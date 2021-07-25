×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Approaches from 250-275 yards

Approaches from 250-275 yards

, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 64' 7"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) # OF ATTEMPTS RELATIVE TO PAR
1 1 Tim Wilkinson 46 41' 9" 292.333 7 -2
2 6 Vaughn Taylor 80 50' 7" 1,265.167 25 -14
3 3 Grayson Murray 53 51' 0" 917.750 18 -14
4 5 Jonathan Byrd 44 51' 5" 668.833 13 -10
5 11 Kevin Stadler 43 52' 1" 781.333 15 -8
6 8 Phil Mickelson 64 52' 4" 1,151.833 22 -7
7 9 Brian Harman 91 52' 5" 2,200.333 42 -32
8 4 Scott Brown 80 52' 8" 1,737.417 33 -19
9 T23 Michael Kim 69 53' 4" 1,066.333 20 -16
10 13 Sergio Garcia 65 54' 0" 1,673.083 31 -20
11 7 Pat Perez 96 54' 2" 1,517.333 28 -17
12 14 Sebastian Cappelen 54 55' 3" 552.417 10 -6
13 T35 Maverick McNealy 72 55' 7" 1,333.667 24 -15
14 16 Jhonattan Vegas 80 55' 8" 1,279.417 23 -13
T15 T17 Adam Scott 62 55' 11" 894.250 16 -8
T15 T17 Padraig Harrington 44 55' 11" 503.500 9 -7
T15 T17 Viktor Hovland 74 55' 11" 1,620.417 29 -15
T18 20 Shane Lowry 67 56' 0" 1,288.250 23 -15
T18 27 Hank Lebioda 70 56' 0" 1,343.917 24 -14
T20 21 Brendan Steele 78 56' 1" 1,065.167 19 -5
T20 10 Martin Trainer 59 56' 1" 1,064.833 19 -9
T22 22 Jason Kokrak 79 56' 3" 1,742.750 31 -18
T22 T44 Matthew Wolff 52 56' 3" 843.583 15 -8
24 43 Troy Merritt 98 56' 7" 1,472.000 26 -13
25 26 Peter Malnati 78 56' 8" 1,133.000 20 -7
26 15 Rafael Campos 58 57' 3" 1,088.250 19 -11
27 28 Scottie Scheffler 93 57' 4" 2,120.667 37 -28
28 30 J.B. Holmes 50 57' 6" 977.583 17 -9
29 31 Max Homa 81 57' 10" 2,082.667 36 -26
30 42 Joseph Bramlett 78 58' 0" 1,507.500 26 -13
31 46 Rhein Gibson 56 58' 1" 523.000 9 -3
T32 33 Mark Anderson 54 58' 3" 990.417 17 -8
T32 12 Cam Davis 82 58' 3" 1,981.583 34 -15
34 34 Doc Redman 76 58' 4" 1,867.667 32 -12
35 T35 Michael Gellerman 47 58' 5" 817.333 14 -7
T36 29 Bo Van Pelt 72 58' 7" 1,639.500 28 -15
T36 37 Harris English 79 58' 7" 1,933.833 33 -23
38 T23 Brandt Snedeker 82 58' 9" 1,292.833 22 -14
39 38 Paul Casey 63 58' 10" 1,235.167 21 -13
40 T54 Sean O'Hair 49 58' 11" 1,355.667 23 -11
41 39 Kelly Kraft 44 59' 0" 1,002.500 17 -6
42 56 J.T. Poston 83 59' 2" 2,367.667 40 -28
43 32 D.J. Trahan 66 59' 3" 1,600.500 27 -13
44 T62 Ryan Armour 76 59' 5" 1,604.333 27 -19
T45 T44 Charley Hoffman 95 59' 7" 1,966.917 33 -15
T45 25 Gary Woodland 64 59' 7" 1,370.583 23 -11
T45 T57 Michael Gligic 80 59' 7" 1,907.667 32 -15
48 T40 Harry Higgs 70 59' 10" 1,375.750 23 -15
49 T90 Cameron Tringale 86 60' 1" 2,464.750 41 -26
T50 T57 Will Gordon 88 60' 2" 1,985.250 33 -15
