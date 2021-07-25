×
Statistics » Off the Tee » Percentage of Yardage covered by Tee Shots - Par 4's

Percentage of Yardage covered by Tee Shots - Par 4's

Season
Time Period
Tournament
, Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 66.13

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG (%) TOTAL SHOT DISTANCE TOTAL DISTANCE
1 1 Ryan Brehm 56 71.58 1,062,709 148,473
2 2 Bryson DeChambeau 67 70.34 1,724,309 245,133
3 4 Keith Mitchell 76 69.74 1,776,214 254,709
4 3 Joseph Bramlett 78 69.72 1,682,725 241,349
5 5 Cameron Champ 67 69.49 1,655,908 238,311
6 6 Beau Hossler 86 69.43 2,062,697 297,111
7 7 Brandon Hagy 74 69.41 1,696,505 244,427
8 8 Will Gordon 88 69.21 2,084,356 301,183
9 9 Luke List 85 69.05 2,164,151 313,406
10 10 Wyndham Clark 78 68.89 2,128,359 308,965
11 T11 Cam Davis 82 68.66 2,442,533 355,758
12 T11 Tyler McCumber 62 68.64 1,522,674 221,820
13 14 Patrick Rodgers 100 68.49 2,397,568 350,064
14 13 Sebastian Cappelen 54 68.47 1,103,856 161,229
15 18 Sergio Garcia 65 68.46 1,740,006 254,153
16 15 Carlos Ortiz 83 68.41 2,219,359 324,437
T17 17 Kevin Tway 60 68.40 1,472,702 215,310
T17 19 Martin Trainer 59 68.40 1,443,620 211,051
19 16 Scott Harrington 79 68.38 1,893,739 276,952
20 20 J.B. Holmes 50 68.19 1,362,993 199,894
T21 21 Dustin Johnson 61 68.15 1,549,058 227,294
T21 22 Byeong Hun An 82 68.15 2,020,592 296,492
23 24 Jhonattan Vegas 80 68.13 1,793,192 263,215
24 23 Joaquin Niemann 89 68.07 2,332,364 342,619
25 37 Matthew Wolff 52 67.94 1,363,720 200,733
26 25 Kris Ventura 72 67.93 1,514,602 222,961
27 T27 Maverick McNealy 72 67.91 1,795,391 264,389
T28 32 Tom Lewis 82 67.88 2,109,956 310,817
T28 26 Charley Hoffman 95 67.88 2,211,327 325,752
30 T27 Sam Burns 72 67.85 1,735,808 255,827
31 T29 Dylan Frittelli 72 67.82 1,680,987 247,846
32 31 Brooks Koepka 52 67.79 1,215,021 179,241
33 40 Scott Piercy 73 67.75 1,861,034 274,706
34 33 Ryan Palmer 71 67.73 1,746,016 257,778
35 T29 Rafael Campos 58 67.71 1,137,471 167,992
T36 35 Grayson Murray 53 67.69 1,108,585 163,783
T36 34 Rory McIlroy 61 67.69 1,471,729 217,426
38 43 Roger Sloan 78 67.67 1,729,137 255,508
39 38 Aaron Wise 68 67.64 1,791,548 264,871
40 36 Vincent Whaley 82 67.63 1,700,101 251,392
T41 42 Anirban Lahiri 60 67.59 1,406,175 208,030
T41 39 Hunter Mahan 59 67.59 1,269,554 187,832
43 41 Sepp Straka 94 67.58 2,232,212 330,310
T44 45 Adam Schenk 100 67.50 2,274,874 337,038
T44 44 Stewart Cink 74 67.50 1,989,226 294,695
46 48 Patton Kizzire 92 67.46 2,483,725 368,168
47 46 Scottie Scheffler 93 67.41 2,056,355 305,037
48 47 Patrick Cantlay 69 67.39 1,622,788 240,805
49 49 Scott Stallings 76 67.37 1,958,395 290,672
