Statistics » Points/Rankings » Last 15 Events - Short Game

Last 15 Events - Short Game

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021
RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS RATING
1 1 Gunn Charoenkul 1 8.8
2 2 Roberto Castro 1 8.5
3 4 David Gazzolo 1 8.3
3 4 Tae Hee Lee 1 8.3
5 8 Dominic Bozzelli 1 7.8
6 9 Hunter Mahan 1 7.7
6 14 Scott Harrington 5 7.7
8 10 Stephan Jaeger 1 7.6
8 10 Robert MacIntyre 4 7.6
10 12 Nick Hardy 2 7.5
10 12 Max Homa 6 7.5
10 14 Charles Howell III 8 7.5
13 14 Jim Furyk 4 7.4
13 14 Paul Barjon 1 7.4
13 14 Romain Langasque 1 7.4
13 14 Robert Streb 5 7.4
13 14 Patrick Cantlay 7 7.4
13 14 Ben Taylor 1 7.4
19 23 Collin Morikawa 7 7.3
19 23 Zack Sucher 1 7.3
19 23 Francesco Molinari 5 7.3
19 23 Danny Willett 4 7.3
23 28 Chris Kirk 9 7.2
23 28 Dawie van der Walt 1 7.2
23 28 Seamus Power 6 7.2
23 28 Mike Weir 1 7.2
23 36 Steve Stricker 5 7.2
23 68 Sergio Garcia 7 7.2
23 7 Michael Kim 3 7.2
23 28 Matt Fitzpatrick 6 7.2
23 28 Kramer Hickok 6 7.2
23 28 Dylan Wu 1 7.2
33 4 Austin Eckroat 2 7.1
33 36 Matt Wallace 6 7.1
33 36 Robby Shelton 3 7.1
33 36 Byeong Hun An 3 7.1
33 23 Bill Haas 1 7.1
38 103 Chez Reavie 5 7.0
38 43 John Senden 2 7.0
38 43 J.B. Holmes 2 7.0
38 43 Erik Barnes 1 7.0
38 43 Jordan Spieth 10 7.0
38 43 Brandon Hagy 7 7.0
38 43 Viktor Hovland 8 7.0
38 43 Brooks Koepka 5 7.0
38 43 Justin Suh 2 7.0
38 43 Isaiah Salinda 2 7.0
48 55 Harry Hall 1 6.9
48 55 Andy Zhang 1 6.9
48 3 David Lingmerth 2 6.9
48 55 Harry Higgs 4 6.9
48 36 Cameron Tringale 8 6.9
48 55 Martin Kaymer 1 6.9
48 55 Brian Harman 9 6.9
48 36 Camilo Villegas 8 6.9
48 55 Rob Oppenheim 4 6.9
48 55 Branden Grace 7 6.9
48 55 Tiger Woods 1 6.9
48 55 Brad Kennedy 2 6.9
48 55 Shaun Norris 1 6.9
48 55 Paul Casey 6 6.9
48 55 Graeme McDowell 2 6.9
63 68 Dylan Frittelli 3 6.8
63 68 Anirban Lahiri 3 6.8
63 68 Alex Noren 8 6.8
63 68 Chris Stroud 1 6.8
63 189 Ryan Brehm 3 6.8
63 68 Jason Day 5 6.8
63 228 Bronson Burgoon 3 6.8
63 68 Seung-Yul Noh 1 6.8
63 68 Bud Cauley 2 6.8
63 68 Carlos Ortiz 7 6.8
63 28 Patrick Reed 7 6.8
63 43 Adam Long 5 6.8
63 68 David Lipsky 1 6.8
63 68 Yuki Inamori 1 6.8
63 43 Erik van Rooyen 4 6.8
63 68 Sungjae Im 6 6.8
63 68 Abraham Ancer 9 6.8
63 68 Kyle Mendoza 1 6.8
63 68 Akshay Bhatia 3 6.8
63 68 Dylan Meyer 1 6.8
63 68 Sebastián Muñoz 5 6.8
84 87 Xander Schauffele 8 6.7
84 189 Maverick McNealy 8 6.7
84 87 Daniel Berger 10 6.7