T50 T50 Kevin Streelman 90 60' 2" 2,406.833 40 -23
52 T54 Adam Long 83 60' 3" 1,627.583 27 -14
53 52 Patton Kizzire 92 60' 5" 1,995.083 33 -17
54 T50 Michael Thompson 74 60' 7" 1,817.917 30 -16
T55 53 Sebastián Muñoz 93 60' 8" 2,183.000 36 -19
T55 T47 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 60' 8" 1,697.833 28 -20
T57 T60 Bo Hoag 87 60' 10" 2,555.417 42 -19
T57 T47 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 60' 10" 1,642.833 27 -14
59 T47 Roger Sloan 78 60' 11" 1,948.083 32 -17
60 59 Justin Thomas 71 61' 1" 1,709.833 28 -12
61 T60 Si Woo Kim 83 61' 2" 2,446.250 40 -26
T62 T62 James Hahn 64 61' 3" 2,083.000 34 -19
T62 T62 Brooks Koepka 52 61' 3" 674.083 11 -10
T64 T74 Chris Kirk 78 61' 4" 1,226.083 20 -7
T64 73 Emiliano Grillo 90 61' 4" 1,718.167 28 -15
T66 168 Fabián Gómez 54 61' 5" 859.250 14 -5
T66 66 Scott Piercy 73 61' 5" 1,350.667 22 -13
T68 67 Danny Lee 61 61' 6" 1,413.583 23 -6
T68 T40 Joel Dahmen 78 61' 6" 1,784.000 29 -8
T70 T95 Kyle Stanley 90 61' 7" 2,032.000 33 -16
T70 68 Tyrrell Hatton 57 61' 7" 1,292.417 21 -8
T70 T83 Matthew NeSmith 86 61' 7" 2,833.417 46 -19
T70 T62 Charl Schwartzel 82 61' 7" 2,278.250 37 -24
74 69 Daniel Berger 71 61' 8" 1,787.250 29 -17
75 71 Webb Simpson 61 61' 10" 1,360.417 22 -11
T76 72 Russell Henley 75 62' 0" 2,046.917 33 -17
T76 T106 Camilo Villegas 73 62' 0" 1,673.167 27 -20
78 T74 Xander Schauffele 67 62' 4" 2,056.250 33 -20
79 109 Cameron Champ 67 62' 5" 811.500 13 -7
80 102 Tom Lewis 82 62' 6" 1,562.750 25 -12
81 70 Brian Gay 64 62' 7" 1,125.917 18 -8
82 78 Lee Westwood 53 62' 8" 877.417 14 -12
T83 79 C.T. Pan 76 62' 9" 1,442.750 23 -12
T83 T74 Adam Schenk 100 62' 9" 1,820.333 29 -16
T85 T88 Mark Hubbard 94 62' 10" 2,010.250 32 -21
T85 T80 Joaquin Niemann 89 62' 10" 2,451.917 39 -16
T85 T80 Justin Rose 50 62' 10" 817.167 13 -7
88 82 Sepp Straka 94 62' 11" 1,762.583 28 -12
89 T83 Xinjun Zhang 68 63' 0" 1,575.000 25 -14
T90 T85 Anirban Lahiri 60 63' 1" 1,639.167 26 -18
T90 T85 Lanto Griffin 89 63' 1" 1,766.500 28 -12
T90 T85 Corey Conners 91 63' 1" 2,459.083 39 -21
T93 T88 Rory McIlroy 61 63' 2" 1,957.583 31 -12
T93 T112 Sam Ryder 84 63' 2" 1,831.833 29 -14
95 T92 Keegan Bradley 82 63' 3" 2,214.833 35 -26
96 T92 Jamie Lovemark 42 63' 4" 696.417 11 -4
97 94 Sungjae Im 107 63' 7" 2,607.083 41 -25
T98 99 Nelson Ledesma 46 63' 8" 1,145.833 18 -8
T98 T95 Jon Rahm 74 63' 8" 2,418.000 38 -23
T98 T95 K.J. Choi 52 63' 8" 890.750 14 -8
101 132 Beau Hossler 86 63' 9" 2,421.750 38 -15
102 T106 Andrew Putnam 85 63' 10" 1,787.917 28 -11
103 T104 K.H. Lee 94 63' 11" 1,917.750 30 -14
104 T120 Austin Cook 72 64' 0" 1,791.583 28 -12
105 103 Scott Harrington 79 64' 1" 1,665.083 26 -14