50 T62 Charles Howell III 70 67.28 1,642,965 244,194
51 50 Viktor Hovland 74 67.27 1,628,865 242,126
T52 T51 Nick Taylor 88 67.26 2,395,977 356,206
T52 56 Michael Gligic 80 67.26 1,697,395 252,368
54 53 Jason Day 66 67.25 1,629,552 242,308
55 T51 Sean O'Hair 49 67.22 1,280,511 190,497
56 55 Matt Jones 90 67.21 2,231,747 332,052
57 54 Bronson Burgoon 70 67.17 1,580,011 235,215
58 T57 Ben Taylor 48 67.16 806,147 120,025
T59 T57 Jon Rahm 74 67.15 1,611,644 240,006
T59 T57 Will Zalatoris 82 67.15 1,865,474 277,826
61 60 Danny Lee 61 67.13 1,731,043 257,871
T62 T62 Hudson Swafford 70 67.09 1,669,644 248,859
T62 61 Harry Higgs 70 67.09 1,917,306 285,796
64 68 Tony Finau 81 67.08 1,730,867 258,033
65 T66 Josh Teater 50 67.04 925,901 138,103
T66 T64 Jason Kokrak 79 67.01 1,831,843 273,358
T66 T64 Harold Varner III 80 67.01 2,076,156 309,836
68 T66 Seamus Power 50 66.99 1,046,995 156,301
69 69 Joel Dahmen 78 66.94 1,793,210 267,867
70 77 Bubba Watson 71 66.87 1,664,305 248,878
71 70 Emiliano Grillo 90 66.83 1,936,331 289,734
72 71 Jamie Lovemark 42 66.79 1,001,828 150,001
T73 73 Ben Martin 48 66.73 893,669 133,921
T73 72 Bill Haas 44 66.73 879,899 131,864
75 74 Xander Schauffele 67 66.68 1,464,138 219,562
76 75 Hank Lebioda 70 66.65 1,501,115 225,216
T77 T80 Chesson Hadley 68 66.64 1,596,750 239,616
T77 76 Justin Thomas 71 66.64 1,600,897 240,227
79 T78 Bo Van Pelt 72 66.63 1,611,143 241,821
T80 87 Keegan Bradley 82 66.60 2,132,196 320,137
T80 T78 C.T. Pan 76 66.60 1,823,070 273,720
82 T80 D.J. Trahan 66 66.58 1,331,713 200,028
83 T82 K.H. Lee 94 66.57 2,341,505 351,746
84 T88 Charl Schwartzel 82 66.55 2,027,045 304,588
85 84 James Hahn 64 66.49 1,631,844 245,414
86 86 Cameron Tringale 86 66.48 2,227,394 335,024
87 93 Nick Watney 56 66.47 1,190,720 179,143
T88 T82 Mark Anderson 54 66.45 882,767 132,845
T88 T88 Chase Seiffert 78 66.45 1,645,291 247,590
90 85 Robby Shelton 80 66.44 2,138,007 321,781
91 T97 Sam Ryder 84 66.42 1,912,467 287,932
92 94 Peter Malnati 78 66.41 1,859,764 280,060
93 T88 Si Woo Kim 83 66.40 2,103,224 316,748
94 91 Cameron Smith 73 66.39 1,633,751 246,092
95 92 Adam Scott 62 66.38 1,576,260 237,444
96 95 Sungjae Im 107 66.35 2,837,977 427,735
97 96 Max Homa 81 66.33 1,648,611 248,530
98 T97 Andrew Landry 64 66.32 1,709,942 257,848
99 112 Aaron Baddeley 54 66.31 1,026,320 154,766
100 T118 Erik van Rooyen 65 66.29 1,610,397 242,935
101 99 Jordan Spieth 76 66.28 1,738,981 262,374
T102 T103 Robert Streb 70 66.26 1,752,351 264,466
T102 100 Sebastián Muñoz 93 66.26 2,346,622 354,132
T104 116 Gary Woodland 64 66.25 1,601,949 241,821
T104 T103 Scott Brown 80 66.25 1,859,434 280,684
106 T103 Doc Redman 76 66.23 1,928,357 291,160
