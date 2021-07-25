×
Last 5 Events - Accuracy

Last 5 Events - Accuracy

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021
RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME EVENTS RATING
1 1 Yuki Inamori 1 8.8
2 T2 Danny Lee 1 8.6
T3 T2 Jason Dufner 3 8.4
T3 T19 Brendon Todd 1 8.4
T3 T4 Russell Henley 3 8.4
T6 T13 Mark Anderson 2 8.3
T6 T10 Russell Knox 2 8.3
T6 T6 Alex Smalley 1 8.3
T6 T6 Collin Morikawa 4 8.3
10 T6 Kyle Stanley 4 8.2
T11 T10 Paul Casey 4 8.1
T11 T13 Brian Stuard 4 8.1
T11 T10 Tyrrell Hatton 2 8.1
T11 T19 Doug Ghim 3 8.1
T15 T4 Chez Reavie 3 8.0
T15 T19 Joel Dahmen 3 8.0
T17 T6 Ryan Armour 3 7.9
T17 T15 John Huh 1 7.9
T17 T15 Hanbyeol Kim 1 7.9
T17 T68 Michael Gellerman 4 7.9
T21 T19 Jim Furyk 2 7.8
T21 T19 Jim Herman 4 7.8
T21 T19 Carlos Ortiz 3 7.8
T21 T15 Mito Pereira 3 7.8
T25 T28 Ryan Moore 3 7.7
T25 T28 Martin Kaymer 1 7.7
T25 T28 Brooks Koepka 3 7.7
T25 T28 Romain Langasque 1 7.7
T29 T15 Luke List 3 7.6
T29 T33 Webb Simpson 2 7.6
T29 T33 Henrik Norlander 5 7.6
T29 T52 Bo Hoag 4 7.6
T29 T33 Gunn Charoenkul 1 7.6
T29 T33 Tom Hoge 2 7.6
T29 T28 Erik van Rooyen 2 7.6
T29 T33 Viktor Hovland 3 7.6
T29 T33 Rick Lamb 1 7.6
T29 T33 Davis Thompson 3 7.6
T39 T40 Mike Weir 1 7.5
T39 T40 Matt Kuchar 1 7.5
T39 T40 Ryan Palmer 2 7.5
T39 T68 Pat Perez 3 7.5
T39 T40 Lucas Glover 3 7.5
T39 T52 Louis Oosthuizen 4 7.5
T39 T40 Bronson Burgoon 1 7.5
T39 T40 Jason Kokrak 3 7.5
T39 T40 Aaron Rai 1 7.5
T39 T40 Kramer Hickok 3 7.5
T39 T40 Isaiah Salinda 2 7.5
T50 T144 Steve Stricker 3 7.4
T50 T52 Justin Rose 3 7.4
T50 T40 Luke Donald 3 7.4
T50 T52 James Hahn 1 7.4
T50 T52 Shane Lowry 4 7.4
T50 T52 Patrick Cantlay 4 7.4
T50 T52 Matthew NeSmith 3 7.4
T50 T52 Harold Varner III 2 7.4
T50 T52 Guido Migliozzi 2 7.4
T50 T52 Corey Conners 3 7.4
T50 T52 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 4 7.4
T50 T52 Abraham Ancer 3 7.4
T50 T52 Wesley Bryan 3 7.4
T50 T52 Doc Redman 3 7.4
T64 T114 Cameron Percy 5 7.3
T64 Kiradech Aphibarnrat 1 7.3
T64 T19 Rickie Fowler 3 7.3
T64 T68 Erik Barnes 1 7.3
T64 T144 Mark Hubbard 4 7.3
T64 T68 Richard Bland 1 7.3
T64 T68 Sam Burns 2 7.3
T64 T68 Ben Cook 1 7.3
T72 T79 Lee Westwood 3 7.2
T72 T79 Bill Haas 1 7.2
T72 T94 Rafa Cabrera Bello 2 7.2
T72 T79 Kevin Streelman 2 7.2
T72 T79 Chris Stroud 1 7.2
T72 T79 Fabián Gómez 2 7.2
T72 T68 Chris Kirk 2 7.2
T72 T79 Bud Cauley 2 7.2
T72 T79 Cameron Smith 2 7.2
T72 T79 Paul Barjon 1 7.2
