 6" 1,689.750 20 -6
T78 T75 Brendan Steele 78 84' 6" 1,521.250 18 -8
80 78 Xinjun Zhang 68 84' 7" 1,269.083 15 -4
T81 T75 Michael Gligic 80 84' 10" 1,441.500 17 -13
T81 83 Adam Long 83 84' 10" 2,374.167 28 -15
T81 65 Erik van Rooyen 65 84' 10" 763.333 9 -5
84 81 Anirban Lahiri 60 84' 11" 594.417 7 -4
85 125 Michael Thompson 74 85' 0" 1,360.333 16 -7
86 84 Martin Laird 74 85' 5" 1,622.833 19 -10
87 85 Matt Wallace 59 85' 7" 1,026.667 12 -8
88 86 Mackenzie Hughes 82 85' 8" 1,455.667 17 -9
89 T115 Chase Seiffert 78 85' 9" 1,886.917 22 -14
T90 T61 Aaron Baddeley 54 85' 10" 772.583 9 -6
T90 87 Joaquin Niemann 89 85' 10" 2,231.000 26 -10
T92 64 Chez Reavie 80 85' 11" 1,117.083 13 -6
T92 88 Peter Malnati 78 85' 11" 1,203.000 14 -10
T94 T89 Brian Harman 91 86' 1" 1,291.583 15 -11
T94 T89 Robert Streb 70 86' 1" 1,549.167 18 -10
T96 104 Brian Stuard 100 86' 3" 1,552.750 18 -9
T96 92 Hideki Matsuyama 78 86' 3" 2,500.250 29 -15
98 93 Dustin Johnson 61 86' 5" 1,122.917 13 -3
99 94 Harris English 79 86' 7" 1,905.000 22 -12
T100 T95 Sam Ryder 84 86' 10" 1,736.500 20 -8
T100 T95 Max Homa 81 86' 10" 1,302.583 15 -12
102 100 Sebastian Cappelen 54 87' 2" 784.833 9 -4
103 T98 Brice Garnett 90 87' 4" 1,920.500 22 -10
104 T69 Hank Lebioda 70 87' 6" 1,224.667 14 -7
T105 114 Roger Sloan 78 87' 7" 1,751.667 20 -10
T105 103 Kelly Kraft 44 87' 7" 963.583 11 -3
107 105 Harold Varner III 80 88' 1" 1,320.917 15 -3
108 106 Alex Noren 78 88' 2" 2,557.167 29 -16
109 107 Byeong Hun An 82 88' 3" 1,765.500 20 -6
T110 T108 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 88' 6" 1,061.583 12 -3
T110 T108 Tom Hoge 88 88' 6" 1,947.417 22 -10
T112 T110 Kevin Tway 60 88' 7" 708.917 8 -3
T112 T110 Collin Morikawa 69 88' 7" 2,125.417 24 -16
T114 133 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 88' 8" 1,773.833 20 -8
T114 T112 Danny Lee 61 88' 8" 1,507.583 17 -8
T114 T112 Grayson Murray 53 88' 8" 975.250 11 -1
117 T115 C.T. Pan 76 88' 11" 1,688.917 19 -11
T118 101 Matt Kuchar 67 89' 1" 1,425.417 16 -5
T118 T117 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 89' 1" 1,781.583 20 -8
120 119 Charley Hoffman 95 89' 2" 891.917 10 -3
T121 149 Cameron Percy 77 89' 3" 1,250.000 14 -7
T121 T120 Jim Herman 60 89' 3" 802.917 9 -6
123 122 Aaron Wise 68 89' 5" 1,609.083 18 -15
124 131 Maverick McNealy 72 89' 7" 1,612.583 18 -6
125 T117 Harry Higgs 70 89' 9" 1,704.500 19 -11
126 123 Doc Redman 76 89' 10" 1,975.750 22 -12
127 T120 Scott Harrington 79 89' 11" 988.917 11 -8
128 T126 Jimmy Walker 74 90' 5" 2,170.667 24 -9
129 136 Sepp Straka 94 90' 7" 2,988.833 33 -23
130 T137 Richy Werenski 84 91' 0" 2,547.250 28 -10
131 T126 Tom Lewis 82 91' 4" 1,552.750 17 -11
T132 T126 Louis Oosthuizen 69 91' 6" 1,372.833 15 -11
T132 129 Sam Burns 72 91' 6" 1,555.250 17 -7
134 130 Kramer Hickok 65 91' 7" 1,740.500 19 -6
135 207 Jonathan Byrd 44 91' 8" 549.750 6 -3
T136 T154 Stewart Cink 74 92' 0" 1,380.000 15 -5
T136 132 Zach Johnson 78 92' 0" 1,564.083 17 -9
138 134 Hudson Swafford 70 92' 2" 1,289.750 14 -7
139 T137 J.B. Holmes 50 92' 6" 1,109.500 12 -2
140 156 Kevin Stadler 43 92' 8" 1,390.333 15 -2
141 139 Troy Merritt 98 92' 9" 1,298.167 14 -4
142 141 Henrik Stenson 47 92' 11" 1,579.750 17 -5
T143 142 Tim Wilkinson 46 93' 0" 650.833 7 -5
T143 160 Bo Hoag 87 93' 0" 1,580.500 17 -10
