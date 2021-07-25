×
Last 15 Events - Accuracy

Last 15 Events - Accuracy

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021
RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS RATING
1 1 Yuki Inamori 1 8.8
2 T2 Alex Smalley 1 8.3
T3 T2 Chez Reavie 6 8.2
T3 4 Collin Morikawa 10 8.2
T5 T5 Justin Suh 2 8.1
T5 T5 Thomas Pieters 1 8.1
T7 T7 Mark Anderson 3 8.0
T7 T43 Grayson Murray 1 8.0
T7 T7 Jason Dufner 8 8.0
T7 T9 Emiliano Grillo 5 8.0
T11 T9 Ryan Blaum 1 7.9
T11 T9 Jim Furyk 4 7.9
T11 T9 Tyrrell Hatton 8 7.9
T11 T9 Hanbyeol Kim 1 7.9
T15 T9 Mito Pereira 3 7.8
T15 T16 Corey Conners 10 7.8
T15 T16 Paul Casey 10 7.8
T15 T16 Jim Herman 6 7.8
T15 T22 Brian Stuard 8 7.8
T15 T16 Kyle Stanley 10 7.8
T15 T9 Doug Ghim 8 7.8
T15 T16 Davis Thompson 4 7.8
T15 T16 John Pak 1 7.8
T24 T22 Martin Kaymer 1 7.7
T24 T22 Romain Langasque 1 7.7
T26 T26 Daniel Berger 11 7.6
T26 T26 Rick Lamb 1 7.6
T26 T26 Abraham Ancer 10 7.6
T26 T26 Viktor Hovland 9 7.6
T26 T26 Russell Henley 9 7.6
T26 T33 Russell Knox 7 7.6
T26 T26 Gunn Charoenkul 1 7.6
T26 T43 Michael Gellerman 5 7.6
T34 T33 Isaiah Salinda 2 7.5
T34 T61 Bo Hoag 6 7.5
T34 T22 Keegan Bradley 11 7.5
T34 T33 Brooks Koepka 7 7.5
T34 T33 Aaron Rai 1 7.5
T34 T33 Danny Lee 5 7.5
T34 T33 Ryan Moore 8 7.5
T34 T33 Kevin Stadler 2 7.5
T34 T33 Mike Weir 1 7.5
T34 T26 Ryan Armour 8 7.5
T44 T41 Francesco Molinari 6 7.4
T44 T43 Erik van Rooyen 6 7.4
T44 T41 Guido Migliozzi 2 7.4
T47 T43 Max Homa 6 7.3
T47 T43 Richard Bland 1 7.3
T47 T43 Jon Rahm 9 7.3
T47 T43 Erik Barnes 1 7.3
T47 T61 Louis Oosthuizen 9 7.3
T47 T43 Luke Donald 4 7.3
T47 T43 Vaughn Taylor 6 7.3
T47 T43 K.J. Choi 5 7.3
T47 T61 Tony Finau 6 7.3
T47 T43 Brendan Steele 11 7.3
T47 T43 Chris Kirk 9 7.3
T47 T43 Jason Kokrak 10 7.3
T47 T43 Martin Laird 7 7.3
T47 T43 Ben Cook 1 7.3
T47 T43 Wesley Bryan 6 7.3
T62 T61 Xander Schauffele 8 7.2
T62 T61 Doc Redman 8 7.2
T62 T61 Kevin Streelman 8 7.2
T62 T61 Chris Stroud 1 7.2
T62 T61 Fabián Gómez 2 7.2
T62 T61 Webb Simpson 8 7.2
T62 T43 Michael Thompson 7 7.2
T62 T61 Henrik Norlander 8 7.2
T62 T61 Justin Rose 6 7.2
T62 T61 Charley Hoffman 12 7.2
T62 T61 Ricky Barnes 2 7.2
T62 T61 Lucas Glover 10 7.2
T62 T43 Chesson Hadley 5 7.2
T62 T61 Tom Hoge 6 7.2
T62 T61 Patrick Cantlay 8 7.2
T62 T61 Hideki Matsuyama 10 7.2
T62 T61 James Hahn 4 7.2
T62 T61 Ben Martin 5 7.2
T62 T61 Bud Cauley 2 7.2
T62 T88 Joel Dahmen 7 7.2
T62 T61 Derek Ernst 1 7.2
T62 T61 Sam Ryder 6 7.2
T62 T61 Matthew NeSmith 8 7.2
T62 T61 Harold Varner III 9 7.2
T62 T61 Paul Barjon 1 7.2
T87 T88 Taylor Pendrith 2 7.1