T72 T79 Derek Ernst 1 7.2
T72 T79 Richy Werenski 1 7.2
T72 T114 Adam Schenk 4 7.2
T72 T79 Xander Schauffele 3 7.2
T72 T79 Sebastián Muñoz 2 7.2
T87 T94 Robert Garrigus 2 7.1
T87 T114 Jhonattan Vegas 5 7.1
T87 T144 Nick Watney 3 7.1
T87 T94 Seamus Power 5 7.1
T87 T163 Troy Merritt 3 7.1
T87 T114 Satoshi Kodaira 2 7.1
T87 T94 Hideki Matsuyama 4 7.1
T87 T19 Keegan Bradley 2 7.1
T87 T94 Thomas Detry 1 7.1
T87 T94 Harris English 4 7.1
T87 T94 Daniel van Tonder 2 7.1
T87 T94 Lanto Griffin 3 7.1
T87 T94 J.J. Spaun 4 7.1
T87 T94 Max Homa 2 7.1
T87 T94 Daniel Berger 4 7.1
T87 T94 Taylor Pendrith 2 7.1
T87 T94 Jon Rahm 3 7.1
T87 T94 David Pastore 1 7.1
T87 T94 Matt Wallace 2 7.1
T87 T52 Hank Lebioda 4 7.1
T87 T94 Dylan Meyer 1 7.1
T87 T94 Garrick Higgo 2 7.1
T109 T114 Charley Hoffman 4 7.0
T109 T114 Padraig Harrington 1 7.0
T109 T114 Sergio Garcia 3 7.0
T109 T68 Vaughn Taylor 2 7.0
T109 T114 Edoardo Molinari 1 7.0
T109 T114 Zach Johnson 3 7.0
T109 T114 Kevin Na 3 7.0
T109 T114 Shaun Norris 1 7.0
T109 T114 Marc Leishman 3 7.0
T109 T190 Josh Teater 4 7.0
T109 T114 Brian Harman 3 7.0
T109 T114 Brendan Steele 2 7.0
T109 T114 C.T. Pan 2 7.0
T109 T114 Dustin Johnson 3 7.0
T109 T114 Jason Scrivener 2 7.0
T109 T114 Kevin Chappell 3 7.0
T109 T163 Adam Hadwin 2 7.0
T109 T114 Harry Higgs 1 7.0
T109 T79 Joseph Bramlett 2 7.0
T109 T114 Hudson Swafford 2 7.0
T109 T79 Chesson Hadley 3 7.0
T109 T114 Chan Kim 3 7.0
T109 T114 David Lipsky 2 7.0
T109 T144 Sam Ryder 4 7.0
T109 T114 Joaquin Niemann 3 7.0
T109 T144 Tyler Duncan 2 7.0
T109 T114 Will Zalatoris 3 7.0
T109 T114 Nick Hardy 2 7.0
T109 T205 J.T. Poston 3 7.0
T109 T114 Tyler Strafaci 1 7.0
T139 T144 Stewart Cink 3 6.9
T139 T144 D.J. Trahan 1 6.9
T139 T205 Scott Piercy 3 6.9
T139 T163 Scott Harrington 2 6.9
T139 T144 Jonas Blixt 2 6.9
T139 T52 Scott Brown 3 6.9
T139 T68 Tony Finau 2 6.9
T139 T144 William McGirt 1 6.9
T139 T144 Gary Woodland 2 6.9
T139 T40 Ben Martin 1 6.9
T139 T144 Mackenzie Hughes 3 6.9
T139 T144 Sungjae Im 4 6.9
T139 T144 Maverick McNealy 5 6.9
T139 T144 Antoine Rozner 1 6.9
T139 T144 Jaekyeong Lee 1 6.9
T139 T144 Trevor Simsby 1 6.9
T139 T144 Takumi Kanaya 1 6.9
T156 T163 Phil Mickelson 3 6.8
T156 T163 Ian Poulter 4 6.8
T156 T163 Francesco Molinari 1 6.8
T156 T114 David Hearn 4 6.8
T156 T94 Brandt Snedeker 3 6.8
T156 T114 Camilo Villegas 4 6.8
T156 T163 Martin Laird 2 6.8
T156 T163 Rory McIlroy 4 6.8
T156 T163 Kevin Kisner 3 6.8
T156 T114 Scott Stallings 3 6.8
T156 T68 Michael Thompson 3 6.8