84 87 Cameron Smith 7 6.7
84 87 Peter Malnati 3 6.7
84 36 Grayson Murray 1 6.7
84 87 Rory McIlroy 8 6.7
84 43 Josh Teater 5 6.7
84 87 Ryan Moore 7 6.7
84 115 Dustin Johnson 8 6.7
84 87 Andrew Svoboda 1 6.7
84 87 Kevin Kisner 6 6.7
84 103 Jason Dufner 7 6.7
84 87 Rod Perry 1 6.7
84 87 Ian Poulter 6 6.7
84 87 Matt Kuchar 6 6.7
84 68 Ryan Armour 7 6.7
84 103 Stewart Cink 7 6.7
102 87 Bubba Watson 8 6.6
102 103 Brendan Steele 10 6.6
102 103 Webb Simpson 6 6.6
102 87 Luke List 7 6.6
102 103 Harris English 7 6.6
102 55 John Huh 4 6.6
102 103 Tom Hoge 4 6.6
102 68 Troy Merritt 9 6.6
102 103 Tain Lee 2 6.6
102 103 Harold Varner III 7 6.6
102 103 Zac Blair 2 6.6
102 103 JC Ritchie 1 6.6
102 103 John Augenstein 1 6.6
115 115 Doc Redman 7 6.5
115 115 Davis Thompson 3 6.5
115 115 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 7 6.5
115 115 Guido Migliozzi 2 6.5
115 115 James Hahn 4 6.5
115 115 Rhein Gibson 3 6.5
115 165 Patton Kizzire 9 6.5
115 115 Justin Thomas 9 6.5
115 115 Shane Lowry 8 6.5
115 135 Adam Hadwin 5 6.5
115 115 Ryosuke Kinoshita 1 6.5
115 211 Kyle Stanley 9 6.5
115 115 Brendon Todd 7 6.5
115 115 Lucas Glover 9 6.5
115 149 Louis Oosthuizen 7 6.5
115 115 Richard Johnson 1 6.5
115 115 Marc Leishman 8 6.5
115 115 Kevin Na 7 6.5
115 115 Charley Hoffman 10 6.5
115 115 Ryan Palmer 8 6.5
135 165 Cameron Percy 7 6.4
135 288 Aaron Baddeley 3 6.4
135 135 Sean O'Hair 5 6.4
135 211 Jimmy Walker 8 6.4
135 135 Ricky Barnes 2 6.4
135 135 Erik Compton 1 6.4
135 149 Charl Schwartzel 10 6.4
135 135 Matt Jones 8 6.4
135 87 Michael Thompson 6 6.4
135 87 Emiliano Grillo 3 6.4
135 135 Fabián Gómez 2 6.4
135 14 Chesson Hadley 3 6.4
135 135 Thomas Detry 2 6.4
135 135 Hideki Matsuyama 7 6.4
135 165 Cam Davis 8 6.4
135 135 Aaron Rai 1 6.4
135 135 David Pastore 1 6.4
135 135 Richard Bland 1 6.4
135 135 Hank Lebioda 7 6.4
154 135 Denny McCarthy 8 6.3
154 149 Garrick Higgo 1 6.3
154 149 Renato Paratore 1 6.3
154 165 Mark Hubbard 7 6.3
154 149 K.H. Lee 7 6.3
154 211 Satoshi Kodaira 3 6.3
154 149 Kevin Tway 6 6.3
154 149 Thomas Pieters 1 6.3
154 149 Ben Martin 5 6.3
154 165 Beau Hossler 8 6.3
154 165 Tom Lewis 8 6.3
154 149 Justin Harding 1 6.3
154 149 Rafael Campos 2 6.3
154 149 Jason Kokrak 9 6.3
154 149 Henrik Norlander 5 6.3
154 189 Scott Stallings 9 6.3
154 149 Ryo Ishikawa 2 6.3
154 115 Tony Finau 4 6.3
154 149 Scott Brown 5 6.3
154 149 Zach Johnson 10 6.3
154 135 Pat Perez 8 6.3
