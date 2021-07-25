×
Statistics » Approach the Green » Average Approach Distance - Par

Average Approach Distance - Par

Season
Time Period
Tournament
Jul 25, 2021

TOUR Average 164.8

RANK THIS WEEK RANK LAST WEEK PLAYER NAME ROUNDS AVG (YARDS) TOTAL DISTANCE (INCHES) NUMBER OF APPROACH SHOTS
1 1 Ben Taylor 48 156.3 1,760,839,000 313
2 4 Brandon Hagy 74 157.5 3,447,029,000 608
3 3 Sebastian Cappelen 54 157.6 2,236,090,000 394
4 T6 Hudson Swafford 70 158.1 3,307,163,000 581
5 T6 Tyler McCumber 62 158.3 2,951,336,000 518
6 8 Anirban Lahiri 60 158.4 2,914,436,000 511
7 5 Bill Haas 44 158.9 1,864,629,000 326
T8 T10 Francesco Molinari 42 159.6 2,103,248,000 366
T8 9 Nick Watney 56 159.6 2,655,166,000 462
T8 T10 Jamie Lovemark 42 159.6 2,183,416,000 380
11 T12 Brian Gay 64 159.8 3,613,268,000 628
12 T12 Josh Teater 50 159.9 2,031,658,000 353
T13 T17 Camilo Villegas 73 160.0 4,072,496,000 707
T13 T17 Kris Ventura 72 160.0 3,074,884,000 534
T13 T14 Adam Schenk 100 160.0 4,773,784,000 829
16 T14 Hank Lebioda 70 160.1 3,359,137,000 583
17 19 Jason Dufner 84 160.3 4,616,121,000 800
T18 20 J.B. Holmes 50 160.4 2,674,363,000 463
T18 23 Peter Malnati 78 160.4 3,689,827,000 639
20 T28 Scott Harrington 79 160.5 3,952,482,000 684
21 T28 Joseph Bramlett 78 160.6 3,573,260,000 618
T22 T24 Grayson Murray 53 160.7 2,134,201,000 369
T22 16 Maverick McNealy 72 160.7 3,719,762,000 643
24 T24 Branden Grace 73 160.9 3,503,611,000 605
T25 T28 Tom Lewis 82 161.0 4,492,890,000 775
T25 22 Rhein Gibson 56 161.0 2,376,554,000 410
T25 T44 Jhonattan Vegas 80 161.0 3,691,776,000 637
T25 T26 Rob Oppenheim 74 161.0 3,315,006,000 572
T29 T28 Joel Dahmen 78 161.1 3,828,840,000 660
T29 21 Beau Hossler 86 161.1 4,286,636,000 739
31 T28 Stewart Cink 74 161.3 4,065,961,000 700
T32 T33 Bo Van Pelt 72 161.4 3,444,924,000 593
T32 T33 Kyle Stanley 90 161.4 4,891,694,000 842
34 T26 Cameron Percy 77 161.6 3,774,830,000 649
T35 T36 Charley Hoffman 95 161.7 4,512,067,000 775
T35 T36 Emiliano Grillo 90 161.7 4,201,712,000 722
T35 35 Patrick Rodgers 100 161.7 4,866,491,000 836
T38 T39 Will Zalatoris 82 161.9 3,991,512,000 685
T38 T39 Sam Burns 72 161.9 3,531,286,000 606
T38 38 Cameron Tringale 86 161.9 4,935,711,000 847
41 T41 C.T. Pan 76 162.1 3,914,708,000 671
42 T41 Cam Davis 82 162.3 4,837,727,000 828
43 T46 Doug Ghim 84 162.4 4,373,231,000 748
T44 T50 Wyndham Clark 78 162.5 4,510,488,000 771
T44 T41 Harry Higgs 70 162.5 3,960,212,000 677
46 T58 Charles Howell III 70 162.6 3,722,382,000 636
T47 T53 Russell Knox 88 162.7 5,200,352,000 888
T47 48 Chris Baker 54 162.7 2,431,345,000 415
T47 T50 Patton Kizzire 92 162.7 5,171,834,000 883