T87 T88 David Pastore 1 7.1
T87 T88 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 8 7.1
T87 T88 Justin Thomas 9 7.1
T87 T88 Shane Lowry 10 7.1
T87 T88 Daniel van Tonder 2 7.1
T87 T88 Tim Wilkinson 3 7.1
T87 T107 Stewart Cink 9 7.1
T87 T88 Cameron Percy 7 7.1
T87 T88 Robert Garrigus 2 7.1
T87 T88 Brendon Todd 7 7.1
T87 T61 Dustin Johnson 9 7.1
T87 T88 Seamus Power 7 7.1
T87 T128 Nick Watney 3 7.1
T87 T88 Dylan Meyer 1 7.1
T87 T88 Sebastián Muñoz 5 7.1
T87 T88 Hank Lebioda 9 7.1
T104 T107 Kramer Hickok 6 7.0
T104 T107 Nick Hardy 2 7.0
T104 T107 Tyler Strafaci 1 7.0
T104 T107 Bernd Wiesberger 4 7.0
T104 T107 Rory McIlroy 9 7.0
T104 T145 Scott Brown 5 7.0
T104 T88 Rickie Fowler 8 7.0
T104 T107 Jason Scrivener 2 7.0
T104 T107 Edoardo Molinari 1 7.0
T104 T88 Steve Stricker 6 7.0
T104 T107 Shaun Norris 1 7.0
T104 T107 Marc Leishman 8 7.0
T104 T107 Kevin Na 8 7.0
T104 T107 Chan Kim 3 7.0
T104 T107 Adam Long 5 7.0
T104 T128 Troy Merritt 9 7.0
T104 T128 Patton Kizzire 10 7.0
T104 T145 K.H. Lee 9 7.0
T104 T167 Satoshi Kodaira 6 7.0
T104 T107 Harry Higgs 5 7.0
T104 T107 Carlos Ortiz 8 7.0
T104 T107 Victor Perez 3 7.0
T104 T107 Will Zalatoris 10 7.0
T104 T107 Sam Burns 8 7.0
T104 T61 Chase Seiffert 6 7.0
T104 T107 David Lipsky 2 7.0
T104 T107 J.J. Spaun 6 7.0
T131 T128 Sungjae Im 9 6.9
T131 T128 Takumi Kanaya 1 6.9
T131 T128 Adam Schenk 10 6.9
T131 T128 Trevor Simsby 1 6.9
T131 T128 Jaekyeong Lee 1 6.9
T131 T128 Scottie Scheffler 9 6.9
T131 T145 Maverick McNealy 8 6.9
T131 T128 Antoine Rozner 1 6.9
T131 T88 Cameron Tringale 9 6.9
T131 T88 Lanto Griffin 7 6.9
T131 T128 Cameron Smith 8 6.9
T131 T167 Rafa Cabrera Bello 7 6.9
T131 T128 Henrik Stenson 3 6.9
T131 T128 Matt Kuchar 6 6.9
T131 T128 Ryan Palmer 9 6.9
T131 T207 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 2 6.9
T131 T192 Luke List 7 6.9
T131 T167 Josh Teater 7 6.9
T131 T167 Scott Harrington 7 6.9
T150 T145 Jhonattan Vegas 11 6.8
T150 T167 Brandt Snedeker 9 6.8
T150 T145 Gary Woodland 7 6.8
T150 T167 Brice Garnett 7 6.8
T150 T145 Scott Stallings 9 6.8
T150 T145 Bo Van Pelt 7 6.8
T150 T128 Pat Perez 9 6.8
T150 T145 Lee Westwood 7 6.8
T150 T145 Phil Mickelson 8 6.8
T150 T107 David Hearn 4 6.8
T150 T145 Nick Taylor 9 6.8
T150 T167 Tom Lewis 9 6.8
T150 T280 David Lingmerth 2 6.8
T150 T145 Harris English 9 6.8
T150 T128 John Huh 6 6.8
T150 T145 Joseph Bramlett 6 6.8
T150 T145 Hudson Swafford 3 6.8
T150 T128 Roger Sloan 8 6.8
T150 T145 Adam Hadwin 7 6.8
T150 T145 Rikuya Hoshino 2 6.8
T150 T145 Jazz Janewattananond 2 6.8
T150 T145 Richy Werenski 4 6.8
T150 T145 Bryson DeChambeau 10 6.8
T150 T145 Rasmus Hojgaard 2 6.8
T150 T145 Joohyung Kim 2 6.8