T156 T205 Chris Baker 3 6.8
T156 T181 Cameron Tringale 3 6.8
T156 T265 David Lingmerth 2 6.8
T156 T163 Wes Roach 4 6.8
T156 T163 Scottie Scheffler 3 6.8
T156 T163 Talor Gooch 4 6.8
T156 T163 Rikuya Hoshino 2 6.8
T156 T163 Jazz Janewattananond 2 6.8
T156 T163 Aaron Wise 5 6.8
T156 T272 Cameron Champ 2 6.8
T156 T163 Rasmus Hojgaard 2 6.8
T156 T163 Joohyung Kim 2 6.8
T179 T181 Brad Kennedy 2 6.7
T179 T181 Adam Scott 3 6.7
T179 T181 Nick Taylor 4 6.7
T179 T163 Bubba Watson 4 6.7
T179 T181 Alex Noren 2 6.7
T179 T181 Jason Day 3 6.7
T179 T242 Brice Garnett 3 6.7
T179 T232 Robert Streb 2 6.7
T179 T190 Tom Lewis 5 6.7
T179 T190 Nelson Ledesma 1 6.7
T179 T181 Andrew Loupe 1 6.7
T179 T144 Adam Long 2 6.7
T179 T181 Si Woo Kim 3 6.7
T179 T181 Sepp Straka 1 6.7
T193 T190 Henrik Stenson 2 6.6
T193 T272 Charles Howell III 3 6.6
T193 T190 Sean O'Hair 2 6.6
T193 T190 Wade Ormsby 2 6.6
T193 T94 Rob Oppenheim 2 6.6
T193 T190 Anirban Lahiri 3 6.6
T193 T272 Rafael Campos 1 6.6
T193 T258 K.H. Lee 3 6.6
T193 T232 Roger Sloan 4 6.6
T193 T114 Patrick Reed 4 6.6
T193 T190 Zac Blair 1 6.6
T193 T190 Bryson DeChambeau 3 6.6
T193 T190 Greyson Sigg 3 6.6
T193 T190 Stephen Stallings Jr. 2 6.6
T193 T242 Austin Eckroat 2 6.6
T193 T190 Kyle Mendoza 1 6.6
T209 T205 Tim Wilkinson 1 6.5
T209 T205 Dawie van der Walt 1 6.5
T209 T144 Michael Gligic 3 6.5
T209 T232 Patton Kizzire 3 6.5
T209 T205 Andrew Putnam 2 6.5
T209 T94 Beau Hossler 4 6.5
T209 T205 Tain Lee 3 6.5
T209 T205 Bobby Bai 1 6.5
T209 T205 Matt Fitzpatrick 3 6.5
T209 T205 JC Ritchie 1 6.5
T209 T205 Naoki Sekito 1 6.5
T209 T205 Willie Mack III 2 6.5
T209 T205 Robert MacIntyre 3 6.5
T222 T205 Bo Van Pelt 3 6.4
T222 T220 K.J. Choi 1 6.4
T222 T220 Jason Bohn 1 6.4
T222 T280 Sung Kang 2 6.4
T222 T220 Ryo Ishikawa 2 6.4
T222 T220 Dean Burmester 1 6.4
T222 T220 Mikumu Horikawa 1 6.4
T222 T40 Chase Seiffert 2 6.4
T222 T190 Cam Davis 4 6.4
T222 T220 Sam Fidone 1 6.4
T222 T242 Denny McCarthy 2 6.4
T222 T220 Chase Koepka 2 6.4
T222 T220 Seonghyeon Kim 1 6.4
T222 T220 Bryson Nimmer 1 6.4
T236 T232 Rod Perry 1 6.3
T236 T232 Andrew Svoboda 1 6.3
T236 T232 Branden Grace 3 6.3
T236 T232 Shawn Stefani 2 6.3
T236 T232 Justin Thomas 3 6.3
T236 T232 Ben Taylor 2 6.3
T236 T232 Broc Everett 1 6.3
T236 T220 Matthew Wolff 3 6.3
T244 T242 Graeme McDowell 1 6.2
T244 T242 Nate Lashley 2 6.2
T244 T242 Tommy Fleetwood 3 6.2
T244 T242 Danny Willett 3 6.2
T244 T242 Andrew Landry 2 6.2
T244 T242 Jordan Spieth 4 6.2
T244 T242 Laurie Canter 1 6.2
T244 T242 Andy Zhang 1 6.2