175 165 D.J. Trahan 5 6.2
175 165 Luke Donald 2 6.2
175 211 Scott Piercy 6 6.2
175 165 Jamie Lovemark 3 6.2
175 165 Tommy Fleetwood 6 6.2
175 87 Brian Stuard 8 6.2
175 165 Martin Laird 6 6.2
175 165 Tyrrell Hatton 5 6.2
175 294 Sebastian Cappelen 2 6.2
175 165 Shawn Stefani 2 6.2
175 115 Bo Hoag 6 6.2
175 211 Michael Gligic 5 6.2
175 165 Matthew NeSmith 7 6.2
175 165 Joaquin Niemann 10 6.2
175 189 Keith Mitchell 6 6.2
175 165 Jon Rahm 8 6.2
175 165 Sam Burns 8 6.2
175 211 Mito Pereira 2 6.2
175 189 Adam Schenk 9 6.2
175 165 Tyler Duncan 4 6.2
175 165 Alex Smalley 1 6.2
175 228 Doug Ghim 8 6.2
197 189 Bryson DeChambeau 8 6.1
197 189 Tyler Strafaci 1 6.1
197 189 Scottie Scheffler 8 6.1
197 189 Victor Perez 3 6.1
197 189 Corey Conners 8 6.1
197 189 Lucas Herbert 5 6.1
197 189 Russell Henley 8 6.1
197 165 Brandt Snedeker 8 6.1
197 189 Wade Ormsby 2 6.1
197 189 Rory Sabbatini 4 6.1
197 189 Vaughn Taylor 5 6.1
197 189 Phil Mickelson 7 6.1
209 211 Edoardo Molinari 1 6.0
209 211 K.J. Choi 5 6.0
209 115 Rafa Cabrera Bello 7 6.0
209 211 Kevin Streelman 6 6.0
209 189 Sung Kang 7 6.0
209 211 Nate Lashley 6 6.0
209 211 Bernd Wiesberger 4 6.0
209 189 Brice Garnett 5 6.0
209 211 Nelson Ledesma 3 6.0
209 211 Kevin Chappell 7 6.0
209 189 Russell Knox 6 6.0
209 211 Roger Sloan 6 6.0
209 189 Chris Baker 4 6.0
209 149 MJ Daffue 3 6.0
209 211 Takumi Kanaya 1 6.0
209 189 Vincent Whaley 7 6.0
209 165 Wyndham Clark 6 6.0
226 228 Aaron Wise 7 5.9
226 228 J.J. Spaun 6 5.9
226 189 Andrew Landry 5 5.9
226 165 Keegan Bradley 8 5.9
226 228 Daniel van Tonder 1 5.9
226 228 Mackenzie Hughes 6 5.9
226 228 Ryan Blaum 1 5.9
226 228 J.J. Henry 2 5.9
226 228 Jerry Kelly 1 5.9
235 238 Tim Wilkinson 3 5.8
235 255 Jonathan Byrd 3 5.8
235 211 David Hearn 4 5.8
235 238 Graham DeLaet 1 5.8
235 238 William McGirt 2 5.8
235 238 Brandon Stone 1 5.8
235 238 Mark Anderson 3 5.8
235 228 Chase Seiffert 5 5.8
235 238 Sam Fidone 1 5.8
235 238 Antoine Rozner 1 5.8
235 238 Sahith Theegala 2 5.8
235 238 Sami Valimaki 1 5.8
235 238 Wesley Bryan 6 5.8
248 249 J.T. Poston 6 5.7
248 249 Talor Gooch 8 5.7
248 249 Mikumu Horikawa 1 5.7
248 249 Hudson Swafford 2 5.7
248 249 Jason Scrivener 1 5.7
248 249 Padraig Harrington 2 5.7
254 211 Bo Van Pelt 6 5.6
254 255 Nick Taylor 8 5.6
254 280 Gary Woodland 5 5.6
254 255 Peter Uihlein 2 5.6
254 255 Kevin Stadler 2 5.6
254 255 Billy Horschel 7 5.6
254 255 Rikuya Hoshino 2 5.6