T175 T167 Garrick Higgo 3 6.7
T175 T167 Talor Gooch 10 6.7
T175 T167 Tyler Duncan 5 6.7
T175 T167 Matt Fitzpatrick 8 6.7
T175 T167 Joaquin Niemann 11 6.7
T175 T228 Mark Hubbard 9 6.7
T175 T167 Andrew Landry 5 6.7
T175 T167 Andrew Loupe 1 6.7
T175 T145 Bubba Watson 9 6.7
T175 T167 Charl Schwartzel 10 6.7
T175 T167 Padraig Harrington 4 6.7
T175 T207 Sergio Garcia 7 6.7
T175 T167 Brad Kennedy 2 6.7
T175 T167 C.T. Pan 7 6.7
T175 T167 Anirban Lahiri 4 6.7
T175 T167 William McGirt 3 6.7
T175 T167 Rob Oppenheim 5 6.7
T175 T167 Brian Harman 10 6.7
T193 T192 Kevin Kisner 6 6.6
T193 T145 Bronson Burgoon 5 6.6
T193 T192 Wade Ormsby 2 6.6
T193 T192 Adam Scott 11 6.6
T193 T192 Wes Roach 5 6.6
T193 T192 Robert Streb 6 6.6
T193 T207 Chris Baker 5 6.6
T193 T192 Thomas Detry 2 6.6
T193 T167 Cam Davis 11 6.6
T193 T192 Zac Blair 2 6.6
T193 T192 Stephen Stallings Jr. 2 6.6
T193 T192 Will Gordon 6 6.6
T193 T258 Austin Eckroat 2 6.6
T193 T192 Kyle Mendoza 1 6.6
T193 T228 Cameron Champ 5 6.6
T193 T192 Greyson Sigg 3 6.6
T193 T192 Aaron Wise 10 6.6
T193 T228 J.T. Poston 7 6.6
T211 T207 Matt Wallace 7 6.5
T211 T207 Willie Mack III 2 6.5
T211 T207 Tain Lee 3 6.5
T211 T207 Bobby Bai 1 6.5
T211 T207 Si Woo Kim 7 6.5
T211 T207 JC Ritchie 1 6.5
T211 T207 Naoki Sekito 1 6.5
T211 T207 Jordan Spieth 11 6.5
T211 T167 Patrick Reed 9 6.5
T211 T228 Andrew Putnam 4 6.5
T211 T207 Kelly Kraft 3 6.5
T211 T167 Beau Hossler 9 6.5
T211 T207 Mackenzie Hughes 6 6.5
T211 T207 Zach Johnson 10 6.5
T211 T207 Sean O'Hair 5 6.5
T211 T207 Jamie Lovemark 3 6.5
T211 T207 Dawie van der Walt 1 6.5
T211 T192 Camilo Villegas 9 6.5
T211 T207 Alex Noren 9 6.5
T211 T207 Branden Grace 9 6.5
T231 T228 Ryo Ishikawa 2 6.4
T231 T228 Ted Potter, Jr. 6 6.4
T231 T228 Nate Lashley 7 6.4
T231 T228 Billy Horschel 8 6.4
T231 T228 Jason Bohn 1 6.4
T231 T228 Rory Sabbatini 5 6.4
T231 T228 Mikumu Horikawa 1 6.4
T231 T228 Dean Burmester 1 6.4
T231 T228 Sam Fidone 1 6.4
T231 T207 Keith Mitchell 7 6.4
T231 T228 Seonghyeon Kim 1 6.4
T231 T228 Chase Koepka 2 6.4
T231 T228 Ben Taylor 3 6.4
T231 T228 Bryson Nimmer 1 6.4
T245 T246 Broc Everett 1 6.3
T245 T246 Robert MacIntyre 6 6.3
T245 T228 Patrick Rodgers 9 6.3
T245 T192 Michael Kim 3 6.3
T245 T246 Austin Cook 3 6.3
T245 T246 Shawn Stefani 2 6.3
T245 T258 Charles Howell III 8 6.3
T245 T246 Ian Poulter 8 6.3
T245 T274 Scott Piercy 8 6.3
T245 T246 Rod Perry 1 6.3
T245 T246 Andrew Svoboda 1 6.3
T245 T246 Jason Day 8 6.3
T245 T246 Danny Willett 5 6.3
T245 T246 Kevin Chappell 8 6.3
T259 T258 Rafael Campos 3 6.2
T259 T258 Tommy Fleetwood 8 6.2
T259 T258 Jonas Blixt 3 6.2
T259 T258 Graeme McDowell 3 6.2