T244 T242 Sam Horsfield 1 6.2
T244 T242 David Gazzolo 1 6.2
T244 T242 Wilco Nienaber 3 6.2
T244 T190 Will Gordon 2 6.2
T256 T258 Ricky Barnes 1 6.1
T256 T220 Charl Schwartzel 4 6.1
T256 T272 Johnson Wagner 1 6.1
T256 T258 Ted Potter, Jr. 2 6.1
T256 T258 Billy Horschel 3 6.1
T256 T220 Patrick Rodgers 5 6.1
T256 T205 Michael Kim 2 6.1
T256 T258 Dominic Bozzelli 1 6.1
T256 T258 John Augenstein 1 6.1
T256 T258 Jerry Kelly 1 6.1
T266 T242 Aaron Baddeley 3 6.0
T266 T265 Steve Lewton 1 6.0
T266 T265 Rhein Gibson 2 6.0
T266 T265 Kelly Kraft 1 6.0
T266 T265 Harry Hall 1 6.0
T266 T265 George Markham 1 6.0
T272 T242 Jonathan Byrd 3 5.9
T272 T272 Matt Jones 3 5.9
T272 T272 Xinjun Zhang 2 5.9
T272 T272 Kevin Tway 4 5.9
T272 T272 Ryosuke Kinoshita 1 5.9
T277 T265 Byeong Hun An 1 5.8
T277 T280 Lee Hodges 1 5.8
T277 T280 Dylan Wu 1 5.8
T280 T283 Tiger Woods 1 5.7
T280 T283 Curtis Thompson 1 5.7
T280 T283 D.A. Points 1 5.7
T280 T292 Jimmy Walker 4 5.7
T280 T283 Seung-Yul Noh 1 5.7
T280 T283 Peter Uihlein 2 5.7
T280 T283 Peter Malnati 2 5.7
T280 T283 Lucas Herbert 3 5.7
T280 T283 Sahith Theegala 2 5.7
T280 T283 Kyle Westmoreland 1 5.7
T290 T292 Richard Johnson 2 5.6
T290 T292 Justin Harding 1 5.6
T290 T316 MJ Daffue 2 5.6
T290 T292 Brandon Hagy 3 5.6
T290 T292 Vincent Whaley 2 5.6
T295 T298 Brian Gay 1 5.5
T295 T298 John Senden 1 5.5
T295 T298 Erik Compton 1 5.5
T295 T298 Jay McLuen 1 5.5
T295 T292 Ryan Brehm 3 5.5
T295 T298 Shugo Imahira 2 5.5
T295 T190 Austin Cook 1 5.5
T295 T298 Will Grimmer 1 5.5
T295 T305 Wyndham Clark 1 5.5
T295 T298 Akshay Bhatia 2 5.5
T305 T305 Greg Chalmers 2 5.4
T305 Keith Mitchell 1 5.4
T305 T305 Jeongwoo Ham 1 5.4
T308 T308 J.J. Henry 2 5.3
T308 T308 Rory Sabbatini 1 5.3
T308 T308 Andy Sullivan 1 5.3
T308 T308 Stephan Jaeger 1 5.3
T308 T308 Sami Valimaki 1 5.3
T313 T313 Brandon Stone 1 5.2
T313 T313 Davis Riley 2 5.2
315 315 J.B. Holmes 2 5.1
T316 T316 Renato Paratore 1 5.0
T316 T316 Min Woo Lee 1 5.0
T318 T319 Zack Sucher 1 4.8
T318 T319 Taylor Montgomery 1 4.8
320 322 Trey Shirley 1 4.7
321 323 Robby Shelton 1 4.6
T322 T324 Kris Ventura 1 4.5
T322 T324 Tae Hee Lee 1 4.5
324 326 Brad Marek 1 4.2
325 Martin Trainer 1 3.7

An aggregate score based on several Off the Tee and Approach the Green statistics used to measure a player's overall accuracy from tee to green on the last 5 events the player played. The statistics used to compute this are: Driving Accuracy, Greens in Regulation over 100 yards and Proximity to the Hole over 100 yards (2348)