T50 T53 Carlos Ortiz 83 162.8 4,670,483,000 797
T50 T53 Scott Piercy 73 162.8 3,898,424,000 665
T52 T46 David Hearn 68 162.9 3,055,619,000 521
T52 T50 Fabián Gómez 54 162.9 2,188,091,000 373
T52 T53 Andrew Landry 64 162.9 3,741,602,000 638
T55 T58 Justin Thomas 71 163.0 3,344,429,000 570
T55 T64 Roger Sloan 78 163.0 3,773,996,000 643
T57 T53 Bronson Burgoon 70 163.1 3,481,416,000 593
T57 T61 Matt Jones 90 163.1 4,696,689,000 800
T59 T44 Aaron Baddeley 54 163.3 2,363,922,000 402
T59 63 Robert Streb 70 163.3 3,902,518,000 664
T59 T64 Brian Stuard 100 163.3 5,649,155,000 961
T59 T64 Brendan Steele 78 163.3 4,326,046,000 736
T63 T84 Scott Stallings 76 163.4 4,405,430,000 749
T63 T67 Phil Mickelson 64 163.4 3,158,238,000 537
T63 49 Kevin Stadler 43 163.4 2,181,707,000 371
T63 T93 Luke List 85 163.4 4,458,889,000 758
T63 T67 Martin Laird 74 163.4 3,983,254,000 677
T68 T61 Jonathan Byrd 44 163.5 1,783,708,000 303
T68 T76 Chris Kirk 78 163.5 4,385,889,000 745
T68 T79 Ryan Brehm 56 163.5 2,230,851,000 379
T71 T70 Nick Taylor 88 163.6 5,318,550,000 903
T71 T70 Tim Wilkinson 46 163.6 1,701,753,000 289
T71 T70 Paul Casey 63 163.6 2,991,575,000 508
T71 T93 Hunter Mahan 59 163.6 2,461,650,000 418
T71 T73 Ryan Armour 76 163.6 4,363,865,000 741
T71 T79 Nate Lashley 72 163.6 3,834,793,000 651
T71 T87 Vincent Whaley 82 163.6 3,715,344,000 631
T71 T58 Chase Seiffert 78 163.6 3,611,145,000 613
T71 T79 Martin Trainer 59 163.6 3,027,900,000 514
T80 T87 J.J. Spaun 72 163.7 3,412,664,000 579
T80 T73 Max Homa 81 163.7 3,488,628,000 592
T80 T73 K.J. Choi 52 163.7 2,787,856,000 473
T80 T79 James Hahn 64 163.7 3,576,253,000 607
T80 69 Bo Hoag 87 163.7 5,139,416,000 872
T80 T79 Troy Merritt 98 163.7 5,202,294,000 883
T86 T84 Pat Perez 96 163.8 5,028,753,000 853
T86 T76 Vaughn Taylor 80 163.8 4,222,178,000 716
88 T84 Austin Cook 72 163.9 4,324,279,000 733
89 T87 Mark Anderson 54 164.0 2,137,834,000 362
T90 T87 Jim Herman 60 164.1 3,473,978,000 588
T90 T87 Jason Day 66 164.1 3,827,290,000 648
T90 T87 Christiaan Bezuidenhout 47 164.1 2,150,689,000 364
93 96 Rickie Fowler 76 164.2 4,113,891,000 696
94 T97 Rafael Campos 58 164.3 2,200,046,000 372
T95 T97 Xinjun Zhang 68 164.4 3,272,766,000 553
T95 T109 Michael Kim 69 164.4 3,273,402,000 553
T97 T102 Lanto Griffin 89 164.5 4,914,929,000 830
T97 T106 Sam Ryder 84 164.5 4,093,099,000 691
T97 T93 Adam Hadwin 82 164.5 4,909,113,000 829
T97 T76 Chez Reavie 80 164.5 4,530,039,000 765
T101 T99 Lucas Glover 86 164.6 4,591,664,000 775
T101 T99 Ted Potter, Jr. 66 164.6 3,436,963,000 580
T103 T102 Rory Sabbatini 71 164.7 3,931,403,000 663
T103 T99 Brice Garnett 90 164.7 4,345,502,000 733
T103 T102 Matt Wallace 59 164.7 2,418,891,000 408
