Last 5 Events - Short Game

Last 5 Events - Short Game

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021
RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS RATING
1 1 Gunn Charoenkul 1 8.8
2 T3 Brandon Hagy 3 8.4
T3 T5 David Gazzolo 1 8.3
T3 T5 Tae Hee Lee 1 8.3
5 8 D.J. Trahan 1 8.2
T6 T11 Alex Noren 2 7.9
T6 T11 Max Homa 2 7.9
T6 T11 Patrick Cantlay 3 7.9
T9 T17 Dominic Bozzelli 1 7.8
T9 T17 Daniel Berger 3 7.8
T9 T17 Matt Kuchar 1 7.8
T12 T77 Aaron Baddeley 2 7.7
T12 T20 Matt Wallace 1 7.7
T12 T20 Matthew NeSmith 2 7.7
T15 T23 Stephan Jaeger 1 7.6
T15 T60 Steve Stricker 2 7.6
T15 T9 Scott Piercy 2 7.6
T15 T23 Kevin Streelman 2 7.6
T15 T23 Rob Oppenheim 2 7.6
T15 T23 Chris Kirk 2 7.6
T21 T41 Sergio Garcia 3 7.5
T21 T29 Nick Hardy 2 7.5
T21 T29 Kramer Hickok 3 7.5
T21 T29 Robert MacIntyre 1 7.5
T25 T33 Collin Morikawa 3 7.4
T25 T33 Wyndham Clark 1 7.4
T25 T33 Robby Shelton 1 7.4
T25 T33 Paul Barjon 1 7.4
T25 T33 Romain Langasque 1 7.4
T25 T33 Harris English 2 7.4
T25 T33 Francesco Molinari 1 7.4
T25 T33 Branden Grace 2 7.4
T33 T41 Seamus Power 4 7.3
T33 T41 Kevin Kisner 3 7.3
T33 T54 Charles Howell III 3 7.3
T33 T41 John Huh 1 7.3
T33 T11 Cameron Tringale 3 7.3
T33 T41 Abraham Ancer 2 7.3
T33 T41 Lucas Herbert 2 7.3
T40 T47 Dylan Wu 1 7.2
T40 T47 Mike Weir 1 7.2
T40 T77 Chez Reavie 3 7.2
T40 T47 Dawie van der Walt 1 7.2
T40 T11 Josh Teater 3 7.2
T40 T60 Ryan Moore 2 7.2
T40 T11 Luke List 3 7.2
T47 T60 Jason Dufner 2 7.1
T47 T51 Doc Redman 2 7.1
T47 T5 Austin Eckroat 2 7.1
T47 T51 Tom Hoge 2 7.1
T51 T20 Adam Long 2 7.0
T51 T54 Brooks Koepka 2 7.0
T51 T54 Erik Barnes 1 7.0
T51 T51 Doug Ghim 3 7.0
T51 T54 Isaiah Salinda 2 7.0
T51 T9 Michael Kim 2 7.0
T51 T90 Maverick McNealy 5 7.0
T51 T23 Ryan Armour 3 7.0
T51 T54 Scott Harrington 2 7.0
T60 T60 Martin Kaymer 1 6.9
T60 T60 Rafael Campos 1 6.9
T60 T60 Tiger Woods 1 6.9
T60 T60 Brad Kennedy 2 6.9
T60 T60 Lucas Glover 3 6.9
T60 T60 Shaun Norris 1 6.9
T60 T95 Charl Schwartzel 4 6.9
T60 T60 Joaquin Niemann 3 6.9
T60 T60 Sebastián Muñoz 2 6.9
T60 T60 Harry Hall 1 6.9
T60 T3 David Lingmerth 2 6.9
T60 T60 Patrick Reed 4 6.9
T60 T60 Shane Lowry 3 6.9
T60 T60 Andy Zhang 1 6.9
T60 T54 Beau Hossler 4 6.9
T75 T77 David Lipsky 1 6.8
T75 T77 Yuki Inamori 1 6.8
T75 T77 Bud Cauley 2 6.8
T75 T77 Dylan Meyer 1 6.8
T75 T77 Kyle Mendoza 1 6.8
T75 T77 Scottie Scheffler 3 6.8