254 255 Will Zalatoris 9 5.6
254 255 Patrick Rodgers 7 5.6
254 255 Will Gordon 5 5.6
264 264 Stephen Stallings Jr. 1 5.5
264 264 Joohyung Kim 1 5.5
264 264 George Markham 1 5.5
264 264 Si Woo Kim 7 5.5
264 264 Sam Ryder 2 5.5
264 264 Taylor Pendrith 2 5.5
264 264 Tyler McCumber 6 5.5
264 264 Rick Lamb 1 5.5
264 264 C.T. Pan 5 5.5
264 238 Rickie Fowler 7 5.5
264 264 Adam Scott 10 5.5
264 264 Johnson Wagner 2 5.5
264 264 Jhonattan Vegas 9 5.5
264 264 Justin Rose 5 5.5
264 264 Lee Westwood 5 5.5
279 280 Robert Garrigus 1 5.4
279 280 Jonas Blixt 3 5.4
279 264 Joel Dahmen 6 5.4
279 280 Wes Roach 3 5.4
279 280 John Pak 1 5.4
279 280 Sepp Straka 5 5.4
279 280 Seonghyeon Kim 1 5.4
286 288 Matthew Wolff 8 5.3
286 288 Xinjun Zhang 2 5.3
286 288 Greg Chalmers 3 5.3
286 288 Henrik Stenson 2 5.3
290 293 Ted Potter, Jr. 5 5.2
291 294 Curtis Thompson 1 5.1
291 165 Nick Watney 3 5.1
291 165 Martin Trainer 2 5.1
291 280 Lanto Griffin 7 5.1
291 294 Trevor Simsby 1 5.1
296 298 Jason Bohn 1 5.0
296 298 Danny Lee 4 5.0
296 298 Trey Shirley 1 5.0
299 302 Jim Herman 5 4.9
299 302 D.A. Points 1 4.9
299 302 Joseph Bramlett 4 4.9
302 305 Chan Kim 2 4.8
302 305 Hanbyeol Kim 1 4.8
304 307 Jazz Janewattananond 2 4.7
304 264 Richy Werenski 3 4.7
304 307 Jaekyeong Lee 1 4.7
304 307 Steve Lewton 1 4.7
304 307 Greyson Sigg 3 4.7
304 307 Rasmus Hojgaard 1 4.7
310 312 Kyle Westmoreland 1 4.6
310 312 Chase Koepka 2 4.6
310 312 Davis Riley 3 4.6
310 316 Michael Gellerman 4 4.6
310 312 Naoki Sekito 1 4.6
310 298 Andrew Putnam 3 4.6
316 316 Kris Ventura 3 4.5
316 327 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 2 4.5
318 318 Kelly Kraft 3 4.4
318 318 Wilco Nienaber 2 4.4
320 320 Willie Mack III 2 4.3
320 320 Derek Ernst 1 4.3
322 322 Shugo Imahira 2 4.2
322 330 Cameron Champ 4 4.2
324 323 Taylor Montgomery 1 4.1
324 323 Andrew Loupe 1 4.1
326 325 Andy Sullivan 1 4.0
326 325 Laurie Canter 1 4.0
328 327 Austin Cook 2 3.8
329 329 Jay McLuen 1 3.7
330 294 Brian Gay 1 3.3
330 330 Min Woo Lee 1 3.3

An aggregate score based on several Around the Green statistics used to measure a player's performance 100 yards and in (not including putting) on the last 15 events the player played. The statistics used to compute this are: Scrambling, Proximity to the Hole from sand, PTH from Rough, PTH from fringe, PTH from less than 100 yards and Greens in Regulation from less than 100 yards (2354)