145 144 Denny McCarthy 86 93' 3" 1,585.667 17 -8
T146 145 Rory Sabbatini 71 93' 6" 2,151.083 23 -11
T146 161 Beau Hossler 86 93' 6" 2,337.000 25 -14
148 124 Keegan Bradley 82 93' 10" 2,252.083 24 -11
149 146 Kevin Na 70 93' 11" 845.333 9 -7
150 147 Talor Gooch 87 94' 1" 2,821.667 30 -14
151 148 Austin Cook 72 94' 2" 1,318.833 14 -6
152 150 Ian Poulter 68 94' 5" 1,699.750 18 -10
153 152 Nate Lashley 72 94' 10" 1,421.917 15 -7
154 164 Martin Trainer 59 95' 2" 1,046.833 11 -7
155 140 Sung Kang 84 95' 3" 2,095.750 22 -10
156 153 Ben Martin 48 95' 7" 1,051.167 11 -7
157 T154 Francesco Molinari 42 95' 8" 574.083 6 -3
158 143 Rickie Fowler 76 95' 10" 1,341.417 14 -1
159 157 Lucas Glover 86 95' 11" 2,205.333 23 -7
160 172 Robby Shelton 80 96' 0" 3,071.500 32 -15
161 159 Branden Grace 73 96' 4" 1,445.333 15 -9
162 174 Wyndham Clark 78 96' 6" 1,350.667 14 -5
163 177 Andrew Putnam 85 97' 7" 2,439.417 25 -12
T164 T165 Chris Kirk 78 97' 9" 1,368.000 14 -5
T164 163 Si Woo Kim 83 97' 9" 3,128.000 32 -17
T166 191 Kyle Stanley 90 98' 3" 1,572.417 16 -5
T166 162 Keith Mitchell 76 98' 3" 1,179.000 12 -4
T168 T167 Billy Horschel 81 98' 4" 1,573.000 16 -5
T168 T167 Jamie Lovemark 42 98' 4" 589.917 6 -1
170 169 John Huh 56 98' 5" 1,968.583 20 -10
T171 T170 Shane Lowry 67 98' 10" 1,483.083 15 -4
T171 T170 J.J. Spaun 72 98' 10" 1,383.250 14 -4
T173 158 Brandt Snedeker 82 99' 0" 2,079.583 21 -14
T173 185 Joel Dahmen 78 99' 0" 2,079.500 21 -5
T175 T181 David Hearn 68 99' 5" 894.917 9 -5
T175 173 Rhein Gibson 56 99' 5" 795.417 8 -3
177 T165 Patrick Rodgers 100 99' 7" 1,593.000 16 -9
T178 T181 Ryan Brehm 56 100' 1" 500.417 5 -4
T178 175 Patrick Cantlay 69 100' 1" 1,700.750 17 -9
180 186 K.H. Lee 94 100' 3" 2,806.333 28 -15
181 T187 Luke Donald 54 100' 4" 1,706.000 17 -4
182 176 Nick Taylor 88 100' 5" 1,807.583 18 -11
183 178 Hunter Mahan 59 100' 8" 604.167 6 E
184 179 Abraham Ancer 85 101' 0" 2,424.250 24 -15
185 180 Josh Teater 50 101' 2" 606.833 6 -3
186 190 Ryan Armour 76 101' 4" 1,519.417 15 -8
187 T181 Bill Haas 44 101' 7" 1,015.417 10 -3
188 184 Kevin Kisner 69 101' 8" 1,931.750 19 -8
189 151 Fabián Gómez 54 101' 10" 814.500 8 -6
T190 204 Chris Baker 54 102' 9" 719.000 7 -2
T190 195 Andrew Landry 64 102' 9" 1,438.667 14 -7
192 T187 Satoshi Kodaira 74 102' 10" 2,057.250 20 -11
T193 T192 Vaughn Taylor 80 104' 8" 1,464.833 14 -4
T193 T192 Russell Knox 88 104' 8" 1,989.250 19 -10
195 194 Tyler Duncan 90 105' 2" 3,154.583 30 -15
196 196 Adam Hadwin 82 108' 5" 1,409.000 13 -3
197 197 Nelson Ledesma 46 110' 4" 1,544.250 14 -8
198 198 Russell Henley 75 110' 9" 1,439.750 13 -5
199 199 Justin Rose 50 110' 11" 1,220.000 11 -5
200 200 Mark Anderson 54 111' 2" 889.417 8 -5
201 201 D.J. Trahan 66 111' 10" 1,677.167 15 -6
202 202 Ryan Moore 44 112' 0" 784.000 7 -1
203 203 Ben Taylor 48 112' 11" 790.583 7 -5
204 206 Brendon Todd 87 113' 0" 1,356.000 12 -5
205 205 Jason Dufner 84 114' 11" 1,034.417 9 +1
206 208 K.J. Choi 52 125' 6" 251.000 2 E

The average distance the ball comes to rest from the hole in feet when a player hits his approach from a distance greater than or equal to 275 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the fairway or the tee box on a par 3. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2361)