106 105 Corey Conners 91 164.8 4,645,578,000 783
T107 T129 Michael Gellerman 47 164.9 1,964,577,000 331
T107 T125 Kevin Tway 60 164.9 3,139,444,000 529
T107 T109 Michael Gligic 80 164.9 3,786,768,000 638
T110 T122 Chesson Hadley 68 165.1 3,435,290,000 578
T110 T109 Kramer Hickok 65 165.1 3,353,043,000 564
T110 T109 Doc Redman 76 165.1 4,510,221,000 759
T110 T129 Matthew Wolff 52 165.1 2,639,603,000 444
T110 T106 Will Gordon 88 165.1 3,993,954,000 672
T115 T106 Denny McCarthy 86 165.2 4,940,791,000 831
T115 T109 Erik van Rooyen 65 165.2 3,395,705,000 571
T115 T114 Joaquin Niemann 89 165.2 4,787,900,000 805
T115 134 Ben Martin 48 165.2 2,039,565,000 343
T119 T114 Tony Finau 81 165.4 3,686,665,000 619
T119 T116 Harold Varner III 80 165.4 4,537,816,000 762
T119 T125 Tom Hoge 88 165.4 5,067,609,000 851
122 T119 Scottie Scheffler 93 165.5 4,266,075,000 716
T123 T125 Robby Shelton 80 165.6 4,494,802,000 754
T123 T125 Dylan Frittelli 72 165.6 3,707,042,000 622
T123 T122 Shane Lowry 67 165.6 3,363,017,000 564
T123 T139 Sergio Garcia 65 165.6 3,631,493,000 609
T123 T122 Charl Schwartzel 82 165.6 4,597,100,000 771
T128 T116 Sung Kang 84 165.7 4,778,943,000 801
T128 T135 Sepp Straka 94 165.7 4,545,639,000 762
T130 T129 Jon Rahm 74 165.8 3,373,238,000 565
T130 T119 Adam Long 83 165.8 4,576,843,000 767
T130 T129 Si Woo Kim 83 165.8 4,668,030,000 782
T130 T129 Brooks Koepka 52 165.8 2,363,680,000 396
T134 T148 Keith Mitchell 76 165.9 3,475,477,000 582
T134 T119 Brandt Snedeker 82 165.9 4,269,335,000 715
T134 T116 Rafa Cabrera Bello 74 165.9 4,054,237,000 679
T134 T137 K.H. Lee 94 165.9 5,209,383,000 872
138 T135 Jason Kokrak 79 166.0 3,903,120,000 653
T139 T152 John Huh 56 166.1 3,324,703,000 556
T139 T137 Abraham Ancer 85 166.1 4,366,251,000 730
T141 T150 Keegan Bradley 82 166.2 4,769,955,000 797
T141 T139 Scott Brown 80 166.2 4,140,036,000 692
T143 T141 Kevin Kisner 69 166.3 3,736,107,000 624
T143 T159 Byeong Hun An 82 166.3 4,503,421,000 752
T143 T141 Brian Harman 91 166.3 4,832,541,000 807
T143 T141 Justin Rose 50 166.3 2,071,838,000 346
T147 147 Sean O'Hair 49 166.4 2,983,016,000 498
T147 T144 Kevin Streelman 90 166.4 4,841,142,000 808
T147 T144 Patrick Cantlay 69 166.4 3,546,168,000 592
T150 T144 Matthew NeSmith 86 166.5 5,131,440,000 856
T150 155 Cameron Champ 67 166.5 3,392,357,000 566
T150 T152 Jimmy Walker 74 166.5 4,124,377,000 688
T153 T156 Andrew Putnam 85 166.6 4,805,067,000 801
T153 T148 Aaron Wise 68 166.6 3,807,723,000 635
155 T150 Kevin Na 70 166.7 3,828,257,000 638
156 T152 Ryan Palmer 71 166.8 3,705,535,000 617
T157 T156 Adam Scott 62 167.0 3,059,945,000 509
T157 T156 Danny Lee 61 167.0 3,703,041,000 616
T159 T159 Danny Willett 51 167.2 1,793,710,000 298
