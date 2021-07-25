×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Approaches from 225-250 yards

Approaches from 225-250 yards

Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 53' 6"

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG TOTAL DISTANCE (FEET) # OF ATTEMPTS RELATIVE TO PAR
1 1 Bryson DeChambeau 67 40' 0" 1,720.500 43 -19
2 2 Paul Casey 63 40' 3" 1,649.500 41 -19
3 4 Ryan Palmer 71 42' 11" 2,533.583 59 -14
4 3 Maverick McNealy 72 43' 2" 2,030.000 47 -22
5 7 Cameron Percy 77 43' 9" 1,967.833 45 -21
6 5 Tyrrell Hatton 57 44' 0" 1,672.167 38 -12
7 6 Justin Rose 50 44' 2" 1,413.000 32 -6
8 8 Michael Kim 69 44' 4" 1,196.917 27 -6
9 9 Collin Morikawa 69 44' 5" 2,086.333 47 -10
10 10 Jamie Lovemark 42 44' 7" 713.667 16 -3
11 11 Brian Stuard 100 45' 2" 2,439.250 54 -6
12 19 Ben Martin 48 45' 3" 949.583 21 -5
13 T14 Tony Finau 81 45' 6" 2,276.250 50 -13
14 13 Adam Scott 62 45' 7" 1,960.667 43 -10
15 T16 Seamus Power 50 46' 3" 1,296.000 28 -6
T16 18 Scott Brown 80 46' 4" 2,132.833 46 -18
T16 T14 Keegan Bradley 82 46' 4" 3,013.667 65 -23
T18 20 Kevin Tway 60 46' 5" 1,532.583 33 -15
T18 21 Matthew NeSmith 86 46' 5" 2,923.667 63 -25
T18 12 Cameron Champ 67 46' 5" 2,413.667 52 -12
21 22 Sam Ryder 84 46' 10" 2,296.750 49 -10
22 T16 Chris Kirk 78 46' 11" 2,250.000 48 -11
23 23 Justin Thomas 71 47' 3" 2,317.000 49 -11
24 T55 Ryan Brehm 56 47' 10" 1,051.500 22 -7
25 24 Nate Lashley 72 48' 0" 2,446.417 51 -8
T26 T44 Bronson Burgoon 70 48' 3" 1,593.083 33 -3
T26 T27 Sam Burns 72 48' 3" 2,073.250 43 -10
28 T29 Zach Johnson 78 48' 5" 3,001.333 62 -11
T29 31 Marc Leishman 71 48' 6" 2,571.333 53 -12
T29 26 Erik van Rooyen 65 48' 6" 1,842.083 38 -4
T31 T32 Carlos Ortiz 83 48' 7" 2,771.250 57 -17
T31 T32 Stewart Cink 74 48' 7" 1,992.333 41 -16
33 T29 Michael Thompson 74 48' 8" 3,113.333 64 -15
34 T37 Rob Oppenheim 74 48' 11" 2,006.500 41 -15
35 34 Henrik Norlander 86 49' 0" 2,741.750 56 -10
T36 T35 Hideki Matsuyama 78 49' 1" 3,092.000 63 -15
T36 T35 Jon Rahm 74 49' 1" 2,896.833 59 -20
T36 58 Luke Donald 54 49' 1" 1,178.250 24 +1
T39 T27 Sergio Garcia 65 49' 2" 1,919.083 39 -14
T39 47 Ryan Moore 44 49' 2" 1,524.083 31 -5
T39 T44 Grayson Murray 53 49' 2" 1,326.500 27 -3
T39 T40 Keith Mitchell 76 49' 2" 1,966.167 40 -6
T43 T37 Emiliano Grillo 90 49' 3" 2,069.083 42 -8
T43 T40 Sebastian Cappelen 54 49' 3" 1,034.250 21 -4
T43 25 Beau Hossler 86 49' 3" 2,365.083 48 -12
46 T50 Sung Kang 84 49' 4" 2,218.500 45 -8
47 T40 Francesco Molinari 42 49' 5" 1,186.000 24 -8
48 43 Joaquin Niemann 89 49' 6" 3,118.167 63 -16
49 T52 Tyler Duncan 90 50' 1" 3,153.333 63 -10
T50 48 Kyle Stanley 90 50' 2" 2,606.500 52 -5