T75 T77 Rory Sabbatini 1 6.8
T75 T77 Jim Furyk 2 6.8
T75 T108 Patton Kizzire 3 6.8
T75 T77 Chris Stroud 1 6.8
T75 T60 Ryan Brehm 3 6.8
T75 T77 Seung-Yul Noh 1 6.8
T75 T95 Adam Schenk 4 6.8
T88 T90 Andrew Svoboda 1 6.7
T88 T90 Rod Perry 1 6.7
T88 T138 Cam Davis 4 6.7
T88 Keith Mitchell 1 6.7
T88 T90 Sungjae Im 3 6.7
T88 Cameron Champ 1 6.7
T88 T90 Akshay Bhatia 2 6.7
T88 T23 Mark Hubbard 3 6.7
T96 T95 Tain Lee 2 6.6
T96 2 Chesson Hadley 2 6.6
T96 T95 John Augenstein 1 6.6
T96 T95 JC Ritchie 1 6.6
T96 T95 Adam Scott 3 6.6
T96 T95 Lee Westwood 2 6.6
T96 T95 John Senden 1 6.6
T96 T95 Anirban Lahiri 2 6.6
T96 T95 Danny Willett 2 6.6
T105 T108 Jason Kokrak 2 6.5
T105 T121 Kyle Stanley 4 6.5
T105 T108 Graeme McDowell 1 6.5
T105 T108 Richard Johnson 1 6.5
T105 T108 Guido Migliozzi 2 6.5
T105 T95 Nelson Ledesma 1 6.5
T105 T108 Jordan Spieth 3 6.5
T105 T47 Robert Streb 2 6.5
T105 T108 Peter Malnati 2 6.5
T105 T108 Ryosuke Kinoshita 1 6.5
T105 T108 Sam Burns 2 6.5
T116 T121 David Pastore 1 6.4
T116 T29 Adam Hadwin 2 6.4
T116 T121 Harry Higgs 1 6.4
T116 T121 Zac Blair 1 6.4
T116 T121 Richard Bland 1 6.4
T116 T121 Aaron Rai 1 6.4
T116 T121 Viktor Hovland 2 6.4
T116 T246 J.T. Poston 3 6.4
T116 T121 Will Gordon 2 6.4
T116 T121 Kevin Na 3 6.4
T116 T121 Erik Compton 1 6.4
T116 T121 Stewart Cink 3 6.4
T116 T108 Michael Thompson 3 6.4
T116 T108 Scott Brown 3 6.4
T116 T121 Fabián Gómez 2 6.4
T116 T121 Martin Laird 2 6.4
T116 T60 Camilo Villegas 3 6.4
T116 T121 Brian Harman 2 6.4
T134 T138 Justin Harding 1 6.3
T134 T138 K.H. Lee 3 6.3
T134 T138 Kevin Chappell 2 6.3
T134 T138 Ryo Ishikawa 2 6.3
T134 T138 Henrik Stenson 1 6.3
T134 T138 Sean O'Hair 2 6.3
T134 T138 Marc Leishman 3 6.3
T134 T138 Garrick Higgo 1 6.3
T134 T138 Hideki Matsuyama 3 6.3
T134 T138 Russell Henley 3 6.3
T134 T138 Byeong Hun An 1 6.3
T134 T121 Tom Lewis 5 6.3
T134 T138 Renato Paratore 1 6.3
T147 T154 Carlos Ortiz 3 6.2
T147 T154 Andrew Landry 2 6.2
T147 T154 Shawn Stefani 2 6.2
T147 T95 Hank Lebioda 3 6.2
T147 T154 Matthew Wolff 3 6.2
T147 T154 Alex Smalley 1 6.2
T147 Erik van Rooyen 1 6.2
T147 T154 J.J. Spaun 4 6.2
T147 T187 Louis Oosthuizen 3 6.2
T147 T108 Pat Perez 2 6.2
T147 T250 Jimmy Walker 4 6.2
T147 T154 Ian Poulter 3 6.2
T147 T154 Ryan Palmer 2 6.2
T147 T166 Cameron Percy 5 6.2
T147 T154 Brendan Steele 1 6.2
T147 T154 Jason Day 2 6.2
T147 T173 Mito Pereira 2 6.2