T159 T159 Billy Horschel 81 167.2 3,582,209,000 595
T161 T172 Luke Donald 54 167.3 3,017,773,000 501
T161 T162 Zach Johnson 78 167.3 4,901,652,000 814
T161 T164 Matt Kuchar 67 167.3 3,680,766,000 611
T161 T162 Cameron Smith 73 167.3 3,445,166,000 572
T165 T169 Mark Hubbard 94 167.4 5,841,097,000 969
T165 T164 Henrik Norlander 86 167.4 5,176,760,000 859
T167 T164 Michael Thompson 74 167.5 4,521,668,000 750
T167 T172 D.J. Trahan 66 167.5 2,967,262,000 492
T167 167 Mackenzie Hughes 82 167.5 4,390,202,000 728
T170 T169 Russell Henley 75 167.7 4,738,025,000 785
T170 T169 Tyrrell Hatton 57 167.7 2,711,390,000 449
T172 T172 Nelson Ledesma 46 167.8 2,035,216,000 337
T172 T172 Rory McIlroy 61 167.8 2,917,540,000 483
174 176 Sungjae Im 107 167.9 6,338,707,000 1,049
T175 T177 Seamus Power 50 168.0 2,322,881,000 384
T175 168 Brendon Todd 87 168.0 4,498,768,000 744
T177 T182 Patrick Reed 73 168.1 3,877,980,000 641
T177 179 Kelly Kraft 44 168.1 1,731,020,000 286
T179 180 J.T. Poston 83 168.2 5,037,461,000 832
T179 T190 Dustin Johnson 61 168.2 3,209,347,000 530
181 181 Collin Morikawa 69 168.3 3,405,320,000 562
T182 T182 Sebastián Muñoz 93 168.4 5,099,355,000 841
T182 T182 Ian Poulter 68 168.4 3,231,610,000 533
184 185 Tyler Duncan 90 168.5 4,991,154,000 823
185 186 Ryan Moore 44 168.9 2,875,753,000 473
T186 T187 Alex Noren 78 169.0 4,598,557,000 756
T186 T187 Jordan Spieth 76 169.0 3,795,817,000 624
T186 T187 Talor Gooch 87 169.0 5,019,287,000 825
189 T190 Satoshi Kodaira 74 169.2 4,020,473,000 660
T190 T190 Bubba Watson 71 169.3 3,657,267,000 600
T190 T190 Richy Werenski 84 169.3 5,356,154,000 879
192 194 Marc Leishman 71 169.5 3,495,641,000 573
193 197 Gary Woodland 64 169.6 3,443,297,000 564
194 195 Viktor Hovland 74 169.8 3,576,693,000 585
195 196 Hideki Matsuyama 78 169.9 4,483,971,000 733
196 201 Louis Oosthuizen 69 170.4 3,368,017,000 549
T197 T198 Bryson DeChambeau 67 170.6 3,531,605,000 575
T197 T198 Daniel Berger 71 170.6 3,925,113,000 639
199 200 Webb Simpson 61 170.8 3,196,612,000 520
200 202 Xander Schauffele 67 171.2 3,087,107,000 501
201 203 Padraig Harrington 44 171.5 1,895,642,000 307
202 204 Harris English 79 172.6 4,206,904,000 677
203 205 Matt Fitzpatrick 63 173.3 3,120,238,000 500
204 206 Lee Westwood 53 174.0 2,762,233,000 441
205 207 Tommy Fleetwood 57 174.2 2,703,352,000 431
206 208 Henrik Stenson 47 175.8 2,005,750,000 317

The average distance from the hole of an approach shot when the player made a par for the hole. This is the distance to the hole prior to taking the approach shot. The approach shot must be determined by a laser, must not originate from on or around the green, and must also end on or around the green or in the hole. (2339)