T50 T69 Tom Hoge 88 50' 2" 3,462.583 69 -9
52 T50 Brendan Steele 78 50' 3" 2,664.833 53 -13
T53 T52 Si Woo Kim 83 50' 4" 2,569.000 51 -7
T53 T52 Sungjae Im 107 50' 4" 5,031.583 100 -31
T53 T61 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 50' 4" 1,711.417 34 -11
56 T55 Roger Sloan 78 50' 5" 1,914.417 38 -11
57 60 Bo Hoag 87 50' 8" 2,685.583 53 -11
58 T71 Russell Knox 88 50' 9" 2,892.083 57 -20
59 59 Charley Hoffman 95 50' 10" 2,896.417 57 -10
60 49 Dustin Johnson 61 50' 11" 2,291.000 45 -6
T61 T77 Scott Stallings 76 51' 2" 2,559.833 50 -12
T61 57 Ryan Armour 76 51' 2" 2,557.917 50 -8
T61 T61 Vaughn Taylor 80 51' 2" 2,200.333 43 -14
T64 T61 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 51' 3" 2,922.083 57 -8
T64 T64 Rory McIlroy 61 51' 3" 1,997.250 39 -3
T64 39 Mark Anderson 54 51' 3" 871.000 17 -4
T64 T64 Robert Streb 70 51' 3" 2,306.167 45 -12
T64 T64 Harold Varner III 80 51' 3" 3,025.833 59 -6
T69 T44 Ben Taylor 48 51' 4" 1,026.500 20 -7
T69 T67 Henrik Stenson 47 51' 4" 1,438.417 28 +1
T71 T71 Phil Mickelson 64 51' 6" 2,524.417 49 E
T71 T71 Doc Redman 76 51' 6" 2,576.000 50 -2
T71 T69 Rickie Fowler 76 51' 6" 2,678.917 52 -4
T74 T74 Will Zalatoris 82 51' 7" 2,938.583 57 -6
T74 T80 Chez Reavie 80 51' 7" 2,631.667 51 -6
T74 T74 Martin Laird 74 51' 7" 2,989.500 58 -21
77 76 Kelly Kraft 44 51' 8" 723.667 14 E
78 T67 J.T. Poston 83 51' 9" 3,156.167 61 -12
79 T77 Scottie Scheffler 93 51' 11" 3,633.083 70 -17
T80 T80 Cameron Tringale 86 52' 0" 2,496.583 48 -9
T80 T80 Corey Conners 91 52' 0" 3,482.667 67 -12
T80 T80 Brian Harman 91 52' 0" 3,744.333 72 -23
83 84 John Huh 56 52' 1" 1,822.833 35 -5
84 T85 Joseph Bramlett 78 52' 4" 1,779.917 34 -3
85 T77 Patrick Reed 73 52' 6" 3,515.167 67 -17
86 T85 Harris English 79 52' 7" 3,205.083 61 -4
87 T91 Austin Cook 72 52' 9" 2,110.750 40 -8
88 87 Tim Wilkinson 46 52' 10" 950.500 18 -5
T89 T105 Sepp Straka 94 52' 11" 2,594.750 49 -5
T89 T88 Doug Ghim 84 52' 11" 2,697.000 51 -11
T89 T88 Danny Willett 51 52' 11" 952.083 18 -4
T92 T91 Russell Henley 75 53' 0" 2,809.750 53 -10
T92 T91 Cameron Smith 73 53' 0" 2,224.333 42 -2
T94 95 C.T. Pan 76 53' 1" 2,178.000 41 -3
T94 T91 Cam Davis 82 53' 1" 2,868.500 54 -15
T96 T96 Jason Kokrak 79 53' 2" 3,082.500 58 -13
T96 T96 Harry Higgs 70 53' 2" 2,286.167 43 -10
T96 T96 Kevin Na 70 53' 2" 3,404.167 64 -10
99 123 Matthew Wolff 52 53' 3" 2,291.500 43 -3
100 T101 Adam Schenk 100 53' 4" 3,253.000 61 -13
101 99 Andrew Landry 64 53' 5" 2,510.167 47 -7
102 100 Danny Lee 61 53' 6" 2,891.000 54 -10
T103 T101 Gary Woodland 64 53' 7" 2,677.083 50 -13
T103 T101 Lucas Glover 86 53' 7" 3,000.167 56 -2
T103 108 Matt Kuchar 67 53' 7" 2,680.417 50 -4
T106 T105 Kramer Hickok 65 53' 8" 2,467.833 46 -15