T164 T166 Rory McIlroy 3 6.1
T164 T166 Henrik Norlander 2 6.1
T164 T166 Kevin Tway 4 6.1
T164 T166 Phil Mickelson 3 6.1
T164 T138 Bubba Watson 4 6.1
T164 T166 Wade Ormsby 2 6.1
T164 T166 Tyler Strafaci 1 6.1
T171 T173 Takumi Kanaya 1 6.0
T171 T173 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 3 6.0
T171 T173 Thomas Detry 1 6.0
T171 T173 Cameron Smith 1 6.0
T171 T173 Mackenzie Hughes 3 6.0
T171 T173 Matt Jones 3 6.0
T171 T221 Johnson Wagner 1 6.0
T171 T173 Edoardo Molinari 1 6.0
T171 T173 Satoshi Kodaira 1 6.0
T171 T173 Tommy Fleetwood 2 6.0
T181 T187 Dustin Johnson 2 5.9
T181 T108 Tony Finau 2 5.9
T181 T187 Bronson Burgoon 1 5.9
T181 T187 Vaughn Taylor 2 5.9
T181 T187 J.J. Henry 2 5.9
T181 T187 Jerry Kelly 1 5.9
T181 T187 Daniel van Tonder 1 5.9
T181 T187 Harold Varner III 2 5.9
T181 T173 Bo Hoag 4 5.9
T181 T173 Chris Baker 3 5.9
T181 T199 Mark Anderson 2 5.9
T181 T138 Chase Seiffert 2 5.9
T193 T199 Corey Conners 2 5.8
T193 T199 Antoine Rozner 1 5.8
T193 T199 Sami Valimaki 1 5.8
T193 T95 Roger Sloan 3 5.8
T193 T199 Brandon Stone 1 5.8
T193 T199 Charley Hoffman 4 5.8
T193 T199 Luke Donald 1 5.8
T193 T173 David Hearn 4 5.8
T193 T207 Brendon Todd 1 5.8
T193 T199 Sam Fidone 1 5.8
T203 T154 Scott Stallings 3 5.7
T203 T207 Jason Scrivener 1 5.7
T203 T214 Brandt Snedeker 2 5.7
T203 T207 Billy Horschel 2 5.7
T203 T259 Jonathan Byrd 2 5.7
T203 T207 Mikumu Horikawa 1 5.7
T203 T221 Patrick Rodgers 5 5.7
T203 T207 Justin Thomas 3 5.7
T203 T187 Denny McCarthy 2 5.7
T203 T207 Wesley Bryan 3 5.7
T203 T207 Aaron Wise 4 5.7
T214 T214 Xander Schauffele 3 5.6
T214 T187 Jhonattan Vegas 4 5.6
T214 T214 Zach Johnson 3 5.6
T214 T214 Greg Chalmers 2 5.6
T214 T121 Troy Merritt 3 5.6
T214 T291 Michael Gligic 2 5.6
T214 T214 Jon Rahm 2 5.6
T214 T214 Rikuya Hoshino 2 5.6
T222 T234 Brice Garnett 3 5.5
T222 T221 Tim Wilkinson 1 5.5
T222 T221 Davis Riley 2 5.5
T222 T221 Stephen Stallings Jr. 1 5.5
T222 T221 Joohyung Kim 1 5.5
T222 T221 George Markham 1 5.5
T222 T221 Rick Lamb 1 5.5
T222 T221 Taylor Pendrith 2 5.5
T222 T187 Joel Dahmen 3 5.5
T222 T214 Joseph Bramlett 2 5.5
T222 T221 Si Woo Kim 3 5.5
T222 T221 Sam Ryder 2 5.5
T222 T221 Wes Roach 2 5.5
T235 T234 Kelly Kraft 1 5.4
T235 T234 Tyler Duncan 2 5.4
T235 T234 Seonghyeon Kim 1 5.4
T235 T234 Robert Garrigus 1 5.4
T235 T234 Justin Rose 2 5.4
T235 T234 Peter Uihlein 1 5.4