T259 T280 Aaron Baddeley 4 6.2
T259 T258 D.J. Trahan 5 6.2
T259 T258 Peter Malnati 3 6.2
T259 T258 Laurie Canter 1 6.2
T259 T258 Andy Zhang 1 6.2
T259 T258 Sam Horsfield 1 6.2
T259 T258 Sepp Straka 6 6.2
T259 T258 David Gazzolo 1 6.2
T259 T258 Wilco Nienaber 3 6.2
T259 T258 Akshay Bhatia 3 6.2
T273 T274 John Augenstein 1 6.1
T273 T274 Denny McCarthy 9 6.1
T273 T258 Michael Gligic 6 6.1
T273 T274 Rhein Gibson 4 6.1
T273 T274 Dominic Bozzelli 1 6.1
T273 T274 Jerry Kelly 1 6.1
T273 T246 Jonathan Byrd 4 6.1
T280 T289 Sung Kang 7 6.0
T280 T280 Dylan Frittelli 3 6.0
T280 T280 Steve Lewton 1 6.0
T280 T280 Lucas Herbert 6 6.0
T280 T280 Brandon Hagy 7 6.0
T280 T280 Nelson Ledesma 4 6.0
T280 T298 Vincent Whaley 8 6.0
T280 T246 Matthew Wolff 8 6.0
T280 T280 Harry Hall 1 6.0
T280 T280 George Markham 1 6.0
T290 T289 Wyndham Clark 7 5.9
T290 T289 Kris Ventura 3 5.9
T290 T298 Sebastian Cappelen 2 5.9
T290 T289 Ryosuke Kinoshita 1 5.9
T290 T298 MJ Daffue 4 5.9
T290 T289 Tyler McCumber 6 5.9
T290 T289 Xinjun Zhang 2 5.9
T290 T289 Matt Jones 9 5.9
T290 T289 Johnson Wagner 2 5.9
T290 T289 Brian Gay 3 5.9
T300 T298 John Senden 2 5.8
T300 T298 Bill Haas 2 5.8
T300 T298 Kevin Tway 6 5.8
T300 T298 Graham DeLaet 1 5.8
T300 T298 Robby Shelton 4 5.8
T300 T298 Dylan Wu 1 5.8
T300 T298 Lee Hodges 1 5.8
T307 T308 Kyle Westmoreland 1 5.7
T307 T308 Sahith Theegala 3 5.7
T307 T308 Seung-Yul Noh 1 5.7
T307 T314 Jimmy Walker 9 5.7
T307 T308 D.A. Points 1 5.7
T307 T308 Tiger Woods 1 5.7
T307 T308 Curtis Thompson 1 5.7
T314 T314 Richard Johnson 2 5.6
T314 T314 Justin Harding 1 5.6
T314 T314 J.B. Holmes 5 5.6
T314 T314 Davis Riley 3 5.6
T318 T319 Jay McLuen 1 5.5
T318 T332 Ryan Brehm 3 5.5
T318 T319 Greg Chalmers 3 5.5
T318 T319 Erik Compton 1 5.5
T318 T319 Will Grimmer 1 5.5
T318 T319 Shugo Imahira 2 5.5
T324 T324 Zack Sucher 2 5.4
T324 T324 Byeong Hun An 5 5.4
T324 T324 Jeongwoo Ham 1 5.4
T327 T327 Stephan Jaeger 1 5.3
T327 T327 Andy Sullivan 1 5.3
T327 T327 J.J. Henry 2 5.3
T327 T327 Roberto Castro 1 5.3
T327 T327 Sami Valimaki 1 5.3
332 T332 Brandon Stone 1 5.2
333 T207 Martin Trainer 2 5.1
T334 T334 Renato Paratore 1 5.0
T334 T334 Min Woo Lee 1 5.0
336 336 Peter Uihlein 3 4.9
337 337 Taylor Montgomery 1 4.8
338 338 Trey Shirley 1 4.7
339 339 Hunter Mahan 1 4.6
340 340 Tae Hee Lee 1 4.5
341 341 Brad Marek 1 4.2

An aggregate score based on several Off the Tee and Approach the Green statistics used to measure a player's overall accuracy from tee to green on the last 15 events the player played. The statistics used to compute this are: Driving Accuracy, Greens in Regulation over 100 yards and Proximity to the Hole over 100 yards. (2353)