106 T104 Matt Jones 90 64' 2" 2,375.500 37 -20
107 T106 Robby Shelton 80 64' 3" 1,862.250 29 -15
T108 110 Talor Gooch 87 64' 5" 2,448.417 38 -28
T108 131 Doug Ghim 84 64' 5" 2,254.750 35 -14
T110 111 Scott Stallings 76 64' 7" 2,390.833 37 -22
T110 T100 Keith Mitchell 76 64' 7" 1,614.583 25 -9
T112 T112 Kramer Hickok 65 64' 8" 1,422.417 22 -12
T112 T100 Hunter Mahan 59 64' 8" 1,422.500 22 -7
114 T112 Luke Donald 54 64' 10" 1,167.583 18 -6
T115 T117 Francesco Molinari 42 64' 11" 714.000 11 -7
T115 141 Chez Reavie 80 64' 11" 1,816.583 28 -17
T115 T117 Lucas Glover 86 64' 11" 2,207.250 34 -21
118 119 Will Zalatoris 82 65' 0" 2,470.250 38 -25
T119 T120 Abraham Ancer 85 65' 1" 2,212.083 34 -16
T119 T146 Denny McCarthy 86 65' 1" 1,886.500 29 -14
T121 116 Nate Lashley 72 65' 2" 1,760.167 27 -14
T121 77 Bronson Burgoon 70 65' 2" 1,890.333 29 -18
T121 T122 Hideki Matsuyama 78 65' 2" 2,541.917 39 -23
T121 T122 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 65' 2" 260.500 4 -2
T125 T112 Patrick Reed 73 65' 3" 2,219.417 34 -20
T125 T95 Tom Hoge 88 65' 3" 2,284.083 35 -17
T125 T124 Collin Morikawa 69 65' 3" 2,022.000 31 -21
T128 T126 Vincent Whaley 82 65' 4" 2,221.583 34 -26
T128 T126 Ryan Palmer 71 65' 4" 1,437.750 22 -16
T130 T128 Marc Leishman 71 65' 5" 981.500 15 -5
T130 T128 Carlos Ortiz 83 65' 5" 2,157.417 33 -19
T130 T124 Brandon Hagy 74 65' 5" 1,896.000 29 -13
133 130 Martin Laird 74 65' 6" 2,291.917 35 -18
T134 T133 Jim Herman 60 65' 11" 1,186.000 18 -9
T134 T133 Ian Poulter 68 65' 11" 1,121.167 17 -2
T136 T90 Bubba Watson 71 66' 0" 1,848.750 28 -13
T136 135 Seamus Power 50 66' 0" 1,385.333 21 -10
T136 T165 Ben Martin 48 66' 0" 1,055.417 16 -10
T136 139 Erik van Rooyen 65 66' 0" 1,583.667 24 -12
140 136 Alex Noren 78 66' 1" 1,651.917 25 -14
141 T150 Rickie Fowler 76 66' 2" 1,852.500 28 -12
T142 137 Sung Kang 84 66' 4" 1,591.500 24 -10
T142 140 Tyler Duncan 90 66' 4" 2,519.667 38 -15
144 138 Kevin Tway 60 66' 6" 1,396.167 21 -11
T145 T153 Kris Ventura 72 66' 11" 1,539.833 23 -13
T145 142 Cameron Smith 73 66' 11" 1,739.667 26 -14
T147 143 John Huh 56 67' 0" 1,071.750 16 -11
T147 T193 Nick Watney 56 67' 0" 871.083 13 -9
T149 T150 Satoshi Kodaira 74 67' 1" 2,483.083 37 -19
T149 144 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 67' 1" 2,013.083 30 -17
151 164 Richy Werenski 84 67' 2" 2,484.250 37 -20
152 T146 Henrik Norlander 86 67' 3" 3,229.833 48 -21
T153 T159 Andrew Landry 64 67' 4" 1,615.333 24 -9
T153 163 Chesson Hadley 68 67' 4" 1,751.500 26 -16
155 148 Mackenzie Hughes 82 67' 6" 1,282.083 19 -13
156 T153 Russell Knox 88 67' 7" 2,702.333 40 -24
157 T157 Chase Seiffert 78 67' 8" 1,759.750 26 -15