T106 T105 Branden Grace 73 53' 8" 1,770.667 33 -1
T108 T109 Webb Simpson 61 53' 10" 2,747.333 51 -16
T108 T109 Kevin Kisner 69 53' 10" 2,855.333 53 -6
T108 T109 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 53' 10" 2,744.750 51 -12
T108 T109 Camilo Villegas 73 53' 10" 2,100.833 39 -10
T112 T114 Abraham Ancer 85 53' 11" 3,504.000 65 -14
T112 T114 Talor Gooch 87 53' 11" 3,235.583 60 -9
T112 T101 Nick Watney 56 53' 11" 1,563.333 29 -8
T115 T114 Brendon Todd 87 54' 0" 3,456.000 64 -7
T115 T130 James Hahn 64 54' 0" 1,945.167 36 -10
T115 T117 Mackenzie Hughes 82 54' 0" 3,242.167 60 -7
T115 T117 Brooks Koepka 52 54' 0" 2,482.083 46 -6
119 119 Chris Baker 54 54' 1" 1,027.833 19 -1
120 124 Patrick Rodgers 100 54' 2" 3,357.500 62 -12
121 T157 Fabián Gómez 54 54' 3" 977.000 18 +5
T122 T120 Xinjun Zhang 68 54' 4" 1,465.917 27 -3
T122 T120 Kevin Streelman 90 54' 4" 3,203.833 59 -5
T122 T120 Xander Schauffele 67 54' 4" 2,337.250 43 -3
T125 T145 Jhonattan Vegas 80 54' 5" 2,014.500 37 -5
T125 T138 Louis Oosthuizen 69 54' 5" 2,993.667 55 -19
127 T109 Bubba Watson 71 54' 6" 3,053.167 56 -6
T128 125 Will Gordon 88 54' 7" 2,564.000 47 -4
T128 T138 Brian Gay 64 54' 7" 2,400.167 44 -13
T128 T130 K.H. Lee 94 54' 7" 3,817.917 70 -12
T131 T126 Chesson Hadley 68 54' 8" 1,693.500 31 +1
T131 T126 Bo Van Pelt 72 54' 8" 1,858.083 34 -7
133 T128 Lanto Griffin 89 54' 9" 3,559.750 65 -9
134 137 J.J. Spaun 72 54' 10" 2,030.000 37 -4
135 132 Alex Noren 78 54' 11" 2,801.083 51 -10
T136 T133 Byeong Hun An 82 55' 0" 3,298.417 60 -8
T136 T133 Ian Poulter 68 55' 0" 1,979.500 36 -7
T138 T135 Nick Taylor 88 55' 1" 3,250.500 59 -12
T138 T135 Chase Seiffert 78 55' 1" 1,871.667 34 +5
140 147 Hank Lebioda 70 55' 2" 2,262.000 41 -6
141 T138 Adam Long 83 55' 5" 3,271.417 59 -5
T142 T151 Dylan Frittelli 72 55' 6" 2,275.417 41 -1
T142 T128 Michael Gellerman 47 55' 6" 1,221.583 22 -2
T142 T143 Kevin Stadler 43 55' 6" 1,220.917 22 -3
T142 T143 Lee Westwood 53 55' 6" 2,165.500 39 -2
146 T141 Denny McCarthy 86 55' 7" 3,168.167 57 -5
147 T145 Vincent Whaley 82 55' 8" 2,003.083 36 -8
148 T141 Scott Harrington 79 55' 9" 2,674.000 48 -15
149 148 Jordan Spieth 76 55' 11" 3,020.667 54 -8
150 T149 Daniel Berger 71 56' 0" 3,079.750 55 -5
151 T151 Richy Werenski 84 56' 2" 3,424.750 61 -12
T152 T153 Padraig Harrington 44 56' 4" 1,688.833 30 -6
T152 T161 Jason Dufner 84 56' 4" 2,365.917 42 -6
T154 156 Jason Day 66 56' 7" 3,114.000 55 -5
T154 T164 Adam Hadwin 82 56' 7" 3,962.583 70 -11
156 163 Robby Shelton 80 56' 9" 2,497.250 44 -3
T157 T159 Joel Dahmen 78 56' 11" 3,071.333 54 -6
T157 T149 Tom Lewis 82 56' 11" 2,788.750 49 -7
T157 T157 Mark Hubbard 94 56' 11" 4,267.250 75 -19
T157 T159 Max Homa 81 56' 11" 2,617.417 46 -6