T107 T101 Nate Lashley 72 66.22 1,698,683 256,532
T107 106 Tyrrell Hatton 57 66.22 1,227,037 185,302
T109 107 Kyle Stanley 90 66.21 2,104,893 317,924
T109 110 Rickie Fowler 76 66.21 1,888,944 285,299
111 108 Corey Conners 91 66.19 2,030,875 306,814
T112 T101 Nelson Ledesma 46 66.17 908,601 137,322
T112 109 Padraig Harrington 44 66.17 843,000 127,405
114 122 Jonathan Byrd 44 66.15 708,597 107,120
115 123 Jason Dufner 84 66.08 2,092,695 316,704
116 111 Matthew NeSmith 86 66.06 2,303,815 348,765
T117 T113 Kramer Hickok 65 66.05 1,490,728 225,703
T117 T113 Xinjun Zhang 68 66.05 1,452,899 219,967
119 T113 Richy Werenski 84 66.04 2,317,279 350,914
120 117 Phil Mickelson 64 66.03 1,542,678 233,635
121 T124 J.T. Poston 83 66.02 2,304,341 349,026
T122 T118 Chris Kirk 78 66.01 1,893,173 286,780
T122 T118 Brendan Steele 78 66.01 1,943,102 294,375
T124 126 Cameron Percy 77 65.97 1,646,473 249,585
T124 T118 Austin Cook 72 65.97 1,893,753 287,052
126 T124 Abraham Ancer 85 65.96 1,960,739 297,259
127 T131 Camilo Villegas 73 65.95 1,827,075 277,059
128 T128 Michael Gellerman 47 65.94 865,613 131,278
129 127 Lanto Griffin 89 65.91 2,244,010 340,459
130 T131 Michael Kim 69 65.90 1,508,615 228,919
131 144 Chris Baker 54 65.88 1,055,713 160,257
T132 130 Russell Knox 88 65.86 2,189,118 332,413
T132 T128 Talor Gooch 87 65.86 2,165,749 328,824
134 136 Pat Perez 96 65.84 2,226,060 338,114
135 133 Brian Harman 91 65.83 2,189,010 332,541
136 134 Billy Horschel 81 65.81 1,616,043 245,549
137 135 Henrik Norlander 86 65.80 2,175,285 330,602
138 137 Martin Laird 74 65.78 1,797,987 273,337
139 138 Lucas Glover 86 65.76 2,085,593 317,132
140 139 Rory Sabbatini 71 65.74 1,917,534 291,671
T141 140 Kevin Stadler 43 65.67 998,994 152,134
T141 141 J.J. Spaun 72 65.67 1,510,471 230,017
T143 142 Hideki Matsuyama 78 65.65 1,991,377 303,353
T143 T145 Bo Hoag 87 65.65 2,180,538 332,133
145 143 Branden Grace 73 65.64 1,592,713 242,627
146 147 Denny McCarthy 86 65.60 2,135,706 325,569
T147 150 Doug Ghim 84 65.58 1,950,053 297,339
T147 148 Kevin Streelman 90 65.58 2,188,770 333,740
T149 149 Tommy Fleetwood 57 65.56 1,182,903 180,441
T149 T154 Rhein Gibson 56 65.56 1,060,704 161,796
T149 T145 Satoshi Kodaira 74 65.56 1,795,298 273,822
152 151 Alex Noren 78 65.53 1,939,401 295,966
T153 T152 Jim Herman 60 65.51 1,580,468 241,267
T153 T152 Matt Wallace 59 65.51 1,173,372 179,120
T155 161 Jimmy Walker 74 65.49 1,913,727 292,238
T155 T154 Brian Gay 64 65.49 1,697,531 259,219
157 T154 Webb Simpson 61 65.48 1,380,771 210,877
158 157 Danny Willett 51 65.40 821,518 125,620
159 160 Brice Garnett 90 65.38 1,909,941 292,151
160 159 Collin Morikawa 69 65.37 1,580,933 241,857
161 158 Rob Oppenheim 74 65.34 1,533,251 234,675