158 152 Harold Varner III 80 67' 9" 1,895.917 28 -15
159 176 Aaron Baddeley 54 68' 0" 1,223.250 18 -10
160 T179 Ben Taylor 48 68' 1" 885.250 13 -7
161 T157 Rob Oppenheim 74 68' 5" 1,778.000 26 -21
T162 145 Josh Teater 50 68' 6" 1,574.917 23 -16
T162 149 J.J. Spaun 72 68' 6" 1,576.083 23 -8
T164 161 Luke List 85 68' 8" 1,992.167 29 -14
T164 T153 Jimmy Walker 74 68' 8" 1,854.167 27 -14
166 162 Nick Taylor 88 68' 10" 3,236.500 47 -21
T167 T173 Ryan Moore 44 69' 1" 1,865.000 27 -11
T167 T165 Bryson DeChambeau 67 69' 1" 2,002.667 29 -19
T169 167 Kevin Na 70 69' 5" 2,497.750 36 -22
T169 169 Dustin Johnson 61 69' 5" 1,388.917 20 -11
171 170 Hudson Swafford 70 69' 8" 1,462.667 21 -14
172 156 Louis Oosthuizen 69 70' 0" 1,609.917 23 -13
173 T159 Bill Haas 44 70' 2" 1,052.667 15 -7
174 171 Henrik Stenson 47 70' 10" 850.083 12 -4
175 T179 Adam Hadwin 82 71' 0" 2,414.250 34 -23
T176 172 Patrick Cantlay 69 71' 3" 2,281.250 32 -16
T176 175 Patrick Rodgers 100 71' 3" 2,992.167 42 -21
T178 T173 Billy Horschel 81 71' 4" 2,424.000 34 -23
T178 T182 Brice Garnett 90 71' 4" 1,712.750 24 -11
180 189 Byeong Hun An 82 71' 6" 1,860.000 26 -10
181 T177 Stewart Cink 74 71' 8" 2,222.167 31 -13
182 187 Tony Finau 81 71' 11" 1,725.583 24 -9
183 184 Robert Streb 70 72' 0" 1,296.167 18 -10
184 T177 Branden Grace 73 72' 2" 1,370.917 19 -8
185 T179 Aaron Wise 68 72' 6" 1,739.917 24 -12
186 T182 David Hearn 68 72' 7" 1,015.750 14 -6
187 185 Dylan Frittelli 72 73' 4" 1,759.333 24 -9
188 186 Matt Kuchar 67 73' 5" 1,835.000 25 -10
189 196 Brian Stuard 100 74' 1" 2,593.167 35 -14
190 190 Danny Willett 51 74' 6" 1,043.417 14 -7
191 191 Jordan Spieth 76 74' 7" 2,163.833 29 -16
192 T193 Chris Baker 54 74' 8" 1,418.000 19 -9
193 192 Jason Day 66 74' 10" 2,619.083 35 -15
194 197 Sam Burns 72 75' 6" 2,038.750 27 -14
195 198 Tommy Fleetwood 57 76' 0" 1,974.917 26 -9
T196 195 Ryan Brehm 56 76' 1" 1,521.167 20 -8
T196 203 Charles Howell III 70 76' 1" 1,672.917 22 -9
198 200 Rory Sabbatini 71 76' 3" 1,525.000 20 -7
199 201 Zach Johnson 78 76' 9" 2,147.833 28 -12
200 202 Cameron Percy 77 76' 11" 1,923.750 25 -17
201 199 Jason Dufner 84 78' 4" 2,036.417 26 -15
202 204 Kevin Kisner 69 79' 8" 1,752.083 22 -5
203 206 Tyler McCumber 62 80' 3" 2,086.000 26 -10
204 205 Wyndham Clark 78 80' 4" 1,285.250 16 -7
205 207 Matt Wallace 59 84' 9" 932.583 11 -3
206 208 Brendon Todd 87 87' 2" 2,875.250 33 -23

The average distance the ball comes to rest from the hole in feet when a player hits his approach from a distance greater than or equal to 250 yards and less than 275 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the fairway or the tee box on a par 3. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2360)