T235 T234 Nate Lashley 2 5.4
T235 T252 Gary Woodland 2 5.4
T243 T246 Xinjun Zhang 2 5.3
T243 T246 Vincent Whaley 2 5.3
T243 T246 Matt Fitzpatrick 1 5.3
T243 MJ Daffue 1 5.3
T247 T187 Brian Stuard 4 5.2
T247 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 1 5.2
T247 T173 Sung Kang 2 5.2
T247 T250 Ricky Barnes 1 5.2
T247 T221 Rafa Cabrera Bello 2 5.2
T252 T154 Nick Watney 3 5.1
T252 T252 Nick Taylor 3 5.1
T252 T252 Curtis Thompson 1 5.1
T252 T234 Rickie Fowler 3 5.1
T252 T252 Talor Gooch 3 5.1
T252 T252 Davis Thompson 2 5.1
T252 T77 Keegan Bradley 2 5.1
T252 T252 Will Zalatoris 2 5.1
T252 T252 Trevor Simsby 1 5.1
T261 T259 Rhein Gibson 1 5.0
T261 T259 Trey Shirley 1 5.0
T261 T259 Jim Herman 3 5.0
T261 T259 Paul Casey 2 5.0
T261 T259 Jason Bohn 1 5.0
266 T265 D.A. Points 1 4.9
T267 T234 Bo Van Pelt 3 4.8
T267 T267 C.T. Pan 1 4.8
T267 T267 Bryson DeChambeau 3 4.8
T267 T267 Chan Kim 2 4.8
T267 T267 Lanto Griffin 3 4.8
T267 T267 Hanbyeol Kim 1 4.8
T273 T272 Jazz Janewattananond 2 4.7
T273 T272 Greyson Sigg 3 4.7
T273 T272 Rasmus Hojgaard 1 4.7
T273 T272 Jaekyeong Lee 1 4.7
T273 T272 Steve Lewton 1 4.7
T278 T277 Jonas Blixt 2 4.6
T278 T277 Naoki Sekito 1 4.6
T278 T277 Chase Koepka 2 4.6
T278 T277 Kyle Westmoreland 1 4.6
T278 T234 Ben Martin 1 4.6
283 281 Michael Gellerman 3 4.5
284 282 Wilco Nienaber 2 4.4
T285 T283 Willie Mack III 2 4.3
T285 T283 Derek Ernst 1 4.3
T285 T283 James Hahn 1 4.3
T288 T286 Shugo Imahira 2 4.2
T288 T286 Hudson Swafford 1 4.2
T288 T286 Sahith Theegala 1 4.2
T291 T289 Taylor Montgomery 1 4.1
T291 T289 Andrew Loupe 1 4.1
T293 T291 Andy Sullivan 1 4.0
T293 Martin Trainer 1 4.0
T293 T291 Laurie Canter 1 4.0
T293 T291 Andrew Putnam 1 4.0
297 295 Ted Potter, Jr. 2 3.9
298 296 Austin Cook 1 3.8
T299 T297 Kris Ventura 1 3.7
T299 T297 Jay McLuen 1 3.7
301 299 K.J. Choi 1 3.5
302 T265 Russell Knox 1 3.4
T303 T300 Min Woo Lee 1 3.3
T303 T300 Brian Gay 1 3.3
T303 T300 Richy Werenski 1 3.3
306 303 Sepp Straka 1 2.9

An aggregate score based on several Around the Green statistics used to measure a player's performance 100 yards and in (not including putting) on the last 5 events the player played. The statistics used to compute this are: Scrambling, Proximity to the Hole from sand, PTH from Rough, PTH from fringe, PTH from less than 100 yards and Greens in Regulation from less than 100 yards (2349)