T162 T163 Tyler Duncan 90 65.29 2,111,876 323,470
T162 162 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 65.29 1,398,255 214,158
164 T163 Harris English 79 65.28 1,909,603 292,510
165 168 Patrick Reed 73 65.27 1,743,864 267,163
166 165 Shane Lowry 67 65.22 1,575,843 241,611
167 T169 Sung Kang 84 65.14 2,136,712 328,021
168 175 Adam Long 83 65.13 1,985,417 304,839
169 166 Mackenzie Hughes 82 65.12 1,946,081 298,828
T170 171 Brandt Snedeker 82 65.11 1,947,670 299,138
T170 178 Louis Oosthuizen 69 65.11 1,456,160 223,634
172 T169 Paul Casey 63 65.07 1,345,837 206,826
173 172 Daniel Berger 71 65.05 1,723,198 264,896
174 167 Matt Kuchar 67 65.02 1,586,924 244,055
175 T173 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 64.96 1,662,057 255,863
176 T173 Luke Donald 54 64.95 1,263,732 194,570
177 176 Justin Rose 50 64.92 972,870 149,851
178 177 Russell Henley 75 64.91 2,012,027 309,990
179 181 Tom Hoge 88 64.83 2,287,139 352,784
T180 T179 Zach Johnson 78 64.80 2,143,524 330,783
T180 T179 Marc Leishman 71 64.80 1,528,021 235,789
182 185 Michael Thompson 74 64.77 1,973,534 304,693
183 187 Troy Merritt 98 64.76 2,361,518 364,680
T184 182 John Huh 56 64.75 1,467,017 226,580
T184 183 Ryan Armour 76 64.75 1,919,432 296,433
186 184 Kevin Kisner 69 64.67 1,652,669 255,539
187 186 Kevin Na 70 64.61 1,719,308 266,092
188 T191 Adam Hadwin 82 64.59 2,191,382 339,262
189 189 Andrew Putnam 85 64.54 2,010,839 311,570
190 188 Francesco Molinari 42 64.53 933,722 144,685
191 190 Kelly Kraft 44 64.45 769,467 119,391
192 T191 Vaughn Taylor 80 64.42 1,813,959 281,593
193 193 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 64.40 1,815,791 281,975
194 194 Ryan Moore 44 64.10 1,187,686 185,289
195 196 Lee Westwood 53 63.97 1,185,824 185,373
196 197 Mark Hubbard 94 63.96 2,481,248 387,914
197 198 Chez Reavie 80 63.88 1,949,984 305,236
198 199 Ian Poulter 68 63.69 1,427,301 224,102
199 200 Tim Wilkinson 46 63.51 674,002 106,130
200 T201 David Hearn 68 63.48 1,320,765 208,071
201 204 Fabián Gómez 54 63.37 943,432 148,888
202 203 Brian Stuard 100 63.34 2,395,657 378,247
203 205 Brendon Todd 87 62.67 1,901,028 303,321
204 206 K.J. Choi 52 61.78 1,148,995 185,973
205 207 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 61.71 933,355 151,257
206 208 Henrik Stenson 47 61.11 823,244 134,715

For those par 4's where the tee shot was determined by a laser, the percentage of the hole distances that are covered by the tee shot. This is computed by taking the total distance of the tee shot, and then dividing by the total distance of the holes. Note: If the tee shot exceeds the distance of the hole, the distance of the hole will be used as the distance of the shot. (2342)