161 T161 Matt Jones 90 57' 0" 3,249.583 57 -9
162 180 Sean O'Hair 49 57' 1" 1,655.250 29 -8
T163 T164 Sebastián Muñoz 93 57' 4" 4,302.000 75 -7
T163 T164 Rhein Gibson 56 57' 4" 1,261.333 22 -2
T163 T164 Brandt Snedeker 82 57' 4" 2,867.833 50 +4
T166 T173 Troy Merritt 98 57' 6" 3,447.917 60 -17
T166 T169 Peter Malnati 78 57' 6" 2,126.250 37 -1
T166 T169 Patrick Cantlay 69 57' 6" 2,758.667 48 -4
169 172 Matt Wallace 59 57' 8" 1,786.667 31 -4
T170 T183 Luke List 85 57' 9" 3,002.333 52 -9
T170 T173 Hudson Swafford 70 57' 9" 2,194.833 38 -7
T170 T153 Kris Ventura 72 57' 9" 2,194.000 38 -5
T170 T173 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 57' 9" 2,135.500 37 -8
T174 T176 Rafael Campos 58 57' 11" 1,448.000 25 -7
T174 168 Tyler McCumber 62 57' 11" 2,143.333 37 -1
T176 178 Shane Lowry 67 58' 0" 2,262.833 39 -2
T176 188 D.J. Trahan 66 58' 0" 1,564.917 27 -5
178 T153 Patton Kizzire 92 58' 1" 3,426.500 59 -16
T179 179 Rory Sabbatini 71 58' 2" 2,909.333 50 -4
T179 T169 Pat Perez 96 58' 2" 3,313.333 57 -12
181 181 Billy Horschel 81 58' 4" 2,860.333 49 -2
182 182 David Hearn 68 58' 5" 1,869.917 32 -1
183 T183 Anirban Lahiri 60 58' 6" 1,988.583 34 -3
T184 T185 Jim Herman 60 58' 9" 2,878.833 49 -4
T184 T185 Aaron Baddeley 54 58' 9" 940.000 16 -4
186 T176 Scott Piercy 73 59' 3" 2,607.917 44 -10
187 187 Viktor Hovland 74 59' 5" 2,909.917 49 -10
188 196 Brandon Hagy 74 59' 7" 1,967.250 33 -10
189 197 Michael Gligic 80 59' 8" 2,087.000 35 -13
190 204 Josh Teater 50 59' 11" 1,438.417 24 -4
191 T189 K.J. Choi 52 60' 1" 1,802.917 30 +4
192 193 Tommy Fleetwood 57 60' 3" 1,987.333 33 +1
193 194 J.B. Holmes 50 60' 4" 1,991.833 33 E
194 195 Aaron Wise 68 60' 6" 2,723.333 45 +3
T195 T198 Wyndham Clark 78 60' 9" 2,672.500 44 -5
T195 T198 Andrew Putnam 85 60' 9" 2,975.167 49 -3
T197 201 Brice Garnett 90 61' 1" 2,503.167 41 -7
T197 202 Charles Howell III 70 61' 1" 2,566.917 42 -5
199 T189 Jonathan Byrd 44 61' 6" 738.250 12 E
200 T191 Martin Trainer 59 61' 11" 1,670.917 27 -4
T201 203 Satoshi Kodaira 74 62' 1" 3,288.500 53 -4
T201 200 Charl Schwartzel 82 62' 1" 3,166.500 51 -13
203 205 Bill Haas 44 65' 0" 974.583 15 -4
204 207 Jimmy Walker 74 65' 1" 2,342.500 36 E
205 206 Nelson Ledesma 46 68' 3" 1,092.500 16 -2
206 208 Hunter Mahan 59 70' 8" 1,837.333 26 -3

The average distance the ball comes to rest from the hole in feet when a player hits his approach from a distance greater than or equal to 225 yards and less than 250 yards. The approach shot distance must be determined by a laser, and it must originate from the fairway or the tee box on a par 3. The approach must also end on or around the green or in the hole. Note: 'Around the green' indicates the ball is within 30 yards of the edge of the green. (2359)